Breakfast & Brunch
American

Frankie's Diner

4,338 Reviews

$

1660 Barnum Ave

Bridgeport, CT 06610

FOOD

Breakfast sides

Bacon

$4.29

Sausage

$4.29

Ham

$4.29

Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Our Home made Corned Beef Hash

Side Sliced Corned Beef

$6.99

Side Pastrami

$6.99

Home Fries

$4.49

Turkey Bacon

$4.49

Canadian Bacon

$4.49

Side One Egg

$1.00

Side Two Eggs

$2.00

Side Roast Turkey

$5.99

Side Pita

$2.49

side avocado

$3.99

Hollandaise sauce

$2.00

Side Red Hot

$3.99

Side Kielbasa

$3.99

Hash browns(2)

$2.49

Maple syrup

$3.00

Banana

$2.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.49

Our decadent 3 layer Chocolate Mousse cake covered in Chocolate

Carrot Cake

$5.49

Our Delicious Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

Cheese Cake

$5.49

Our Home made Cheesecake with graham cracker crust

StrawBerry Cheese Cake

$6.49

Our Home made Cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with Macerated Strawberries

Pies

$2.69

Pie Al a Mode

$3.99

Brownie

$3.49

Our Famous Brownies

Brownie Sundae

$6.49

our Famous Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream and Whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$2.99

Whipped Cream

$0.79

Rice Pudding 12oz

$3.99

a small serving of our Home made Rice Pudding

Med Rice Pudding

$4.99

a Medium serving of our Home made Rice Pudding

Large Rice Pudding

$6.99

a Large serving of our Home made Rice Pudding

Quart Pudding

$10.99

Ice cream sundae

$4.99

Cookie Sundae

$6.49

Fried Oreos

$5.99

5 fried Oreos with powdered sugar

Oreo Brownie

$3.49

Oreo brownie topped with Oreos and Vanilla glaze

Banana pudding

$5.49

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.49

Blueberry cheesecake

$6.49

Entrees

Rst Beef Dinner

$15.99

Rst Turkey Dinner

$15.99

Breaded Pork Chops

$15.99

Meat Loaf w/frd onions

$13.99

Kilebasa & Kraut dinner

$13.99

Red Hots Peppers N Onions

$13.99

Broiled Salmon

$18.99

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Teriyaki Salmon

$18.99

Thai Chili Salmon

$18.99

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Egg Plant Parmesan

$14.99

Shrimp Parmesan

$18.99

Meat Loaf Parmesan

$14.99

Veal Patty Parmigiana

$15.99

Lasagna

$15.99

Pasta w/Marinara Sauce

$11.99

Ziti

$11.99

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Pasta w/Meat balls

$13.99

Ziti w/ Meatballs

$13.99

Baked Ziti w /Meatballs

$15.99

Breaded Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Breaded Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$18.99

Fried Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Fried Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo

$21.99

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$18.99

Pasta Alfredo

$13.99

Pasta Broccoli Alfredo

$14.99

Ala Vodka

$13.99

Breaded Chicken Ala Vodka

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Ala Vodka

$17.99

Fried Shrimp Ala Vodka

$19.99

Grilled Shrimp A La Vodka

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp Alfredo

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp Broc Alfredo

$20.99

Chicken Cutlets

$14.99

Chicken Fingers

$14.99

BBQ Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Fried Chicken

$15.99

Buffalo Wing dinner

$17.99

Chicken Melt Dinner

$15.99

Broil LemnPepr Chicken

$15.99

Curry Chicken Veg dinner

$15.99

8oz New York Steak

$19.99

12 oz New York Steak

$25.99

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$15.99

Steak Tips and Mushrooms

$16.99

Surf and Turf 12oz NY & Grilled Shrimp

$31.99

Chicken Souvlaki Over Rice

$14.99

Cheese Blintzes

$11.99

Chic Souvlaki Pita Special

$13.99

Chicken Gyro Pita Deluxe

$13.99

Chicken Gyro on a pita with lettuce tom ago and onions Tzatziki Sauce comes with Fries

Chicken Souvlaki Greek Salad

$14.99

Chicken Gyro Pita

$9.49

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$10.99

Gyro Pita

$9.49

Gyro Pita Special

$13.99

Potato Pancakes

$10.99

Veggie Souvlaki Pita Spc

$12.99

Veg Souvlki Over Rice

$12.99

Veggie Souvlaki Pita

$8.99

Shrimp Souvlaki Rice

$17.99

Spanakopita w/greek salad

$13.99

Open Rst Turkey

$14.99

Open Rst Beef

$14.99

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$13.99

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$13.99

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

$15.99

Gyro Rice Bowl

$13.99

Fries & Orings

Disco Fries

$7.99

Fries w/cheese & gravy

$6.49

Pizza Fries

$6.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

French Fries

$4.99

Curly Fries

$5.99

Sweet Pot Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Curly Disco Fries

$8.59

Fries w/gravy

$5.99

Chili fries no cheese

$6.99

Cheese fries

$5.99

Greek Fries

$6.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Crispy Wings (NO Buffalo SAUCE)

$12.99

Buffalo Wings (in Buffalo Sauce)

$12.99

BBQ Wings

$12.99

Thai Chili Wings

$12.99

Teriyaki Wings

$12.99

Garlic Parm Wings

$12.99

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Buffalo Chick Fingers

$11.99

BBQ Chick Fingers

$11.99

Thai Chili Tenders

$11.99

Teriyaki Tenders

$11.99

Garlic Parm Tenders

$11.99

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Thai Chili Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Nachos Supreme

$13.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Garlic Bread w/cheese

$4.99

Grape Leaves

$5.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.99

French Onion Crock

$4.99

Kids

Kid Hot Dog

$5.99

Kid Hamburger

$6.49

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Mickey Mouse PC

$5.99

Kids Eggs

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$7.99

Kids Spag & Meatball

$7.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$6.99

Lunch

Beef Burger

$6.99

Cheese Burger

$7.49

Double Beef Burger

$11.99

Double Cheese Burger

$12.99

Good Morning Burger

$10.99

Greek Burger

$10.49

Pizza Burger

$10.49

Turkey Burger

$7.99

Veggie Burger

$7.99

Triple CheeseBurger

$14.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$7.49

Rst Turk Sand

$7.49

Roast Beef

$7.49

Pastrami

$8.99

Corned Beef

$8.99

BLT

$5.99

Canadian Bacon BLT

$6.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Egg Salad

$6.99

Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Ham Sandwich

$7.49

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Grill Am Cheese

$4.99

Grill Swiss

$4.99

Grill Cheddar

$4.99

Grill Mozz

$4.99

Pizza Bagel

$5.99

Avocado BLT

$7.99

Pastrami 5 Star

$12.99

Pastrami with grilled onions, tomato, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye Comes with French Fries

Corned Beef Reuben

$12.99

Corned Beef on grilled rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a side of Russian Dressing Comes with French Fries

Pastrami Reuben

$12.99

Pastrami on grilled rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a side of Russian Dressing Comes with French Fries

Turkey Reuben

$12.99

Turkey on grilled rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a side of Russian Dressing Comes with French Fries

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Philly Cheese steak on a grinder with mozzarella cheese and onions Comes with French Fries

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey, Ham and Swiss cheese on Texas French Toast with syrup and Russian dressing on the side Comes with French Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken with Lettuce and tomato on a hard roll Comes with French Fries

Shaved Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Shaved Steak with lettuce and tomato on a hard roll Comes with French Fries

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet on a Portuguese Roll with Lettuce, tomato, onions and blue cheese on the side Comes with French Fries

Fried Fish Sand

$12.99

Chicken Cutlet sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Cutlet with lettuce and tomato on hard roll Comes with French Fries

Open NY Steak Sandwich

$19.99

Cheese Burg Club

$12.99

Rst Turkey Club

$12.99

Rst Beef Club

$12.99

Chicken Sal Club

$12.99

Tuna Sal Club

$12.99

BLT Club

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.99

Chicken Cutlt Club

$12.99

Veggie Burg Club

$12.99

Turk Burg Club

$12.99

Ham & Cheese Club

$12.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.99

Hot Dog w/works

$3.59

Plain Hot Dog

$2.99

Egg Plant Parm Grinder

$8.79

Meat Ball Parm Grinder

$8.79

Pepper & Egg Grinder

$7.99

Veal Patty Parm Grinder

$8.99

Red Hot Ons & Peprs Grinder

$7.99

Kilebasa w/Kraut Grinder

$7.99

Turk Rst Beef Grinder

$8.99

Chix Parm Grinder

$8.99

Tomato Mozzarella Panini

$11.99

Tomato, Mozzarella and Pesto panini Comes with French Fries

Roast Turkey Panini

$12.99

Turkey, Swiss cheese, spinach and roasted red peppers on panini Comes with French Fries

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella and Pesto panini Comes with French Fries

Cajun Chicken Melt

$13.79

Grilled chicken with grilled red onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese on a pita bread Comes with French Fries

Tuna Melt

$12.59

Tuna salad on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and tomato Comes with French Fries

Chicken Salad Melt

$12.99

Chicken salad on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and tomato Comes with French Fries

Roast Turkey Melt

$12.59

Roast Turkey on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and tomato Comes with French Fries

Veggie Burger Melt

$12.59

Veggie Burger on pita bread with grilled red onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese Comes with French Fries

Patty Melt

$12.59

Hamburger on grilled rye with Swiss cheese, Bacon and fries onions Comes with French Fries

Buffalo Wrap

$12.99

Chick Caesar Wrap

$12.59

Philly Wrap

$12.69

Thanksgiving Wrap

$12.99

Chick Parm Wrap

$12.59

Grilled Chick Wrap

$12.59

Tuna Wrap

$12.39

Chick Sal Wrap

$12.39

Rst Turkey Wrap

$12.39

Rst Beef Wrap

$12.39

Veggie Chz Wrap

$12.59

BLT Chz Wrap

$12.69

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$12.99

Crispy chicken Cutlet with lettuce and tomato in a wrap Comes with French Fries

Corned Beef Rueben Wrap

$12.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.99

Quarts

Soup Quart

$7.79

Chili Quart

$15.99

Pudding Quart

$8.99

Cole Slaw Quart

$7.99

Potato Salad Quart

$8.99

House Dressing Quart

$15.99

Tuna Salad Quart

$15.99

Chicken Salad Quart

$15.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Philly Quesadilla

$12.99

Pizza quesadiila

$8.99

Chicken parm quesadilla

$12.99

Egg Plant Parm Quesadilla

$12.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.99

Sides

Side Mashed Potato

$3.99

Side Rice

$3.99

Side Potato Salad

$3.49

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Apple Sauce

$2.99

Side Sautéed Spinach

$2.99

Side Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Side Cucumber Sal

$2.99

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Side Feta Cheese

$2.99

Side Spaghetti

$6.99

Side Ziti

$6.99

Side Salad

$4.99

8oz House Dressing

$5.49

12oz House Dressing

$6.49

16oz House Dressing

$7.49

Side Salasa

$1.99

Side Sour cream

$0.50

3oz dressing

$0.75

side Pita

$2.49

Side 8oz Tuna

$4.99

Side 8oz Chicken Salad

$4.99

Side 8oz Egg Salad

$4.99

16oz Tuna

$6.99

16oz chicken salad

$6.99

16oz egg salad

$6.99

side Avocado

$3.99

Soup & Salads

Greek Salad

$12.99

California Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix with tomato, onions, green pepper, cucumbers, hard boiled egg and croutons

Chpd Turkey Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce with shaved parmesan, herbed croutons and our famous Caesar dressing

Mike's Salad

$13.99

Chef Salad

$12.49

Spring Mix topped with roast turkey, ham, Swiss cheese and hard boiled egg, tomato, onions, green peppers and cucumbers

