Feel like you went out of town, without having to go out of town. TRADITIONAL NEAPOLITAN, CONTEMPORARY SHREVEPORT Who would guess that a wood-fried pizza restaurant would also be home to some of the area’s best steak and seafood selections? FRANK’S specializes in the area’s only true Pizza Napoletana; pizza made in the old world style of Napoli (Naples, Italy) the birthplace of pizza. Watch our Pizzaioli make your pizza to order and bake it in 80 seconds in our big, red, 850°F Stefano Ferrara wood fired oven that was made in Napoli by Stefano using bricks and mortar made from volcanic material from Mount Vesuvius! (Remember Pompei?!) We make our dough everyday with Caputo “00” flour, pure water, fresh yeast and sea salt. Our sauce is crushed San Marzano tomatoes & sea salt, we make all our mozzarella daily and our Italian sausage is made with fresh pork and spices.EVERYTHING AT FRANK’S IS MADE FROM SCRATCH, WE DON’T EVEN HAVE A FREEZER!!

