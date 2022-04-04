- Home
Frankie's Diner
4,338 Reviews
$
1660 Barnum Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06610
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Breakfast sides
Bacon
Sausage
Ham
Corned Beef Hash
Our Home made Corned Beef Hash
Side Sliced Corned Beef
Side Pastrami
Home Fries
Turkey Bacon
Canadian Bacon
Side One Egg
Side Two Eggs
Side Roast Turkey
Side Pita
side avocado
Hollandaise sauce
Side Red Hot
Side Kielbasa
Hash browns(2)
Maple syrup
Banana
Desserts
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Our decadent 3 layer Chocolate Mousse cake covered in Chocolate
Carrot Cake
Our Delicious Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting
Cheese Cake
Our Home made Cheesecake with graham cracker crust
StrawBerry Cheese Cake
Our Home made Cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with Macerated Strawberries
Pies
Pie Al a Mode
Brownie
Our Famous Brownies
Brownie Sundae
our Famous Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream and Whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
2 Scoops Ice Cream
Whipped Cream
Rice Pudding 12oz
a small serving of our Home made Rice Pudding
Med Rice Pudding
a Medium serving of our Home made Rice Pudding
Large Rice Pudding
a Large serving of our Home made Rice Pudding
Quart Pudding
Ice cream sundae
Cookie Sundae
Fried Oreos
5 fried Oreos with powdered sugar
Oreo Brownie
Oreo brownie topped with Oreos and Vanilla glaze
Banana pudding
Oreo Cheesecake
Blueberry cheesecake
Entrees
Rst Beef Dinner
Rst Turkey Dinner
Breaded Pork Chops
Meat Loaf w/frd onions
Kilebasa & Kraut dinner
Red Hots Peppers N Onions
Broiled Salmon
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Fish & Chips
Teriyaki Salmon
Thai Chili Salmon
Chicken Parmesan
Egg Plant Parmesan
Shrimp Parmesan
Meat Loaf Parmesan
Veal Patty Parmigiana
Lasagna
Pasta w/Marinara Sauce
Ziti
Baked Ziti
Pasta w/Meat balls
Ziti w/ Meatballs
Baked Ziti w /Meatballs
Breaded Chicken Alfredo
Breaded Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Fried Shrimp Alfredo
Fried Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Grilled Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Pasta Alfredo
Pasta Broccoli Alfredo
Ala Vodka
Breaded Chicken Ala Vodka
Grilled Chicken Ala Vodka
Fried Shrimp Ala Vodka
Grilled Shrimp A La Vodka
Grilled Shrimp Alfredo
Grilled Shrimp Broc Alfredo
Chicken Cutlets
Chicken Fingers
BBQ Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast
Fried Chicken
Buffalo Wing dinner
Chicken Melt Dinner
Broil LemnPepr Chicken
Curry Chicken Veg dinner
8oz New York Steak
12 oz New York Steak
Chopped Sirloin Steak
Steak Tips and Mushrooms
Surf and Turf 12oz NY & Grilled Shrimp
Chicken Souvlaki Over Rice
Cheese Blintzes
Chic Souvlaki Pita Special
Chicken Gyro Pita Deluxe
Chicken Gyro on a pita with lettuce tom ago and onions Tzatziki Sauce comes with Fries
Chicken Souvlaki Greek Salad
Chicken Gyro Pita
Chicken Souvlaki Pita
Gyro Pita
Gyro Pita Special
Potato Pancakes
Veggie Souvlaki Pita Spc
Veg Souvlki Over Rice
Veggie Souvlaki Pita
Shrimp Souvlaki Rice
Spanakopita w/greek salad
Open Rst Turkey
Open Rst Beef
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Beef Teriyaki Bowl
Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl
Gyro Rice Bowl
Fries & Orings
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy Wings (NO Buffalo SAUCE)
Buffalo Wings (in Buffalo Sauce)
BBQ Wings
Thai Chili Wings
Teriyaki Wings
Garlic Parm Wings
Chicken Fingers
Buffalo Chick Fingers
BBQ Chick Fingers
Thai Chili Tenders
Teriyaki Tenders
Garlic Parm Tenders
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Thai Chili Fried Shrimp
Nachos Supreme
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/cheese
Grape Leaves
Shrimp Cocktail
French Onion Crock
Kids
Lunch
Beef Burger
Cheese Burger
Double Beef Burger
Double Cheese Burger
Good Morning Burger
Greek Burger
Pizza Burger
Turkey Burger
Veggie Burger
Triple CheeseBurger
Meatloaf Sandwich
Rst Turk Sand
Roast Beef
Pastrami
Corned Beef
BLT
Canadian Bacon BLT
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad
Cheese Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Grill Am Cheese
Grill Swiss
Grill Cheddar
Grill Mozz
Pizza Bagel
Avocado BLT
Pastrami 5 Star
Pastrami with grilled onions, tomato, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye Comes with French Fries
Corned Beef Reuben
Corned Beef on grilled rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a side of Russian Dressing Comes with French Fries
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami on grilled rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a side of Russian Dressing Comes with French Fries
Turkey Reuben
Turkey on grilled rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a side of Russian Dressing Comes with French Fries
Philly Cheese Steak
Philly Cheese steak on a grinder with mozzarella cheese and onions Comes with French Fries
