Main picView gallery

Frankie Primo's +39 North 26 Webster Street

review star

No reviews yet

26 Webster Street

North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pappardelle
Casa Pasquale
Arancini

Zuppa

Minestrone

$8.00

Pasta Fagioli

$8.00

Quart To Go Minestrone

$24.00

Quart To Go Pasta Fagioli

$24.00

Antipasti

Piatto Di Salumi for 2

$25.00

Italian Cured Meats/Cheeses/Olives/Marinated Grilled Vegetables

Piatto Di Salumi for 4

$45.00

Italian Cured Meats/Cheeses/Olives/Marinated Grilled Vegetables

Calamari Fritti

$17.00

Buttermilk Calamari/Pesto Aioli/San Marzano Sauce

Carciofi alla Romana

$15.00

Baked Artichokes/Herbs/Bread Crumbs/EVOO/Lemon

Mozzarella di Bufala con Pomodori

$13.00

Buffalo Mozzarella/Neat & Messy Roasted Tomatoes

Salsiccia di Pollo

$16.00

Chicken Sausage/Escarole/Cannellini Beans/Parmesan Crostini

Peperoni Arrostiti

$12.00

Bell Peppers/Garlic/Olive Oil/Pine Nuts/Sea Salt/Parsley

Arancini

$16.00

Risotto Balls Stuffed with Prosciutto/Peas/Romano Cheese

Scampi

$23.00

Shrimp/Garlic Lemon Butter Sauce

Salsiccia e Peperoni

$16.00

Hot Italian Sausage/Sweet & Hot Peppers in Sauce/Cold Ricotta

Piatto Di Salumi for 1

$13.00

Italian Cured Meats/Cheeses/Olives/Marinated Grilled Vegetables

Insalate

A Fagiolo

$16.00+

Italian Tuna/Kidney Beans/Red Onion/Tomatoes/Mixed Greens/Lemon Vinaigrette

Insalata Bistecca

$23.00

Arugula/Grilled Ribeye/EVOO/Lemon/Sea Salt/Crostini/Parmigiano Reggiano

Casa Pasquale

$14.00+

Different take on a Caesar

Verdi di Primavera

$13.00+

House Spring Greens/Cucumbers/Cherry Tomatoes/Pancetta/Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cavolo Toscano

$14.00+

Tuscan Kale/Currants/Toasted Pine Nuts/Pecorino Romano/Lemon Vinaigrette

Finocchio e Rucola

$14.00+

Fennel/Arugula/Orange & Grapefruit Segments/Shaved Parm/Sea Salt/Citrus Vinaigrette

Panini

Gastronomia

$19.00

Prosciutto/Hot Soppressata/Cappicola/Mortadella/Provolone/Roasted Red Peppers/Focaccia Roll

Pollo e Prosciutto

$19.00

Boneless Chicken Breast/Prosciutto/Spicy Garlic Spinach/Asiago/Tuscan Roll

Caprese Panini

$15.00

Vine Tomatoes/Fresh Basil/Fresh Mozzarella/Olive Tapenade/Pressed Bread

Bistecca e Peperoni

$25.00

Prime Rib/Hot & Sweet Peppers/Provolone/Garlic Chive Aioli/Ciabatta Bread

Repaldina

$15.00

Scrambled Eggs/Hot Cherry Peppers/Onions/Provolone/Mayo/Sliced Italian Bread

Bologna- Italiano e Cipolle Fritte

$15.00

Shaved Mortadella/Onions/Spicy Mustard/Sliced Italian Bread

Pasta

Arrabbiata

$22.00

Rigatoni/Spicy Arrabbiata Sauce

Bucatini all Amatriciana

$24.00

Bucatini/Amatriciana Sauce/Pancetta/Tomatoes/Fresh Oregano

Cheese Tortellini (NO Steak)

