American
Burgers
Frankies Family Restaurant Brookfield, CT
192 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
270 Federal Rd, Brookfield, CT 06804
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Brookfield