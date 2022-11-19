Franci's Pizza

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Taco
Taco Dinner
Italian Beef

Appetizers

Fries

$5.25

Cheddar Fries

$6.75

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$8.50

Nachos Supreme

$11.00

Chicken Strips (4 Piece)

$7.50
Mozarella Sticks (6)

Mozarella Sticks (6)

$7.25

Breadsticks

$3.75+

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.75

Onion Rings

$6.99

Breaded Mush

$6.99

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.99

Breaded Zucchini

$6.99

Wings

$7.95+

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.25+

Salads

House Salad

$4.50+

Caesar Salad

$4.50+

Garden Salad

$4.50+

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$8.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Meatball Sandwich

$8.99

Gyro Sandwich

$8.99

Gyro Plate

$10.50

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Hamburger

$6.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

$11.25

Mostaccioli

$11.25

Ravioli

$11.25

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.65

Mexican Cuisine

Taco

$4.20

Burrito

$11.00

Quesadilla

$10.50

Taco Salad

$11.00

Taco Dinner

$11.00

Burrito Dinner

$13.00

Quesadilla Dinner

$12.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Order of Rice

$4.75

Order of Beans

$4.75

Thin Crust Pizza

6" Thin

$7.00

10" Thin

$11.80

12" Thin

$14.25

14" Thin

$21.50

16" Thin

$28.75

18" Thin

$33.00

Deep Dish Crust Pizza

10" D.D.

$15.91

12" D.D.

$23.25

14" D.D.

$28.50

Stuffed Crust Pizza

10" STFD

$16.91

12" STFD

$24.25

14" STFD

$29.50

Specialty Pizzas

Supreme

$9.80+

Taco Pizza

$9.05+

Meat Lovers

$12.30+

Hawaiin

$9.05+

C.B.R. (Chicken, Bacon, Ranch)

$9.50+

Chicken Alfredo

$9.50+

BBQ Chicken

$9.05+

Buffalo Chicken

$9.05+

Veggie Delight

$9.05+

Daily Specials

14" Thin Crust - 1 Topping Pizza

$20.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Kid's Drink

$1.75

Can of Soda

$1.50

2-liter

$4.00

Bottle of Soda

$2.50

Bottle of Soda (Import)

$3.00

Bottle of Water

$1.25

Pitcher

$10.00

Water

Dressings

Ranch

$0.99

French

$0.99

Italian

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

1000 Island

$0.99

Caesar

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Creamy Garlic

$0.99

Balsamic Vinegrette

$0.99

Sauces

Buffalo

$1.50

BBQ

$1.50

Mild

$1.50

Cheddar

$1.50

Marinara

$1.50

Cucumber/Tzatziki

$1.75

Sourcream

$1.00

Salsas

Green Salsa

$0.85

Red Salsa

$0.85
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 W Seminary Ave, Onarga, IL 60955

Directions

Gallery
Franci's Pizza image
Franci's Pizza image

Map
