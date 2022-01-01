  • Home
  • /
  • Broken Arrow
  • /
  • FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI - Chapel on the Hill 216 Luther Dr. BA OK 74012
Restaurant header imageView gallery

FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI Chapel on the Hill 216 Luther Dr. BA OK 74012

review star

No reviews yet

216 Luther Dr

Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicago Deep Dish 12' Medium
Cheese 14" Large
Mozzarella Sticks 6pc

APPETIZERS

Arancini

$4.99

Arancini are delicious, crispy, deep fried Sicilian balls of rice. They have a meat sauce and mozzarella cheese filling and crunchy breadcrumb coating. Similar Italian rice balls are called supplì in Rome and the nearby region.

Jumbo Chicken Strips 5 pc

$8.99

Tender all-white meat chicken strips breaded and fried golden Served with french fries and ranch

Jumbo Chicken Strips 10 pc

$13.99

Tender all-white meat chicken strips breaded and fried golden Served with french fries and ranch

Mozzarella Sticks 6pc

Mozzarella Sticks 6pc

$7.99

Mozzarella lightly breaded with italian seasonings and fried to a golden brown. Served with our own authentic marinara

Mozzarella Sticks 12pc

Mozzarella Sticks 12pc

$12.99

Mozzarella lightly breaded with italian seasonings and fried to a golden brown. Served with our own authentic marinara

FRIED Ravioli 8pc

$8.99

Ravioli stuffed with cheese or meat then breaded. Served with parmesan and homemade marinara

FRIED Ravioli 12pc

$11.99

Ravioli stuffed with cheese or meat then breaded. Served with parmesan and homemade marinara

Fried Mushrooms 1/2 LB

$6.99

Breaded mushrooms fried until golden brown. Served with a side of ranch

Fried Mushrooms 1Lb

$8.99

Breaded mushrooms fried until golden brown. Served with a side of ranch

Garlic Bread Indv

$4.99

Old-world italian bread topped with sweet creamy butter fresh garlic, and parmesan, then baked until golden. Add mozzarella for an extra charge by adding it.

Garlic Bread Family

$11.99

Old-world italian bread topped with sweet creamy butter fresh garlic, and parmesan, then baked until golden. Add mozzarella for an extra charge by adding it.

Jumbo Chicken Wings 6pc

$7.99

Plain, Hot, or BBQ. Comes with ramch or blue cheese

Jumbo Chicken Wings 12pc

$13.99

Plain, Hot, or BBQ. Comes with ramch or blue cheese

CALZONE

Calzone 10"

$11.99

Calzone 12"

$13.99

SALADS

Insalata Di Casa Small

$6.99

0ur house salad-made up of fresh romaine, vine-ripened tomatoes, plump black olives, aromatic red onions, oregano, and basil. Lightly drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Insalata Di Casa large

$8.99

0ur house salad-made up of fresh romaine, vine-ripened tomatoes, plump black olives, aromatic red onions, oregano, and basil. Lightly drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Caesar Salad Small

$5.99

Hearts of romaine, homemade seasoned croutons, and caesar dressing. Sprinkled with freshly grated parmesan

Caesar Salad Large

$8.99

Hearts of romaine, homemade seasoned croutons, and caesar dressing. Sprinkled with freshly grated parmesan

PASTA

Pasta Build-Your-Own

$10.99

Penne w/ Marinara

$10.99

W/ Marinara

Homemade Fettucine w/ Marinara

$10.99

W/ Marinara

Homemade Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$10.99

W/ Marinara

Cheese Ravioli (6)

$8.99

W/ Marinara

Meat Ravioli (6)

$9.99

W/ Marinara

PASTA REGIONALE

TUSCANY: Fettncini Alfredo w/ Cesar Salad & Garlic Bread

$17.99

Fettucini pasta in a rich cheese and cream sauce

PIZZA BUILD-R-OWN (Thin)

Cheese 10" Small

$10.99

Cheese 12" Med

$13.99

Cheese 14" Large

$16.99

Cheese 16" X Large

$19.99

Cheese 18" Family

$23.99

DEEP DISH (50 Min)

Chicago Deep Dish 10" Small

$13.99

Chicago Deep Dish 12' Medium

$17.99

Chicago Deep Dish 14" Large

$22.99

Deep Dish 16" X Large

$27.99

STUFFED (50 Min)

Chicago Stuffed Pizza 10" Small

$13.99

Chicago Stuffed Pizza 12' Medium

$16.99

Chicago Stuffed Pizza 14' Large

$19.99

Chicago Stuffed Pizza 16" X Large

$23.99

Siciliana 10"

$19.99

A stuffed pizza loaded with sausage, ricotta, and fresh spinach seasoned with garlic, black pepper and olive oil with romano cheese and pomodoro sauce.

Siciliana 12"

$22.99

A stuffed pizza loaded with sausage, ricotta, and fresh spinach seasoned with garlic, black pepper and olive oil with romano cheese and pomodoro sauce.

Siciliana 14"

$25.99

A stuffed pizza loaded with sausage, ricotta, and fresh spinach seasoned with garlic, black pepper and olive oil with romano cheese and pomodoro sauce.

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Meat Lovers 10"

$14.99

Canadian Bacon, tasty sausage, and pepperoni

Meat Lovers 12"

$16.99

Canadian Bacon, tasty sausage, and pepperoni

Meat Lovers 14"

$18.99

Canadian Bacon, tasty sausage, and pepperoni

Meat Lovers 16"

$21.99

Canadian Bacon, tasty sausage, and pepperoni

Meat Lovers 18"

$25.99

Canadian Bacon, tasty sausage, and pepperoni

Chicken Alfredo Pizza 10" Small

$13.99

Homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast and mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo Pizza 12" Medium

$15.99

Homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast and mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo Pizza 14" Large

$17.99

Homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast and mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo Pizza 16" X Large

$21.99

Homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast and mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo Pizza 18" Family

$23.99

Homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast and mozzarella

Hawaiian 10"

$12.99

Canadian bacon and sun-sweet pineapple

Hawaiian 12"

$14.99

Canadian bacon and sun-sweet pineapple

Hawaiian 14"

$16.99

Canadian bacon and sun-sweet pineapple

Hawaiian 16"

$18.99

Canadian bacon and sun-sweet pineapple

Hawaiian 18"

$21.99

Canadian bacon and sun-sweet pineapple

GOURMET PIZZA

Margherita 10"

$7.99

Thin crust with fresh pomodoro sauce, basil, and fresh mozzarella

Margherita 12"

$9.99

Thin crust with fresh pomodoro sauce, basil, and fresh mozzarella

Margherita 14"

$12.99

Thin crust with fresh pomodoro sauce, basil, and fresh mozzarella

Margherita 16"

$14.99

Thin crust with fresh pomodoro sauce, basil, and fresh mozzarella

Margherita 18"

$16.99

Thin crust with fresh pomodoro sauce, basil, and fresh mozzarella

Romana 10"

$10.99

Thin crust pizza with fresh pomodoro sauce, basil, black olives sausage, parmesan, and fresh mozzarella

Romana 12'

$13.99

Thin crust pizza with fresh pomodoro sauce, basil, black olives sausage, parmesan, and fresh mozzarella

Romana 14"

$15.99

Thin crust pizza with fresh pomodoro sauce, basil, black olives sausage, parmesan, and fresh mozzarella

Romana 16"

$17.99

Thin crust pizza with fresh pomodoro sauce, basil, black olives sausage, parmesan, and fresh mozzarella

Double Shot 10" Small

$15.99

A two layer pizza with a double shot of mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice. Premium toppings add'l

Double Shot 12" Medium

$18.99

A two layer pizza with a double shot of mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice. Premium toppings add'l

Double Shot 14" Large

$23.99

A two layer pizza with a double shot of mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice. Premium toppings add'l

Double Shot 16" X Large

$26.99

A two layer pizza with a double shot of mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice. Premium toppings add'l

Double Shot 18" Family

$29.99

A two layer pizza with a double shot of mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice. Premium toppings add'l

Arugula Pizza 12"

$14.99

Arugula Pizza 14"

$16.99

Calabres 10"

$9.99

A 1/2 deep dish crust with a splash of olive oil, pomodoro sauce fresh basil, parmesan, and sausage

Calabres 12"

$13.99

A 1/2 deep dish crust with a splash of olive oil, pomodoro sauce fresh basil, parmesan, and sausage

Calabres 14"