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Turkey, Ham and Swiss cheese on Texas French Toast with syrup and Russian dressing on the side Comes with French Fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken with Lettuce and tomato on a hard roll Comes with French Fries
Shaved Steak Sandwich
Shaved Steak with lettuce and tomato on a hard roll Comes with French Fries
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet on a Portuguese Roll with Lettuce, tomato, onions and blue cheese on the side Comes with French Fries
Fried Fish Sand
Chicken Cutlet sandwich
Chicken Cutlet with lettuce and tomato on hard roll Comes with French Fries
Open NY Steak Sandwich
Cheese Burg Club
Rst Turkey Club
Rst Beef Club
Chicken Sal Club
Tuna Sal Club
BLT Club
Grilled Chicken Club
Chicken Cutlt Club
Veggie Burg Club
Turk Burg Club
Ham & Cheese Club
Chili Cheese Dog
Hot Dog w/works
Plain Hot Dog
Egg Plant Parm Grinder
Meat Ball Parm Grinder
Pepper & Egg Grinder
Veal Patty Parm Grinder
Red Hot Ons & Peprs Grinder
Kilebasa w/Kraut Grinder
Turk Rst Beef Grinder
Chix Parm Grinder
Tomato Mozzarella Panini
Tomato, Mozzarella and Pesto panini Comes with French Fries
Roast Turkey Panini
Turkey, Swiss cheese, spinach and roasted red peppers on panini Comes with French Fries
Grilled Chicken Panini
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella and Pesto panini Comes with French Fries
Cajun Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken with grilled red onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese on a pita bread Comes with French Fries
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and tomato Comes with French Fries
Chicken Salad Melt
Chicken salad on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and tomato Comes with French Fries
Roast Turkey Melt
Roast Turkey on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and tomato Comes with French Fries
Veggie Burger Melt
Veggie Burger on pita bread with grilled red onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese Comes with French Fries
Patty Melt
Hamburger on grilled rye with Swiss cheese, Bacon and fries onions Comes with French Fries
Buffalo Wrap
Chick Caesar Wrap
Philly Wrap
Thanksgiving Wrap
Chick Parm Wrap
Grilled Chick Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Chick Sal Wrap
Rst Turkey Wrap
Rst Beef Wrap
Veggie Chz Wrap
BLT Chz Wrap
Chicken Cutlet Wrap
Crispy chicken Cutlet with lettuce and tomato in a wrap Comes with French Fries
Corned Beef Rueben Wrap
Cheeseburger Wrap
Quarts
Quesadillas
Sides
Side Mashed Potato
Side Rice
Side Potato Salad
Side Cole Slaw
Side Apple Sauce
Side Sautéed Spinach
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Cucumber Sal
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Feta Cheese
Side Spaghetti
Side Ziti
Side Salad
8oz House Dressing
12oz House Dressing
16oz House Dressing
Side Salasa
Side Sour cream
3oz dressing
side Pita
Side 8oz Tuna
Side 8oz Chicken Salad
Side 8oz Egg Salad
16oz Tuna
16oz chicken salad
16oz egg salad
side Avocado
Soup & Salads
Greek Salad
California Salad
Spring Mix with tomato, onions, green pepper, cucumbers, hard boiled egg and croutons
Chpd Turkey Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce with shaved parmesan, herbed croutons and our famous Caesar dressing
Mike's Salad
Chef Salad
Spring Mix topped with roast turkey, ham, Swiss cheese and hard boiled egg, tomato, onions, green peppers and cucumbers
Spinach Salad
Greek Village Salad
Small Garden Salad
Spring Mix with tomato, onions, green pepper and cucumbers
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Large Garden Salad
Chick Salad Platter
Tuna Salad Platter
Egg Salad Platter
Sliced Turkey Platter
Chick Salad Delight
Tuna Salad Delight
Egg Salad Delight
Rst Turk Delight
Cheese Burger Delight
Hamburger Delight
Grilled Chick Delight
Turkey Burger Delight
Veggie Burger Delight
Cup Soup 11am to 12am
Soup is Made Fresh Daily, our soup is available from 11am to 11pm
Bowl Soup 11am to 12am
Soup is Made Fresh Daily, our soup is available from 11am to 11pm
Cup Chili
Home made Chili with chopped onions and melted cheddar cheese
Bowl Chili
Home made Chili with chopped onions and melted cheddar cheese
Crock French Onion Soup
Beverages
Coffee
Fresh Ground Coffee
Tea
Black Tea
Coffee Large 16 0z
Fresh Ground Coffee
Tea Large 16oz
Black Tea
Herbal Tea
Herbal Tea Lg 16oz
Bigelow Herbal Teas
Hot Chocolate 10 oz
Creamy Hot Chocolate
Hot Cocoa Whip Cr
Creamy Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream
Iced Coffee 24oz
Our Fresh Ground Coffee Iced and Refreshing
Lemonade 24oz
Refreshing Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade 24oz
Refreshing Lemonade with chunks of strawberries and juice
Iced Tea 24oz
Soda Large 24oz
Milk Large 24oz
24oz Juice Large
Milk Shake
Bottled Water
large Hot Cocoa
Arnold Palmer 24oz
Raspberry Iced Tea 24oz
Lg Hot Coffee Mocha
Lg Iced Coffee Mocha 24oz
|Sunday
|4:14 am - 3:55 am
|Monday
|4:15 am - 3:55 am
|Tuesday
|4:15 am - 3:55 am
|Wednesday
|4:15 am - 3:55 am
|Thursday
|4:15 am - 3:55 am
|Friday
|4:15 am - 3:55 am
|Saturday
|4:14 am - 3:55 am
Open 24/7 Dine in 7am to 9pm Take out 24/7
1660 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06610