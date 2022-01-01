- Home
Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza - Dinkytown
1235 4th St. SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Popular Items
12" Personal Specialty
12" Chili Infusion
bacon, onion, tomato, peppadew, fresh basil, parsley, oregano, infused red chili oil
12" House Special
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, banana pepper, Andrea's house sauce
12" Little Mario
pepperoni, sliced sausage, peppadew, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce
12" Little Mike
sliced sausage, onion, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce
12" Mamma Gambino's Meatball
pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, Andrea's house sauce
12" Meat Margherita
pepperoni, sliced sausage, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's house sauce
12" Presidential
pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, Andrea's house sauce
12" Primo
pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper, Andrea's house sauce
12" Tono
pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onion, caramelized tomato, fresh basil, Andrea's house sauce, infused red chili oil
12" Personal Veggie
12" Caprese
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, fresh mozzarella slices, balsamic glaze
12" Cheese Head
macaroni noodles, alfredo sauce
12" Garlic Fry
parmesan cheese, seasoned fries, garlic aioli
12" Margherita
fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's house sauce
12" Palermo
fresh basil, ricotta, cheese ravioli, shredded mozzarella, Italian bread crumb crust, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce
12" Romano
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, ricotta, shredded mozzarella, white pizza sauce
12" Spinach Tomato
fresh basil, tomato, spinach, seasoning, white pizza sauce
12" Sweet Onion
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, caramelized onion, ricotta, parsley, white pizza sauce
12" Sweet Tomato
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, caramelized tomato, parsley, oregano, white pizza sauce
12" Veggie Primo
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, spinach, onion, artichoke, white pizza sauce
12" Personal Chicken
12" Cajun Chicken
grilled cajun-marinated chicken, ranch
12" Chicken Bang Bang
grilled chicken, bacon, ranch
12" Chipotle Tender
chicken tender, green onion, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, barbecue sauce, chipotle mayo
12" Garlic Tender
chicken tender, parmesan cheese, garlic aioli
12" Honey Tender
chicken tender, green onion, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, ranch, honey mustard
12" Mister Alfredo
grilled chicken, alfredo sauce
12" Texas Barbecue
slow-cooked pulled chicken (marinated), barbecue sauce
12" The Gopher
bbq-marinated chicken, bacon, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, ranch, barbecue sauce
12" Wild Buffalo
grilled buffalo-marinated chicken, buffalo sauce
12" Personal Build-Your-Own
18" Large Specialty
18" Chili Infusion
bacon, onion, tomato, peppadew, fresh basil, parsley, oregano, infused red chili oil
18" House Special
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, banana pepper, Andrea's house sauce
18" Little Mario
pepperoni, sliced sausage, peppadew, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce
18" Little Mike
sliced sausage, onion, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce
18" Mamma Gambino’s Meatball
pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, Andrea's house sauce
18" Meat Margherita
pepperoni, sliced sausage, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's house sauce
18" Presidential
pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, Andrea's house sauce
18" Primo
pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper, Andrea's house sauce
18" Tono
pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onion, caramelized tomato, fresh basil, Andrea's house sauce, infused red chili oil
18" Large Veggie
18" Caprese
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, fresh mozzarella slices, balsamic glaze
18" Cheese Head
macaroni noodles, alfredo sauce
18" Garlic Fry
parmesan cheese, seasoned fries, garlic aioli
18" Margherita
fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's house sauce
18" Palermo
fresh basil, ricotta, cheese ravioli, shredded mozzarella, Italian bread crumb crust, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce
18" Romano
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, ricotta, shredded mozzarella, white pizza sauce
18" Spinach Tomato
fresh basil, tomato, spinach, seasoning, white pizza sauce
18" Sweet Onion
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, caramelized onion, ricotta, parsley, white pizza sauce
18" Sweet Tomato
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, caramelized tomato, parsley, oregano, white pizza sauce
18" Veggie Primo
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, spinach, onion, artichoke, white pizza sauce
18" Large Chicken
18" Cajun Chicken
grilled cajun-marinated chicken, ranch
18" Chicken Bang Bang
grilled chicken, bacon, ranch
18" Chipotle Tender
chicken tender, green onion, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, barbecue sauce, chipotle mayo
18" Garlic Tender
chicken tender, parmesan cheese, garlic aioli
18" Honey Tender
chicken tender, green onion, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, ranch, honey mustard
18" Mister Alfredo
grilled chicken, alfredo sauce
18" Texas Barbecue
slow-cooked pulled chicken (marinated), barbecue sauce
18" The Gopher
bbq-marinated chicken, bacon, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, ranch, barbecue sauce
18" Wild Buffalo
grilled buffalo-marinated chicken, buffalo sauce
18" Large Build-Your-Own
Deep Dish Specialty
DD Chili Infusion
bacon, onion, tomato, peppadew, fresh basil, parsley, oregano, infused red chili oil. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD House Special
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, banana pepper, Andrea's house sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Little Mario
pepperoni, sliced sausage, peppadew, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Little Mike
sliced sausage, onion, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Mamma Gambino’s Meatball
pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, Andrea's house sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Meat Margherita
pepperoni, sliced sausage, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's house sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Presidential
pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, Andrea's house sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Primo
pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper, Andrea's house sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Tono
pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onion, caramelized tomato, fresh basil, Andrea's house sauce, infused red chili oil. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
Deep Dish Veggie
DD Caprese
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, fresh mozzarella slices, balsamic glaze. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Cheese Head
macaroni noodles, alfredo sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Garlic Fry
parmesan cheese, seasoned fries, garlic aioli. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Margherita
fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's house sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Palermo
fresh basil, ricotta, cheese ravioli, shredded mozzarella, Italian bread crumb crust, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Romano
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, ricotta, shredded mozzarella, white pizza sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Spinach Tomato
fresh basil, tomato, spinach, seasoning, white pizza sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Sweet Onion
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, caramelized onion, ricotta, parsley, white pizza sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Sweet Tomato
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, caramelized tomato, parsley, oregano, white pizza sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Veggie Primo
fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, spinach, onion, artichoke, white pizza sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
Deep Dish Chicken
DD Cajun Chicken
grilled cajun-marinated chicken, ranch. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Chicken Bang Bang
grilled chicken, bacon, ranch. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Chipotle Tender
chicken tender, green onion, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, barbecue sauce, chipotle mayo. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Garlic Tender
chicken tender, parmesan cheese, garlic aioli. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Honey Tender
chicken tender, green onion, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, ranch, honey mustard. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Mister Alfredo
grilled chicken, alfredo sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Texas Barbecue
slow-cooked pulled chicken (marinated), barbecue sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD The Gopher
bbq-marinated chicken, bacon, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, ranch, barbecue sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
DD Wild Buffalo
grilled buffalo-marinated chicken, buffalo sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***
Deep Dish Build-Your-Own
Cheesesteaks
Cheesesteak
grilled onion, choice of meat, choice of cheese
Cheesesteak Hoagie
lettuce, tomato, mayo, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, salt, pepper, choice of meat, choice of cheese
Cheesesteak Supreme
grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeno, mushroom, choice of meat, choice of cheese
Sunny Side of Philadelphia
grilled onion, two over-easy eggs, 2 strips of bacon, choice of meat, choice of cheese
Speziato
grilled onion, habanero jam, prosciutto, peppadew, choice of meat, choice of cheese
Mushroom American
grilled onion, mushroom, infused red chili oil, garlic aioli, white american cheese
Fresh Prince
caramelized tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, salt, pepper, choice of meat, choice of cheese
Fat Tony
grilled onion, habanero jam, garlic aioli, jalapeno, 2 strips of bacon, choice of meat, choice of cheese
Philly-Tender
chicken tender, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, salt, pepper, choice of cheese
Portabella Hoagie
grilled onion, green pepper, extra virgin olive oil, portabella mushroom, provolone
Veggie Primo
grilled onion, green pepper, spinach sautéed in olive oil & garlic, portabella mushroom, provolone
Mixed Veggie
grilled onion, green pepper, spinach sautéed in olive oil & garlic, provolone
Sides
Regular Fries
Seasoned Fries
Onion Rings
One Garlic Stick
Four Garlic Sticks
Mini Donuts (8)
The Dutchess
Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with Biscoff in the center, 100% plant-based
Black Magic
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie, 100% plant-based
The Wookie
Sugar Cookie filled with waffles & frosting, 100% plant-based
S'more Love
Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with marshmallow, 100% plant-based
Salads
Half Greek Salad
romaine lettuce, grape tomato, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese
Half Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan cheese
Half House Salad
romaine lettuce, grape tomato, onion, cheddar cheese
Full Greek Salad
romaine lettuce, grape tomato, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese
Full Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan cheese
Full House Salad
romaine lettuce, grape tomato, onion, cheddar cheese
Bowl Greek Salad
romaine lettuce, grape tomato, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese
Bowl Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan cheese
Bowl House Salad
romaine lettuce, grape tomato, onion, cheddar cheese
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
Try our giant slices, made with a family recipe hailing from Palermo, Sicily. Or indulge in an authentic cheesesteak—our Amoroso rolls are imported directly from Philly. We're open late and situated in one of Minneapolis' most vibrant neighborhoods. Dine in, take out, or order online, either way, we're here to make sure everyone feels welcome and well-fed.
1235 4th St. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414