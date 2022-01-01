  • Home
Franklin's Glenside Pub & Grill 106 South Easton Road

106 South Easton Road

Glenside, PA 19038

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Cheesesteak
Build Your Own Burger

Starters

Basil Pesto Hummus

$12.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

tossed in your choice of buffalo, bbq, bourbon, sweet heat or house dry rub, served with blue cheese

Cheesesteak Springrolls

$13.00

shaved ribeye, fried onions & cooper sharp served with sriracha ketchup

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

panko crusted, bbq, served with fries

Franklins Crab Fries

$13.00

fresh cut fries topped with crab & house cheese sauce

Fried Pickles

$9.00

House Wings

$13.00Out of stock

tossed in your choice of buffalo, bbq, bourbon, sweet heat or house dry rub, served with blue cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Mussels

$15.00

served in your choice of white, red, or diablo sauce

Quesadillas

$10.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Sweet Heat Cauliflower

$12.00

tempura cauliflower tossed in sweet heat served with ranch

Burgers & Sandwiches

All burgers and sandwiches come with a side of fries. Substitute side salad for $2.

Bourbon Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in bourbon sauce, bacon, blue cheese and topped with cheddar cheese .

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

$.50 - lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, any sauce $2 bacon

Cheesesteak

$12.00

shaved ribeye & cooper sharp

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

shaved chicken breast & cooper sharp

Sweet Heat Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

crispy fried chicken tossed in sweet heat, pickles & mayo

The Glenside Smash Burger

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli, add a patty $3

Taco Salad Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chix BLT Wrap

$11.00

Greens & Soup

Blacken Shrimp Caesar

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

add shrimp $4 add chicken $2

California Club Salad

$13.00

romaine, chicken breast, avocado, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, served with ranch

House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, cucumber, served with house vinaigrette

Side Salad

$2.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Beef Chili

$8.00

French Onion

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fingers

$8.00

Kids Mac

$6.00

Kids Burger

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Small local family friendly pub. Serving fresh made to order food. Complemented with local craft beers. Check out our monthly calendar for live Music, Quizzo and other fun weekly things we have going on.

106 South Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038

