Latin American

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats Food Truck (Kendall)

review star

No reviews yet

12335 SW 112th St

Miami, FL 33186

Order Again

Popular Items

WHOLE CHICKEN
1/2 CHICKEN
TEQUEÑOS MA MARIA

STARTERS

FRANCISCA SAMPLER

FRANCISCA SAMPLER

$26.00

2 Mandocas, 2 Empanaditas, 5 Tequeños, 5 Arepitas and 1/2 serving of Pork Cracklings.

CACHAPA

CACHAPA

$13.50

Filled with 1/2 serving of Queso de Mano, Shredded Cheese and Cream on top.

CHICHARRONES DON GUILLE

CHICHARRONES DON GUILLE

$9.00

Beefy and crunchy Pork Meat cuts, a traditional Latin American appetizer.

AREPITAS DE TIA MICA

AREPITAS DE TIA MICA

$9.00

Charcoal-roasted White Corn Cakes with a side of Nata.

EMPANADAS TIA ALMIDA

EMPANADAS TIA ALMIDA

$12.00

Beef Empanaditas (3 units)

TEQUEÑOS MA MARIA

TEQUEÑOS MA MARIA

$9.00

100% Venezuelan-style Cheese sticks, served with Green Sauce.

MANDOCAS CASA VIEJA

MANDOCAS CASA VIEJA

$8.50

Corn Pretzels made with White Cheese, unrefined Cane Sugar and Plantains, served with homemade Nata and Cheese.

SALADS

WATERCRESS CAESAR SALAD

WATERCRESS CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Watercress, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.

LETTUCE CAESAR SALAD

LETTUCE CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.

FRESH SALAD HOUSE

FRESH SALAD HOUSE

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Cucumbers with homemade vinaigrette.

MAIN DISHES

WHOLE CHICKEN

WHOLE CHICKEN

$27.00

Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (Whole Chicken)

1/2 CHICKEN

1/2 CHICKEN

$15.00

Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/2 Chicken)

1/4 CHICKEN

1/4 CHICKEN

$10.00

Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/4 Chicken)

BABY BBQ RIBS FULL RACK

BABY BBQ RIBS FULL RACK

$21.00

During her time in the Dominican Republic, Doña Francisca discovers a recipe that was born in 1540 with Christopher Columbus where they used green wood to cook meat more slowly, without being directly exposed to fire. With our charcoal cooking method, we transfer this technique and prepare these exquisite ribs with a guava sauce made at home for 24 hours.

BABY BBQ RIBS HALF RACK

BABY BBQ RIBS HALF RACK

$14.00

During her time in the Dominican Republic, Doña Francisca discovers a recipe that was born in 1540 with Christopher Columbus where they used green wood to cook meat more slowly, without being directly exposed to fire. With our charcoal cooking method, we transfer this technique and prepare these exquisite ribs with a guava sauce made at home for 24 hours.

SNAPPER FISH

SNAPPER FISH

$36.00

Fried Snapper Fish with tostones and coleslaw salad.

SIGNATURES SIDES

HALLAQUITAS SIDE (4)

HALLAQUITAS SIDE (4)

$6.50

White Corn Flour Tamale.

FRIED YUCA SIDE

FRIED YUCA SIDE

$6.50

SIDES

TOSTONES SIDE

TOSTONES SIDE

$4.00
WHITE RICE SIDE

WHITE RICE SIDE

$4.00
FRENCH FRIES SIDE

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$4.00
COLESLAW SALAD SIDE

COLESLAW SALAD SIDE

$4.00
FRESH SALAD SIDE

FRESH SALAD SIDE

$4.00
RIPE PLANTAINS SIDE

RIPE PLANTAINS SIDE

$4.00

Ripe Plantains + Shredded Cheese.

BOILED YUCA SIDE

BOILED YUCA SIDE

$4.00
BLACK BEANS SIDE

BLACK BEANS SIDE

$4.00
NATA SIDE

NATA SIDE

$4.00

3 OZ

SHREDDED CHEESE SIDE

SHREDDED CHEESE SIDE

$2.00
GUASACACA 12 OZ

GUASACACA 12 OZ

$7.00
CAESAR SAUCE SIDE

CAESAR SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
SALAD SAUCE SIDE

SALAD SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
GREEN SAUCE SIDE

GREEN SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
YUCCA SAUCE SIDE

YUCCA SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
GARLIC SAUCE SIDE

GARLIC SAUCE SIDE

THOUSAND ISLAND SAUCE SIDE

THOUSAND ISLAND SAUCE SIDE

BUTTER SIDE

BUTTER SIDE

LEMON SIDE

LEMON SIDE

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

4 pieces Fried Chicken accompanied with French Fries.

SWEET FLAVORS

MARQUESA NUTELLA

MARQUESA NUTELLA

$8.00
TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$8.00
HULA HULA NUTELLA

HULA HULA NUTELLA

$4.00

Crispy Churro.

HULA HULA DULCE LECHE

HULA HULA DULCE LECHE

$4.00

Crispy Churro.

HULA HULA SUGAR

HULA HULA SUGAR

$4.00

Crispy Churro.

WATER

PERRIER 330 ML

$3.50

SARATOGA STILL 355 ML

$3.50

DRINKS

AGUAPANELA

$5.00

COCADA

$6.00

COCONUT LEMONADE

$6.00

MINT LEMONADE

$6.00

LEMONADE

$6.00

LEMON ICED TEA

$4.00

PASSION F JUICE

$5.50

MANGO JUICE

$5.50

BLACKBERRY JUICE

$5.50

SOURSOP JUICE

$5.50

SODAS

COCA-COLA

$3.00

COCA-COLA ZERO

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats image
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats image

