Franklin House Tavern 101 north market st

Salads

Grilled Caesar Salad

$9.99

Sweet Fire Chicken Salad

$16.99

Calamari Salad

$17.99

Crab Cake Salad

$21.99

PIttsburgh Steak Salad

$19.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Salmon Salad

$21.99

Small Grilled Caesar

$6.99

House Salad

$5.99

Large House Salad

$8.99

Small Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Small Crab Caesar

$14.99

Side Caesar

$3.59

Best Kept Tour Free Caesar Salad

Entrees

Franklin Delmonico

$29.99

Prime Rib

$29.99

New York Strip Steak

$33.99

Meat Loaf

$21.99

Beef Calf Liver and onions

$19.99

Cantonese BBQ Porkchops

$21.99

Chicken Chesapeake

$24.99

Alfredo

$13.99

Mushroom Ravioli Marsala

$20.99

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Twin Crab Cakes

$32.99

Pecan Crusted Salmon

$28.99

Blackened Swordfish

$23.99

Island Mahi Mahi

$24.99

Extra Dinner Rolls

$1.50

Strip Steak--Party

$22.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Burger and Fries

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Chicken tenders

$6.99

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Kids Side - Salad

$2.29

Kids Side - Apple Sauce

$2.29

Kids Side - Veg du Jour

$2.29

Kids Side - French Fries

$2.29

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Homemade Chips

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Apple Sauce

$2.29

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Vegetable Du Jour

$3.99

Jasmine Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Dessert

Big Kahuna Cake

$8.00

Cannoli Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Dark Side of the Moon

$8.00

Employee Dessert

$3.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.99

Lemon Symphony Cake

$8.00

Light Side of the Moon

$8.00

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Orange Cranberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Rotating Dessert

$8.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.99

Spiced Carrot Cake Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Caramel Cookie Mousse

$8.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Velvet Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Single

$10.00

Peanut Butter Explosion Single

$10.00

Extras Goodies Weekday Specials

16oz Ranch

$10.00

8 oz Ranch

$5.00

Basket of Homemade Chips

$5.00

side of ranch

$0.75

Thursday Burger

$9.99

Wednesday Boneless Wings

$8.99

Wing Extras

$1.50

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.00

Wednesday Traditional Wings

$10.00

Weekend Features (incl apps/entrees)

Tortilla Crusted Tilapia

$18.99

Delmonico Au Poivre

$28.99

Monday Night Specials

Monday Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Monday Grilled Teriyaki Pork Chops

