Frankie Primo's +39 North 26 Webster Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Let our friendly service, fresh quality ingredients, and "modern rustic" atmosphere take you back to the old country, "little Italy", or just my grandmother's kitchen table. Whether it be lunch, a bite before or after the game or show, or just a night on the always lively Chippewa strip, let us make you a part of our family, if only for a couple hours.
26 Webster Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