$28.00

Gnocchi

$27.00

Hand Rolled/House Pomodoro Sauce/Ricotta Salata

Linguine

$22.00

Garlic Oil/Kalamata Olives/Asiago/Red Chili Flakes

Linguini White Sauce w/Chicken

$34.00

Pappardelle

$30.00

Slow Braised Pork Butt/Chianti/Pomadoro/Romano Cheese/Hazelnuts

Pollo con Peperoni e Pomodori

$27.00

Penne/Smoked Pulled Chicken/Sweet & Spicy Peppers/Plum Tomatoes

Risotto Special Of The Day

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$22.00

Tagliatelle Funghi

$27.00

Portobello/Oyster/Porcini/Crimini/Parm/Truffle Pasta/Light Cream Sauce

Tortellini Bistecca

$38.00

Cheese Tortellini/Chianti/Fontina Cream/Roasted Portobello/Char-Grilled Ribeye

Cacio e Pepe

$22.00

Arrabbiata Half

$14.00

Rigatoni/Spicy Arrabbiata Sauce

Bucatini all Amatriciana Half

$12.00

Bucatini/Amatriciana Sauce/Pancetta/Tomatoes/Fresh Oregano

Cacio e Pepe Half

$13.00

Spaghetti/Cracked Pepper/Pecorino Romano

Gnocchi Half

$14.00

Hand Rolled/House Pomodoro Sauce/Ricotta Salata

Linguine Half

$13.00

Garlic Oil/Kalamata Olives/Asiago/Red Chili Flakes

Linguini White Sauce w/Chicken Half

$16.00

Pappardelle Half

$15.00

Slow Braised Pork Butt/Chianti/Pomadoro/Romano Cheese/Hazelnuts

Pollo con Peperoni e Pomodori Half

$13.50

Penne/Smoked Pulled Chicken/Sweet & Spicy Peppers/Plum Tomatoes

Spaghetti Pomodoro Half

$10.00

Tagliatelle Funghi Half

$15.00

Portobello/Oyster/Porcini/Crimini/Parm/Truffle Pasta/Light Cream Sauce

Half Linguine W/ Cream Sauce

$12.00

Tagliatelle Funghi Family

$48.00

Portobello/Oyster/Porcini/Crimini/Parm/Truffle Pasta/Light Cream Sauce

Pappardelle Family

$50.00

Slow Braised Pork Butt/Chianti/Pomadoro/Romano Cheese/Hazelnuts

Linguine Family

$40.00

Garlic Oil/Kalamata Olives/Asiago/Red Chili Flakes

Gnocchi Family

$48.00

Hand Rolled/House Pomodoro Sauce/Ricotta Salata

Pollo con Peperoni e Pomodori Family

$44.00

Penne/Smoked Pulled Chicken/Sweet & Spicy Peppers/Plum Tomatoes

Cacio e Pepe Family

$40.00

Spaghetti/Cracked Pepper/Pecorino Romano

Arrabbiata Family

$40.00

Rigatoni/Spicy Arrabbiata Sauce

Bucatini all Amatriciana Family

$40.00

Bucatini/Amatriciana Sauce/Pancetta/Tomatoes/Fresh Oregano

Tortellini Bistecca Family

$64.00

Cheese Tortellini/Chianti/Fontina Cream/Roasted Portobello/Char-Grilled Ribeye

Linguini White Sauce w/Chicken Family

$68.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro Family

$44.00

Cheese Tortellini (NO Steak) Family

$56.00

Penne Cream Sauce

$44.00

Pizza

Margherita

$19.00

Berkshire Sausage/Basil/Fresh Mozzarella

Contadina

$22.00

Cappicola/Soppressata/Prosciutto

Uova e Tartufo

$22.00

Prosciutto/Fresh Mozzeralla/Arugula/Fried Egg/Shaved Parm/Truffle Oil

Soppressata e Pecorino

$22.00

Picante Red Sauce/Soppressata/Basil Pesto/Cherry Pepper Tapenade/Pecorino Romano/Fresh Ricotta/

Diavolo

$22.00

Hot Italian Sausage/Cappicola/Provolone/Cherry Peppers

Americano Pepperoni

$22.00

Italian Sausage/ Pepperoni/ Cremini Mushrooms

Verdure Grigliate

$18.00

Char-Grilled Vegetables/Thyme Goat Cheese/Balsamic Syrup

Pollo all'Aglio

$20.00

Garlic Chicken/Asiago/Whipped Roasted Garlic/Sweet Vinegar Peppers

Portobello e Spinaci

$19.00

Portobellos/Spinach/Sun Dried Tomatoes/Fontina/Fresh Oregano/White Truffle Oil

Bianco Siciliana

$21.00

Shredded Mozzarella/ Roma Tomatoes/ White Onions/ Romano/ Sicilian Herbs

Pizza De Prosciutto Y Higo

$22.00

Fig Jam/ Arugula/ Gorgonzola/ Balsamic Glaze

Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

Mozzarella/Grana Padano/Ricotta/Gorgonzola

Extras & Sides

Add chicken

$12.00

Add shrimp

$14.00

Add Steak

$15.00

Quart Red Sauce

$12.00

Scoop or Ricotta

$3.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$10.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$3.00

Side Olive Tapenade

$1.00

Side Pancetta

$3.00

Side Pancetta

$3.00

Side Red Sauce Large

$3.00

Side Red Sauce Small

$0.50

Side Sauted Veg

$3.00

Side Sausage

$10.00

Stuffed Cherry Pep(5)

$5.00

TO GO CHARGE

$1.00

Add Brown Anchovy

$4.00

Small Side Of Specialty Sauce (Nonred)

$1.50

Balsamic Glaze

$2.00

Add 2 Meatballs

$9.00

Add Chicken Cutlet

$12.00

Kids

Ditalini & Butter Kids

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Kids

$8.00

Margherita Kids

$10.00

Spaghetti & Sauce Kids

$10.00

Kids Chicken Cutlet

$12.00

Add Meatballs

$3.00

Desserts

Gelato

$10.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Budino

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Terrine

$10.00

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$10.00

Whole Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$75.00

Cookies

$16.99

Sticky Toffee Nut Pudding

$10.00

Specials

Lentil and Mushroom Soup

$9.00

Smoked Chicken Lasagna

$30.00

Chicken Milanese

$29.00

Chicken Palermo

$29.00

Fish Fry

$30.00

Sicilian Haddock

$30.00

Steak and Spaghetti Sunday

$35.00

Chicken Alfredo

$34.00

Pizza Special

$21.00

Roasted Tomato Risotto

$28.00

Berkshire Lasagna

$30.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Soda

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.50

Double Espresso

$6.50

Espresso

$4.50

Quad Espresso

$9.00

Macchiatto

$3.75Out of stock

Milk

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Panna Large

$6.00

Pelligrino Large

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Cappuccino

$5.50Out of stock

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Ginger beer

$4.50

Refill

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Mocktail

$3.25

Retail

TShirt

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Let our friendly service, fresh quality ingredients, and "modern rustic" atmosphere take you back to the old country, "little Italy", or just my grandmother's kitchen table. Whether it be lunch, a bite before or after the game or show, or just a night on the always lively Chippewa strip, let us make you a part of our family, if only for a couple hours.

Location

26 Webster Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coffee And Stone - 54 Webster Street
orange starNo Reviews
54 Webster Street North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - N Tonawanda - NEW ACCOUNT
orange starNo Reviews
54 Webster Street North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - N Tonawanda
orange starNo Reviews
54 Webster Street North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext
+39 Forno e Gelato - 18 Webster Street
orange starNo Reviews
18 Webster Street North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext
Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange
orange star4.8 • 4,159
184 Sweeney Street North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext
Dockside - 153 Sweeney St
orange starNo Reviews
153 Sweeney St North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Tonawanda

Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange
orange star4.8 • 4,159
184 Sweeney Street North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext
Pane's Restaurant - Payne Ave
orange star4.3 • 2,792
984 Payne Ave North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext
Solidays
orange star4.0 • 1,159
6935 Ward Rd Niagara Falls, NY 14120
View restaurantnext
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company - Wurlitzer
orange star4.3 • 752
908 Niagara Falls Blvd North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Pizza Project
orange star4.3 • 258
1269 Erie Ave North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Tonawanda
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sanborn
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Niagara Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston