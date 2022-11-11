Francis and Mount 131 N Washington
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Hospitality is our calling, and Crawfordsville our home town. Francis and Mount honors the name sake of the mercantile store which operated in the same location for three generations. The Restaurant founded in 2018 has a unique take on classics dishes, with a focus on local sourcing and providing a living wage for our employees.
131 N Washington, Crawfordsville, IN 47933
