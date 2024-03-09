Frangos Chicken Fingers
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Frangos, where we’re proud to serve what we boldly call the Gold Standard of Chicken Fingers! Established in 2023, our journey is a fresh one, but our recipe carries the weight of family tradition, perfection, and a secret blend of homemade goodness that sets us apart in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
Location
35 Lowell Street, Wilmington, MA 01887
