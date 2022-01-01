Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Bakeries

FRANK Restaurant and Market

1,144 Reviews

$$

112 Rantoul Street

Beverly, MA 01915

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FRANK Burger
Artisan Bread
Kids Burger

Food

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kid Waffle

$10.00

Bread, Soup Salad

Potatoes, leeks, summer onion and garlic relish

Artisan Bread

$4.25

Focaccia Seasonal inspired whipped butter

Fin & Haddy Chowder.

Fin & Haddy Chowder.

$12.00

Rye Crouton, Fine Herbs, Espellette

Soup De La Veille

$12.00

Vegetarian soup, with veggies from our farmer friends

Farm Green Salad

Farm Green Salad

$12.00

Fram fresh veggies, hibiscus vinaigrette

Sugar Pumpkin Salad

$16.00

Whipped ricotta, chicories, pumpkin seeds, pear, pomegranate vinaigrette

Artisan Cheese

Cabot Clothbound

$9.00

VT, Cows Milk Served with seasonal accompanies, honey and toast

Mad River Blue

$9.00

VT, Cows Milk Served with seasonal accompanies, honey and toast

Barnfirst

$9.00

Goat, Blueberry Lavender Jam

Camembertha

$9.00

Cows Milk, Fennel Compote

Shelburne

$9.00

VT, Cows Milk, Served with seasonal accompanies, honey and toast

House - Made Pasta

Rye Lumache

$32.00

Carrot Campanelle

$28.00

Farm fresh summer vegetables, pesto, creme fraiche, whipped ricotta

Cacio Pepe

$16.00Out of stock

Grills and Roasts

Spinach, Asparagus, Green Veloute, Hazelnut

Miso Glazed Eggplant

$28.00

Buttermilk, grilled shishito peppers, curried cashews, lime pickled onions

Monkfish

$34.00

Sunchoke, grapefruit, fennel, chicories

Seared Scallops

$42.00

Parsnip, apple, chesnut mushroom, bacon

Steak Frites

$52.00

Prime New York strip, petite salad, Franks steak sauce, rosemary & parmesan frites

Half Chicken

$34.00

Twice baked duchess potato, Joyberry Farms Mushrooms, black truffle jus

FRANK Burger

$22.00

FRANK hamburger, pepper jack, Spicy aioli, pickles, crispy onion strings, onion bacon jam, hand-cut fries

Fire Next

Fire Next

Hold

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We were farm-to-table before it was "foodie". Frank McClelland forged trusted, lifelong relationships with local New England farmers that lead to the freshest seasonal ingredients. At FRANK, we are thrilled to offer an ethical, affordable and delicious option for everyday eating. Pick up Market Goods when you come in - eggs, milk, cheese, pasta, house sourdough & baguettes, soup, baked goods, ice cream, wine, beer, and spirits! We offer takeout between 8:30 AM and 7:00PM!

Website

Location

112 Rantoul Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery
FRANK image
FRANK image
FRANK image

Similar restaurants in your area

Toscana Bar Italiano - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 2,051
90 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Ellis Square Social
orange star4.9 • 341
252 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Soma - Beverly
orange star4.7 • 1,597
256 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Early Harvest Diner - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 418
950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Dotty & Ray's - 112 North Street Apt 1
orange starNo Reviews
112 North Street Apt 1 Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
orange star4.0 • 2,399
86 Wharf St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beverly

Toscana Bar Italiano - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 2,051
90 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Soma - Beverly
orange star4.7 • 1,597
256 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Lolo Poke
orange star4.8 • 1,192
503 Rantoul St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
La Victoria Taqueria - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 1,077
6 Wallis Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Rossetti Restaurant of Beverly
orange star4.7 • 792
142 Brimbal Ave: Unit 8 Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Organic Garden Cafe - Beverly
orange star4.4 • 691
294 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beverly
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston