Franklin Social

368 Dogwood Avenue

Franklin Square, NY 11010

50/50 Smash

$15.00

Bacon beef burger smashed with hot pepper bacon jam, red onion and cheddar cheese served with chips.

Buttermilk Chicken Sliders

$16.00

2 Buttermilk fried chicken sliders , topped with pickles, house made coleslaw, special sauce on a brioche roll served with chips.

Cauliflower Crunch

$13.00

Cauliflower tempura tossed in a cherry pomegranate & habanero sauce.

Grilled Pizzette

$15.00

Roasted apple w/ gorgonzola, prosciutto, baby arugula and Mike's Hot Honey

Gringo Empanadas

$12.00

1-Braised Pork 1- Brie w/ Caramelized Onions

French Dip

$24.00

Roasted sirloin, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli, au jus on a French baguette with steak fries.

Social Roll

$16.00

Teriyaki shrimp and cabbage eggrolls with an orange ginger dipping sauce.

Burrata Vegetables

$16.00

Roasted root vegetables (carrots, parsnip, sweet potato) with burrata & fig glaze

Pulled Pork Mac

$19.00

Roasted pork, 3 cheese blend with datalink pasta topped with toasted breadcrumbs

Riceballs

$16.00

Two traditional rice balls served with baby plum tomato sauce

Beet Salad

$15.00

Roasted beets, goat cheese, baby arugula, roasted butternut squash, roasted corn and pumpkin seeds with a maple balsamic vinaigrette.

Prosciutto Wrapped Figs

$18.00Out of stock

Figs stuffed with Gorgonzola cheese wrapped in prosciutto and pan seared.

Steak Frites

$28.00

Roasted sirloin, caramelized onion, horseradish aioli, au jus on a French baguette served with steak fries

Side Of Fries

$6.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in or order online to experience our ever changing menu around Chef Paul Capo's seasonal menus as well as our yearly main stays!

Location

368 Dogwood Avenue, Franklin Square, NY 11010

