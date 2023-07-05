Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Latin American

Frankies Rawbar

No reviews yet

4903 FL-54

New Port Richey, FL 34652

APPETIZERS

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$17.50

Ahi Tuna ~ Seared sushi grade Ahi Tuna served with Soy sauce, Wasabi, and ginger.

Boiled Peanuts

Boiled Peanuts

$4.99

Boiled Peanuts with a casual Cajun kick

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.99+

Your choice of Rock Shrimp ~ or ~ Scallop pieces. Both are lightly fried and drizzled with sweet Chili sauce ~ or ~ Spicy sauce.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Cheese Curds - Regular or Spicy Served with Dipping Sauce

Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$11.50

Conch Fritters~ Served with Mustard sauce.

Corn Fritters

$4.99
Crawfish

Crawfish

$19.50

One Pound of Fresh Catch Crawfish steamed to perfection.

Deviled Crab

Deviled Crab

$8.99

Deviled Crab Cakes Handmade Deviled Crab Cakes made with 100% Blue Crab Meat.

Fish Spread

Fish Spread

$8.50+

Smoked Fish Spread ~ Handmade Fresh Fish Spread made in house and just Dee-lish!

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms lightly battered and juicy.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.50

Lightly Fried Pickle Chips served with Ranch Dressing.

Full One Pound U Peel Shrimp

Full One Pound U Peel Shrimp

$22.00

Hot or Cold U-Peel big juicy Shrimp served with lemon and butter.

Jalapeno Poppers Appetizer

Jalapeno Poppers Appetizer

$5.50

6 Pieces of either Cream Cheese or Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers. Served with your Choice of Sides.

One-Half Pound U-Peel Shrimp

One-Half Pound U-Peel Shrimp

$13.50

1/2 lb. of Shell-On Shrimp. Succulent and Perfectly Seasoned. Available Hot or Cold.

Sushi Roll Appetizer

Sushi Roll Appetizer

$10.50

Sushi Roll Appetizers are bite-size treats with Tuna, Rice, Ginger, and Wasabi in a light flaky batter quick fried...just delicious!

Tostones Appetizer

Tostones Appetizer

$4.00

Tostones Appetizer includes 6 pieces with a side of Garlic Sauce.

BARBEQUE

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Smoked in house Pork Butt seasoned with Rawbar Rub. Sandwich comes with one side.

Ribs

Ribs

$15.50+

Ribs available either Smoked or Baked. Both are seasoned with our signature "Rawbar Rub". Choose a Rib Dinner, Half-rack, Full-Rack, of Jumbo Rack. Includes 2 sides of your choice.

BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Sprite

$1.50

Gingerale

$1.50

A&W Root Beer

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Orange Soda

$1.50

DESSERTS

Cheesecake Slice

$5.25

Cheesecake Slice.

Cheesecake Empanada

Cheesecake Empanada

$5.95

Cheese Cake Empanada is our own creation. Yummy Cheesecake deep fried in a light crispy Crust! Served with a side of Fresh Strawberries for delicious dipping.

EXTRA'S ~ Sauces and Dressings

Sauces & Others

$0.50+

Salad Dressing

$0.25+

KID'S MENU

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Sabrett All-Beef Hotdog in a Bun with Fries.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

Kids ChickenTenders

$5.99

LATIN MENU

BEEF EMPENADA

BEEF EMPENADA

$4.50+

Beef Empanada stuffed with Seasoned Beef and Cheese made in-house the authentic Latin way.

CHICKEN EMPANADA

CHICKEN EMPANADA

$4.50+

Chicken Empanada stuffed with Seasoned Chicken and Cheese made in-house the authentic Latin way.

CHICKEN SKEWER PLATE

CHICKEN SKEWER PLATE

$4.50+

Chicken Skewers ~ Two Skewers of marinated Chicken served with Yellow Rice.

PORK CHOP & RICE PLATE

PORK CHOP & RICE PLATE

$9.00

Puerto Rican Style Pork Chop and Yellow Rice

SAUSAGE EMPANADA

SAUSAGE EMPANADA

$4.50+

Sausage Empanada stuffed with Italian Sausage and Peppers made in-house the authentic Latin way.

OYSTER BAR ~ Cooked Oyster Selections

Oysters~ Steamed, Fried, Broasted or Rockafeller

$13.50+

SANDWICHES

Mama's Sofrito Burger

Mama's Sofrito Burger

$10.99

Fresh Juicy Burger patty made from premium Angus Beef and seasoned with Mama's homemade Sofrito. Served with cheese, onion, tomato. Comes with side of pickle spear and fries.

