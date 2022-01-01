Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Chicken

Franco's NY Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

3120 S, US-17 BUS

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

18" BYO Pizza
Wings NY Style Bone In
BYO 14" Pizza

Specialty

For the Meat Lovers. Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, and Meatballs
14" Balboa

14" Balboa

$21.00

For the meat lovers. Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, and Meatballs.

14" Supreme

14" Supreme

$21.00

Our Supreme Pizza topped with pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and black olives

14" White

14" White

$18.00

Olive oil based topped with fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$18.00

Topped with mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, and ham

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$18.00

Olive oil based topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and basil

14" Grandma's

$18.00

Topped with our homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, and basil

14" Veggie

14" Veggie

$18.00

Topped with spinach, sliced tomatoes, white onion, and mushrooms

18" Balboa

18" Balboa

$25.00

For the meat lovers. Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, and Meatballs.

18" Supreme

18" Supreme

$25.00

Our Supreme Pizza topped with pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and black olives

18" White

18" White

$22.00

Olive oil based topped with fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

18" Hawaiian

18" Hawaiian

$22.00
18" Margherita

18" Margherita

$22.00

Olive oil based topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and basil

18" Grandma's

$22.00

Nonna's homemade marinara topped with mozzarella and fresh basil

18" Veggie

18" Veggie

$22.00

Topped with spinach, sliced tomatoes, white onion, and mushrooms

Make Your Own

BYO 14" Pizza

BYO 14" Pizza

$13.00
18" BYO Pizza

18" BYO Pizza

$15.00
Sicilian-Style BYO Pizza

Sicilian-Style BYO Pizza

$17.00

APPETIZERS

Franco's Meatballs

Franco's Meatballs

$8.50

One of Franco's favorites. Hand rolled daily served with marinara sauce

Franco's Pizza Balls

Franco's Pizza Balls

$7.50

A Must Have at Franco's. Our Signature Pizza Bawlz are filled with pepperoni, meatball, and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara for dipping.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$3.50
Fried Cheese Raviolis

Fried Cheese Raviolis

$6.00

Cheese filled toasted Raviolis served with marinara sauce

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.00

Made daily topped with our garlic butter and served with marinara sauce. 6 Knots per order

FRANCOS WINGS

Wings NY Style Bone In

Wings NY Style Bone In

$14.00

One of most popular items. Seasoned wings tossed in your favorite sauce

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

All white chicken hand breaded and fries

SALADS

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$7.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions , cheese, and croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with Romano cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Antipasto

Antipasto

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce blend topped with mozzarella cheese, cherry peppers, black olives, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rolled ham, salami, and pepperoni.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00

Fresh bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, cucumbers, red onions and feta cheese. Dressing of your choice (Italian, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island, Honey Mustard)

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$3.50

Chopped Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions , cheese, and croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$3.50

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with Romano cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.75

Our breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.75

Cotto Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions. Your choice of mayo or our house Italian dressing

Meatball Parmesan Sub

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$11.00

Our hand rolled meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

PASTA BOWLS

Pasta Bowl

Pasta Bowl

$7.50
Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Fettucine pasta topped with our creamy alfredo sauce

Chicken Parmesan Bowl

Chicken Parmesan Bowl

$11.00
Spaghetti & Meatball

Spaghetti & Meatball

$11.00

CALZONE

Calzone

Calzone

$8.75

Made from scratch Calzone filled with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese with your choice of toppings

SIDES

Chips

$0.75

Single Garlic Knot

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

DESSERTS

Brownie

Brownie

$3.00
Cookie

Cookie

$3.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

Pizza Packs

Holy Cow "scooter"

Holy Cow "scooter"

$19.95

Medium 2 Topping Pizza, 8 Fried Ravioli 6-Garlic Knots

Bronx Bomber

Bronx Bomber

$24.95

1 Large 2 Topping Pizza, 8 Fried Ravioli, 1-2 Liter Soda

Bambino

Bambino

$34.95

2 Large 1 Topping Pizzas, 8 Fried Ravioli, 1-2 Liter Soda

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Franco's serves NY Style thin crust pizza and family recipes. Come and taste our tradition

Website

Location

3120 S, US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Directions

