Frankie’s Italian Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

26440 Farm to Market 1093, Suite 490

Richmond, TX 77406

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Meatballs

$13.00

(4) Meatballs with Rosa sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

(5) fresh mozzarella fried w/marinara

Fried Pickles

$10.00

(6) fried pickle spears w/ranch

Fried Ravioli

$12.00

(5) cheese or beef ravioli w/marinara

Spinach Dip

$15.00

4-cheese blend, served w/crostinis

Italian Nachos

$15.00

Italian sausage, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, topped with queso and served with wontons

Fried Calamari

$15.00

served w/marinara and sweet chili dipping sauces

Brushetta

$9.00

Crostinis w/cherry tomatoes,fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette

Arancini

$9.00

(5)Breaded risotto balls served w/marinara

Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Chicken, boiled eggs, avocados, tomatoes, bacon crumbles, blue cheese, red onions on a bed of lettuce

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg wedge w/blue cheese dressing & crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, and red onions

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, and caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine & iceberg lettuce, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, banana peppers, red onions tossed in greek dressing

Garden Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, mozzarella cheese, and croutons

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Spinach, red onions, cranberries, walnuts, avocados, w/balsamic viniagrette

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato, basil, artichokes, salt & pepper, w/olive oil and balsamic viniagrette

Italian Chopped Salad

$10.00

Romaine, tomatos, red onions, pepperoncinis, bleu cheese crumbles, pepperoni, crispy fried proscuitto w/Italian dressing

Soup

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Thick and creamy tomato and cream topped with parmesan. Served w/croutons.

Italian Chicken and Dumplings

$6.00

Potato dumplings, veggies, and chicken in creamy broth

Short Rib French Onion Soup - Bowl Only

$9.00

Beef stock and red wine, caramelized onions, and beef short rib, topped with cheese and toasted bread

Lunch Pasta

Lunch Carbonara

$16.00

Lunch Chicken Marsala

$16.00

Lunch Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Lunch Chicken Picatta

$16.00

Lunch Fettucini Alfredo

$16.00

Lunch Lasagna

$16.00

Lunch Pasta Capone

$16.00

Lunch Pasta Marcus

$16.00

Lunch Spaghetti & Marinara

$16.00

Lunch Pizza

8" Pizza - 2 Topping

$10.00

8" Pizza - Staten Island

$15.00

8" Pizza - Caprese

$15.00

8" Pizza - Bronx

$15.00

8" Pizza - Brooklyn

$15.00

8" Pizza - Manhattan

$15.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$12.00

John's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

French Dip Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Muffaletta

$12.00Out of stock

Tony's Turkey

$12.00

Monte Cristo

$12.00Out of stock

Lunch Wings

Lunch Wings/8

$12.00

House Specialties

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Breaded eggplant topped w/melty mozzarella and served over spaghetti w/our marinara

Pasta Niti

$14.00

Gnocchi w/Italian Sausage tossed in vodka sauce

Mamma Jane's Lasagna

$19.00

Layers of pasta, cheeses, and meat sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

(5) Jumbo shrimp covered w/sauce

Seafood Risotto

$18.00

Risotto w/seafood base and crabmeat, topped with jumbo grilled shrimp

Four Cheese and Sausage Rigatoni

$18.00

Rigatoni, garlic, Italian sausage tossed in our Rosa sauce topped with shedded and freh mozarellas, parmesan, and ricotta, then baked

Cajun Pasta

$16.00

Jumbo grilled shrimp & chicken, andouille sausage w/cajun cream sauce, penne pasta, red onions, mushrooms, green & red bell peppers

Pasta Marcus

$18.00

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, and capers in a white wine lemon butter sauce, tossed w/angel hair pasta

Chicken Frances

$18.00

Egg battered chicken breast grilled atop a bed of spaghetti in a lemon chicken sauce topped with cheese and tomatoes

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Breaded chicken breast covered with red sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served w/ spaghetti and marinara

Chicken Picatta

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast w/capers in white wine garlic lemon butter sauce served over angel hair pasta

Linguini with Clams

$22.00

Fresh clams, in a garlic white wine sauce tossed w/linguini

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast w/mushrooms, shallots, and our marsala wine sauce.

Tuscan Chicken

$21.00

Breaded chicken breast w/artichokes, mushrooms, lemon caper sauce with arugula served with a side of fettucini alfredo

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$22.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp w/spicy red sauce tossed w/linguini

Frutti d Mare

$25.00

Mussels, clams, and jumbo shrimp in marinara sauce tossed w/linguini and topped with our crispy calamari

Beef Stroganoff

$25.00

Tender sliced petite filet, mushrooms, and shallots with penne pasta tossed in our brandy sauce and topped with sour cream and scallions

Pastas

Spaghetti & Marinara

$13.00

Spaghetti in our red sauce

Pasta Capone

$17.00Out of stock

Rigatoni tossed in our red sauce and topped w/parmesan cheese, a meatball, and a sausage link

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Fettuccine noodles w/parmesan cream sauce

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$14.00

Angel hair pasta, hand crushed tomatoes, garlic, basil, salt & pepper tossed in a light olive oil base topped with parmesan

Pasta Carbonara

$18.00

Spaghetti tossed w/pancetta, black pepper, parsley, egg yolk, and parmesan

Pizza

Staten Island

$20.00

3x pepperoni, pizza sauce, extra cheese

The Bronx

$20.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef

The Brooklyn

$20.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, green and black olives

Manhattan

$20.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, oregano, basil, olive oil

Caprese Pizza

$20.00

Garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, balsmic glaze

Classic Cheese

$15.00

14" hand tossed dough, pizza sauce, and cheese

Wings

Wings

$15.00

Crispy wings

Sides

French fries

$3.00

Side potatoes

$3.00

Side mixed veggies

$3.00

Side caesar salad

$5.00

Side garden salad

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Pizza

$5.00

Kid's Spaghetti or Alfredo

$6.00

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.00

Kraft Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Cannolis

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Lemon Layer Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.00Out of stock

Amaretto Almond Bread Pudding

$8.50

Gluten Free

GF Chicken & Vegetables

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast served with roasted potatoes, zucchini, squash, & carrots

GF Four Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

4 cheese ravioli topped with rosa or lemon butter sauce

GF Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$17.00

14" GF thin crust topped with our pizza sauce and mozzarella

GF Spaghetti

$15.00

GF pasta & marinara

GF Pasta Capone

$19.00

GF pasta tossed in marinara and topped with an Italian sausage link

GF Alfredo

$15.00

GF pasta tossed in our alfredo sauce

GF Pomodoro

$16.00

GF pasta, olive oil, garlic, hand crushed tomatos, basil, salt & pepper topped with parmesan

GF Carbonara

$20.00

GF pasta tossed with pancetta, egg yolk, black pepper and parmesan

GF Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Flourless chocolate cake

NA Beverages - Server

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Energy Drink

$3.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

NA Beverages - Bar

Apple Juice

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pellegrino (Sparking)

$3.00

Panna (Still Water)

$3.50
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

An American-Italian NY-style restaurant based in the Katy/Fulshear area near Houston, Texas

Website

Location

26440 Farm to Market 1093, Suite 490, Richmond, TX 77406

Directions

