Franklin Pizza and Deli

review star

No reviews yet

18 Cottage St

Franklin, MA 02038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Club Sandwiches

Turkey, Cheese & Bacon

$11.99

Ham, Cheese & Bacon

$11.99

Turkey, Ham, Cheese & Bacon

$11.99

Tuna, Cheese & Bacon

$11.99

Roast Beef, Cheese & Baccon

$11.99

Chicken Cutlet Club & Bacon

$11.99

Cheeseburger Club & Bacon

$11.99

Grill Chx, Cheese & Bacon

$11.99

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Blowser

$10.99

Cape Gobbler

$9.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.49

Jillian

$10.49

Philly Steak

$10.99

Road Runner

$10.49

Reuben

$10.49

Stinger

$10.49

Superman

$10.99

Tweeter

$9.99

Thriller

$10.99

Stadium Sausage

$10.49

Fresh Wraps

#1 Grilled Chicken

$11.49

#2 Grilled Chicken w/Buff Sauce

$11.49

#3 Grilled Chicken w/ Spinach

$11.49

Chicken Kabob

$11.49

Buffalo Wrap

$11.49

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$11.49

Sami Special

$11.99

Tony Special

$12.99

Brenda Special

$11.49

Kevin Special

$11.49

Beef GYRO

$10.49

Chicken GYRO

$10.49

Chx Stir Fry

$10.99

Greek Salad Wrap

$10.99

Hbbq Wrap

$11.49

Middle Eastern

Falafel Wrap

$9.99

Hummus Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Tips Basket

$13.99

Steak Tips Basket

$15.99

Steak Tips Shawarma

$13.99

Chicken Tip Shawarma

$13.99

Salad

Garden Salad

$9.75

Garden w/ Grilled Chicken

$11.49

Garden W Chx Tenders

$11.49

Garden with Tuna

$10.99

Garden w/Chicken Salad

$10.99

Garden w/ HBBQ Chicken

$11.49

Garden w/Buff Chicken

$11.49

Garden W Stk Tip

$13.19

Caesar Salad

$9.75

Caesar w/ Grill Chicken

$11.49

Ceasar W Chx Tenders

$11.49

Ceaser W Stk Tip

$13.49

Ceasar W/ Buff Chx

$11.49

Greek Salad

$10.99

Steak Tips W/Feta Cheese

$13.49

Greek & Grilled Chicken

$12.49

Greek w/HBBQ Chx

$12.49

Greek W Chicken Chunk

$12.49

GREEK w BUFF CHX

$12.49

Greek W Tuna

$11.49

Chef Salad

$11.49

Cobb w/ Grilled Chicken Mozz & Bacon

$13.49

Antipasto Salad

$11.49

Daryls Salad

$17.00

Side Orders

Chk Tender

$9.99+

Wing Dings

$9.99+

Buff Tenders

$10.49+

HBBQ Tenders

$10.49+

Buffalo Wings

$10.49+

Honey BBQ Wings

$10.49+

Mozz Sticks

$9.99+

Chili & Cheese Poppers

$9.99+

French Fries

$5.99+

Broccoli Bites

$9.99+

Pu-Pu Platter

$12.99

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Onion Rings

$5.99+

Spicy Fries

$6.49+

Side Of Meatball

$8.00

Make It A Plate

$4.50

Side Steak Tip

$4.00

Small SOUP

$5.00

Large SOUP

$6.00

Small Chili

$4.00

Subs/Sandwiches

Baked Ham

$9.49+

Tuna Fish

$9.49+

BLT

$9.49+

Chicken Parm

$9.49+

Cheeseburger

$9.49+

Chicken Salad

$9.49+

Pepper & Egg

$9.49+

Ham & Egg

$9.49+

Chicken Cutlet

$9.49+

Veal Parm

$9.49+

Corned Beef

$9.99+

Eggplant Parm

$9.49+

Sausage & Egg

$9.49+

Grilled Chicken

$9.99+

Meatball Parm

$9.49+

Italian

$9.49+

Fish Sub

$9.99+

BBQ Rib Sub

$9.99+

Italian Sausage

$9.99+

Pastrami

$9.99+

Turkey

$9.49+

Steak & Cheese

$9.99+

Steak, Peppers & Ch

$10.49+

Steak, Onions & Ch

$10.49+

Steak, Mush & Ch

$10.49+

Roast Beef

$9.99+

Steak Special

$10.99+

Steak Tip with Onions, Peppers & Ch

$11.99+

Salami

$9.49+

LG Meatball/Sausage Combo

$10.99

Sm MB / SAUS

$10.49

Grilled Cheese

$5.15

Stk Tip O,p,egg White Wrap

$11.99

Lg Cold Vege

$9.49

Sm Cold Vege

$8.49

Let and Tomato

$5.00

HBBQ TENDER

$10.99

Scoop Of Tuna

$3.70

Lg Grilled Vege

$9.49

Sm Grilled Vege

$8.49

Lg Sausage & Egg

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken

Sausage Parm

$10.99

Large BBQ CHX

$10.99

Char-Broiled Burgers

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.49

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$11.49

Bacon Hamburger

Mush Swiss HB

$7.99

Fish And Chips

$12.99

Rice Bowls

Steak Tip Rice Bowl

$14.99

Chicken Tip Rice Bowl

$13.99

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$14.99

Pasta

Ziti

$9.99

Spaghetti

$9.99

Ravioli

$9.99

Ziti Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$13.99

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Garlic Bread W Cheese

$4.99

Side MB

$8.00

Pizzas/Calzones

Cheese Pizza

$9.99+

Cheese Calzone

$9.99+

Slice Cheese

$3.30

Slice 1 Topping

$3.60

Slice 2 Topping

$3.60

Slice Roni

$3.60

Slice 3 Topping

$3.90

Cheesy Bread Stix

$9.99

Specialty Calzones

Cheese Lovers Delight Calzone

$12.99+

Ricotta. provolone. American. mesan, cheddar & mozzarella

The Franklin Calzone

$15.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, garlic, parmesan, pasta sauce. mozzarella & cheddar

Italian Cold Cut Calzone

$15.99+

Cooked salami, genoa salami, mortadella, baked ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, cheddar & pasta sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone

$13.75+

Chicken cutlet, baked ham, honey mustard sauce, mozzarella & cheddar

LARGE Chx Broc Alfredo

$17.49

SMALL Chx Broc Alfredo

$13.75

Specialty Pizzas

Dante's Inferno Pizza

$13.99+

Hot peppers, pepperoni, chicken, buffalo sauce (no tomato sauce & blended pizza cheese

Heartbreaker Express Pizza

$15.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, hamburger & our blended pizza cheeses

Kitchen Sink Pizza

$17.75+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, anchovies, black olives & fresh garlic

Fenway Pizza

$13.49+

Sausage, roasted peppers & Onions

BBQ Birdie Pizza

$13.99+

BBQ sauce, grated parmesan, tomato slices, i chicken chunks & our blended pizza cheeses

Double / Double Pizza

$13.75+

Extra pepperoni & extra cheese.

Rain Forest Pizza

$15.99+

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, tomato calice mozzarella

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.49+

Baked ham & pineapple

Popeye's Delight Pizza

$12.49+

Fresh spinach, garlic, tomato sauce, mozzarella & grated parmesan cheese

New York Pizza

$14.99+

Buffalo chicken, roasted red peppers & onions

Tropical Pizza

$14.99+

Ham, chicken, pineapple

Chicken BLT Pizza

$15.99+

Chicken, bacon, tomato, spinach

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.45+

Hamburger, bacon

Chicken Stir Fry Pizza

$15.99+

Buffalo chicken, roasted red peppers & onions

Lasagna Pizza

$15.99+

Hamburger, garlic, ricotta, peppers, onions

Pepproni Pizza

$11.49+

Steak, onions, peppers

Veggie Pizza

$15.99+

Mushrooms, onions, peppers. ores. tomatoes

Supreme Veggie Pizza

$15.99+

Spinach, tomato, eggplant, garlic and artichokes

Toms Speical

$19.49

Small Toms Special

$15.99

White Pizzas

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$13.75+

With white alfredo sauce

Chicken Bacon Tomato Pizza

$14.99+

With ranch dressing

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$13.99+

Shrimp, garlic, parsley (no sauce)

Greek Pizza

$13.75+

Feta cheese, tomatoes, spinach

Traditional White Pizza

$12.75+

Olive oil. ricotta cheese, crated parmesan, fresh garlic & our blended pizza cheeses

Feta Fetish Pizza

$13.75+

Olive oil, tomato slices (no sauce), oregano, feta cheese, black olives, grated parmesan & our blended pizza cheese

California Pizza

$14.99+

Olive oil, tomato slices (no sauce), oregano, broccoli, chicken chunks & mozzarella cheese

Steak Alfredo & Onion Pizza

$15.99+

With white alfredo sauce

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.99

Party Pizzas

Half Sheet Party Pizza

$24.99

Full Sheet Party Pizza

$33.99

2 LITER

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2L MTN DEW

$3.00

2L Pepsi

$3.00

2L Sierra Mist

$3.00

20 OZ

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

MTN Dew

$2.75

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.75

GingerAle

$2.75

Grape

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.75

Pure Leaf Peach

$2.75

Pure Leaf Rasb

$2.75

Blue Gatorade

$3.00

Light Blue Gatorade

$3.00

Orange Gatorade

$3.00

Yellow Gatorade

$3.00

Red Gatorade

$3.00

Black Cherry Bubbly

$3.00

Cherry Bubbly

$2.75

Lime Bubbly

$3.00

WATER

$2.75

Grape Propel

$2.75

Cherry Pepsi

$2.75

Cans

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Can MTN Dew

$1.50

Chips

Large Chips

$4.59

Small Chips

$1.59

Cupcake

Jumbo cupcake

$5.25

Small cupcake

$3.50

Lg Jello

$5.00

Sm Jello

$3.50

Baklava

$3.50

Cookies

$3.50

Chocolate Spoons

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here at Franklin Pizza & Deli we offer a wide selection of pizza combinations along with other dishes in the Franklin area. Whether it's family, friends or even yourself that you’re grabbing food for, our variety of choices along with great quality will be sure to make this your one-stop shop.

Website

Location

18 Cottage St, Franklin, MA 02038

Directions

