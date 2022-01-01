Main picView gallery

FRANK Food Company - West Cornwall 34 Lower River Road

review star

No reviews yet

34 Lower River Road

Cornwall, CT 06796

Lunch

Mad Russian Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Breast, Bacon, Russian Dressing on Multigrain

Meat Loaf Sandwich

$12.00

Think Slices of Meatloaf with pickled red onion, spicy tomato jam on Brioche

Dinner

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Individual tomato sauce, mozzerella, basil pizza

White Pizza

$18.00

Individual Potato, leek, ricotta, mozzerella, rosemary, lemon zest, picorino

Soppresata Pizza

$19.00

Individual soppresata, hot honey, oregano

Kale Salad

$14.00

Chiffonade Kale Cabbage Cilantro & Mint, tossed with Parmesan Cheese and Crushed Peanuts

Mixed Greens Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Escarole, Radicchio, Endive tossed in Maple Vinaigrette

Fish & Chips

$25.00Out of stock

Fried Cod with House Made Cotage Fries

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

Buttermilk Brined Roasted Half Chicken

Roasted Root Vegetables

$10.00

Oven Roasted Vegetables with Fresh Herbs

Potato Romanoff

$8.00

House Made Cottage Fries

Asparagus with Lemon Ricotta

$13.00

Hamburger

$20.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Short Ribs

$44.00

Sauteed Veggies

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp

$21.00Out of stock

Charcuterie Plate

$22.00

Crab Cakes

$36.00Out of stock

Pasta

$22.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Salmon

$32.00Out of stock

Chicken Paprikash

$30.00

acorn squash quinoa side

$14.00

Pork Schnitzel

$30.00

Oktoberfest

$55.00

Acorn Squash soup

$8.00

Cacio e Pepe

$12.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest salad

frisee salad

$16.00

scallops

$45.00

Cod in Parchment

$25.00

BAKERY/CASE

English Scone

$3.00

Scone served with jam

Muffins

$3.00

Assorted muffins

DESSERT

Devil's Food Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Old-fashioned Devil's Food Cake with Butter Frosting

Carrot Parsnip Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$9.00Out of stock

Carrot Parsnip Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

High Five Pie

$12.00

Slice of High Five Pie

Double Ginger Sticky Toffee Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Classic English dessert served with whipped cream

Arathusa ice cream with brittle

$12.00

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

Ky Lime

$12.00

Coffee

Frank. Roasted Brewed coffee

$4.00

Frank. Roasted Cuppucino

$6.00

Frank. Roasted Flat White

$6.00

Iced coffee

$4.00

Iced tea

$4.00

tea

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00

Frank House Blend Bag

$22.00

Frank. Roasted Latte

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

12oz Draft Beers

12oz KF Alternate World

$8.00

12oz GF Birdpost Pale Ale

$8.00

12oz GF Belgian

$8.00

12oz GF Lazy Hazy IPA

$8.00

18oz Draft Beers

GF Lazy Hazy IPA

$10.00

KF Alternate Worod

$10.00

KF Birdpost Pale Ale

$10.00

GF Belgian

$10.00

Oktoberfest Beer Wednesday

Bottled Beers

miller high life

$6.00

corona extra

$7.00

Kent Falls Super Script IPA

$8.00

Kent Falls The Hollow Pils

$8.00

Peroni

$7.00

Sea Hag IPA

$7.00

Guiness

$10.00Out of stock

Two Roads Lil Heaven

$8.00

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale N/A

$6.00

Athletic Lite

$6.00

Kent Falls Buddy Sprinkles IPA

$8.00

Dgfish Punkin

$8.00

Dirty Bastard

$10.00

Athletic Run Wild

$6.00

Citizen Cider Unified Press

$8.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bartenders' Choice

$13.00

Bespoke Cocktail

$15.00

tbd

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bourbon Mai Tai

$15.00

Cat's Meow

$15.00

Catch Me on the Flipside-Car

$15.00

Citrus Pickup

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Mojito

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Smiley Bloody

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

The Bitter Truth

$15.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Watermelon Blue Sangria

$14.00

White Russian

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

This Little Figgy

$16.00

Honey Its Crisp

$14.00

Saras Spiced Margarita

$15.00

Smoky Revivor #2

$15.00

Hold The Cin Mocktail

$8.00

Raising The Barr

$12.00

Red Wine Glass

Dei Montepulciano

$11.00

Bloodroot Pinot Noir sanoma county

$15.00

The Withers "In Hand" Red blend Syrah Grenache cote de rhone

$15.00

Viña Real Rioja

$10.00

Jukes Non Alcoholic

$6.00

White Wine Glass

Lo Triolet Pinot Gris

$12.00

Weingut Brundlmayer Gruner 2021

$10.00

Chablis Vincent

$12.00

White Wine Spritzer

$11.00

Stolpman Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Rosé Glass

Bieler Pere et Fils

$9.00

Sparkling

Victorine de Chastenay

$14.00

Conquilla

$10.00Out of stock

Cuvee Cava Brut

$10.00Out of stock

Red Wine Bottle

BTL Dei, Montepulciano 009

$42.00

BTL Bloodroot 007

$58.00

BTL The Withers "In Hand" Red 008

$58.00

BTL Vina Real Rioja CVNE 2018

$38.00

BTL Artadi Spanish 010

$50.00

BTL Pinot Noir 'Arroyo Grande - Estate', Talley Vineyards 401

$49.00

BTL Pinot Noir 'Estate', Shea Wine Cellars 402

$63.00

BTL Syrah 'Sonoma Coast', Pax 403

$44.00

Zinfandel 'Old Vines', Turley 404

$38.00

Grenache 'Santa Barbara Highlands vid" A Tribute to Grace 405

$41.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 'North Coast' [Gold Label], Cultivar 406

$35.00

Malbec, 'Reserve', Altos Las Hormigas 407

$37.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Best's Great Western 408

$31.00

Langhe Nebbiolo, Altare 409

$34.00

Barolo 'Bussia', Giacomo Fenocchio 410

$77.00

Brunello di Montalcino 'Vigna Soccorso', Enzo Tiezzi 411

$83.00

Bierzo Tinto, 'Ultreia St. Jacques', Bodegas y Vinedos Raul Perez 412

$40.00

Rioja Reserva, Imperial, CVNE 413

$64.00

Rioja Gran Reserva, 'Vina Arana', La Rioja Alta 414

$58.00

Chateauneuf du Pape, Clos des Brusquieres 415

$63.00

Les Baux de Provence Sans Soufre, Mas de Gourgonnier 416

$31.00Out of stock

White Wine Bottle

BTL Chablis Vincent

$45.00

Btl Lo Triolet Pinot Gris

$45.00

Btl Gruner Weingut Brundlmayer 2021

$38.00

Familie Dubard "Couer du Mont" 004

$26.00

Chardonnay, Land Of Saints, Santa Barbara Cty 201

$40.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Stolpman 202

$40.00

Chardonnay 'Estate', Hanzell Vineyards 203

$80.00

Soave Classico 'Salvarenza', Gini 204

$46.00

BTL Pinot Gris Vallee d'Aoste, Lo Triolet 205

$35.00

Deidesheimer Paradiesgarten Riesling 1er Lage Trocken, von Winning 207

$40.00

[Dautenpflanzer] Im Langenberg Grosse Lage Riesling Feinherb, Kruger-Rumpf 208

$65.00

Albarino Rias Baixas 'A Cruz das Animas', Atalier by Raul Perez 209

$39.00

Santorini [100% Assyrtiko], Santo Wines 210

$34.00

Alsace Blanc "Complantation", Domaine Marcel Deiss 211

$33.00

Saint-Veran "La Roche", Domaine Frantz Chagnoleau 212

$49.00

Pouilly-Fuisse "En Chatenay", Heritiers du Comte Lafon 213

$73.00

Pernand-Vergelesses Blanc, Domaine Jean-Baptiste Boudier 214

$66.00

Chenin Blanc, Domaine De Le Taille Aux Loups, Montlouis Remus

$49.00

Rosé Bottle

BTL Bieler Pere et Fils

$35.00

Sparkling

Victorine de Chastenay

$54.00

Champagne Brut 'Le Brut', A. Margaine

$99.00

"Saint Thierry" Extra-Brut, Chartogne-Taillet

$140.00

Brut Rose 'Mineral Springs', Soter Vineyards

$99.00

Vodka

absolut

$8.00

belvedere

$11.00

chopin

$10.00

grey goose

$12.00

ketel one

$10.00

litchfield

$10.00

prairie organic

$11.00

tito's

$10.00

Helix/Well

$7.00

Crop Lemon

$12.00

Crop Cucumber

$12.00

Hibiscus Infused

$10.00

absolut dbl

$1.42

belvedere dbl

$2.28

chopin dbl

$1.62

grey goose dbl

$1.98

ketel one dbl

$1.58

litchfield dbl

$2.00

prairie organic dbl

$1.12

tito's dbl

$1.26

Gin

Askur/Well

$8.00

barr hill

$12.00

beefeater

$10.00

berkshire mountain greylock gin

$11.00

bombay classic

$10.00

bombay sapphire

$11.00

greenhook gin

$12.00

hendricks

$11.00

plymouth*

$11.00

tanqueray

$8.00

the botanist

$11.00

Greylock Gin

$9.00

askur gin dbl

$1.04

barr hill dbl

$2.36

beefeater dbl

$1.58

berkshire mountain greylock gin dbl

$1.70

bombay classic dbl

$1.98

bombay sapphire dbl

$2.00

greenhook gin dbl

$2.20

hendricks dbl

$2.60

plymouth* dbl

$2.26

tanqueray dbl

$1.82

the botanist dbl

$2.80

Rum

bacardi Gold

$10.00

bacardi silver

$10.00

Captian Morgan spiced rum* orginal

$10.00

El Dorado/Well

$10.00

gosling black seal

$9.00

mount gay eclipse

$10.00

RL Seale 12 yr

$13.00

ron zacapa 23 year anno*

$13.00

Plantation 5yr

$12.00

El Dorado 15yr

$14.00

bacardi silver dbl

$1.02

bacardi dark* (amber) dbl

$1.02

Captian Morgan spiced rum* orginal dbl

$1.18

el dorado 15 yr dbl

$3.70

gosling black seal dbl

$1.62

mount gay eclipse dbl

$1.38

RL Seale 12 yr dbl

$2.84

ron zacapa 23 year anno* dbl

$2.80

Tequila

casamigos anejo

$12.00

casamigos blanco

$12.00

clase azul reposado

$15.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Anejo

$15.00

don julio 1942 plata

$15.00

la gran senora plata

$8.00

patron silver

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Casco Viejo/Well

$8.00

Sele Misterios Mezcal

$11.00

Agave De Cortes

$13.00

casamigos anejo dbl

$3.90

casamigos blanco dbl

$3.24

clase azul reposado dbl

$9.28

cuervo la familia extra anejo dbl

$10.50

cuervo gold dbl

$1.58

don julio 1942 plata dbl

$10.06

la gran senora plata dbl

$2.52

mezcal cortes dbl

patron silver dbl

$3.40

Whiskey/Rye

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

New Riff Rye

$14.00

Rittenhouse 100p Rye

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Litchfield Rye

$12.00

canadian crown royal dbl

$2.14

greenspot irish* dbl

$3.54

jamesons dbl

$2.44

japan nikka from barrel dbl

$4.32

japan yamazaki (any) dbl

midleton 'very rare vintage release'* dbl

$14.36

redbreast 12yr 80'* dbl

$4.26

taiwan kavalan classic single malt dbl

$5.24

Scotch/Bourbon

Blantons

$13.00

dewars white label (blend)

$10.00

glenfiddich 12 yr

$12.00

glenlivet 12 yr single malt

$12.00

jack daniels black label

$10.00

johnnie walker black label (blend)

$12.00

johnnie walker red label (blend)

$12.00

knob creek 9 yr 100' bourbon

$12.00

laphroig 10 yr single malt (Islay)

$10.00

litchfield distillers

$12.00

makers mark bourbon

$10.00

woodford reserve bourbon

$12.00

Glenallachie

$15.00

angels envy rye* dbl

basil hayden*bourbon dbl

$3.40

blantons* bourbon dbl

$3.38

bulleit bourbon dbl

$2.36

dewars white label (blend) dbl

$1.88

eagle rare* bourbon dbl

$2.00

glenfiddich 12 yr dbl

$3.78

glenlivet 12 yr single malt dbl

$3.70

jack daniels black label dbl

$2.00

johnnie walker black label (blend) dbl

$2.36

johnnie walker red label (blend) dbl

$1.88

knob creek 9 yr 100' bourbon dbl

$2.92

lagavullan 16 yr single malt (Islay) dbl

$5.32

laphroig 10 yr single malt (Islay) dbl

$4.10

litchfield distillers

$3.12

macallan 12 yr single malt sherry cask dbl

$5.68

makers mark bourbon dbl

$2.36

mine hill bourbon dbl

$2.40

new riff single barrel rye dbl

$3.46

oban 12 yr single malt* dbl

old overholt rye dbl

$1.34

rittenhouse rye dbl

$1.58

woodford reserve bourbon dbl

$2.76

Liqueurs/Cordials

amaretto disaronno

$10.00

amaro montenegro

$10.00

amaro nonino

$10.00

angostura bitters

$8.00

aperol

$10.00

b&b

$10.00

baileys irish cream original

$10.00

cachaca 51 pirassunga

$10.00

calvados domain montreuil reserve boulard

$8.00

campari bitters

$10.00

chartreuse green 110'

$10.00

cognac courvoisier vs

$11.00

cognac delamian grande 1er cru*

$17.00

cognac hine

$10.00

cognac remy martin vsop*

$12.00

cointreau

$10.00

crème de cassis guyot

$9.00

dubonnet rouge

$8.00

framboise mathilde

frangelico*

$10.00

grand marnier

$10.00

grappa jacopo poli torcolato

$15.00

grappa nardini reserva* 100'

$8.00

irish mist

$8.00

kahlua coffee

$8.00

luxardo cherries

pamplemousse giffard

$5.00

pellegrino limoncello

$8.00

pimm orginal #1

$8.00

pisco barsol cesar*

$8.00

poire mathilde

port wine fonseca 'late-bottled-vintage' 2003

$8.00

port wine grahams six grapes

$8.00

port wine warres 'otima tawny' 10 year

$8.00

ricard or pernod* (pastis)

$8.00

sambuca romano

$8.00

st germain elderflower

trple sec stirrings

vermouth blanc dolin

vermouth carpano antica rouge

vermouth rouge dolin

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$13.00

Absinthe St George

$13.00

Fernet

$10.00

amaretto disaronno dbl

$2.36

amaro montenegro dbl

$2.26

amaro nonino dbl

$3.16

angostura bitters dbl

aperol dbl

$1.72

b&b dbl

$2.60

baileys irish cream original dbl

$2.36

cachaca 51 pirassunga dbl

$0.94

calvados domain montreuil reserve boulard dbl

$2.52

campari bitters dbl

$1.96

chartreuse green 110' dbl

$3.78

cognac courvoisier vs dbl

$2.68

cognac delamian grande 1er cru* dbl

$7.58

cognac hine

$4.02

cognac remy martin vsop* dbl

$3.62

cointreau dbl

$2.78

crème de cassis guyot dbl

dbl

dubonnet rouge dbl

$0.96

framboise mathilde dbl

frangelico* dbl

$44.00

grand marnier dbl

$2.72

grappa jacopo poli torcolato dbl

$9.18

grappa nardini reserva* 100' dbl

$2.90

irish mist dbl

$2.00

kahlua coffee dbl

$1.82

luxardo cherries dbl

pamplemousse giffard dbl

pellegrino limoncello dbl

$1.48

pimm orginal #1 dbl

$1.48

pisco barsol cesar* dbl

$2.42

poire mathilde dbl

port wine fonseca 'late-bottled-vintage' 2003 dbl

$1.28

port wine grahams six grapes dbl

$1.50

port wine warres 'otima tawny' 10 year dbl

$2.36

ricard or pernod* (pastis) dbl

$2.02

sambuca romano dbl

$2.18

st germain elderflower dbl

$54.00

trple sec stirrings dbl

vermouth blanc dolin dbl

$0.92

vermouth carpano antica rouge dbl

$1.92

vermouth rouge dolin dbl

$0.92

Soda

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Litchfield Whiskey

Bourbon Flight

$22.00

Beer

4 Flight Beer

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

34 Lower River Road, Cornwall, CT 06796

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

