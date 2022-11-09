Main picView gallery

Frankie’s on Main 422 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

422 Main Street

Natchez, MS 39120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BAR MENU

ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$12.00

BACON WRAPPED DATE BITES

$12.00

BAO BUNS BRISKET

$18.00

BAO BUNS PORK BELLY

$18.00

BAO BUNS SPICY GRILLED SHRIMP

$18.00

CHARCUTERIE TRAY

$30.00

Extra sauce

$1.00

FRENCH BAGUETTE

$5.00

FROG LEGS CHIMICHURRI SAUCE

$17.00

FROG LEGS HOISIN SAUCE

$17.00

FROG LEGS SOUTHERN FRIED-SPICY BUFFALO

$15.00

HOT PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

$10.00

ROSEMARY GARLIC FRIES

$5.00

Salad Skewer Caprese

$12.00

Salad Skewer cucumber and feta

$12.00

Salad Skewer Wedge

$12.00

SALAD SKEWERS

$12.00

SCALLOP BITES

$16.00

SHRIMP BITES

$14.00

SMOKED SHRIMP DIP

$14.00

SOUTHERN STYLE POUTINE BRISKET

$16.00

SOUTHERN STYLE POUTINE PORK BELLY

$16.00

Fries

$6.00

Smash Burger

$18.00

Drag Brunch

Bloody mary

Mimosas

Cheddar-Garlic Biscuits

Stuffed French Toast

$60.00

Grits w/ brisket

$60.00

Baked Omelet

$60.00

Absinthe

Special

$11.10

Copper and Kings

$10.00

Pernod

$10.00

La Clandestine

$10.00

Butterfly

$12.00

Herbsaint

$10.00

Kubler

$10.00

Pernod

$10.00

Grande

$15.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Redbull

$10.00

SF Redbull

$10.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sparkling water

$5.00

Bourbon

Bakers

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Colonel Taylor E.H Taylor

$15.00

Dickel Rye

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Eagle Rare Single Barrell

$18.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$15.00

Jack Daniel’s

$9.00

Jefferson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Makers Mark different

$18.00

Mitchell’s Small Batch

$12.00

Redemption rye

$12.00

Rittenhouse

$12.00

Templeton rye

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Jon Barr

$10.00

CS Prohibition

$12.00

Hallelujah

$15.00

Canadian Whiskey

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal XO

$18.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

COCKTAILS

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Cape Cod

$10.00

Seabreeze

$10.00

Baybreeze

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gibson

$10.00

Vesper

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

House Vodka

$10.00

House Gin

$10.00

House rum

$10.00

House Bourbon

$10.00

House scotch

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

French 57

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Gibson

$10.00

Tom Collin’s

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Mint Julip

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Grasshopper

$10.00

Daquri

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Belinni

$10.00

Jameson pickle Martini

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Baileys coffee

$10.00

Coffee Martini

$10.00

Gin tonic

$10.00

Rum coke

$10.00

Vodka soda

$10.00

Vodka tonic

$10.00

Baybreeze

$10.00

Sea breeze

$10.00

Cape Cod

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Whiskey sour

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Pickle Martini

$10.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Cordials

Kalua

$10.00

Godiva

$10.00

Sweet vermouth

$6.00

Godiva

$10.00

Fernet

$10.00

Bailey’s

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Pimms

$12.00

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Aperol

$10.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Botanist

$10.00

Gin Lane Old Tom

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Plymouth Sloe Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

H Gin

$10.00

Boodles

$12.00

Engine Gin

$12.00

House cocktail

House Rum

$9.00

House Vodka

$9.00

House Whiskey

$9.00

House Tequila

$9.00

House Gin

$9.00

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Gosling

$10.00

Ron Zacapa

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Scotch

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Johnnie Walker

$12.00

Lagavulin

$10.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Chivas

$12.00

House Scotch

$10.00

SIGNATURE AND CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Sazerac

$14.00

Rye whiskey,sugar, bitters,orange peel

Little Big Man

$12.00

Bourbon,lemon,banana de Bresil, orgeot,angostura

Publik Domain

$10.00

Jameson, honey syrup,bitters, ginger ale

Jack rose

$12.00

Bourbon, lemon juice,grenadine

Jalapeño Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Vodka,cucumber, jalapeños,triple sec,sugar,lemon

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Vodka,lime juice, ginger beer, mint

Youth Tonic

$10.00

Açaí blueberry vodka,agave,

Sour Patch Kid

$10.00

Lime vodka,cassis, lime juice,sugar

Basil Bramble

$9.00

Zombie Apocolypse

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Mysterious Tiki

$10.00

The Lonsdale

$12.00

LaDiablo

$10.00

Round Top

$10.00

Pimms Cup

$10.00

Mysterious Tiki

$12.00

The Main Street Martini

$14.00

Old Fashion

$15.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$10.00

Calamitous anejo

$10.00

Casamigo reposado

$10.00

Don Julio

$10.00

ElJimador

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Vodka

Tito’s

$10.00

Greygoose

$12.00

Ketelone

$10.00

Stoli

$10.00

Belevedere

$12.00

Absolute

$10.00

One Main

$12.00

Yall Means Yall

$12.00

Drag Mary

Wine

Chardonnay

$12.00

Cotes White

$14.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Rose

$12.00

Sparkling

$12.00

Cab

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Malbec

$12.00

Cotes red

$12.00

Btl Creme

$40.00

Btl Pinot Gris

$40.00

Btl Rose

$40.00

Btl Sparkling

$40.00

Btl Chote De Rhone

$40.00

Btl Cab

$40.00

Btl Pinot Noir

$40.00

Btl Malbec

$40.00

Mimosa pitcher

$25.00

Processco

$12.00

Drag Mimosa

Sauvignon Blac

$12.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Beer

M ultra

$6.00

Blacknand Tan

$6.00Out of stock

Mini Ultra

$2.50

Guinness

$6.00

Yuengling Flight

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

422 Main Street, Natchez, MS 39120

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Slick Rick's
orange starNo Reviews
109 N. Pearl St Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
Natchez Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
207 High St Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
The Camp Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 983
21 Silver Street Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
The Pig Out Inn
orange star4.2 • 1,372
116 S Canal St Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
The Carriage House - 410 North Commerce Street, Natchez, Mississippi
orange starNo Reviews
401 High Street Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
Hucky's Pool and Daiquiris - 175 highway 61 S Suite C
orange starNo Reviews
175 highway 61 S Suite C Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Natchez

The Pig Out Inn
orange star4.2 • 1,372
116 S Canal St Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
The Camp Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 983
21 Silver Street Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Natchez
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
West Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston