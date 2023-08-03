Boars Head Pub Style Horseradish

The rich, creamy flavor of our Pub Style Horseradish Sauce will enhance all of your sandwiches and is an effortless complement to London Broil, a holiday dinner of beef tenderloin or a standing prime rib roast. As a traditional English pub style sauce, it satisfies with a burst of horseradish, yet does not mask the savory flavor of whatever dish it is served with. It is sure to become a favorite on any table.