Grouper Po' Boy

Grouper Po' Boy

$20.50

Grouper Po' Boy is served on a hoagie roll with tomato and onion slices. Coleslaw, Fries, tartar and sweet sauce included.

Grouper Sandwich

Grouper Sandwich

$20.50

Grouper filet served Fried, Grilled or Blackened. Served on a kaiser roll with tartar sauce and a side of fries.

Lobster Po' Boy

$25.99

Lobster Po' Boy served on a hoagie roll with tomato and onion slices. Coleslaw, Fries, tartar and sweet sauce included.

Mojo Pulled Pork Sandwich

Mojo Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Mojo Pulled Pork Sandwich available with one choice of side.

Oyster Po' Boy

Oyster Po' Boy

$20.50

Oyster Po' Boy is served on a hoagie roll with tomato and onion slices. Coleslaw, Fries, tartar and sweet sauce included.

Scallop Po' Boy

Scallop Po' Boy

$21.99

Scallop Po' Boy is served on a hoagie roll with tomato and onion slices. Coleslaw, Fries, tartar and sweet sauce included.

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$18.99

Shrimp Po' Boy features Frankies Fried Shrimp served on a hoagie roll with tomato and onion slices. Coleslaw, Fries, tartar and sweet sauce included.

SEAFOOD DINNERS

1 lb. Snow Crab Clusters

1 lb. Snow Crab Clusters

$33.50

Snow Crab Clusters 1 Pound served with a side and butter

Blue Crabs

Blue Crabs

$13.50+

Locally Caught Blue Crabs served in 2, 6 or 12 per order. ~ Steamed Maryland Style ~ Steamed Butter Garlic

Blue Crabs with Butter and Garlic

Blue Crabs with Butter and Garlic

$15.50+

Locally caught Blue Crabs smothered Butter and Garlic

Butter Garlic Trio

Butter Garlic Trio

$36.99

Lobster tail, Shrimp, and scallops sauteed in butter, garlic, and pineapple.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$11.50

Maryland Style Crab Cakes Two Crab Cakes per order

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Chilean Sea Bass Nuggets beer-battered and served with fries and coleslaw.

Florida Grouper Filet or Nuggets

Florida Grouper Filet or Nuggets

$17.50+

Florida Grouper served as: Grouper Nuggets fried ~or~ Grouper Filet fried or grilled.

Frankies Famous Fried Shrimp ~ 1/2 Pound

Frankies Famous Fried Shrimp ~ 1/2 Pound

$13.50

Order One Half Pound of Frankies Famous Shrimp any way you like it.

Frankies Famous Shrimp One Pound

Frankies Famous Shrimp One Pound

$22.50

One Half Pound of Frankies Famous Shrimp served any way you like it.

King Crab

$75.99

King Crab Legs ~ 1 Pound per order served with side and butter.

Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$23.99

Butterflied Lobster tail lightly breaded and fried.

Sea Scallops

Sea Scallops

$23.50

Maine cold water Scallops Pan Seared or Lightly dusted and fried.

Smoked Mullet

Smoked Mullet

$11.00+

Locally caught fresh Mullet seasoned with our 'magical mullet blend" and smoked.

Soft Shell Crab

$13.50+

Soft Shell Crab

Triple Tail Filet

Triple Tail Filet

$11.99

6 oz. Triple Tail filet with Scallops and Shrimp. All three items can be served fried or grilled. You can also order them blackened for $1 extra.

Triple Threat

Triple Threat

$17.99

Triple Tail filet with Shrimp and Scallops. Fried or Grilled. Blackened addtl. $1.00

SIDE ORDERS

Coleslaw

$1.50+

Corn on the Cob

$2.00

Donna's Homemade Baked Beans

$2.50+

Fries

$3.00+

Grilled Sweet Plantains

$3.00

Jalapeno Popper (side)

$3.00

Mac N' Cheese

$3.00

Pickle on a Stick

$1.00

Side Salad

$3.75

Side Salad w/Chicken

$5.50

Side Salad w/Shrimp

$5.50

Tostones

$3.00

Yellow Rice

$3.00

SIDES FOR CRABS

Baked Beans

Coleslaw

Corn on the Cob

Fries

$0.00+

Jalapeno Popper (side)

Mac N' Cheese

Pickle on a Stick

Rice

Side Salad

Side Salad w/Chicken

Side Salad w/Shrimp

Sweet Plantains (side)

Tostones (side)

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

For the freshest Seafood in Pasco come join us at Frankies Rawbar! Enjoy casual dining in a fun vintage outdoor dining experience. We are People and Pet Friendly always. Open 11am-9pm Weekdays, 11am-10pm Fri. & Sat. Online Delivery Now Available!

Website

Location

4903 FL-54, New Port Richey, FL 34652

Directions