$17.99

A 1/2 deep dish crust with a splash of olive oil, pomodoro sauce fresh basil, parmesan, and sausage

GLUTEN FREE

Gluten Free Pizza 10"

$14.99

Gluten Free Pizza "12

$16.99

Gluten Free Pizza 14"

$18.99

WEEKEND SPECIAL

OSSO BUCA over Saffron Rissotto w/ Cesar Salad & Garlic Bread

$39.99

The name for this rich Italian dish is from Milan in Lombardy literally translates to 'bone with a hole', thanks to bone-in beef shanks that give it such a rich flavor. The hearty, slow-cooked dish is sprinkled with a zesty gremolata just before serving for a fantastic contrast in flavors.

Ragu over Hand made Pappardelle w/ Cesar Salad & Garlic Bread

$18.99

Northern Style Beef Ragu over Hand made Pappardelle Pasta.

Pesto Chicken Panini: Chicken breast, pesto, roasted red peppers, and fresh mozzarella

$9.99

Served on fresh baked old-world Italian or a ciabatta bread.

Pollo Parmigiana

$12.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast w/ marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella Served with choice of mostaccioli, fettucini, or spaghetti

DRINKS

Unlimited Fountain Drink

$3.99

Can of Pepsi

$1.50

Can of Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Can of Mug Root Beer

$1.50

Can of Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Can of Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

2 Liter of Pepsi

$3.99

2 Liter of Diet Pepsi

$13.99

2 Liter of Dr. Pepper

$3.99

2 Liter of Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.99

2 Liter of Mug Root Beer

$3.99

20 oz Pepsi

$2.59

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.59

20 oz Dr. Pepper

$2.59

20 oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.59

20 oz Mountain Dew

$2.59

20 oz Diet Mountian Dew

$2.59

COFFEE DRINKS

Cappuccino 12 oz

$3.99

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.25

Cappuccino 20oz

$4.75

Esspresso

$2.25

Americano (black coffee) 12oz

$2.75

Americano (black coffee) 16oz

$3.50

Americano (black coffee) 20oz

$4.25

Latte 12oz

$3.45

Latte 16oz

$4.25

Latte 20oz

$4.75

FLAVORED

$0.99

EXTRA SHOT

$0.99

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$6.99

Chocolate Covered Cannoli

$4.99

Homemade Regular Cannoli

$4.79

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Layered Cake

$5.99

SAUCES

Ceasar

House

Blue Cheese

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Franco's is the premier Pizzeria ambiance in the State of Oklahoma. Nestled on top of little mountain right on the edge of Broken Arrow's downtown "Rose District". Overlooking the decades of rich history of Tulsa, this indoor, outdoor Pizzeria proudly serves Tulsa's tastiest pizza, all natural ingredients. The owners Franco and Giuseppe, have just moved to Oklahoma originally Italian Americans from Chicago, Illinois and hope to combine some of the best taste's and sounds from around the world for the residents of Broken Arrow/Tulsa. Handmade pastas, Chicago Pan and Deep Dish Pizza. As Franoco's Pizza Pasta and Panini expands to 18 restaurants across the region we will make these Italian delicacies available in a delivery area near you. In the mean time we covet your feedback from everything from hours of operations to Italy's regional favorite dishes.

Location

216 Luther Dr, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Directions

Gallery
FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI image
FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI image
FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI image
FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ah-sigh-e BA - 1115 E Kenosha St
orange starNo Reviews
1115 E Kenosha St Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext
SOCIETY - #1003 - SB Broken Arrow
orange starNo Reviews
935 E. Kenosha St. Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Broken Arrow
orange starNo Reviews
217 S Main Street Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext
Andolini's
orange star4.6 • 6,089
222 S Main St Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext
BROKEN ARROW BREWING CO.
orange starNo Reviews
333 W. Dallas St Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext
Rainbow Bowls
orange starNo Reviews
106 S Main St. Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Broken Arrow

Andolini's
orange star4.6 • 6,089
222 S Main St Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext
Shiloh's of Broken Arrow
orange star4.4 • 2,604
2604 N Aspen Ave Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Broken Arrow
orange star4.3 • 231
1150 N 9TH ST Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext
Zoie's Pizzeria
orange star4.1 • 203
2424 W New Orleans St Broken Arrow, OK 74011
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Broken Arrow
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston