Italian

Franco's Ristorante

1,837 Reviews

$$

300 W. 31st Street

Chicago, IL 60616

Order Again

Popular Items

Pipette Vodka
Loaf Of Bread
Fried Calamari

Appetizer

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Served with Marinara Sauce

Grilled Calamari

$17.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00

Homemade Tomato Bruschetta on crispy crostini

Sausage and Peppers

Sausage and Peppers

$16.00

Homemade Sausage blend with roasted potatoes, peppers and onions

Nonnas Meatball

Nonnas Meatball

$14.00

Homemade Meatballs, topped with Parmesan Cheese and Basil

Whipped Ricotta Tuffo

Whipped Ricotta Tuffo

$12.00

Whipped Ricotta Cheese, Homemade Orange Marmalade, Honey and Crispy Crostini's

Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed Peppers

$14.00

Spicy Anaheim peppers stuffed with our homemade sausage

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$19.00

1 Dozen Middle Neck clams, Topped with our Homemade Seasoned Breadcrumbs

Minestrone Soup

$3.50+

Pizzette's

Salsiccia e Rapini Pizzette

$14.00

Sausage, Calabrian Chili's, Rapini and Mozzarella on our Flatbread Crust

Bruschetta Pizzette

$12.00

Homemade Bruschetta Mix with Mozzarella on our Flatbread Crust

Franco's Pizzette

$14.00

Crumbled Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese on our Flatbread Crust

Cheese Pizette

$8.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Peppercorn Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese and Peppercorn Dressing

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Balsamic Dressing

Nonna's Meatball Salad

Nonna's Meatball Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Italian Vinaigrette, Nonna’s Meatball

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Carrots, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Roasted Peppers, Pasta, Blue Cheese

Mario's Salad

Mario's Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Mixed Field Greens, Olives, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Provolone, Salami

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Shaved Parmigiano Regiano Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion

Pasta

Jumbo Rigatoni

Jumbo Rigatoni

$20.00

Jumbo Rigatoni in our 12-Hour Braised Pork and Beef Nonna's Gravy

Pipette Vodka

Pipette Vodka

$18.00

Vodka Cream Sauce, Fresh Ricotta

Fettuccine Alla Franco

Fettuccine Alla Franco

$20.00

Mushrooms, Chicken, Pesto Cream Sauce

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$20.00

Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, White Wine Sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.00

Linguini, Shrimp, Zesty Marinara Sauce

Fusilli

Fusilli

$18.00

Red Peppers, Peas, Light Tomato Sauce

Pasta Marinara

$16.00
Penne Buttera

Penne Buttera

$20.00

Sausage, Peas, Tomato Cream Sauce

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$20.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce

Tortellini Carbonara

Tortellini Carbonara

$20.00

Prosciutto, Peas, Cream Sauce

Buccatini

Buccatini

$20.00

Calabrian Chilis, Crumbled Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes

Rigatoni Arrabiata

$18.00

Zesty Marinara Sauce, Prosciutto

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Spicy Penne Pesto

$19.00

Spicy Pesto Cream Sauce, Prosciutto, Capers

Kid Pasta

$6.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Entree

Chicken Giardniera

Chicken Giardniera

$22.00

Breaded Cutlet, House-Made Giardiniera, Roasted Potatoes

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Mushrooms, Sweet Marsala Wine, Served with Pasta

Chicken Limon

$20.00

Lemon Butter Sauce, Served with Pasta

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Lemon Caper Sauce, On a bed of linguini

Veal Marsala

$24.00

Mushrooms, Sweet Marsala Wine, Served with Pasta

Veal Limon

$24.00

Lemon Butter Sauce, Served with Pasta

Veal Piccata

$22.00

Lemon Caper Sauce, On a bed of linguini

Chicken Vesuvio

Chicken Vesuvio

$20.00

Bone-In, Peas, Roasted Garlic, Vesuvio Potatoes

Pork Chop Vesuvio

Pork Chop Vesuvio

$25.00

Bone-In, Peas, Roasted Garlic, Vesuvio Potatoes

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$24.00

Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta

Breaded Veal Cutlet

$24.00

Rapini, Fresh Tomatoes, Roasted Potatoes

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$23.00

Spinach, Tomatoes, Garlic, Roasted Potatoes

Salsiccia e Rapini

Salsiccia e Rapini

$18.00

Sausage, Calabrian Chili's, Rapini, Roasted Potatoes

Chicken Milanese

$22.00

Breaded Cutlet, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian Vinaigrette, Served on a Bed of Roasted Potatoes

Veal Milanese

$24.00

Breaded Cutlet, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian Vinaigrette, Served on a Bed of Roasted Potatoes

Sides

Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.00

Sauteed Rapini

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$7.00

Side Sausage

$8.00

Side Meatballs

$8.00

Vesuvio Potatoes

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Side Of Giardinier

$4.00

Side of Sauce

$3.00

Loaf Of Bread

$4.50

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Whipped mascarpone layered with rum and coffee soaked lady finger cookies

Cannoli Dip

Cannoli Dip

$9.00

Franco’s modern take on an Italian classic Homemade Cannoli Filling with Pasta Chips for dipping

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$9.00

Moist layers of chocolate cake with rich, dark chocolate fudge

Cannoli Cake

Cannoli Cake

$9.00

A family favorite! Layers of vanilla cake with our famous cannoli filling

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Sausage Pizza

$9.00

Kid's Spaghetti and Meatball

$8.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

The little place, with big taste. We are a family owned restaurant that takes pride in everything that we do. We've been serving Chicago for 30 years and don't plan on stopping anytime soon. Come in and enjoy authentic Italian! We have everything from famous whipped ricotta tuffo to our house-made gnocchi.

Website

Location

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago, IL 60616

Directions

