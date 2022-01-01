- Home
- /
- West Cornwall
- /
- FRANK Food Company - West Cornwall - 34 Lower River Road
FRANK Food Company - West Cornwall 34 Lower River Road
34 Lower River Road
Cornwall, CT 06796
Dinner
Margherita Pizza
Individual tomato sauce, mozzerella, basil pizza
White Pizza
Individual Potato, leek, ricotta, mozzerella, rosemary, lemon zest, picorino
Soppresata Pizza
Individual soppresata, hot honey, oregano
Kale Salad
Chiffonade Kale Cabbage Cilantro & Mint, tossed with Parmesan Cheese and Crushed Peanuts
Mixed Greens Salad
Romaine, Escarole, Radicchio, Endive tossed in Maple Vinaigrette
Fish & Chips
Fried Cod with House Made Cotage Fries
Roasted Chicken
Buttermilk Brined Roasted Half Chicken
Roasted Root Vegetables
Oven Roasted Vegetables with Fresh Herbs
Potato Romanoff
House Made Cottage Fries
Asparagus with Lemon Ricotta
Hamburger
Bruschetta
Short Ribs
Sauteed Veggies
Grilled Shrimp
Charcuterie Plate
Crab Cakes
Pasta
Fried Chicken
Salmon
Chicken Paprikash
acorn squash quinoa side
Pork Schnitzel
Oktoberfest
Acorn Squash soup
Cacio e Pepe
Oktoberfest salad
frisee salad
scallops
Cod in Parchment
DESSERT
Devil's Food Cake
Old-fashioned Devil's Food Cake with Butter Frosting
Carrot Parsnip Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Carrot Parsnip Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
High Five Pie
Slice of High Five Pie
Double Ginger Sticky Toffee Pudding
Classic English dessert served with whipped cream
Arathusa ice cream with brittle
Two Scoops of Ice Cream
Ky Lime
12oz Draft Beers
18oz Draft Beers
Bottled Beers
miller high life
corona extra
Kent Falls Super Script IPA
Kent Falls The Hollow Pils
Peroni
Sea Hag IPA
Guiness
Two Roads Lil Heaven
Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale N/A
Athletic Lite
Kent Falls Buddy Sprinkles IPA
Dgfish Punkin
Dirty Bastard
Athletic Run Wild
Citizen Cider Unified Press
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Aperol Spritz
Bartenders' Choice
Bespoke Cocktail
tbd
Blood Orange Margarita
Blood Orange Mimosa
Bloody Mary
Bourbon Mai Tai
Cat's Meow
Catch Me on the Flipside-Car
Citrus Pickup
Cosmopolitan
Espresso Martini
Gimlet
Irish Coffee
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mocktail
Mojito
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Smiley Bloody
Tequila Sunrise
The Bitter Truth
Tom Collins
Virgin Mary
Watermelon Blue Sangria
White Russian
Whiskey Sour
This Little Figgy
Honey Its Crisp
Saras Spiced Margarita
Smoky Revivor #2
Hold The Cin Mocktail
Raising The Barr
Red Wine Glass
White Wine Glass
Rosé Glass
Red Wine Bottle
BTL Dei, Montepulciano 009
BTL Bloodroot 007
BTL The Withers "In Hand" Red 008
BTL Vina Real Rioja CVNE 2018
BTL Artadi Spanish 010
BTL Pinot Noir 'Arroyo Grande - Estate', Talley Vineyards 401
BTL Pinot Noir 'Estate', Shea Wine Cellars 402
BTL Syrah 'Sonoma Coast', Pax 403
Zinfandel 'Old Vines', Turley 404
Grenache 'Santa Barbara Highlands vid" A Tribute to Grace 405
Cabernet Sauvignon 'North Coast' [Gold Label], Cultivar 406
Malbec, 'Reserve', Altos Las Hormigas 407
Cabernet Sauvignon, Best's Great Western 408
Langhe Nebbiolo, Altare 409
Barolo 'Bussia', Giacomo Fenocchio 410
Brunello di Montalcino 'Vigna Soccorso', Enzo Tiezzi 411
Bierzo Tinto, 'Ultreia St. Jacques', Bodegas y Vinedos Raul Perez 412
Rioja Reserva, Imperial, CVNE 413
Rioja Gran Reserva, 'Vina Arana', La Rioja Alta 414
Chateauneuf du Pape, Clos des Brusquieres 415
Les Baux de Provence Sans Soufre, Mas de Gourgonnier 416
White Wine Bottle
BTL Chablis Vincent
Btl Lo Triolet Pinot Gris
Btl Gruner Weingut Brundlmayer 2021
Familie Dubard "Couer du Mont" 004
Chardonnay, Land Of Saints, Santa Barbara Cty 201
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Stolpman 202
Chardonnay 'Estate', Hanzell Vineyards 203
Soave Classico 'Salvarenza', Gini 204
BTL Pinot Gris Vallee d'Aoste, Lo Triolet 205
Deidesheimer Paradiesgarten Riesling 1er Lage Trocken, von Winning 207
[Dautenpflanzer] Im Langenberg Grosse Lage Riesling Feinherb, Kruger-Rumpf 208
Albarino Rias Baixas 'A Cruz das Animas', Atalier by Raul Perez 209
Santorini [100% Assyrtiko], Santo Wines 210
Alsace Blanc "Complantation", Domaine Marcel Deiss 211
Saint-Veran "La Roche", Domaine Frantz Chagnoleau 212
Pouilly-Fuisse "En Chatenay", Heritiers du Comte Lafon 213
Pernand-Vergelesses Blanc, Domaine Jean-Baptiste Boudier 214
Chenin Blanc, Domaine De Le Taille Aux Loups, Montlouis Remus
Rosé Bottle
Sparkling
Vodka
absolut
belvedere
chopin
grey goose
ketel one
litchfield
prairie organic
tito's
Helix/Well
Crop Lemon
Crop Cucumber
Hibiscus Infused
absolut dbl
belvedere dbl
chopin dbl
grey goose dbl
ketel one dbl
litchfield dbl
prairie organic dbl
tito's dbl
Gin
Askur/Well
barr hill
beefeater
berkshire mountain greylock gin
bombay classic
bombay sapphire
greenhook gin
hendricks
plymouth*
tanqueray
the botanist
Greylock Gin
askur gin dbl
barr hill dbl
beefeater dbl
berkshire mountain greylock gin dbl
bombay classic dbl
bombay sapphire dbl
greenhook gin dbl
hendricks dbl
plymouth* dbl
tanqueray dbl
the botanist dbl
Rum
bacardi Gold
bacardi silver
Captian Morgan spiced rum* orginal
El Dorado/Well
gosling black seal
mount gay eclipse
RL Seale 12 yr
ron zacapa 23 year anno*
Plantation 5yr
El Dorado 15yr
bacardi silver dbl
bacardi dark* (amber) dbl
Captian Morgan spiced rum* orginal dbl
el dorado 15 yr dbl
gosling black seal dbl
mount gay eclipse dbl
RL Seale 12 yr dbl
ron zacapa 23 year anno* dbl
Tequila
casamigos anejo
casamigos blanco
clase azul reposado
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Anejo
don julio 1942 plata
la gran senora plata
patron silver
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Casco Viejo/Well
Sele Misterios Mezcal
Agave De Cortes
casamigos anejo dbl
casamigos blanco dbl
clase azul reposado dbl
cuervo la familia extra anejo dbl
cuervo gold dbl
don julio 1942 plata dbl
la gran senora plata dbl
mezcal cortes dbl
patron silver dbl
Whiskey/Rye
Crown Royal
Jameson
New Riff Rye
Rittenhouse 100p Rye
Bulliet Rye
Litchfield Rye
canadian crown royal dbl
greenspot irish* dbl
jamesons dbl
japan nikka from barrel dbl
japan yamazaki (any) dbl
midleton 'very rare vintage release'* dbl
redbreast 12yr 80'* dbl
taiwan kavalan classic single malt dbl
Scotch/Bourbon
Blantons
dewars white label (blend)
glenfiddich 12 yr
glenlivet 12 yr single malt
jack daniels black label
johnnie walker black label (blend)
johnnie walker red label (blend)
knob creek 9 yr 100' bourbon
laphroig 10 yr single malt (Islay)
litchfield distillers
makers mark bourbon
woodford reserve bourbon
Glenallachie
angels envy rye* dbl
basil hayden*bourbon dbl
blantons* bourbon dbl
bulleit bourbon dbl
dewars white label (blend) dbl
eagle rare* bourbon dbl
glenfiddich 12 yr dbl
glenlivet 12 yr single malt dbl
jack daniels black label dbl
johnnie walker black label (blend) dbl
johnnie walker red label (blend) dbl
knob creek 9 yr 100' bourbon dbl
lagavullan 16 yr single malt (Islay) dbl
laphroig 10 yr single malt (Islay) dbl
litchfield distillers
macallan 12 yr single malt sherry cask dbl
makers mark bourbon dbl
mine hill bourbon dbl
new riff single barrel rye dbl
oban 12 yr single malt* dbl
old overholt rye dbl
rittenhouse rye dbl
woodford reserve bourbon dbl
Liqueurs/Cordials
amaretto disaronno
amaro montenegro
amaro nonino
angostura bitters
aperol
b&b
baileys irish cream original
cachaca 51 pirassunga
calvados domain montreuil reserve boulard
campari bitters
chartreuse green 110'
cognac courvoisier vs
cognac delamian grande 1er cru*
cognac hine
cognac remy martin vsop*
cointreau
crème de cassis guyot
dubonnet rouge
framboise mathilde
frangelico*
grand marnier
grappa jacopo poli torcolato
grappa nardini reserva* 100'
irish mist
kahlua coffee
luxardo cherries
pamplemousse giffard
pellegrino limoncello
pimm orginal #1
pisco barsol cesar*
poire mathilde
port wine fonseca 'late-bottled-vintage' 2003
port wine grahams six grapes
port wine warres 'otima tawny' 10 year
ricard or pernod* (pastis)
sambuca romano
st germain elderflower
trple sec stirrings
vermouth blanc dolin
vermouth carpano antica rouge
vermouth rouge dolin
Pierre Ferrand Cognac
Absinthe St George
Fernet
amaretto disaronno dbl
amaro montenegro dbl
amaro nonino dbl
angostura bitters dbl
aperol dbl
b&b dbl
baileys irish cream original dbl
cachaca 51 pirassunga dbl
calvados domain montreuil reserve boulard dbl
campari bitters dbl
chartreuse green 110' dbl
cognac courvoisier vs dbl
cognac delamian grande 1er cru* dbl
cognac hine
cognac remy martin vsop* dbl
cointreau dbl
crème de cassis guyot dbl
dbl
dubonnet rouge dbl
framboise mathilde dbl
frangelico* dbl
grand marnier dbl
grappa jacopo poli torcolato dbl
grappa nardini reserva* 100' dbl
irish mist dbl
kahlua coffee dbl
luxardo cherries dbl
pamplemousse giffard dbl
pellegrino limoncello dbl
pimm orginal #1 dbl
pisco barsol cesar* dbl
poire mathilde dbl
port wine fonseca 'late-bottled-vintage' 2003 dbl
port wine grahams six grapes dbl
port wine warres 'otima tawny' 10 year dbl
ricard or pernod* (pastis) dbl
sambuca romano dbl
st germain elderflower dbl
trple sec stirrings dbl
vermouth blanc dolin dbl
vermouth carpano antica rouge dbl
vermouth rouge dolin dbl
Litchfield Whiskey
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
34 Lower River Road, Cornwall, CT 06796