Franklin Barbecue
1,699 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Austin, Texas y'all! Currently accepting online only orders for curbside pickup. We take online orders Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 am - 2 pm *We do not currently offer dine in orders. 10% of our sales will go toward supporting the Southern Smoke - Austin Relief Fund. You get to sit in your car while we bring the order out to you.
Location
900 E. 11th street, Austin, TX 78702
Gallery