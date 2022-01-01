Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza - Dinkytown

No reviews yet

1235 4th St. SE

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Cheesesteak Supreme
Seasoned Fries
Cheesesteak

12" Personal Specialty

12" Chili Infusion

12" Chili Infusion

$15.00

bacon, onion, tomato, peppadew, fresh basil, parsley, oregano, infused red chili oil

12" House Special

12" House Special

$15.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, banana pepper, Andrea's house sauce

12" Little Mario

12" Little Mario

$15.00

pepperoni, sliced sausage, peppadew, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce

12" Little Mike

12" Little Mike

$15.00

sliced sausage, onion, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce

12" Mamma Gambino's Meatball

12" Mamma Gambino's Meatball

$15.00

pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, Andrea's house sauce

12" Meat Margherita

12" Meat Margherita

$15.00

pepperoni, sliced sausage, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's house sauce

12" Presidential

12" Presidential

$15.00

pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, Andrea's house sauce

12" Primo

12" Primo

$15.00

pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper, Andrea's house sauce

12" Tono

12" Tono

$15.00

pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onion, caramelized tomato, fresh basil, Andrea's house sauce, infused red chili oil

12" Personal Veggie

12" Caprese

12" Caprese

$15.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, fresh mozzarella slices, balsamic glaze

12" Cheese Head

12" Cheese Head

$15.00

macaroni noodles, alfredo sauce

12" Garlic Fry

12" Garlic Fry

$15.00

parmesan cheese, seasoned fries, garlic aioli

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$15.00

fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's house sauce

12" Palermo

12" Palermo

$15.00

fresh basil, ricotta, cheese ravioli, shredded mozzarella, Italian bread crumb crust, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce

12" Romano

12" Romano

$15.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, ricotta, shredded mozzarella, white pizza sauce

12" Spinach Tomato

12" Spinach Tomato

$15.00

fresh basil, tomato, spinach, seasoning, white pizza sauce

12" Sweet Onion

12" Sweet Onion

$15.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, caramelized onion, ricotta, parsley, white pizza sauce

12" Sweet Tomato

12" Sweet Tomato

$15.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, caramelized tomato, parsley, oregano, white pizza sauce

12" Veggie Primo

12" Veggie Primo

$15.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, spinach, onion, artichoke, white pizza sauce

12" Personal Chicken

12" Cajun Chicken

12" Cajun Chicken

$15.00

grilled cajun-marinated chicken, ranch

12" Chicken Bang Bang

12" Chicken Bang Bang

$15.00

grilled chicken, bacon, ranch

12" Chipotle Tender

12" Chipotle Tender

$15.00

chicken tender, green onion, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, barbecue sauce, chipotle mayo

12" Garlic Tender

12" Garlic Tender

$15.00

chicken tender, parmesan cheese, garlic aioli

12" Honey Tender

12" Honey Tender

$15.00

chicken tender, green onion, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, ranch, honey mustard

12" Mister Alfredo

12" Mister Alfredo

$15.00

grilled chicken, alfredo sauce

12" Texas Barbecue

12" Texas Barbecue

$15.00

slow-cooked pulled chicken (marinated), barbecue sauce

12" The Gopher

12" The Gopher

$15.00

bbq-marinated chicken, bacon, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, ranch, barbecue sauce

12" Wild Buffalo

12" Wild Buffalo

$15.00

grilled buffalo-marinated chicken, buffalo sauce

12" Personal Build-Your-Own

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$13.00

Cheese, please!

12" BYO

12" BYO

$15.00

Build your own masterpiece, topping-by-topping!

18" Large Specialty

18" Chili Infusion

18" Chili Infusion

$30.00

bacon, onion, tomato, peppadew, fresh basil, parsley, oregano, infused red chili oil

18" House Special

18" House Special

$30.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, banana pepper, Andrea's house sauce

18" Little Mario

18" Little Mario

$30.00

pepperoni, sliced sausage, peppadew, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce

18" Little Mike

18" Little Mike

$30.00

sliced sausage, onion, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce

18" Mamma Gambino’s Meatball

18" Mamma Gambino’s Meatball

$30.00

pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, Andrea's house sauce

18" Meat Margherita

18" Meat Margherita

$30.00

pepperoni, sliced sausage, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's house sauce

18" Presidential

18" Presidential

$30.00

pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, Andrea's house sauce

18" Primo

18" Primo

$30.00

pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper, Andrea's house sauce

18" Tono

18" Tono

$30.00

pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onion, caramelized tomato, fresh basil, Andrea's house sauce, infused red chili oil

18" Large Veggie

18" Caprese

18" Caprese

$30.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, fresh mozzarella slices, balsamic glaze

