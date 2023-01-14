Franklin Pizza and Deli
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Here at Franklin Pizza & Deli we offer a wide selection of pizza combinations along with other dishes in the Franklin area. Whether it's family, friends or even yourself that you’re grabbing food for, our variety of choices along with great quality will be sure to make this your one-stop shop.
18 Cottage St, Franklin, MA 02038
