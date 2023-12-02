Frankel’s Delicatessen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Contemporary Jewish deli specializing in bagels with smoked fish, plus classic sandwiches & brisket.
Location
631 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Moon - Greenpoint - 664 Manhattan Ave
4.5 • 27
664 Manhattan Ave Brooklyn, NY 11222
View restaurant