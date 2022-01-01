Main picView gallery

Frankies Sips & Savories 14 Garfield Place

14 Garfield Place

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Savory Bites

Almonds

$5.00

Arancini

$14.00

Brandade

$15.00

Country Pate

$13.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Extra Pita

$1.00

Hummus & Pita

$7.00

Marinated Mussels

$16.00

Marinated Olives

$9.00

Melon Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Pickle Board

$5.00

Pomme Paillasson

$10.00

Brava Aioli

Spaghetti

$17.00

Vegetables

$3.00

SHRIMP TERRINE

$17.00

Mezze Boards

Cheese Board

$16.00

Meat & Cheese Board

$32.00

Meat Board

$16.00

The Mezze

$30.00

Honey Baked Ham, Amish Turkey, Roast Beef, Maple Bacon, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese

Stuffed Pitas

Falafel Pita

$13.00

Fresh cooked falafel, hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled relish, pickles and tahini sauce

Ham & Cheese Pita

$15.00

Chipotle Aioli, carmelized onions and a green chili jam

1/2 Falafel Pita

$7.00

MUSAKHAN

$16.00

Sweet Savories

Laila's Sweet Tooth

$8.00

Panini Style

Vanilla Panna Cotta

$8.00

Panini Style

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

San Pellegrino Small

$4.00

San Pellegrino Large

$8.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Draft Beer

Modelo Especial Draft

$6.00

Winter Lager

$8.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$8.00

Fifty West Draft.

$7.00

Bottles & Canned Beer

Blue Moon

$4.00

Braxton

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Fifty West

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken N/A

$5.00

High Noon

$7.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Peroni

$6.00

Rhinegeist

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

$2 BEER CANS $2

$2.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Gin Martini

$11.00

Vodka Martini

$11.00

old fashion

$10.00

Red Wine

GL- Bodega Norton Malbec

$11.00

GL- Cantalora Rosso

$11.00

GL- Chateau Paviel de Luze

$22.00

GL- Simi Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GL- Darioush Caravan Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

GL- Parducci Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GL- Parducci Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL- Rosario Vera

$13.00

GL- Solena Pinot Noir

$16.00

1/2 BTL- Cantaloro Rosso

$21.00

1/2 BTL- Chateau Paviel de Luze

$43.00

1/2 BTL- Simi Cab Sauv

$27.00

1/2 BTL- Darioush Cab Sauv

$55.00

1/2 BTL- Norton Malbec

$21.00

1/2 BTL- Parducci Cab Sauv

$17.00

1/2 BTL- Parducci Pinot Noir

$17.00

1/2 BTL- Rosario Vera

$25.00

1/2 BTL- Solena Pinot Noir

$31.00

BTL- Cantaloro Rosso

$42.00

BTL- Chateau Paviel de Luze

$86.00

BTL- Simi Cab Sauv

$54.00

BTL- Darioush Cab Sauv

$110.00

BTL- Norton Malbec

$42.00

BTL- Parducci Cab Sauv

$34.00

BTL- Parducci Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL- Rosario Vera

$50.00

BTL- Solena Pinot Noir

$62.00

White Wine

GL- Kentia Albarina

$11.00

GL- Parducci Chardonnay

$9.00

GL- Parducci Pinot Gris

$9.00

GL- Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$16.00

GL- Round Pond Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GL- House of Brown Chardonnay

$13.00

1/2 BTL- House of Brown Chardonnay

$25.00

1/2 BTL- Kentia Albarino

$21.00

1/2 BTL- Parducci Chardonnay

$17.00

1/2 BTL- Parducci Pinot Gris

$17.00

1/2 BTL- Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$31.00

1/2 BTL- Round Pond Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

BTL- House of Brown Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL- Kentia Albarino

$42.00

BTL- Parducci Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL- Parducci Pinot Gris

$34.00

BTL- Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$62.00

BTL- Round Pond Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

Rosé

GL- Fragile Rose

$11.00

1/2 BTL- Fragile Rose

$21.00

BTL- Fragile Rose

$42.00

Bubbles

Split- Lamarca Prosecco

$9.00

Split- Mumm Napa Brut

$11.00

Split- Risata Moscato d'Asti

$10.00

Split- Yes Way Rose Brut

$9.00

BTL- Lamarca Prosecca

$38.00

BTL- Mumm Napa Brut

$46.00

BTL- Yes Way Rose Brut

$38.00

BTL- Risata Moscato d'Asti

$38.00

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Smirnoff / REDBULL

$10.00

Tito's / REDBULL

$11.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$6.00

Santa Teresa

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigo's Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Casamigo's Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Canterra Negra Viva Agave

$7.00

Casamigo's Reposado

$16.00

Cincoro Anejo

$24.00

Cincoro Reposado

$18.00

Bourbon & Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Boone County Small Batch

$12.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Canadien Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whisky

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$15.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

New Riff Rye

$13.00

New Riff Single Barrel10

$15.00

New Riff Straight

$12.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Old Overholt Rye

$7.00

Seagram' VO

$7.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$16.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr Small Batch

$15.00

Whistle Pig 6yr Piggyback

$9.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Oban 14 Year

$24.00

Cutty Sark

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$75.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Arak

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Christian Brother's Brandy

$6.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fireball

$5.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessey VS

$12.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Shots

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Green Tea

$6.00

shot shot

$4.00

Craft Cocktails

How's Your Love Life

$11.00

Kentucky Bash

$11.00

Oh Boy

$11.00

Spice Up Your Life

$11.00

The Aseel

$11.00

The Lauderdale

$11.00

The Vixen

$11.00

The Lauderdale (Copy)

$11.00

Kentucky Bash (Copy)

$11.00

Blue Collier

$9.00

Cigar Packages.

Pre-Purchased

$40.00

Door-Purchased

$50.00
