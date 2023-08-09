Starter\Salads

Hand Cut Fries

$9.00

House Wings

$14.00

tossed in your choice of buffalo,bbq, bourbon, sweet heat, or house dry rub, served with blue cheese

Tots

$11.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

Boneless Wings

$13.00

tossed in your choice of buffalo,bbq, bourbon, sweet heat, or house dry rub, served with blue cheese

Franklins Crab Fries

$14.00

fresh cut fries topped with crab & house cheese sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

served with red sauce

Cheesesteak Springrolls

$14.00

shaved ribeye, fried onions & cooper sharp served with sriracha ketchup

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

panko crusted,honey mustard fries

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$21.00

mussels topped with diablo sauce, sauteed shrimp, crab and pasta ...spicy!!

Loaded Tots

$13.00

chedder jack & pepper jack cheese, applewood bacon, topped with ranch

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$13.00

made fresh in house daily, served with chips & vegetables

Spinach Dip

$13.00

made fresh in house daily, served with chips

Mussels

$17.00

served with your choice of white, red or diablo sauce

Quesadilla

$11.00

filled with cheese & house made pico

Fried Pickles

$13.00

served with sriracha aioli

Sweet Heat Cauliflower

$13.00

tempura cauliflower tossed in sweet heat served with ranch

Chicken Cheesesteak Springrolls

$14.00

shaved chicken breast, cherry peppers &

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

topped with shaved chicken, pico de gallo & sour cream

Caesar

$12.00

House Salad

$14.00

romaine, tomato, cucumber, & carrots served with house vinaigrette

California Club Salad

$15.00

romaine, tomato, chicken breast, bacon,chedder cheese served with ranch

Blackened Shrimp Caesar

$16.00

romaine, parm cheese & croutons

Sandwiches

Build your own Burger

$13.00

your choice

Burbon Chicken Wrap

$14.00

fried chicken tossed in burbon, bacon,chedder and blue cheese

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Cheesesteak

$14.00

shaved ribeye & cooper sharp

Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.00

chopped chicken breast & cooper sharp cheese

Franklins Smash Burger

$15.00

lettuce, tomato,onion,pickles,chedder cheese,sriracha aioli

Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken,romaine, tomato, mayo

Sweet Heat Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$14.00

Fried Chicken tossed in sweet heat with mayo & pickle chips

Taco Salad Wrap

$14.00

romaine, pico de gallo, seasoned beef, chedder cheese sour cream