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Greek Village Salad

$9.59

Small Garden Salad

$5.99

Spring Mix with tomato, onions, green pepper and cucumbers

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Large Garden Salad

$7.99

Chick Salad Platter

$9.79

Tuna Salad Platter

$9.79

Egg Salad Platter

$8.79

Sliced Turkey Platter

$9.79

Chick Salad Delight

$7.99

Tuna Salad Delight

$7.99

Egg Salad Delight

$6.99

Rst Turk Delight

$7.99

Cheese Burger Delight

$7.99

Hamburger Delight

$7.49

Grilled Chick Delight

$7.99

Turkey Burger Delight

$7.99

Veggie Burger Delight

$7.99

Cup Soup 11am to 12am

$3.49

Soup is Made Fresh Daily, our soup is available from 11am to 11pm

Bowl Soup 11am to 12am

$5.49

Soup is Made Fresh Daily, our soup is available from 11am to 11pm

Cup Chili

$4.99

Home made Chili with chopped onions and melted cheddar cheese

Bowl Chili

$6.99

Home made Chili with chopped onions and melted cheddar cheese

Crock French Onion Soup

$4.99

Beverages

Coffee

$2.29

Fresh Ground Coffee

Tea

$2.29

Black Tea

Coffee Large 16 0z

$2.49

Fresh Ground Coffee

Tea Large 16oz

$2.49

Black Tea

Herbal Tea

$2.49

Herbal Tea Lg 16oz

$2.79

Bigelow Herbal Teas

Hot Chocolate 10 oz

$2.79

Creamy Hot Chocolate

Hot Cocoa Whip Cr

$2.59

Creamy Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream

Iced Coffee 24oz

$2.49

Our Fresh Ground Coffee Iced and Refreshing

Lemonade 24oz

$2.79

Refreshing Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade 24oz

$2.79

Refreshing Lemonade with chunks of strawberries and juice

Iced Tea 24oz

$2.49

Soda Large 24oz

$2.59

Milk Large 24oz

$3.59

24oz Juice Large

$3.49

Milk Shake

$6.49

Bottled Water

$1.79

large Hot Cocoa

$2.95

Arnold Palmer 24oz

$2.79

Raspberry Iced Tea 24oz

$2.79

Lg Hot Coffee Mocha

$2.99

Lg Iced Coffee Mocha 24oz

$2.99

Frankie's Diner

Breakfast sides

Bacon

$4.99

Sausage

$4.99

Ham

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash

$7.49

Our Home made Corned Beef Hash

Home Fries

$4.99

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Canadian Bacon

$4.99

Grits 16oz 5am to 11am

$4.79

Grits 16oz w/cheese 5am to 11am

$5.99

Egg Platters

Two Eggs Platter

$8.49

Two Farm Fresh Eggs any Style, comes with Home Fries and Toast Grits available from 5am to 11am ONLY

Egg Whites Platter

$9.99

Farm Fresh Egg Whites with Home Fries and Toast Grits available from 5am to 11am ONLY

Omelets

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Eggs and come with Home Fries and Toast GRITS available 5am to 11am ONLY

Bacon Omelet

$11.99

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Sausage Omelet

$11.99

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Ham Omelet

$11.99

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Cheese Omelet

$10.99

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Feta Cheese Omelet

$11.99

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Western Omelet

$12.99

Made with finely chopped Ham, peppers, and onions All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Vegetarian Omelet

$12.99

made with Tomatoes, peppers and onions All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Frankies Omelet

$14.99

Our Signature Omelet made with Bacon, Feta cheese, Tomatoes and Onions All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Greek Omelet

$14.99

Made with Gyro, Feta cheese, tomatoes, and onions All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Philly Steak Omelet

$14.99

Comes with Philly Steak, peppers, onions and Mozzarella cheese All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Roast Turkey Omelet

$14.99

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Pastrami Omelet

$14.99

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Gyro Omelet

$14.99

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Broccoli Omelet

$11.99

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Spinach Omelet

$11.99

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Mushroom Omelet

$11.99

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Onion Omelet

$11.99

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Pepper Omelet

$11.99

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Tomato Omelet

$11.99

All Omelets are made with 3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs and come with home fries and toast