18" Cheese Head

18" Cheese Head

$30.00

macaroni noodles, alfredo sauce

18" Garlic Fry

18" Garlic Fry

$30.00

parmesan cheese, seasoned fries, garlic aioli

18" Margherita

18" Margherita

$30.00

fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's house sauce

18" Palermo

18" Palermo

$30.00

fresh basil, ricotta, cheese ravioli, shredded mozzarella, Italian bread crumb crust, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce

18" Romano

18" Romano

$30.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, ricotta, shredded mozzarella, white pizza sauce

18" Spinach Tomato

18" Spinach Tomato

$30.00

fresh basil, tomato, spinach, seasoning, white pizza sauce

18" Sweet Onion

18" Sweet Onion

$30.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, caramelized onion, ricotta, parsley, white pizza sauce

18" Sweet Tomato

18" Sweet Tomato

$30.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, caramelized tomato, parsley, oregano, white pizza sauce

18" Veggie Primo

18" Veggie Primo

$30.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, spinach, onion, artichoke, white pizza sauce

18" Large Chicken

18" Cajun Chicken

18" Cajun Chicken

$30.00

grilled cajun-marinated chicken, ranch

18" Chicken Bang Bang

18" Chicken Bang Bang

$30.00

grilled chicken, bacon, ranch

18" Chipotle Tender

18" Chipotle Tender

$30.00

chicken tender, green onion, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, barbecue sauce, chipotle mayo

18" Garlic Tender

18" Garlic Tender

$30.00

chicken tender, parmesan cheese, garlic aioli

18" Honey Tender

18" Honey Tender

$30.00

chicken tender, green onion, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, ranch, honey mustard

18" Mister Alfredo

18" Mister Alfredo

$30.00

grilled chicken, alfredo sauce

18" Texas Barbecue

18" Texas Barbecue

$30.00

slow-cooked pulled chicken (marinated), barbecue sauce

18" The Gopher

18" The Gopher

$30.00

bbq-marinated chicken, bacon, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, ranch, barbecue sauce

18" Wild Buffalo

18" Wild Buffalo

$30.00

grilled buffalo-marinated chicken, buffalo sauce

18" Large Build-Your-Own

18" Cheese

18" Cheese

$24.00

Cheese, please!

18" BYO

18" BYO

$24.00

Build your own masterpiece, topping-by-topping! Customize the sauce and toppings on the whole pie or each half!

18" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$30.00

Build your own masterpiece using our specialty pizzas!

Deep Dish Specialty

Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare

DD Chili Infusion

$31.00

bacon, onion, tomato, peppadew, fresh basil, parsley, oregano, infused red chili oil. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD House Special

$31.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, banana pepper, Andrea's house sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Little Mario

$31.00

pepperoni, sliced sausage, peppadew, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Little Mike

$31.00

sliced sausage, onion, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Mamma Gambino’s Meatball

$31.00

pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, Andrea's house sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Meat Margherita

$31.00

pepperoni, sliced sausage, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's house sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Presidential

$31.00

pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, Andrea's house sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Primo

$31.00

pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper, Andrea's house sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Tono

$31.00

pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onion, caramelized tomato, fresh basil, Andrea's house sauce, infused red chili oil. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

Deep Dish Veggie

Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare

DD Caprese

$31.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, fresh mozzarella slices, balsamic glaze. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Cheese Head

$31.00

macaroni noodles, alfredo sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Garlic Fry

$31.00

parmesan cheese, seasoned fries, garlic aioli. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Margherita

$31.00

fresh basil, fresh mozzarella slices, Andrea's house sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Palermo

$31.00

fresh basil, ricotta, cheese ravioli, shredded mozzarella, Italian bread crumb crust, Andrea's creamy vodka sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Romano

$31.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, ricotta, shredded mozzarella, white pizza sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Spinach Tomato

$31.00

fresh basil, tomato, spinach, seasoning, white pizza sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Sweet Onion

$31.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, caramelized onion, ricotta, parsley, white pizza sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Sweet Tomato

$31.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, caramelized tomato, parsley, oregano, white pizza sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Veggie Primo

$31.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato, spinach, onion, artichoke, white pizza sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

Deep Dish Chicken

Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare

DD Cajun Chicken

$31.00

grilled cajun-marinated chicken, ranch. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Chicken Bang Bang

$31.00

grilled chicken, bacon, ranch. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Chipotle Tender

$31.00

chicken tender, green onion, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, barbecue sauce, chipotle mayo. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Garlic Tender

$31.00

chicken tender, parmesan cheese, garlic aioli. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Honey Tender

$31.00

chicken tender, green onion, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, ranch, honey mustard. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Mister Alfredo

$31.00

grilled chicken, alfredo sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Texas Barbecue

$31.00

slow-cooked pulled chicken (marinated), barbecue sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD The Gopher

$31.00

bbq-marinated chicken, bacon, cheddar, shredded mozzarella, ranch, barbecue sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD Wild Buffalo

$31.00

grilled buffalo-marinated chicken, buffalo sauce. ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

Deep Dish Build-Your-Own

Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare

DD Cheese

$25.00

Cheese, please! ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

DD BYO

$25.00

Build your own masterpiece, topping-by-topping! ***NOTE: Deep Dish Pies require an extra 60 minutes to prepare***

Cheesesteaks

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$11.11

grilled onion, choice of meat, choice of cheese

Cheesesteak Hoagie

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$12.04

lettuce, tomato, mayo, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, salt, pepper, choice of meat, choice of cheese

Cheesesteak Supreme

Cheesesteak Supreme

$12.04

grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeno, mushroom, choice of meat, choice of cheese

Sunny Side of Philadelphia

Sunny Side of Philadelphia

$12.04

grilled onion, two over-easy eggs, 2 strips of bacon, choice of meat, choice of cheese

Speziato

Speziato

$12.04

grilled onion, habanero jam, prosciutto, peppadew, choice of meat, choice of cheese

Mushroom American

Mushroom American

$12.04

grilled onion, mushroom, infused red chili oil, garlic aioli, white american cheese

Fresh Prince

Fresh Prince

$12.04

caramelized tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, salt, pepper, choice of meat, choice of cheese

Fat Tony

Fat Tony

$12.04

grilled onion, habanero jam, garlic aioli, jalapeno, 2 strips of bacon, choice of meat, choice of cheese

Philly-Tender

Philly-Tender

$11.11

chicken tender, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, salt, pepper, choice of cheese

Portabella Hoagie

Portabella Hoagie

$7.99

grilled onion, green pepper, extra virgin olive oil, portabella mushroom, provolone

Veggie Primo

$7.99

grilled onion, green pepper, spinach sautéed in olive oil & garlic, portabella mushroom, provolone

Mixed Veggie

Mixed Veggie

$7.99

grilled onion, green pepper, spinach sautéed in olive oil & garlic, provolone

Sides

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.49
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.49
One Garlic Stick

One Garlic Stick

$0.99
Four Garlic Sticks

Four Garlic Sticks

$3.50
Mini Donuts (8)

Mini Donuts (8)

$3.99
The Dutchess

The Dutchess

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with Biscoff in the center, 100% plant-based

Black Magic

Black Magic

$5.00

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie, 100% plant-based

The Wookie

The Wookie

$5.00

Sugar Cookie filled with waffles & frosting, 100% plant-based

S'more Love

S'more Love

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with marshmallow, 100% plant-based

Salads

Half Greek Salad

$5.50

romaine lettuce, grape tomato, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese

Half Caesar Salad

$5.50

romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan cheese

Half House Salad

$5.50

romaine lettuce, grape tomato, onion, cheddar cheese

Full Greek Salad

Full Greek Salad

$9.00Out of stock

romaine lettuce, grape tomato, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese

Full Caesar Salad

Full Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock

romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan cheese

Full House Salad

Full House Salad

$9.00Out of stock

romaine lettuce, grape tomato, onion, cheddar cheese

Bowl Greek Salad

$17.59Out of stock

romaine lettuce, grape tomato, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese

Bowl Caesar Salad

$17.59Out of stock

romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan cheese

Bowl House Salad

$17.59Out of stock

romaine lettuce, grape tomato, onion, cheddar cheese

FOUNTAIN SODA

Pepsi

$2.06

Orange Crush

$2.06

Mt. Dew

$2.06

Mug Root Beer

$2.06

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.06

Sobe Lifewater Yum Berry

$2.06

Diet Pepsi

$2.06

Pink Lemonade

$2.06

Lipton Raspberry

$2.06

Dr. Pepper

$2.06

2 LITER SODA

2L Pepsi

$4.49

2L 7Up

$4.49

2L Mt. Dew

$4.49
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Try our giant slices, made with a family recipe hailing from Palermo, Sicily. Or indulge in an authentic cheesesteak—our Amoroso rolls are imported directly from Philly. We're open late and situated in one of Minneapolis' most vibrant neighborhoods. Dine in, take out, or order online, either way, we're here to make sure everyone feels welcome and well-fed.

Website

Location

1235 4th St. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

Gallery
Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza image
Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza image
Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza image
Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza image

