Italian
Franco's Ristorante
1,837 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
The little place, with big taste. We are a family owned restaurant that takes pride in everything that we do. We've been serving Chicago for 30 years and don't plan on stopping anytime soon. Come in and enjoy authentic Italian! We have everything from famous whipped ricotta tuffo to our house-made gnocchi.
Location
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Peanut Park Trattoria - Little Italy
No Reviews
1359 West Taylor Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurant