Latin American

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats Doral

500 Reviews

$$

10802 NW 58th St

Doral, FL 33178

Order Again

Popular Items

WHOLE CHICKEN
1/2 CHICKEN
1/4 CHICKEN

STARTERS

PARRILLITA FRANCISCA

PARRILLITA FRANCISCA

$18.50

Flap Meat Steak, cut in small pieces with Blood Sausage, Pork Sausage, and Hallaquitas Blancas with Cilantro Aioli and Ketchup.

FRANCISCA SAMPLER

FRANCISCA SAMPLER

$26.00

2 Mandocas, 2 Pan de Bono, 2 Empanaditas, 5 Tequeños, 5 Arepitas and 1/2 serving of Pork Cracklings.

CACHAPA

CACHAPA

$13.50

Filled with 1/2 serving of Queso de Mano, Shredded Cheese and Cream on top.

PATACON PICADO

PATACON PICADO

$19.50

Colombian-style Fried Plantain Rounds.

PAN DE BONO

PAN DE BONO

$7.00

Pan de Bono Valluno or Artisanal bread from El Valle del Cauca which is known for its subtle baked Cheese flavor.

CHICHARRONES DON GUILLE

CHICHARRONES DON GUILLE

$9.00

Beefy and crunchy Pork Meat cuts, a traditional Latin American appetizer.

AREPITAS DE TIA MICA

AREPITAS DE TIA MICA

$9.00

Charcoal-roasted White Corn Cakes with a side of Nata.

EMPANADAS TIA ALMIDA

EMPANADAS TIA ALMIDA

$12.00

Beef Empanaditas (3 units)

TEQUEÑOS MA MARIA

TEQUEÑOS MA MARIA

$9.00

100% Venezuelan-style Cheese sticks, served with Green Sauce.

MANDOCAS CASA VIEJA

MANDOCAS CASA VIEJA

$8.50

Corn Pretzels made with White Cheese, unrefined Cane Sugar and Plantains, served with homemade Nata and Cheese.

QUESO TELITA AL CARBON

QUESO TELITA AL CARBON

$11.00

A thick slice of traditional Venezuelan Cheese grilled on our Grill.

MAIZ AL CARBON

MAIZ AL CARBON

$6.00

Charcoal grilled Corn + Parmesan Cheese + House Cream and Paprika.

SOUPS

CRUZADO DE RES Y AVE

CRUZADO DE RES Y AVE

$13.00

Pectoral Meat, Chicken Meat, Roasted Vegetables with 2 Arepas.

SALADS

WATERCRESS CAESAR SALAD

WATERCRESS CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Watercress, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.

LETTUCE CAESAR SALAD

LETTUCE CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.

CRIOLLA SALAD

CRIOLLA SALAD

$12.00

Tomato, Heart of Palm, Onion, Avocado, House Dressing.

MAIN DISHES

WHOLE CHICKEN

WHOLE CHICKEN

$27.00

Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (Whole Chicken)

1/2 CHICKEN

1/2 CHICKEN

$15.00

Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/2 Chicken)

1/4 CHICKEN

1/4 CHICKEN

$10.00

Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/4 Chicken)

PARRILLA MULTICULTURAL

PARRILLA MULTICULTURAL

$62.00

½ Organic Chicken, 16 oz. of Picanha , Pork Sausage, Blood Sausage, Pork Cracklings, Ripe Plantains and Hallaquitas.

CHARCOAL BRANZINO

CHARCOAL BRANZINO

$27.00

Very tender and soft fish.

TAPA CUADRIL 16 OZ

TAPA CUADRIL 16 OZ

$32.00

16 oz. of Picanha Steak on our Grill.

ENTRAÑA 10 OZ

ENTRAÑA 10 OZ

$28.00

10 oz. Skirt Steak.

LATIN AMERICAN FLAVORS

PABELLON

PABELLON

$16.00

An expression of culinary miscegenation where every ingredient has a harmony and a Venezuelan story to tell.

