Frankie and Wally’s SuperBlue Miami

1101 Northwest 23rd Street

Miami, FL 33127

Popular Items

iL Padrino (lg)
iL Padrino (sm)
The Strami (Lg)

COLD SANDWICHES

The Caprese (sm)

The Caprese (sm)

$15.00

your choice of artisanal bread with mozzarella, tomato, arugula, basil, pesto, and balsamic glaze

The Frankie (sm)

The Frankie (sm)

$15.00

your choice of artisanal bread with ham, salami, white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, spicy mustard, oil & vinegar, and salt & pepper

The Frankie (lg)

The Frankie (lg)

$18.00

your choice of artisanal bread with ham, salami, white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, spicy mustard, oil & vinegar, and salt & pepper

iL Padrino (sm)

iL Padrino (sm)

$18.00

your choice of artisanal bread with mortadella, salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, hot cherry peppers, and oil & vinegar

iL Padrino (lg)

iL Padrino (lg)

$21.00

your choice of artisanal bread with mortadella, salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, hot cherry peppers, and oil & vinegar

Oh Honey! (sm)

Oh Honey! (sm)

$15.00Out of stock

your choice of artisanal bread with honey turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, mayo, honey mustard, oil & vinegar, and salt & pepper

Oh Honey! (lg)

Oh Honey! (lg)

$18.00Out of stock

your choice of artisanal bread with honey turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, mayo, honey mustard, oil & vinegar, and salt & pepper

The Tuna (sm)

The Tuna (sm)

$15.00Out of stock

your choice of artisanal bread with house-made tuna salad, arugula, cucumber, tomato, mayo, mustard, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil, and salt & pepper

The Tuna (lg)

The Tuna (lg)

$18.00Out of stock

your choice of artisanal bread with house-made tuna salad, arugula, cucumber, tomato, mayo, mustard, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil, and salt & pepper

The Wally (sm)

The Wally (sm)

$15.00Out of stock

your choice of artisanal bread with golden roasted turkey, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mayo, spicy mustard, oil & vinegar, and salt & pepper

The Wally (lg)

The Wally (lg)

$18.00Out of stock

your choice of artisanal bread with golden roasted turkey, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mayo, spicy mustard, oil & vinegar, and salt & pepper

HOT SANDWICHES

The Key Rat

The Key Rat

$21.00

your choice of artisanal hoagie bread with a golden crispy chicken cutlet, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

The Parm

The Parm

$18.00Out of stock

your choice of artisanal italian rustic bread with a golden breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce.

The Pauchi

The Pauchi

$18.00Out of stock

your choice of artisanal bread with a golden breaded chicken cutlet, arugula, tomatoes, crispy provolone, balsamic glaze, mayo and mustard

The Strami (sm)

The Strami (sm)

$18.00

your choice of artisanal bread with hot pastrami, american cheese, provolone cheese, grilled onions, mayo and spicy mustard

The Strami (Lg)

The Strami (Lg)

$21.00

your choice of artisanal bread with hot pastrami, american cheese, provolone cheese, grilled onions, mayo and spicy mustard

CHIPS

BBQ

$2.50

Salt & Vinegar

$2.50

Sea Salt

$2.50

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.50

Zesty Jalapeno

$2.50

Voodoo

$2.50

SWEETS

Frankie's Chocolate Chip Cookie

Frankie's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

DRINKS

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
San Pellegrino Arancia & Fico D'India

San Pellegrino Arancia & Fico D'India

$2.00

Sparkling orange & prickly pear beverage

San Pellegrino Aranciata

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.00

Sparkling orange beverage

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$2.00Out of stock

Sparkling blood orange beverage

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia

$2.00

Sparkling orange & pomegranate beverage

San Pellegrino Pompelmo

San Pellegrino Pompelmo

$2.00

Sparkling grapefruit beverage

Acqua Panna Bottle Water Still

Acqua Panna Bottle Water Still

$2.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00

Zephyrhills Bottle Water

$1.00

Monster

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

New York Style Deli Sandwiches #madewithlove

Location

1101 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

