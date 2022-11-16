A map showing the location of Frank's Cookhouse 2700 West Highway 22View gallery
American

Frank's Cookhouse

2700 West Highway 22

Centerfield, KY 40014

Popular Items

Wings
Onion Straws
Fish Sandwich

Sandwiches

Single Burger

$7.99

burger with fries

Double Burger

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

BLT

$8.99

TBLT

$9.99

2 Dogs

$8.49

2 Chili Dogs

$10.49

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

1 Hot Dog

$3.00

Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Soup

Chili--Cup

$3.99

Chili--Bowl

$5.99

App

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Onion Straws

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Dip

$7.99

Wings

$8.99

Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Green Beans

$3.00

Ranch

$0.50

Mac

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Drinks

Bottle

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Can Drink

$1.25

Tea

$2.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite Can

$2.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$2.50

Yuengling

$3.00

BBQ

1\2 Lb Pork

$8.00

Lb Pork

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2700 West Highway 22, Centerfield, KY 40014

Directions