BANDEJA PAISA

BANDEJA PAISA

$26.00

Great exponent of Colombian cuisine in which you can find all of its flavors in just one dish.

SNAPPER FISH

SNAPPER FISH

$36.00

Fried Snapper Fish with tostones and coleslaw salad.

SIGNATURES SIDES

MAMPOSTEAO RICE SIDE

MAMPOSTEAO RICE SIDE

$6.50

Yellow Rice, Cumin Stir-fry, Ripe Plantains, Smoked Ham and Red Beans.

CONGRI SIDE

CONGRI SIDE

$6.50
HALLAQUITAS SIDE (4)

HALLAQUITAS SIDE (4)

$6.50

White Corn Flour Tamale.

FRIED YUCA SIDE

FRIED YUCA SIDE

$6.50
CHORIZO SIDE

CHORIZO SIDE

$6.50

Smoked Pork Chorizo.

MORCILLA SIDE

MORCILLA SIDE

$6.50

Blood Sausage.

SIDES

TOSTONES SIDE

TOSTONES SIDE

$4.00
WHITE RICE SIDE

WHITE RICE SIDE

$4.00
FRENCH FRIES SIDE

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$4.00
COLESLAW SALAD SIDE

COLESLAW SALAD SIDE

$4.00
FRESH SALAD SIDE

FRESH SALAD SIDE

$4.00
AVOCADO SIDE

AVOCADO SIDE

$4.00
RIPE PLANTAINS SIDE

RIPE PLANTAINS SIDE

$4.00

Ripe Plantains + Shredded Cheese.

NATA SIDE

NATA SIDE

$4.00

3 OZ

BOILED YUCA SIDE

BOILED YUCA SIDE

$4.00
BLACK BEANS SIDE

BLACK BEANS SIDE

$4.00
RED BEANS SIDE

RED BEANS SIDE

$4.00
SHREDDED CHEESE SIDE

SHREDDED CHEESE SIDE

$2.00
GUASACACA 12 OZ

GUASACACA 12 OZ

$7.00
FRIED EGG SIDE

FRIED EGG SIDE

$3.00
CAESAR SAUCE SIDE

CAESAR SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
SALAD SAUCE SIDE

SALAD SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
GREEN SAUCE SIDE

GREEN SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
YUCCA SAUCE SIDE

YUCCA SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
CHIMICHURRI SAUCE SIDE

CHIMICHURRI SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
GARLIC SAUCE SIDE

GARLIC SAUCE SIDE

THOUSAND ISLAND SAUCE SIDE

THOUSAND ISLAND SAUCE SIDE

BUTTER SIDE

BUTTER SIDE

LEMON SIDE

LEMON SIDE

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

4 pieces Fried Chicken accompanied with French Fries.

CHEESE BURGER

CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

4 oz. of Beef with a slice of American cheese accompanied with French Fries.

SWEET FLAVORS

BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$9.00
MARQUESA NUTELLA

MARQUESA NUTELLA

$8.00
TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$8.00
HULA HULA NUTELLA

HULA HULA NUTELLA

$4.00

Crispy Churro.

HULA HULA DULCE LECHE

HULA HULA DULCE LECHE

$4.00

Crispy Churro.

HULA HULA SUGAR

HULA HULA SUGAR

$4.00

Crispy Churro.

WATER

PERRIER 330 ML

$3.50

SARATOGA STILL 355 ML

$3.50

DRINKS

AGUAPANELA PITCHER

$14.00

AGUAPANELA

$5.00

COCADA

$6.00

COCONUT LEMONADE

$6.00

MINT LEMONADE

$6.00

LEMONADE

$6.00

LEMON ICED TEA

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$6.00

BLACK TEA

$4.00

PASSION F JUICE

$5.50

MANGO JUICE

$5.50

BLACKBERRY JUICE

$5.50

SOURSOP JUICE

$5.50

SODAS

COCA-COLA

$3.00

COCA-COLA ZERO

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SODA CLUB

$3.00

SODA TONIC

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
10802 NW 58th St, Doral, FL 33178

