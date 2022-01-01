Franklin House Valpo 58 S Campbell St

Franklin House Valpo imageView gallery
Draft Beer

$3 Craft Special

$3.00

18th Here Comes Reaper 16oz

$7.00

18th Lucifer in Haze 12oz

$7.00

3F Gumballhead 16oz

$6.00

3F Robert Bruce 16oz

$6.00

3F Speed Castle 16oz

$6.00

3F Strawberrian 16oz

$7.00

Bell's Hopslam 12oz

$7.00

Burn Em 12oz

$7.00

Ciderboys 16oz

$6.00

Coors Draft 16oz

$3.00

Coors Draft 20oz

$4.00

Four Fathers 16oz

$6.00

Franklin House Ale

$1.00

Guinness 16oz

$5.00

Hoosier Basic 16oz

$5.00

Lagunitas 16oz

$5.00

Mad Anthony 16oz

$6.00

Miller Draft 16oz

$3.00

Miller Draft 20oz

$4.00

PBR Draft 16oz

$3.00

PBR Draft 20oz

$4.00

Quaff On! 12oz

$6.00

Revolution 16oz

$5.00

Warpigs Foggy 16oz

$6.00

Windmill Gato 16oz

$6.00

Windmill Meme 12oz

$7.00

A-E Bottles/Cans

18th Candi

$6.00

18th Deal with Devil

$7.00

18th Mexican Lager

$6.00

18th Patio Pils

$6.00

18th Ready for Contact

$6.00

18th Rise Angels

$7.00

18th Sex Candy

$7.00

18th Shop Talk

$7.00

18th Temp Purg

$6.00

18th Villain

$7.00

3F Alpha King

$6.00

3F Foeder Fiends

$8.00

3F Munsterfest

$5.00

3F Zombie Dust

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Beer Zombies

$9.00

Bells Two Hearted

$6.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light Next

$4.00

Ciderboys Peach

$6.00

Ciderboys Strawberry

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Corona

$4.25

Dogfish Seaquench

$6.00

F-M Bottles/Cans

Foreign Local Plague

$7.00

Foreign Local Region

$5.00

Foreign Local Shoreless

$9.00

Foreign Local Strange Terrain

$6.00

Founders KBS Cinnamon

$10.00

Founders KBS Maple

$10.00

Founders Rubaeus

$6.00

Goose Island Blackhawks

$5.00

Half Acre Lager Town

$6.00

Half Acre Magic Power

$8.00

Heineken

$4.50

Hoosier Double Stuff'd

$9.00

Hoosier Headless Horseman

$9.00

Hoosier Serpent

$9.00

Hoosier Spin to Win Ace

$9.00

Humble Bumble

$8.00

Lagunitas Stereohopic

$6.00

Lagunitas Tea

$6.00

Leine Shandy

$4.50

Mad Anthony Apple Tart

$8.00

Mad Anthony Ruby Raspberry

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Modelo

$4.50

Mystery Beer

$2.00

N-Z Bottles/Cans

Naturday Strawberry

$3.25

New Holland The Poet

$6.00

Newcastle

$4.50

O'Douls

$3.50

Odd Side

$6.00

Offshoot 5

$8.00

Old Nation M-43

$8.00

Old Style

$3.25

Oskar Blues Death

$7.00

Revolution Lemonade

$5.00

Revolution Maintains

$6.00

Revolution Pursuit

$8.00

Revolution Speach

$6.00

Rhinegeist

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Shoreline October

$2.50

Shoreline Stellar

$5.00

Shorts Soft Parade

$6.00

Smirnoff Ice

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

TG King Sue

$8.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

UA Caramel Cookie

$9.00

UA Lemon Sherbert

$9.00

UA Mango Dragon

$9.00

UA Pixie

$9.00

UA Red Velvet

$9.00

Upland Tarts

$6.00

Upland Wheat

$5.00

Vandermill Cider

$5.00

Victory Monkey

$6.00

Warpigs Lazurite

$6.00

Whiteclaw

$5.25

Yuengling

$3.50

Domestics

Bud

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.25

High Life

$3.25

MGD

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

VODKA

Well Vodka

$2.50

Absolut

$4.00

Deep Eddy

$4.00

Effen

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Pearl

$3.50

Smirnoff

$3.50

Stoli

$4.00

Tito's

$4.00

GIN

Well Gin

$2.50

Beefeater

$4.00

Bombay Saphire

$4.50

Hendricks

$4.00

Tanqueray

$4.00

18th Street

$5.00

RUM

Well Rum

$2.50

Bacardi

$3.50

Captain Morgan

$3.50

Malibu

$3.50

Sailor Jerry

$4.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$2.50

1800 Cuervo

$4.50

Casamigos

$7.00

Don Julio

$6.50

Jose Cuervo

$3.50

Patron

$7.00

WHISKEY

Bulleit

$6.50

Canadian Club

$3.50

Christian Brothers

$3.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Dough Ball

$4.50

Fireball

$4.00

Jack Apple

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jack Fire

$4.50

Jack Honey

$4.50

Jameson

$4.50

Jameson Black

$5.00

Jameson Orange

$5.00

Jim Beam

$3.50

Jim Beam Flavor

$3.50

Maker's Mark

$5.50

Seagrams 7

$3.50

Skrewball

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$2.50

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

Yukon Jack

$5.00

SCOTCH

Dewars

$4.00

Glenlivet

$6.50

Hennessey

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$6.50

CORDIALS

$2 Booze

$2.00

$3 Booze

$3.00

Amaretto

$3.00

Apple Pucker

$3.00

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Buttershots

$3.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Goldschlager

$4.00

Irish Cream

$4.00

Jagermeister

$3.50

Kahlua

$4.00

Malort

$4.50

Malort BA

$5.00

Midori

$3.50

Peppermint

$3.25

Rum Chata

$4.00

Rumpleminze

$4.00

Sambuca

$4.00

Triple Sec

$3.00

COCKTAILS

5th Gear

$6.50

ADULT SLUSHEE

$5.00

Amaretto Sour

$3.50

Amaretto Stone Sour

$4.00

AMF

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$4.00

Black Russian

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Bloody Sunday

$2.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Long Beach

$6.00

Long Island

$6.00

Long Peach

$6.50

Mai Tai

$5.00

Margarita

$4.00

Refreshing Bev

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$4.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

White Russian

$6.50

SHOTS

3 Wise Men

$5.00

4 Horsemen

$6.00

Alabama Slammer

$4.00

Beef Bomb

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.00

Chocolate Pretzel

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Dead Nazi

$4.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$4.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Gummy Bear

$4.00

Jello 5 for 20

$20.00

Jello Shots

$5.00

Kamakaze

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Liquid Cocaine

$4.50

Lunch Box

$5.00

MP3

$4.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00

Pancake

$5.00

PB&J

$4.00

Pickle Back

$5.00

Pineapple Upside

$4.50

Rattlesnake

$4.00

Red Headed Slut

$4.00

Royal Butt

$4.00

Seven Seas

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$4.00

Slippery Nipple

$4.00

Snickers

$5.00

Starry Night

$4.00

Tootsie Roll

$4.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

BOMBS

Cherry Bomb

$3.00

Grape Bomb

$3.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$3.00

Vegas Bomb

$3.00

Bomb special

$3.00

Appetizers

Battered Pickles

$7.00

comes with Ranch

Cheese Curds

$8.00

comes with Marinara

Chicken Tendies

$9.00

Chocolate & Hazlenut Poppers

$10.00

Elote

$6.00

Fries Large

$7.00

Fries Medium

$5.00

Fries Small

$3.00

Nachos

$8.00

Pierogies

$8.00

comes with Sour Cream

Pizza Rolls

$7.00

comes wth Ranch

Pretzel Balls

$9.00

comes with Beer Cheese

Sweet Potato Fries Large

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries Medium

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries Small

$3.00

Tots Large

$7.00

Tots Medium

$5.00

Tots Small

$3.00

Vegan Tendies

$10.00

Wings 8

$12.00

Wings 12

$16.00

Wings 16

$22.00

Pork Sliders

$9.00

Tuna Poke

$12.00

Tacos

Pork Basic

$3.00

Pork Street

$3.00

Pork Authenticish

$3.00

Barbacoa Basic

$3.00

Barbacoa Street

$3.00

Barbacoa Authenticish

$3.00

Jackfruit Basic

$3.00

Jackfruit Street

$3.00

Jackfruit Authenticish

$3.00

Taco Special

$12.00

Sandwiches

House Burger

$12.00

Black and Bleu

$12.00

DoubleWhiskey

$12.00

Pineapple Express

$12.00

Strawberry Beret

$12.00

The Doctor

$9.00

Cubano

$11.00

House Turkey

$10.00

House Beast

$10.00

Italian Beef

$10.00

BLT

$8.00

BYO Burger

$10.00

BYO Chicken Sammy

$10.00

BYO Grilled Cheese

$8.00

BYO Turkey Sammy

$9.00

BYO Roast Beef Sammy

$9.00

BYO Black Bean

$10.00

BotW

$13.00

Soup and Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

House Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Ramen

$13.00

Corned Beef

$10.00

Extras

American

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Basil Pesto

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Celery

$0.50

Cheddar

$1.00

Chili Garlic

$1.00

Chipotle Buffalo

$1.00

Chipotle Honey

$1.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Cotija

$1.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Garlic Lime Aioli

$1.00

Ghost Pepper

$1.00

Giardiniera

$0.50

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Grilled Shrooms

$1.00

Habanero Buffalo

$1.00

Honey Habanero

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Horsey Sauce

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Lettuce

Lime Sour Cream

$1.00

Mayo

Mild Buffalo

$1.00

Muenster

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Onion

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Pickle

Pickled Onion

$1.00

Pineapple Jam

$1.00

Pork

$2.00

Provolone

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sweet&Spicy Pickle

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Tomato

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Rose

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

BEVERAGES

Coke

$1.50

Cranberry

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Employee Red Bull

$1.50

Grapefruit

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

OJ

$1.50

Pineapple

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Sprite

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Water

$0.50

RETAIL

CAMEL BLUE

$10.00

MARLBORO LIGHT

$10.00

MARLBORO MENTHOL

$10.00

MARLBORO RED

$10.00

HAT

$10.00

HOODIE

$40.00

T-SHIRT

$15.00

HOODIE SHIRT

$20.00

GIFT CERTS

$2

$2.00

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

58 S Campbell St, Valparaiso, IN 46385

Directions

Gallery
Franklin House Valpo image

Map
