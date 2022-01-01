Pizza
Italian
Chicken
Franco's NY Pizza
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Franco's serves NY Style thin crust pizza and family recipes. Come and taste our tradition
3120 S, US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
