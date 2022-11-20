  • Home
Frankie Primos +39 Buffalo 51 West Chippewa Street

51 West Chippewa Street

Buffalo, NY 14202

Popular Items

Casa Pasquale
Pollo e Prosciutto
Finocchio e Rucola

Zuppa

Minestrone

$8.00

Pasta Fagioli

$8.00

Quart To Go Minestrone

$16.00

Quart To Go Pasta Fagioli

$16.00

Antipasti

Piatto Di Salumi for 2

$25.00

Italian Cured Meats/Cheeses/Olives/Marinated Grilled Vegetables

Piatto Di Salumi for 4

$45.00

Italian Cured Meats/Cheeses/Olives/Marinated Grilled Vegetables

Calamari Fritti

$17.00

Buttermilk Calamari/Pesto Aioli/San Marzano Sauce

Carciofi alla Romana

$15.00

Baked Artichokes/Herbs/Bread Crumbs/EVOO/Lemon

Mozzarella di Bufala con Pomodori

$13.00

Buffalo Mozzarella/Neat & Messy Roasted Tomatoes

Salsiccia di Pollo

$16.00

Chicken Sausage/Escarole/Cannellini Beans/Parmesan Crostini

Peperoni Arrostiti

$12.00

Bell Peppers/Garlic/Olive Oil/Pine Nuts/Sea Salt/Parsley

Arancini

$16.00

Risotto Balls Stuffed with Prosciutto/Peas/Romano Cheese

Scampi

$23.00

Shrimp/Garlic Lemon Butter Sauce

Salsiccia e Peperoni

$16.00

Hot Italian Sausage/Sweet & Hot Peppers in Sauce/Cold Ricotta

Piatto Di Salumi for 1

$13.00

Italian Cured Meats/Cheeses/Olives/Marinated Grilled Vegetables

Insalate

A Fagiolo

$16.00+

Italian Tuna/Kidney Beans/Red Onion/Tomatoes/Mixed Greens/Lemon Vinaigrette

Insalata Bistecca

$23.00

Arugula/Grilled Ribeye/EVOO/Lemon/Sea Salt/Crostini/Parmigiano Reggiano

Casa Pasquale

$14.00+

Different take on a Caesar

Verdi di Primavera

$13.00+

House Spring Greens/Cucumbers/Cherry Tomatoes/Pancetta/Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cavolo Toscano

$14.00+

Tuscan Kale/Currants/Toasted Pine Nuts/Pecorino Romano/Lemon Vinaigrette

Finocchio e Rucola

$14.00+

Fennel/Arugula/Orange & Grapefruit Segments/Shaved Parm/Sea Salt/Citrus Vinaigrette

Panini

Gastronomia

$19.00

Prosciutto/Hot Soppressata/Cappicola/Mortadella/Provolone/Roasted Red Peppers/Focaccia Roll

Pollo e Prosciutto

$19.00

Boneless Chicken Breast/Prosciutto/Spicy Garlic Spinach/Asiago/Tuscan Roll

Caprese Panini

$15.00

Vine Tomatoes/Fresh Basil/Fresh Mozzarella/Olive Tapenade/Pressed Bread

Bistecca e Peperoni

$25.00

Prime Rib/Hot & Sweet Peppers/Provolone/Garlic Chive Aioli/Ciabatta Bread

Repaldina

$15.00

Scrambled Eggs/Hot Cherry Peppers/Onions/Provolone/Mayo/Sliced Italian Bread

Bologna Italiano e Cipolle Fritte

$15.00

Shaved Mortadella/Onions/Spicy Mustard/Sliced Italian Bread

Pasta

Arrabbiata

$22.00

Rigatoni/Spicy Arrabbiata Sauce

Bucatini all Amatriciana

$24.00

Bucatini/Amatriciana Sauce/Pancetta/Tomatoes/Fresh Oregano

Cacio e Pepe

$22.00

Cheese Tortellini

$28.00

Fettucine White Sauce w/Chicken

$34.00

Gnocchi

$27.00

Hand Rolled/House Pomodoro Sauce/Ricotta Salata

Linguine

$22.00

Garlic Oil/Kalamata Olives/Asiago/Red Chili Flakes

Pappardelle

$30.00

Slow Braised Pork Butt/Chianti/Pomadoro/Romano Cheese/Hazelnuts

Pollo con Peperoni e Pomodori

$27.00

Penne/Smoked Pulled Chicken/Sweet & Spicy Peppers/Plum Tomatoes

Rigatoni Pomo

$22.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$22.00

Tagliatelle Funghi

$27.00

Portobello/Oyster/Porcini/Crimini/Parm/Truffle Pasta/Light Cream Sauce

Tortellini Bistecca

$38.00

Cheese Tortellini/Chianti/Fontina Cream/Roasted Portobello/Char-Grilled Ribeye

Half Arrabbiata

$14.00

Rigatoni/Spicy Arrabbiata Sauce

Half Bucatini all Amatriciana

$12.00

Bucatini/Amatriciana Sauce/Pancetta/Tomatoes/Fresh Oregano

Half Cacio e Pepe

$13.00

Spaghetti/Cracked Pepper/Pecorino Romano

Half Cheese Tortellini

$15.00

Half Fettucine White Sauce w/Chicken

$18.00

Half Gnocchi

$14.00

Hand Rolled/House Pomodoro Sauce/Ricotta Salata

Half Linguine

$15.00

Garlic Oil/Kalamata Olives/Asiago/Red Chili Flakes

Half Pappardelle

$15.00

Slow Braised Pork Butt/Chianti/Pomadoro/Romano Cheese/Hazelnuts

Half Pollo con Peperoni e Pomodori

$13.50

Penne/Smoked Pulled Chicken/Sweet & Spicy Peppers/Plum Tomatoes

Half Spaghetti Pomodoro

$12.00

Half Tagliatelle Funghi

$15.00

Portobello/Oyster/Porcini/Crimini/Parm/Truffle Pasta/Light Cream Sauce

Arrabbiata Family

$44.00

Rigatoni/Spicy Arrabbiata Sauce

Bucatini all Amatriciana Family

$48.00

Bucatini/Amatriciana Sauce/Pancetta/Tomatoes/Fresh Oregano

Cacio e Pepe Family

$44.00

Spaghetti/Cracked Pepper/Pecorino Romano

Family Cheese Tortellini

$56.00

Fettucine White Sauce w/Chicken Family

$68.00

Gnocchi Family

$54.00

Hand Rolled/House Pomodoro Sauce/Ricotta Salata

Linguine Family

$44.00

Garlic Oil/Kalamata Olives/Asiago/Red Chili Flakes

Pappardelle Family

$60.00

Slow Braised Pork Butt/Chianti/Pomadoro/Romano Cheese/Hazelnuts

Pollo con Peperoni e Pomodori Family

$54.00

Penne/Smoked Pulled Chicken/Sweet & Spicy Peppers/Plum Tomatoes

Spaghetti Pomodoro Family

$44.00

Tagliatelle Funghi Family

$54.00

Portobello/Oyster/Porcini/Crimini/Parm/Truffle Pasta/Light Cream Sauce

Tortellini Bistecca Family

$76.00

Cheese Tortellini/Chianti/Fontina Cream/Roasted Portobello/Char-Grilled Ribeye

Pizza

Americano Pepperoni

$22.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Cremini Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Pomodoro

Contadina

$22.00

Cappicola/Soppressata/Prosciutto

Diavolo

$22.00

Hot Italian Sausage/Cappicola/Provolone/Cherry Peppers

Marg. Shredded Mozz

$18.00

Margherita

$19.00

Berkshire Sausage/Basil/Fresh Mozzarella

Soppressata e Pecorino

$22.00

Picante Red Sauce/Soppressata/Basil Pesto/Cherry Pepper Tapenade/Pecorino Romano/Fresh Ricotta/

Uova e Tartufo

$22.00

Prosciutto/Fresh Mozzeralla/Arugula/Fried Egg/Shaved Parm/Truffle Oil

Bianco Siciliano

$21.00

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Tomato, White Onion, Fresh Herbs, Romano

Pizza De Prosciutto Y Higo

$22.00

Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction

Pollo all'Aglio

$20.00

Garlic Chicken/Asiago/Whipped Roasted Garlic/Sweet Vinegar Peppers

Portobello e Spinaci

$19.00

Portobellos/Spinach/Sun Dried Tomatoes/Fontina/Fresh Oregano/White Truffle Oil

Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

Mozzarella/Grana Padano/Ricotta/Gorgonzola

Verdure Grigliate

$18.00

Char-Grilled Vegetables/Thyme Goat Cheese/Balsamic Syrup

Extras & Sides

Add chicken

$12.00

Add shrimp

$14.00

Add Steak

$15.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Gluten Free Crust

$3.00

Quart Red Sauce

$12.00

Scoop of Ricotta

$3.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$10.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$3.00

Side Olive Tapenade

$1.00

Side Pancetta

$3.00

Side Pancetta

$3.00

Side Red Sauce Large

$3.00

Side Red Sauce Small

$0.50

Side Sandwich Veg

$3.00

Side Sausage

$10.00

Stuffed Cherry Pep(5)

$5.00

TO GO CHARGE

$1.00

Split Plate (small)

$3.00

Split Plate (entree)

$5.00

Crostini 4x

$4.00

Kids

Ditalini & Butter Kids

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Kids

$8.00

Margherita Kids

$8.00

Spaghetti & Sauce Kids

$8.00

Desserts

Gelato

$10.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Budino

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Terrine

$10.00

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$10.00

Affogato

$10.00

Small Gelato

$5.00

Large Gelato

$8.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$12.00

Specials

Insalata di Farro

$16.00

Pizza Salccia Dolce

$21.00

Risotto ai Funghi e Cavolo Nero

$26.00

Spaghetti Funghi E Prosciutto

$28.00

Pollo Saltimbocca

$28.00

Zuppa di Cavolo e Pollo alla Toscana

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sparkling Bottle

$6.00

Still Bottle

$6.00

Soda

$3.25

Tomato juice

$3.00

Clamato juice

$3.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Let our friendly service, fresh quality ingredients, and "modern rustic" atmosphere take you back to the old country, "little Italy", or just my grandmother's kitchen table. Whether it be lunch, a bite before or after the game or show, or just a night on the always lively Chippewa strip, let us make you a part of our family, if only for a couple hours.

51 West Chippewa Street, Buffalo, NY 14202

Main pic

