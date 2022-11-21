Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Frankies Family Restaurant Brookfield, CT

192 Reviews

$

270 Federal Rd

Brookfield, CT 06804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

#1 Frankies Famous Hotdog
Steak Fries
1/4 Cheeseburger

Hot Dogs

#1 Frankies Famous Hotdog

$4.09

Plain Hot Dog

#2 Dodger Dog

$4.65

Chilli, Jalapenos, Tomato, Nacho cheese

#3 Cincinatti Dog

$4.65

Macaroni & Cheese and Bacon

#4 Frankie's Special Dog

$4.65

Baked potato, Chilli, Shredded Cheddar and Bacon

#5 Southwest Dog

$4.65

American Cheese, Grilled Onion, Onion Rings and BBQ Sauce

#6 Fire Dog

$4.65

Nacho Cheese, Chilli, Cherry Peppers, Jalapenos and Tabasco

#7 Boston Baked Bean Dog

$4.65

Bacon Beans, Cheddar cheese and BBQ Sauce

#8 Irish Dog

$4.65

Bacon

#9 Wisconsin Dog

$4.65

American Cheese

#10 Italian Dog

$4.65

Sauteed Peppers and Onions

#11 French Dog

$4.65

Spicy Nacho Cheese

#12 Portugese Dog

$4.65

Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions

#13 Mexican Dog

$4.65

Homemade Chilli

#14 West VA Dog

$4.65

Chilli, and Cole Slaw

#15 Chicago Dog

$4.65

Diced Tomatoes, Sport Peppers, Pickle and Celery Salt

#16 Texas Dog

$4.65

Cole Slaw, Pickles and BBQ Sauce

#17 Philly Dog

$4.65

Nacho Cheese, Jalapenos, Onion Straws

#18 Bacon BBQ Dog

$4.65

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and BBQ Sauce

#19 Buffalo Blue Dog

$4.65Out of stock

Bacon, Hot Sauce and Fresh Bleu Cheese

#20 St Lawerence

$4.65

Pickles, Bacon and Thousand Island Dressing

Beyond Dog

$4.49Out of stock

Sandwiches

1/4 lb Hamburger

$4.69

1/4 Cheeseburger

$4.79

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.29

Philly Steak

$8.99

Chix Philly

$8.99

Ribeye Steak Sand

$9.29Out of stock

Veggie Burger

$4.69Out of stock

Fried Chicken Burger

$5.99Out of stock

BLT

$5.59

Veggie Chix Sandwhich

$4.99Out of stock

Gourmet Sides

Steak Fries

$3.59

Curly Fries

$3.59

Onion Rings

$3.79

Fried Dough

$5.99Out of stock

Tater Tots

$3.99Out of stock

Fried Mushrooms

$5.69

Fried Zuchinni

$5.69

Fried Mozzarella

$5.19

Fried Cauliflower

$5.69Out of stock

Fried Broccoli

$5.79Out of stock

Fried Veggie Combo

$5.79Out of stock

Fried Cheese Cubes

$5.79Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Chicken Strips 10 oz

$6.59

Frankie Bites (Mini Corn Dogs 10 Pc)

$4.49

Nacho Cheese sauce

$0.95

Chili Cup

$2.99

Hot Relish Jar

$4.29Out of stock

T Shirt Or Hat

$9.30Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$1.29

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.39Out of stock

Make It A Combo

$4.89

Seafood

Fried Clams

$9.39Out of stock

Fried Shrimp

$9.69Out of stock

Fish Filet Sandwich

$4.89

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$5.29

2 Fish Filets

$7.09

Fried seafood combo

$15.30Out of stock

Lobster Roll

$18.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Frankie Jr

$5.09

K-Hamburger

$5.09Out of stock

K- Grilled Chz

$5.09

K- Chicken Strips

$5.29

K - Chz burger

$5.19Out of stock

Kids Frankie Bite (6)

$5.19

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.09+

Diet Coke

$2.09+

Sprite

$2.09+

Birch Beer

$2.09+

Pink Lemonade

$2.09+

Pibb

$2.09+

Bottled Water

$2.09+Out of stock

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.09+Out of stock

Coffee

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.49Out of stock

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.49Out of stock

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.49Out of stock

Oreo Milkshake

$4.49Out of stock

Mango Smoothie

$4.49Out of stock

Strawberry Bananna Smoothie

$4.49Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

270 Federal Rd, Brookfield, CT 06804

Directions

Gallery
Frankies Family Restaurant image
Frankies Family Restaurant image
Frankies Family Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
orange star4.5 • 273
189 Federal Road Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Pulcinella's Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.5 • 580
640 Federal Rd Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Prime Pub - Danbury
orange starNo Reviews
2 Nabby Road Danbury, CT 06811
View restaurantnext
Note Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.5 • 642
227 Greenwood Ave Bethel, CT 06801
View restaurantnext
Barnwood Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5 Queen Street Newtown, CT 06470
View restaurantnext
Chuck’s Steak House
orange star5.0 • 276
20 Segar St Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brookfield

Pulcinella's Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.5 • 580
640 Federal Rd Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
orange star4.5 • 273
189 Federal Road Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brookfield
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Danbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Bethel
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Southbury
review star
No reviews yet
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Brewster
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Ridgefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Middlebury
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston