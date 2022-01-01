Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frank & Carl's

103 Reviews

$$

6558 Longshore St

Dublin, OH 43017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ma Fratelli
Jeff's Pants
Choose your own Adventure Starting Price

Sub/ Wrap

2 Flannels & a Vest

$10.25

Served Hot pastrami + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard, pickle slices and chive cream cheese

3 Mikes

$7.75

Served Cold ham + swiss - lettuce, tomato, mayo, honey mustard

Big Dainty

$10.25

pastrami + swiss awesome slaw

Choose your own Adventure Starting Price

$4.00

Price is to be determined based on ingredients.

Clubber Lang

$10.00

Served Cold turkey, ham, bacon + provolone - lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, cucumber

Harvey

$9.25

Veggie - Served Cold Only - provolone + avocado, cucumber, roasted red pepper, lettuce, tomato, mayo, roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette

Havana Daydreamin

$9.75

Served Hot smoked pulled pork, ham, + swiss lettuce, house pickles, honey mustard

HOF

$10.25

Served Hot roast beef + provolone - lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic-horseradish mayo

Jeff's Pants

$10.50

Served Hot roast beef + white cheddar bacon- onion- figjam, spring mix, tomato, roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette, dijon mustard

Ma Fratelli

$10.25

Served Hot pepperoni, salami, capicola, ham + provolone - lettuce, tomato, maxine vinaigrette, banana peppers

My Cousin Reuben

$9.25Out of stock

House braised corned beef, IPA Kraut, Swiss and House Thousand Island

My Dad Vern

$9.75

Served Cold turkey, bacon + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, black pepper parm mayo, spicy mustard

My Friend Marc

$9.50

Served Cold turkey, bacon + swiss - lettuce, tomato, apricot jam, dijon mustard

Phil E.

$10.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced London Broil, sauteed peppers and onions and house made cheese sauce on a toasted baguette

Porkys Revenge

$9.50

Served Cold ham, bacon, capicola + provolone - lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic mayo, honey mustard

Randy Watson

$9.75

Veggie - Served Hot marinated roasted vegetables + feta - herbed white bean spread, lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives

Red Leader

$10.25

Served Cold roast beef + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, black pepper parm mayo

Roger Roger

$9.25

Served Hot hot capicola, pepperoni + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard, giardiniera

Rowan the Boat

$10.00Out of stock

Served Hot Albacore tuna filets, Fresh Lemon and Dill Aioli, Baby Arugula, Roma Tomato and Red Onion.

The Frank

$9.50

Served Cold turkey + provolone - lettuce, tomato, mayo

Tizzlesticks

$10.25

Oven Heated roast beef + provolone - chimichurri, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Will.I.Am

$6.00

For Kids - Half Portion Sub Served However They Want cold, hot, steamed, or upside down - choose your meat + choose your cheese - choose your toppings

Three Amigos BLAT

$10.00Out of stock

Platters

$70.00

Pig Newton Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Rise And Swine Wrap

$10.25Out of stock

Pesto Pete Wrap

$8.50

Don Fernando Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Bill Wrap

$10.00

Porky Pig Kids

$6.00

Frankie Kids

$6.00

Bagel

2 Flannels & a Vest

$10.25

Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel pastrami + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard, pickle slices and chive cream cheese

3 Mikes

$7.75

Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel ham + swiss - lettuce, tomato, mayo, honey mustard

Bandit

$7.50

Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel ham, pepperoni + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, mustard

Choose your own Adventure Starting Price

$4.00

Price to be determined based on ingredients.