Pan Cakes & French Toast

French Toast

$6.99

Short French Toast

$6.49

Wheat French Toast

$6.99

Texas French Toast

$8.99

Short Texas French Toast

$8.49

Pancakes

$6.99

Short Pancakes

$6.49

Blueberry Pan Cakes

$9.99

Short Blue Berry Pancakes

$9.49

Banana Walnut Pan Cakes

$9.99

Short Banana Walnut Pancakes

$9.49

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.99

Short Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.49

Strawberry Banana PanCakes

$10.99

Chunky Munky Pancakes

$10.99

Pancakes stuffed with Bananas, walnuts and chocolate chips

Frankies 4 Play

$12.99

2 French Toast or 2 Pancakes with 2 Eggs any style with 2 sausage links and 2 Bacon Strips

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.99

Banana Nutella Pancakes

$10.99

Banana Nutella French Toast

$10.99

Birthday PanCakes

$9.99

Oreo Pancakes

$9.99

Strawberry Pancakes

$9.99

Waffles

Fresh Home Made Baked Belgian Waffle comes with butter and syrup

Belgian Waffle

$10.49

Fresh Home Made Baked Belgian Waffle comes with butter and syrup

Strawberry Waffle

$12.49

Fresh Home Made Baked Belgian Waffle comes with butter and syrup comes with strawberries on top

Blueberry Waffle

$12.49

Fresh Home Made Baked Belgian Waffle comes with butter and syrup comes with Blueberries on top

Chicken N Waffles

$17.99

Fresh Home Made Baked Belgian Waffle comes with butter and syrup Comes with Golden Crispy Fried Chicken

Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps

Egg Sandwich

$3.49

Please Select What Bread you want your egg on. Toast is the default bread

Bacon & Egg

$4.49

Please Select What Bread you want your egg on. Toast is the default bread

Ham & Egg

$4.49

Please Select What Bread you want your egg on. Toast is the default bread

Sausage & Egg

$4.49

Please Select What Bread you want your egg on. Toast is the default bread

Turkey Bacon & Egg

$5.49

Please Select What Bread you want your egg on. Toast is the default bread

Canadian Bacon & Egg

$5.49

Please Select What Bread you want your egg on. Toast is the default bread

Shaved Steak & Egg

$7.19

Please Select What Bread you want your egg on. Toast is the default bread

Roast Turkey & Egg

$5.99

Please Select What Bread you want your egg on. Toast is the default bread

Scrambled Wrap

$9.99

Scrambled Wrap made with 3 eggs, Bacon, home fries and American Cheese

Western Sandwich

$5.99

Please Select What Bread you want your egg on. Toast is the default bread

Pastrami & Egg

$7.99

Bacon Sandwich

$5.99

Bacon Sandwich NO EGGS

Red Hot & Egg

$5.99

Please Select What Bread you want your egg on. Toast is the default bread

Kielbasa and Egg

$5.99

Please Select What Bread you want your egg on. Toast is the default bread

Bread Basket

White Toast

$2.09

Wheat Toast

$2.09

Rye Toast

$2.09

Hard Roll

$2.09

Portuguse Roll

$2.09

English Muffin

$2.99

Bagel

$3.35

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.55

Grilled Hard Roll

$2.09

Grilled Portuguese Roll

$2.09

Pita Bread

$2.59

Cinn Toast

$2.79

Soup & Salads

Greek Salad

$12.99

California Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix with tomato, onions, green pepper, cucumbers, hard boiled egg and croutons

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine Lettuce with shaved parmesan, herbed croutons and our famous Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$12.99

Spring Mix topped with roast turkey, ham, Swiss cheese and hard boiled egg, tomato, onions, green peppers and cucumbers

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Bowl Soup 11am to 12am

$5.49

Soup is Made Fresh Daily, our soup is available from 11am to 11pm

Bowl Chili

$6.99

Home made Chili with chopped onions and melted cheddar cheese

Sandwiches

Meatloaf Sandwich

$7.99

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$10.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$10.99

BLT

$7.19

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled American Cheese Sandwich

$5.27

Pizza Bagel

$5.99

5 Star Sandwiches

Pastrami 5 Star

$13.49

Pastrami with grilled onions, tomato, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye Comes with French Fries

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.49

Corned Beef on grilled rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a side of Russian Dressing Comes with French Fries

Pastrami Reuben

$13.49

Pastrami on grilled rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a side of Russian Dressing Comes with French Fries

Turkey Reuben

$13.49

Turkey on grilled rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a side of Russian Dressing Comes with French Fries

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.49

Philly Cheese steak on a grinder with mozzarella cheese and onions Comes with French Fries

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$13.49

Turkey, Ham and Swiss cheese on Texas French Toast with syrup and Russian dressing on the side Comes with French Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Grilled Chicken with Lettuce and tomato on a hard roll Comes with French Fries

Shaved Steak Sandwich

$13.49

Shaved Steak with lettuce and tomato on a hard roll Comes with French Fries

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$13.49

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet on a Portuguese Roll with Lettuce, tomato, onions and blue cheese on the side Comes with French Fries

Chicken Cutlet sandwich

$13.49

Chicken Cutlet with lettuce and tomato on hard roll Comes with French Fries

Triple Deckers

Cheese Burger Club

$14.49

Triple Deckers all come on 3 pieces of toast with mayo, bacon, lettuce and tomato. All Triple deckers come with French fries and cole slaw

Roast Turkey Club

$14.49

Triple Deckers all come on 3 pieces of toast with mayo, bacon, lettuce and tomato. All Triple deckers come with French fries and cole slaw

Roast Beef Club

$14.49

Triple Deckers all come on 3 pieces of toast with mayo, bacon, lettuce and tomato. All Triple deckers come with French fries and cole slaw

Tuna Salad Club

$14.49

Triple Deckers all come on 3 pieces of toast with mayo, bacon, lettuce and tomato. All Triple deckers come with French fries and cole slaw

BLT Club

$14.49

Triple Deckers all come on 3 pieces of toast with mayo, bacon, lettuce and tomato. All Triple deckers come with French fries and cole slaw

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.49

Triple Deckers all come on 3 pieces of toast with mayo, bacon, lettuce and tomato. All Triple deckers come with French fries and cole slaw

Grinders

Chicken Parm Grinder

$8.99

Egg Plant Parm Grinder

$8.79

Meat Ball Parm Grinder

$8.79

Paninis

Tomato Mozzarella Panini

$12.49

Tomato, Mozzarella and Pesto panini Comes with French Fries

Roast Turkey Panini

$13.49

Turkey, Swiss cheese, spinach and roasted red peppers on panini Comes with French Fries

Grilled Chicken Panini

$13.49

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella and Pesto panini Comes with French Fries

Melts

Cajun Chicken Melt

$14.49

Grilled chicken with grilled red onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese on a pita bread Comes with French Fries

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Tuna salad on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and tomato Comes with French Fries

Chicken Salad Melt

$12.99

Chicken salad on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and tomato Comes with French Fries

Roast Turkey Melt

$12.99

Roast Turkey on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and tomato Comes with French Fries

Veggie Burger Melt

$12.99

Veggie Burger on pita bread with grilled red onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese Comes with French Fries

Patty Melt

$12.99

Hamburger on grilled rye with Swiss cheese, Bacon and fries onions Comes with French Fries

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken cutlet with lettuce, tomato, onions and blue cheese Comes with French Fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken Caesar salad with shave parmesan cheese in a wrap Comes with French Fries

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$13.99

Philly cheese steak with onion and mozzarella cheese in a wrap Comes with French Fries

Chicken Parm Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Cutlet with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese in a wrap Comes with French Fries

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato in a wrap Comes with French Fries

Tuna Wrap

$12.99

Tuna salad with lettuce and tomato in a wrap Comes with French Fries

Roast Turkey Wrap

$12.99

Roast Turkey with lettuce and tomato in a wrap Comes with French Fries

Veggie CheeseWrap

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, carrots and American cheese in a wrap Comes with French Fries

BLT Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Bacon Lettuce, tomato, mayo and American cheese in a wrap Comes with French Fries

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$12.99

Crispy chicken Cutlet with lettuce and tomato in a wrap Comes with French Fries

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.87

Crispy Wings (NO Buffalo SAUCE)

$12.99

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$11.99

Garlic Bread w/cheese

$4.99

Nachos Supreme

$14.99

BBQ Wings

$12.99

Wings w/Buffalo sauce

$12.99

Thai Chili Wings

$12.99

Thai Chili Tenders

$11.99

Garlic Parm Wings

$12.99

Teriyaki Wings

$12.99

Fries & Orings

Disco Fries

$8.99

Fries w/cheese & gravy

$6.99

Pizza Fries

$6.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

French Fries

$4.99

Curly Fries

$6.47

Sweet Pot Fries

$6.35

Onion Rings

$6.35

Curly Disco Fries

$8.59

Cheese fries

$6.49

Dinners

Breaded Pork Chops

$18.99Out of stock

Meat Loaf w/frd onions

$15.99

Kilebasa & Kraut dinner

$14.99

Broiled Salmon

$24.99Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Fried Chicken

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.99

Chicken Fingers

$16.99

12 oz New York Steak

$26.99

8oz New York Steak

$21.99

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$17.99

Greek/Jewish Dishes

Potato Pancakes

$13.19

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$10.99

Chic Souvlaki Pita Special

$14.39

Gyro Pita

$10.79

Chicken Gyro Pita

$10.79

Gyro Pita Special

$14.39

Chicken Gyro Pita Deluxe

$14.39

Chicken Gyro on a pita with lettuce tom ago and onions Tzatziki Sauce comes with Fries

Chicken Souvlaki Greek Salad

$16.79

Chicken Souvlaki Over Rice

$16.79

Shrimp Souvlaki Over Rice

$18.99

Gyro Rice Bowl

$14.99

Italian and Pasta Dishes

Pasta w/Marinara Sauce

$12.99

Baked Ziti

$14.99

Pasta w/Meat balls

$15.99

Breaded Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Breaded Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$18.99

Fried Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Fried Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo

$21.99

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$18.99

Pasta Alfredo

$13.99

Pasta Broccoli Alfredo

$14.99

Ala Vodka

$13.99

Breaded Chicken Ala Vodka

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Ala Vodka

$17.99

Fried Shrimp Ala Vodka

$19.99

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Egg Plant Parmesan

$14.99

Shrimp Parmesan

$18.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.49Out of stock

Fried Oreos

$5.99

5 fried Oreos with powdered sugar

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.49

Our decadent 3 layer Chocolate Mousse cake covered in Chocolate

Carrot Cake

$5.49

Our Delicious Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

Cheese Cake

$5.49

Our Home made Cheesecake with graham cracker crust

StrawBerry Cheese Cake

$6.49

Our Home made Cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with Macerated Strawberries

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.49

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.49

Brownie

$3.49

Our Famous Brownies

Oreo Brownie

$3.49

Oreo brownie topped with Oreos and Vanilla glaze

Brownie Sundae

$6.49

our Famous Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream and Whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Rice Pudding 12oz

$3.99

a small serving of our Home made Rice Pudding

Teriyaki Rice Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$14.99

Chicken Teriyaki with tomato, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and broccoli over rice

Shrimp Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$16.99

Shrimp Teriyaki with tomato, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and broccoli over rice

Beverages

Coffee 16oz

$2.99

Fresh Ground Coffee

Tea 16oz

$2.99

Hot Chocolate w/Whipped Cream 16oz

$3.49

Iced Coffee 24 oz

$3.49

Lemonade 24oz

$3.29Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade 24oz

$3.79Out of stock

Brisk Iced Tea 24oz

$3.29

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea 24oz

$3.29

Soda 24oz

$2.79

Juice 24oz

$3.99

Milk 24oz

$3.99

Chocolate Milk 24oz

$3.99

Milk Shakes

$7.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:14 am - 3:55 am
Monday4:15 am - 3:55 am
Tuesday4:15 am - 3:55 am
Wednesday4:15 am - 3:55 am
Thursday4:15 am - 3:55 am
Friday4:15 am - 3:55 am
Saturday4:14 am - 3:55 am
Restaurant info

Open 24/7 Dine in 7am to 9pm Take out 24/7

Website

Location

1660 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06610

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

