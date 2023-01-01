Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Seasonal Soup

$12.00

Chilled Seafood & Meat

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Oysters

$24.00+

Hanger Steak Tartare

$19.00

Big Frank Tower

$200.00

Little Frankie Tower

$95.00

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Hot Appetizers

Sprout Chips

$10.00

Thick Cut Bacon

$16.00

Calamari

$16.00

Croque Egg Rolls

$18.00

Escargot

$18.00

Mussels & Frites

$24.00

Burrata

$16.00

Bread

$3.00

Crab Cake

$28.00

Salads

Market Greens

$12.00

Francois Chicken Cobb

$18.00

Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$22.00

Salmon Caesar

$18.00

Hamachi Salad

$23.00

To Go Baguette

$7.00

Dinner Caesar Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Le Cheeseburger Royale

$20.00

Prime Steak Burger

$22.00

Steak Sandwich

$23.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey Avocado Club

$18.00

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$17.00

Croque Monsieur

$20.00

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Classique Steak Frites

$42.00

Shrimp Ratatouille

$32.00

Scottish Salmon

$32.00

Frankie's Saffron Bouillabaise

$30.00

Amish Chicken

$29.00

Smoked Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$22.00

Grilled Seitan

$25.00

Sides

French Fries

$10.00

Smashed Potatoes

$12.00

Old Bay Fries

$10.00

SIDE Asparagus

$10.00

Vegan Polenta

$12.00

Garlic Spinach

$10.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Au Gratin Potatoes

$12.00

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Peach Cobbler

$12.00

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Ice Cream

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Lemon Sorbet

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$6.00

Kid's

Kid's Burger

$14.00

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$11.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Kid's Tenders

$14.00

Non Alcoholic Blackberry Smash

$7.00

Shaken Cranberry Lemonade

$7.00

Virgin Tropical Mule

$7.00