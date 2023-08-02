Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$10.50

Bacon, two fried eggs, American cheese, arugula, on a buttered brioche bun

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$10.50

Spiced honey sausage, two fried eggs, American cheese, arugula, on a buttered broiche bun

Canadian Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$12.50

Canadian bacon, two fried eggs, American cheese, arugula, on a buttered brioche bun

Eggs & Cheese

$8.75

Two fried eggs and American Cheese on a buttered brioche bun

Egg, Tomato, Avocado, and Cheese

$9.00

Fried egg, tomato, house-made avocado spread, gouda cheese, on a buttered brioche bun

BYO Sandwich

$6.00

Build your own starts with a toasted buttered brioche bun, and one fried egg

Drinks

Coffee

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.50

La Barba Drip Coffee - Notes of Cookies, Marshmallow, and Milk Chocolate

Later Days Coffee

The Mocha

$4.75

Mocha Latte With Oat Milk Filtered Water, Organic Coffee, Organic Oat Milk Poweder, Date Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Gellan Gum, Gum Acacia, MCT Oil, Potassium Carbonate, Sea Salt

Lil' Oat

$4.75

Cold Brew Coffee with Oat Milk Filtered Water, Organic Coffee, Organic Hydrolyzed Oats, Dipptassium Phosphate, Gellan Gum, Gum Acacia

Nitro

$4.75

Cold Brew Coffee Filtered Water, Organic Coffee

Happy Moose Juice

Cold Pressed Juices
Cali Orange - HM

$7.00

Cold-Pressed Valencia and Mandarin Oranges

Blood Orange - HM

$7.00

Blood Orange Bliss - Colded Pressed Blood Orange & Valencia Orange Ingredients: Organic Orange Juice, Orange Juice

Sound Sparkling Water

Blood Orange - Sound

$3.50

Sparkling Water with Tea & Botanicals Blood Orange, Vanilla, Black Tea Ingredients: Filtered Sparkling Water, Black Tea*, Vanilla Extract*, Blood Orange Extract*, Green Tea Extract*, Citric Acid* *Certified Organic

Lemon - Sound

$3.50Out of stock

Sparkling Water with Tea & Botanicals Lemon, Thyme, White Tea Ingredients: Filtered Sparkling Water, White Tea*, Lemon Extract*, Lime Extract*, Citric Acid*, Thyme Extract.* *Certified Organic

Grapefruit - Sound

$3.50

Sparkling Water with Tea & Botanicals Grapefruit, Lavender, Ginger Tea Ingredients: Filtered Sparkling Water, Lavender Extract*, Grapefruit Extract*, Ginger*, Citric Acid* *Certified Organic

Rose - Sound

$3.50

Sparkling Water with Tea & Botanicals Rose, Lime, Hibiscus Tea Ingredients: Filtered Sparkling Water, Rose Extract*, Hibiscus Extract*, Lime Extract*, Citric Acid*, Cardamom Extract* *Certified Organic

Blueberry - Sound

$3.50

Sparkling Water with Tea & Botanicals Blueberry Cinnamon Hibiscus Tea Ingredients: Filtered Sparkling Water, Hibiscus*, Blueberry Extract*, Cinnamon Extract*, Citric Acid*. *Certified Organic

Kiddiwinks Plant Based Milk

Vanilla

$3.50

Vanilla - Planted Based Milk Ingredients: Oatmilk (Water, Organic Oats), Chickpea Protein, Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of: Pea Protien, Organic Chicory Root Fiber, Sunflower Lecithin, Sunflower Oil, Cellulose Gum and Gel, Natural Flavors, Mineral Blend (Dipotassium Phosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate) Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D & Vitamin B12

Chocolate

$3.50

Chocolate Flavored Oatmilk. Ingredients - Oatmilk (Water, Organic Oats), Chickpea Protein, Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of; Pea Protein, Organic Chicory Root Fiber, Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Sunflower Lecithin, Sunflower Oil, Cellulose Gum and Gel, Natural Flavors, Mineral Blend (Diptoassium Phosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate),

Soda

Coca Cola

$1.50
Diet Coke

$1.50
Taproot Rootbeer

$2.75

Local Utah Craft Soda Root Beer Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Natural Root Beer Extract, Organic Vanilla Extract, Gum Arabic, Potassium Sorbate, Organic Licorice Root, Organic Burdock Rood, Organic Star Anise

Taproot Strawberry

$2.75

Local Utah Craft Soda Strawberry Fields Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Strawberry Puree, Natural Strawberry Compound, Organic Vanilla Extract, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Luster Dust, Organic Hibiscus Flowers

Additions On The Side

Proteins & Eggs

Additions On The Side

$1.00

Avocado

Side of House Avocado Spread

$2.00

Extra Sauces

Chipotle Aioli On The Side

$0.50

Zab's Packet

$0.50

Ketchup On The Side

$0.50