$15.00

Monday Night Swedish Meatballs

$15.00

Additional Monday Night Entree

$20.99

Monday Tilapia with Spanish sauce

$15.00

Monday Chicken Stir Fry

$15.00

Monday Wine

Monday Chardonnay BTL

$15.00

Monday Moscato BTL

$15.00

Monday Pinot Grigio BTL

$15.00

Monday Cabernet BTL

$15.00

Monday Merlot BTL

$15.00

Monday Pinot Noir BTL

$15.00

Brunch

Brunch Burger

$15.99

Crab Benedict

$19.99

Eggs Your Way

$8.99

Ham Benedict

$13.99

Homemade Waffles

$10.99

Primavera Omelet

$10.99

Prime Time Omelet

$15.99

Steak and Eggs

$21.99

The Frenchie

$9.99

The Texas Omelet

$12.99

The Zinger

$11.99

Western Omelet

$11.99

Brunch Drinks

Sunday Bloody Mary

$5.00

Sunday Loaded Bloody Mary

$15.00

Sunday Mimosa

$5.00

Cocktails

Adult Arnie Palmer

$7.50

Alabama Slammer

$7.75

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Appletini

$8.50

Apricot Sour

$7.50

Bay Breeze

$5.00

Black Cherry Margarita

$9.00

Black Russian

$5.75

Blood Orange Mojito

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.25

Blueberry Lemon-tini

$9.00

Bumbleberry Smash

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.25

Car Bomb

$7.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.75

Chocolate Martini

$8.75

Chocolate Whipped Martini

$9.50

Coffee Special

$7.75

Cosmopolitan

$8.75

Espresso Martini

$9.50

Exotic Fruit Margarita

$9.00

Frankie Mimosa

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.75

Gimlet

$7.00

Granny's Bloody Mary

$8.50

Heidelberg Hall

$8.50

Hibiscus Rose Lemonade

$8.00

Ice Pick

$4.00

Jolly Rancher

$4.25

Kamikaze

$5.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.25

Malibu Bay Breeze

$6.25

Mango Margarita

$9.00

Margarita

$7.75

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$7.75

Mojito

$7.75

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Negroni

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Peach Mimosa

$7.50

Pina Colada

$6.75

Raspberry Lemon-tini

$9.00

Red Death

$7.75

Red Headed Slut

$4.25

Rob Roy

$5.25

Screwdriver

$5.25

Sea Breeze

$5.00

Slushie

$8.50

Strawberry Daquiri

$6.75

Strawberry Vanilla Martini

$8.00

The Painkiller

$9.00

Tom Collins

$5.75

Washington Apple

$5.75

Washington Apple Martini

$8.75

Whiskey Sour

$5.25

White Russian

$5.75

Drink Specials

Apple Ginger Mule

$7.50

Apple Pie Smash

$8.50

Arnold Palmer

$7.50

Autumn Caramel Apple Sangria

$9.50

Black Cherry Margarita

$9.50

Black Cherry Mule

$8.50

Blueberry Lemontini

$9.50

Bumbleberry Bourbon Smash

$8.50

Chocolate Whipped Martini

$10.00

Cranberry Vanilla Mule

$8.50

Espresso Martini

$9.50

Fall Fizz

$7.50

Frankie Palmer

$8.50

Fresh Mixed Berry margarita

$9.50

Fresh Pineapple Margarita

$9.50

Grammys Garden Bloody Mary

$8.50

Lavender Gin Fizz

$7.50

Maple Spice White Russian

$8.00

Mediterranean Mule

$8.50

Mixed Fruit Margarita

$9.50

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Orange Mojito

$8.50

Orangecello Strawberry Refresher

$9.50

Peach Sweet Tea

$8.00

Pineapple Margarita

$9.50

Strawberry Rose Lemonade

$7.50

Strawberry Vanilla Martini

$9.00

Sunday Bloody Mary

$6.50

Sunday Mimosa

$5.00

The Nutty Italian

$9.00

The Painkiller

$9.00

The Paloma

$8.00

Watermelon Margarita

$9.50

Beer

BEER FLIGHT

$9.00

American Apple Imperial Cider

$7.00

Black Currant Wheat by Molly Pitcher

$6.50

Cherry Pie Schweat Tart

$9.00

Coors Light Draft

$4.00

Extra Tickle Parts by Levante

$7.00

Food of The Gods Chocolate Porter

$6.50

Franklin House Lager

$5.75

Kayak

$6.00

Laser Laser Laser Lager

$6.50

Noir et Bleu Belgian Tripel

$7.00

Pony Up 3

$7.00

Yuengling Lager Draft

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$5.25

Binoculars

$6.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.75

Cider Donut

$8.50

Coors Edge NA

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Corona

$5.25

Daily Planet

$5.50

Every Day Haze

$5.50

Franziskaner

$6.00

Guinness

$5.75

Half Cab Hazy

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heritage Surf IPA by Yards

$5.50

High Boy One

$4.50

KBS Founders Chocolate Stout 2022

$15.00

Keg of G Helles Bock

$6.50

Keystone Light

$3.00

Labatt's

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Mad Bishop

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Mikes Hard Apple Pear

$5.50

Mikes Hard Black Cherry

$5.50

Miller Lite

$4.75

Moon Math Hazy IPA

$7.00

Murphys Stout

$5.25

Nightmare on East Elm Street

$8.50

Perfect Pear Vanilla Pear Sour

$5.00

Perpetual IPA

$4.75

Pretty kitty

$8.00

Rolling Rock

$4.75

Salted Caramel Ice Cream Stout

$7.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Sam Adams Chocolate Bock

$5.00

Scarecrow

$9.50

Stella Artois

$5.00

Truly Hard Seltzer

$5.50

Vizzy Mimosa Strawberry Orange Seltzer

$5.50

Voodoo Ranger

$5.00

What the Actual Floc!

$4.00

Where the Wild Hops

$4.00

White Claw

$5.50

Yuengling Black and Tan

$5.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.75

Angry Orchard 6 Pack

$16.00

Blue Moon 6 Pack

$16.00

Bud Light 6 Pack

$12.00

Bud LIme 6 Pack

$12.00

Budweiser 6 Pack

$12.00

Coors Light 6 Pack

$12.00

Corona 6 Pack

$16.00

Craft Can 6 Pack

$24.00

Franziskaner 6 Pack

$16.00

Guinness 6 Pack

$16.00

Heineken 6 Pack

$14.00

Labatt's 6 Pack

$12.00

MIchelob Ultra 6 Pack

$12.00

MIke's Hard/Lemonade 6 Pack

$14.00

Miller Lite

$12.00

Rolling Rock 6 Pack

$12.00

Shandy 6 Pack

$16.00

Stella 6 Pack

$16.00

Yards 6 Pack

$16.00

Yuengling 6 Pack

$12.00

Wine

Altosur Malbec GLS

$9.00

Apothic Crush GLS

$10.50

Canyon Oaks Merlot GLS

$9.00

Canyon Oaks Cabernet GLS

$9.00

Kilda Shiraz GLS

$9.00

Lambrusco GLS

$9.00

Portillo Malbec GLS

$9.50

Oak Grove Cabernet GLS

$9.00

Oak Grove Pinot Noir GLS

$9.00

Oak Grove Red Zin GLS

$9.00

Altosur Malbec BTL

$28.00

Apothic Crush BTL

$28.00

Canyon Oaks Merlot BTL

$21.00

Canyon Oaks Cabernet BTL

$21.00

Kilda Shiraz BTL

$25.00

Portillo Malbec BTL

$32.00

Oak Grove Cabernet BTL

$27.00

Oak Grove Pinot Noir BTL

$27.00

Oak Grove Red Zin BTL

$27.00

Apothic White GLS

$9.00

Avia Pinot Grigio GLS

$9.00

Canyon Oaks Moscato GLS

$9.00

Canyon Oaks White Zin GLS

$9.00

Canyon Oaks Charddonay GLS

$9.00

Champagne Flute

$9.00

Prosecco Flute

$8.00

Sean Minor Sauv Blanc GLS

$9.50

Washington Hills Riesling GLS

$9.00

Apothic White BTL

$28.00

Avia Pinot Grigio BTL

$24.00

Canyon Oaks Moscato BTL

$24.00

Canyon Oaks White Zin BTL

$24.00

Canyon Oaks Charddonay BTL

$24.00

Sean Minor Sauv Blanc BTL

$32.00

Washington Hills Riesling BTL

$24.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cherry Cola

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry juice

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.25

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Perrier

$4.25

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Tonic Water

$2.50

Adult Slushies

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.00

Peach Bourbon

$8.00

Shots

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Green Tea

$4.75

Tea Party

Harvest Tea

$36.95

Paranormal Investigation

Investigation

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A casual restaurant in a beautiful Historical building

Location

101 north market st, Schaefferstown, PA 17022

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

