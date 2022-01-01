Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats Miramar

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

12703 miramar parkway

Miramar, FL 33027

Order Again

Popular Items

WHOLE CHICKEN
1/2 CHICKEN
CHICHARRONES DON GUILLE

STARTERS

FRANCISCA SAMPLER

FRANCISCA SAMPLER

$26.00

2 Mandocas, 2 Empanaditas, 5 Tequeños, 5 Arepitas and 1/2 serving of Pork Cracklings.

CACHAPA

CACHAPA

$13.50

Filled with 1/2 serving of Queso de Mano, Shredded Cheese and Cream on top.

CHICHARRONES DON GUILLE

CHICHARRONES DON GUILLE

$9.00

Beefy and crunchy Pork Meat cuts, a traditional Latin American appetizer.

AREPITAS DE TIA MICA

AREPITAS DE TIA MICA

$9.00

Charcoal-roasted White Corn Cakes with a side of Nata.

EMPANADAS TIA ALMIDA

EMPANADAS TIA ALMIDA

$12.00

Beef Empanaditas (3 units)

TEQUEÑOS MA MARIA

TEQUEÑOS MA MARIA

$9.00

100% Venezuelan-style Cheese sticks, served with Green Sauce.

MANDOCAS CASA VIEJA

MANDOCAS CASA VIEJA

$8.50

Corn Pretzels made with White Cheese, unrefined Cane Sugar and Plantains, served with homemade Nata and Cheese.

SOUPS

CRUZADO DE RES Y AVE

CRUZADO DE RES Y AVE

$13.00

Pectoral Meat, Chicken Meat, Roasted Vegetables with 2 Arepas.

SALADS

WATERCRESS CAESAR SALAD

WATERCRESS CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Watercress, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.

LETTUCE CAESAR SALAD

LETTUCE CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.

FRESH SALAD HOUSE

FRESH SALAD HOUSE

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Cucumbers with homemade vinaigrette.

MAIN DISHES

WHOLE CHICKEN

WHOLE CHICKEN

$27.00

Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (Whole Chicken)

1/2 CHICKEN

1/2 CHICKEN

$15.00

Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/2 Chicken)

1/4 CHICKEN

1/4 CHICKEN

$10.00

Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/4 Chicken)

BABY BBQ RIBS FULL RACK

BABY BBQ RIBS FULL RACK

$21.00

During her time in the Dominican Republic, Doña Francisca discovers a recipe that was born in 1540 with Christopher Columbus where they used green wood to cook meat more slowly, without being directly exposed to fire. With our charcoal cooking method, we transfer this technique and prepare these exquisite ribs with a guava sauce made at home for 24 hours.

BABY BBQ RIBS HALF RACK

BABY BBQ RIBS HALF RACK

$14.00

During her time in the Dominican Republic, Doña Francisca discovers a recipe that was born in 1540 with Christopher Columbus where they used green wood to cook meat more slowly, without being directly exposed to fire. With our charcoal cooking method, we transfer this technique and prepare these exquisite ribs with a guava sauce made at home for 24 hours.

SNAPPER FISH

SNAPPER FISH

$36.00

Fried Snapper Fish with tostones and coleslaw salad.

LATIN AMERICAN FLAVORS

PABELLON

PABELLON

$16.00

An expression of culinary miscegenation where every ingredient has a harmony and a Venezuelan story to tell.

BANDEJA PAISA

BANDEJA PAISA

$26.00

Great exponent of Colombian cuisine in which you can find all of its flavors in just one dish.

SNAPPER FISH

SNAPPER FISH

$36.00

Fried Snapper Fish with tostones and coleslaw salad.

SIGNATURES SIDES

HALLAQUITAS SIDE (4)

HALLAQUITAS SIDE (4)

$6.50

White Corn Flour Tamale.

FRIED YUCA SIDE
$6.50

FRIED YUCA SIDE

$6.50

SIDES

TOSTONES SIDE
$4.00

TOSTONES SIDE

$4.00
WHITE RICE SIDE
$4.00

WHITE RICE SIDE

$4.00
FRENCH FRIES SIDE
$4.00

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$4.00
COLESLAW SALAD SIDE
$4.00

COLESLAW SALAD SIDE

$4.00
FRESH SALAD SIDE
$4.00

FRESH SALAD SIDE

$4.00
RIPE PLANTAINS SIDE

RIPE PLANTAINS SIDE

$4.00

Ripe Plantains + Shredded Cheese.

BOILED YUCA SIDE
$4.00

BOILED YUCA SIDE

$4.00
BLACK BEANS SIDE
$4.00

BLACK BEANS SIDE

$4.00
NATA SIDE

NATA SIDE

$4.00

3 OZ

SHREDDED CHEESE SIDE
$2.00

SHREDDED CHEESE SIDE

$2.00
GUASACACA 12 OZ
$7.00

GUASACACA 12 OZ

$7.00
CAESAR SAUCE SIDE
$1.00

CAESAR SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
GREEN SAUCE SIDE
$1.00

GREEN SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
SALAD SAUCE SIDE
$1.00

SALAD SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
GARLIC SAUCE SIDE

GARLIC SAUCE SIDE

YUCCA SAUCE SIDE
$1.00

YUCCA SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
THOUSAND ISLAND SAUCE SIDE

THOUSAND ISLAND SAUCE SIDE

BUTTER SIDE

BUTTER SIDE

LEMON SIDE

LEMON SIDE

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

4 pieces Fried Chicken accompanied with French Fries.

SWEET FLAVORS

HULA HULA NUTELLA

HULA HULA NUTELLA

$4.00

Crispy Churro.

HULA HULA DULCE LECHE

HULA HULA DULCE LECHE

$4.00

Crispy Churro.

HULA HULA SUGAR

HULA HULA SUGAR

$4.00

Crispy Churro.

WATER

PERRIER 330 ML
$3.50

$3.50

SARATOGA STILL 355 ML
$3.50

$3.50

DRINKS

AGUAPANELA PITCHER
$14.00

$14.00

AGUAPANELA

$5.00

COCADA

$6.00

COCONUT LEMONADE
$6.00

$6.00

MINT LEMONADE
$6.00

$6.00

LEMONADE

$6.00

LEMON ICED TEA
$4.00

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER
$6.00

$6.00

BLACK TEA

$4.00

PASSION F JUICE
$5.50

$5.50

MANGO JUICE

$5.50

BLACKBERRY JUICE
$5.50

$5.50

SOURSOP JUICE
$5.50

$5.50

SODAS

COCA-COLA

$3.00

COCA-COLA ZERO
$3.00

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

12703 miramar parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats image
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats image

