Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels

Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering

review star

No reviews yet

199 State St.

Bangor, ME 04401

Popular Items

Bangor's Best
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito

Drinks

Joe To Go

$18.99

Lemonade Fresh Squeezed

$2.99Out of stock
Nesquik

$2.29
Soda Bottle

$2.29
Ice Tea Pure Leaf Plastic

$2.59
Tropicana Juice

$2.79
Naked Juice 15oz.

$3.99

Snapple

$2.39
Water Aqua Fina

$1.89
Life Water

$2.79
Seltzer Water

$2.39

Kombucha

$3.99

Breakfast

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Classic egg and cheese breakfast sandwich on your choice of bread.

Bangor's Best

$5.99

Meat, Egg, and Cheese on Biscuit or English Muffin (Great on a fresh croissant! +1.99)

95 North

$7.99

Meat, Egg, and Cheese on Any Choice of Bread with Avocado, Spinach, Tomato, Grilled Onion, and Peppers

95 South

$7.99

Everything Bagel, Fried Egg, Pepper jack Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, and Chipotle Mayo

Breakfast Burrito

$8.29

Breakfast Sandwich. All Wrapped Up in One of Our Four Choices of Wraps 7.99 Add salsa +.75

Gluten Free Toast Or Roll

$1.59

Homefries

$2.99

Sandwich

BYO Sandwich

$6.99

BYO Sub

$9.99

Build Your Own Wrap

$7.29

Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Veggie Sandwich

$5.59

Box Lunch

$13.95
Fireball

$5.29

Grill Cheese

$4.99

Grill Cheese w/ Tuna

$6.28

Meatball Sub

$8.59Out of stock

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.99

Specialty Sandwiches

BLT

$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Served on Your Choice of Homemade Bread

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$10.59

Homemade Foccacia Bread, Seasoned Pan Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, and Pesto Mayo

Club Sandwich

$10.59

Sliced Turkey, Baked Ham, and Bacon Layered Between Three Slices of Homemade Bread. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese

Club Wrap

$10.59

A Wrapped Up Version of the Club. Your Choice of Wrap

Frank's Tuna Melt

$10.59
Hot Pastrami Reuben

$9.99

Thinly Sliced Black Pastrami Grilled with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing Sandwiched Between Our Homemade Light Rye or Pumpernickel Bread

Hot Roast Beef Sub

$10.59
Hot Turkey Rachel

$9.99

All-Natural Roasted Turkey, Grilled with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Coleslaw, and Thousand Island Dressing

Italian Sub

$10.59

Sliced Ham, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini, and Balsamic Glaze

Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.99

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Handmade Burger Made from Sautéed Veggie, Beans, Oats, and Seasonings. Served on a Homemade Bulkie Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo

Cuban

$10.99
Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Your Choice of Veggies on Our Homemade Bread. Comes with Hummus or Avocado

Daily Lunch Specials

Sliced ham & pork loin on a grilled sub roll with swiss, pickles and mojo-dijon sauce.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.59Out of stock

Bacon Avocado Grilled Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Galen's Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Meatloaf With Cheddar

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.59Out of stock

Doughnut Shell Breakfast Sandwich

$7.59Out of stock

Veggie Wrap Special With Chips & Side

$8.99Out of stock

Bagel BELT

$8.99Out of stock

Prime Rib Steak & Cheese

$11.99Out of stock

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Two Meat Breakfast Burrito

$10.99Out of stock

BLT On Power Puff Roll

$9.99Out of stock

Turkey Almond Grape Salad Sandwich

$7.59Out of stock

Turkey Avocado BLT

$11.59Out of stock

Cheesy Pastrami Sub

$10.99Out of stock

Franksgiving Wrap

$11.99Out of stock

Black Bean Chicken Pico Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Turkey Avo BLT

$10.59Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Roast Beef Breakfast Burrito

$10.59Out of stock

Turkey BLTCC

$9.99Out of stock

Grilled Ham & Swiss

$10.59

Turkey Melt

$10.59Out of stock

Prime Rib Sub

$10.99Out of stock

Turkey BLT With Avocado Sub

$10.99Out of stock

Hot Turkey Rachel

$9.99Out of stock

Green Salad

Garden Salad Individual

$8.99

A Freshly Made Salad with Chopped Romaine and Green Leaf Lettuce. Topped with Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, and Cherry Tomatoes

Chef Salad Individual

$10.29

Our Classic Garden Salad Topped with Sliced Turkey, Baked Ham, Swiss and provolone, Boiled Eggs, and Black Olives

Chicken Caesar Individual

$9.99

Chopped Romaine Hearts with Hearty Chunks of Our Signature Seasoned Chicken. Topped with Penne Pasta, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta, and Shredded Parmesan Cheese

Greek Salad Individual

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Pepperoncini

Cobb Salad Individual

$10.29

Mixed Greens, Turkey, Egg, Bacon, Feta, and Tomato.

Salmon Salad

$9.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

In response to recent events, welcome to our online menu. We will be working hard to get better pictures in the future. Please let us know if you have any questions.

Website

Location

199 State St., Bangor, ME 04401

Directions