Clubber Lang

$10.00

Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel turkey, ham, bacon + provolone - lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, cucumber

Harvey

$9.25

Veggie - Served Cold Only - provolone + avocado, cucumber, roasted red pepper, lettuce, tomato, mayo, roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette and veggie cream cheese

HOF

$10.25

Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel roast beef + provolone - lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic-horseradish mayo and cream cheese

My Dad Vern

$9.75

Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel turkey, bacon + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, black pepper parm mayo, spicy mustard

My Evie Thing

$9.50

Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel pastrami + swiss - lettuce, tomato, yellow mustard, veggie cream cheese

Perfect Stranger

$9.50

Steamed Only frank & carl's pimento cheese + ham - lettuce, tomato, banana peppers

Red Leader

$10.25

Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel roast beef + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, black pepper parm mayo and chive cream cheese

Single Bagel

$2.00

The Frank

$9.50

Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel turkey + provolone - lettuce, tomato, mayo and veggie cream cheese

The Right Angle

$9.25

Steamed Hot turkey + provolone - lettuce, banana peppers, mayo

Todd & Margo

$6.75

Oven Cooked Hot pepperoni, + provolone - pizza sauce - served opened faced

Tuscan Chicken

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, House made Boursin Cheese, Spring Mix, Oven Roasted Tomatoes and Pesto Mayo

Breakfast Bagle

$6.00

Pizza Pizza

$6.00

Sides

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Combo Chips & Soda

$2.75

Everything Bagel Chips + Frank & Carl's Pimiento Cheese

$5.00

House Made everything bagel chips served with a side of Frank & Carl's signature pimiento cheese

Pickle

$0.50

Everything Bagel Chips Only

$2.00Out of stock

Pimiento Cheese

$3.00

Fratelli PASTA Salad

$5.00

Spuds Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

3 Side Egg

$3.50

Golden Curls

$5.00Out of stock

Bacon Ham And Gouda Mac And Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Desserts

Cookie

$2.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Irish Cream Donuts

$2.00Out of stock

Salad

Ma Fratelli Salad

$10.25

pepperoni, salami, capicola, ham + provolone tomato, banana peppers, maxine vinaigrette

Telly Saladas

$10.25

chopped iceberg, kalamata olives, feta cheese, chopped tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini + house made greek dressing

I need a name

$10.25

turkey + bacon iceberg lettuce, tomato, smoked cheddar, provolone + bleu cheese vinaigrette

"Bork, Bork, Bork" Chef's Salad

$10.00

Chopped Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, onion, Egg, Cucumber and Cheese. Served with House made Ranch.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Mixed Lettuce, Peppers and Onions, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Rotisserie Chicken, Tomato, Southwest Tortilla Strips and Cilantro Ranch

Irish Fest Specials

Banger Sausage and Kraut

$9.00Out of stock

The Irish Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Colecannon Mac N Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Soup

Chicken Noodle

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken Chipolte Chilli

$5.50Out of stock

Beer Cheese Soup

$5.50Out of stock

French Onion

$5.50Out of stock

Loaded Potato

$5.50Out of stock

Broccoli Chedder

$5.50Out of stock

Cajun Ham Potato And Veggie

$5.50

Roasted Red Bisque

$5.50Out of stock

Chorizo Chipotle

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken Mushroom

$5.50Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.75

Coffee

$2.00

Coffee with Bourbon Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.50

Juice Box

$0.75

La Croix

$1.50Out of stock

Monster Energy

$2.75

Sprite

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

To Go Beer

2 for $7 Craft Cans

$7.00

Please list which 2 beers you would like: Hilltop Lager, Taft’s Nellies Ale, Seventh Son Hum Nimbus, Brewdog Elvis Juice

Fathers Day Special

Catering

$462.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Frank & Carl’s is a new premium sandwich restaurant in Dublin’s Bridge Park District with a fun atmosphere and several local drafts.

Location

6558 Longshore St, Dublin, OH 43017

Directions

Gallery
Frank and Carl's image
Frank and Carl's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Weenie Wonder Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
6562 Riverside Drive Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
North High Brewing - Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
56 N. High St Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
VASO Rooftop Lounge - VASO Rooftop Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
6540 Riverside Drive Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Hen Quarter - Dublin
orange star4.5 • 1,909
6628 Riverside Dr Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
1 W Bridge Street Dublin, OH 43107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dublin

Condado Tacos - Dublin
orange star4.7 • 9,813
102 North High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Hen Quarter - Dublin
orange star4.5 • 1,909
6628 Riverside Dr Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin CATERING
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Urban Meyer's Pint House
orange star4.3 • 1,250
6632 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Yogi's Bar & Grill - Tuttle CHURNED
orange star4.4 • 1,030
5857 Karric Square Drive Dublin, OH 43016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dublin
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston