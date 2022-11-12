Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Frank and Tony's Place

592 Reviews

$

38107 2nd St

Willoughby, OH 44094

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Plain Pizza
Big Ass Pretzel
Fried Potatos

Munchies

Big Ass Pretzel

Big Ass Pretzel

$10.99

A bigger than your face deep fried pretzel served with a very generous side of cheese and honey mustard.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Thick strips of tender juicy chicken breaded and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of hot, mild or BBQ sauce.

Deep Fried Pierogies

Deep Fried Pierogies

$10.99

Straight from Slavic Village!! 3 Huge potato and cheddar stuffed perogies. Deep fried. Angelo's Favorite!

Fat’s Homemade Buffalo Chicken Dip

Fat’s Homemade Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

A dip made for sharing. Hot and creamy flavors loaded with chicken. Servers with house made chips.

Fat’s Philly Fries

Fat’s Philly Fries

$10.99

A mountain of waffle fries piled high with steak or chicken, sauteed onions and mushrooms, and smothered in jalapeno cheese.

Fried Meatballs

Fried Meatballs

$9.99

Giant Fried Italian meatballs are soft and crispy, made with a selection of fine meats. Served with with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese.

Fried Potatos

Fried Potatos

$3.99

We have lots of fun fried potatoes to choose from: Pub chips, Shoestring French Fries, Waffle Fries and TOTS!!

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.99

4 delicious slices of garlic bread served with a side of marinara sauce.

Loaded Skins

Loaded Skins

$10.99

Our potato skins are a perfect snack food! Unpeeled potato halves, hollowed and dressed with bacon, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Mini Tacos

Mini Tacos

$8.99

A basket full of deep fried bite size beef tacos. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Misc Side

Nick’s Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Mozzarella cheese tossed in Italian seasoned breading and fried until golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.

Roni Rolls

Roni Rolls

$10.99

Made to order bread sticks stuffed with cheese and pepperoni, baked then topped with garlic butter. You will have no regrets!!!

Coleslaw

$3.59

FRIED PICKLES

$8.99

Seasoned and breaded pickle strips deep fried until golden brown. Served with a side of Cajun ranch.

Wing It

Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.99

Celery/Carrot

$2.99
Fat’s Famous Crispy Wing (12)

Fat’s Famous Crispy Wing (12)

$15.99

Fat’s Famous Crispy Wing (6)

$9.99

Salads

Ange’s Antipasto Salad

Ange’s Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Crispy refreshing protein packed salad with ham, salami, pepperoni, cucumbers, carrots, black olives, hard boiled egg and mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Cajun Chicken Salad

Grilled Cajun Chicken Salad

$12.99

grilled chicken breast seasoned with our fiery Cajun spice placed on top of a bed of fresh lettuce, cucumbers, cheese and black olives.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken breast on top of fresh chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$4.99

Crisp lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, black olives and mozzarella cheese.

Soup Of The Day

$4.99

Entree Salad

$9.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Double Decker BLT

Double Decker BLT

$12.99

Crispy hickory smoked bacon, juicy fresh tomatoes, creamy mayo, and crisp lettuce in between 2 layers of garlic buttered Texas toast.

Dtw Stuffed Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.99

This Philly style sandwich is the BEST. Piled high with grilled onions, mushrooms and swiss or provolone cheese.

Fat Jane's Reuben

Fat Jane's Reuben

$12.99

Fresh sliced corned beef piled high, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing.

Fat’s Toasted Cheese

$9.99

A two layers of Texas toast seasoned with garlic butter and stuffed with cheesy gooey goodness. Get you some!

Georgia Reuben

$8.99Out of stock

A sliced turkey breast piled high with melted Swiss cheese and creamy coleslaw. Served on Texas toast with a side of French dressing.

Grouper Sandwich

$11.99

An 8oz filet hand breaded in a mix of Italian seasonings, cooked until golden brown, placed on a fresh hoagie roll. Garnished with lettuce and tartar sauce.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$11.99

4 huge Italian meatballs smothered in our house marinara sauce topped with provolone cheese and toasted to perfection.

The Classic Italian Sub

$12.99

Served hot or cold. A hoagie roll stuffed with freshly sliced ham and salami, cheese, pepperoni. Topped with mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.99

A double decker sandwich stuffed with fresh sliced turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. It’s a big one!

Make It A Wrap

$1.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

A juicy grilled chicken breast topped with mayo and ran through the garden.

Italian Favorites

Broccoli & Cheese Stromboli

$10.99

A roll-up packed with broccoli and mozzarella cheese. Comes with a side of marinara.

Frank’s Famous Stromboli

$10.99

A hot delicious pizza roll-up packed with ham, pepperoni, mild peppers and mozzarella cheese. Comes with a side of marinara.

Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$10.99

(Ricotta Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Cheese and Meatballs)

Pepperoni & Cheese Calzone

Pepperoni & Cheese Calzone

$10.99

(Ricotta Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Cheese and Pepperoni)

Sausage And Cheese Calzone

Sausage And Cheese Calzone

$10.99

(Ricotta Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Cheese and Sausage)

Real Italian Calzone

Real Italian Calzone

$10.99

(Ricotta Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Mild Peppers and Salami).

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$10.99

(Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, Green and Red Peppers)

Burgers

Fats Burger

Fats Burger

$10.99

This is the best burger in town. This is a double decker cheeseburger with our special sauce and shredded lettuce.

Fire House

Fire House

$11.99

A fresh 1/2lb steak burger with cheddar cheese, sautéed jalapeños, mild peppers, onions and mushrooms, bacon and hot sauce. This is for the ones who like it HOT!!

Plain Ole Burger

Plain Ole Burger

$10.99

A 1/2lb steak burger with mayo and cheese and ran through the garden. Add any item we carry and make it your own ($1 an item)

The Cluckin Buckin

$12.99

This burger sets the stage for a farm lovers pallet. Juicy 1/2lb steak burger, a yokey smokey egg, mayo, bacon and cheddar cheese. Ran through the garden and delivered to you.

The Dude Burger

$10.99

A double decker cheeseburger with sautéed onions. Alunch time favorite.

The Juicy Lucy

$12.99Out of stock
The Sicilian (Roman Style)

The Sicilian (Roman Style)

$11.99

This burger is one of Frank and Tony’s classics. Three grilled burgers with pepperoni, onion, lettuce, cheese, mayo, tomato and Italian dressing. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.

The Willie Burger

$8.99

For the young kiddos looking for big taste. Single layer cheese burger served with French fries.

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$10.99

A spicy black bean patty topped with Cajun mayo and ran through the garden.

Pizza

Sm Plain Pizza

Sm Plain Pizza

$7.99
Sm Big Fat Frank

Sm Big Fat Frank

$10.99

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mozzarella, Parmesan, double cheese on an extra thick crust. You’ve never seen one like this, unless Franks had you over for dinner before! This monster is hand made into a different look every time!

Sm Broccoli & Cheese Pizza

Sm Broccoli & Cheese Pizza

$9.79

Broccoli with cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Tony likes it with white or red sauce, so please specify.

Sm Fat’s Veggie Supreme Pizza

Sm Fat’s Veggie Supreme Pizza

$10.99

Your choice of white or red sauce thick crusted pizza topped with onions, black olives, mild peppers, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, broccoli and cheese.

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99

Pineapple, bacon, ham, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Also available in white or red sauce.

Sm White Italian Pizza

Sm White Italian Pizza

$9.79

A delicious garlic, olive oil, butter, parsley and cheese pizza.

Sm Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$10.99
Med Plain Pizza

Med Plain Pizza

$10.99
Med Big Fat Frank

Med Big Fat Frank

$14.99

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mozzarella, Parmesan, double cheese on an extra thick crust. You’ve never seen one like this, unless Franks had you over for dinner before! This monster is hand made into a different look every time!

Med Broccoli & Cheese Pizza

Med Broccoli & Cheese Pizza

$11.79

Broccoli with cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Tony likes it with white or red sauce, so please specify.

Med Fat’s Veggie Supreme Pizza

Med Fat’s Veggie Supreme Pizza

$14.99

Your choice of white or red sauce thick crusted pizza topped with onions, black olives, mild peppers, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, broccoli and cheese.

Med Hawaiian Pizza

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Pineapple, bacon, ham, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Also available in white or red sauce.

Med White Italian Pizza

Med White Italian Pizza

$11.79

A delicious garlic, olive oil, butter, parsley and cheese pizza.

Med Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$14.99
Lg Plain Pizza

Lg Plain Pizza

$12.99
Lg Big Fat Frank

Lg Big Fat Frank

$20.99

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mozzarella, Parmesan, double cheese on an extra thick crust. You’ve never seen one like this, unless Franks had you over for dinner before! This monster is hand made into a different look every time!

Lg Broccoli & Cheese Pizza

Lg Broccoli & Cheese Pizza

$13.79

Broccoli with cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Tony likes it with white or red sauce, so please specify.

Lg Fat’s Veggie Supreme Pizza

Lg Fat’s Veggie Supreme Pizza

$20.99

Your choice of white or red sauce thick crusted pizza topped with onions, black olives, mild peppers, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, broccoli and cheese.

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

Pineapple, bacon, ham, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Also available in white or red sauce.

Lg White Italian Pizza

Lg White Italian Pizza

$13.79

A delicious garlic, olive oil, butter, parsley and cheese pizza.

Lg Buffalo chicken ranch

$20.99

ADD ONS

SIDES SAUCES

$1.00

"SECRET MENU"

Aloha Burger

$11.99

The Juicy Lucy

$11.99

Beverages

7 Up

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Cola

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Diet Cola

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Grapefruit

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced T

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.50

Soda

Sour Mix

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

XL Energy

$4.00

Sugar Free XL

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.50

Curbside Delivery

Please call when you arrive (440) 602-9780 and enter vehicle details in the special requests box.

Customer Requests Curbside Delivery (add to cart)

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

38107 2nd St, Willoughby, OH 44094

Directions

Gallery
Frank & Tony's Place image
Frank & Tony's Place image

