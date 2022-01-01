Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Frank's Grill Mangum Road

2,821 Reviews

$

1915 Mangum Rd

Houston, TX 77092

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

3 PC Bacon
Bacon Taco
2 Eggs & Bacon

SIGNATURE

Fish And Eggs

Fish And Eggs

$13.75
Wings & Eggs

Wings & Eggs

$13.95
Pork Chops W/Egg

Pork Chops W/Egg

$13.75
Hamburger Steak & Eggs

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$10.95

Frank's Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$14.95
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

$11.95
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast & Eggs

Grilled Chicken Breast & Eggs

$11.95
Liver & Eggs

Liver & Eggs

$11.25
Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$13.95

Steak & Shrimps

$16.95

FAVORITES

Meat Lovers Skillet

Meat Lovers Skillet

$11.50
Fajita Chicken and Veggie Skillet

Fajita Chicken and Veggie Skillet

$10.75
South of The Border Skillet

South of The Border Skillet

$11.25
Cajun Style Shrimp & Grits

Cajun Style Shrimp & Grits

$12.95

SOS

$6.00

Beef Tip w/ Rice

$11.75

PANCAKES/FRENCHTOAST/WAFFLES

2 Pancakes

2 Pancakes

$6.00

3 Pancakes

$8.50
2 Pancake Combo

2 Pancake Combo

$11.75
2 Pancake & Bacon

2 Pancake & Bacon

$9.95
2 Pancake & Sausage

2 Pancake & Sausage

$9.95
2 Pancake & Ham

2 Pancake & Ham

$11.25
Original Waffle (7" Belgian Waffle)

Original Waffle (7" Belgian Waffle)

$6.00
Waffle Combo

Waffle Combo

$11.75
Waffle & Bacon

Waffle & Bacon

$9.95
Waffle & Sausage

Waffle & Sausage

$9.95
Waffle & Ham

Waffle & Ham

$11.25
French Toast

French Toast

$6.00
French Toast Combo

French Toast Combo

$11.75
French Toast & Bacon

French Toast & Bacon

$9.95
French Toast & Sausage

French Toast & Sausage

$9.95
French Toast & Ham

French Toast & Ham

$11.25

Banana Pecan Pancakes

$8.45

Wings & Waffle

$13.95
Southern Fried Fish & Waffle

Southern Fried Fish & Waffle

$13.95
Chicken Fried Chicken & Waffle

Chicken Fried Chicken & Waffle

$11.95
Chicken Fried Steak & Waffle

Chicken Fried Steak & Waffle

$11.95
Pork Chops & Waffle

Pork Chops & Waffle

$13.95

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.95

Banana Pecan Waffle

$8.45
Chocolate Chip Waffle

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.95
Banana Pecan Waffle

Banana Pecan Waffle

$8.45

OMELETTES

Meat Lovers Omelet

Meat Lovers Omelet

$11.95
Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$10.25
Spinach & Mushrooms Omelet

Spinach & Mushrooms Omelet

$9.50
Grilled Chicken Omelet

Grilled Chicken Omelet

$10.95
Bacon & Cheese Omelet

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$9.95
Ham & Cheese Omelet

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.95
Sausage & Cheese Omelet

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$9.95
Cowboy Omelet

Cowboy Omelet

$11.25
Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$8.50

Steak & Cheese Omelet

$13.00
Cheese Omelettes

Cheese Omelettes

$7.75

TRADITIONAL

Traditional 2 Eggs

$7.75
2 Eggs & Bacon

2 Eggs & Bacon

$9.50

2 Eggs & Sausage

$9.50
2 Eggs & Ham Steak

2 Eggs & Ham Steak

$10.25

BREAKFAST TACOS

Meat Lovers Taco

Meat Lovers Taco

$7.25
Bacon Taco

Bacon Taco

$6.50
Sausage Taco

Sausage Taco

$6.50
Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$6.50
Ham Taco

Ham Taco

$6.50

Egg Taco

$5.25

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Avocado Egg Sandwich

$7.55

BLT Sandwich

$6.45
Bacon & Egg Sandwich

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$6.95
Sausage & Egg Sandwich

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$6.95
Ham & Egg Sandwich

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$6.95

French Toast Sandwich with Bacon

$7.95

French Toast Sandwich with Sausage

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

BREAKFAST SIDES

1 Egg

$1.25
2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$2.50
3 Eggs

3 Eggs

$3.75

4 Eggs

$5.00

5 Eggs

$6.25

1 Pancake

$3.00
1 PC Bacon

1 PC Bacon

$1.25

2 PC Bacon

$2.50

3 PC Bacon

$3.75

2 PC Turkey Bacon

$2.50

3 PC Turkey Bacon

$3.75

Biscuits

$2.00

Extra Toast

$1.00

Waffle

$6.00

1/2 French Toast

$3.50

Tortilla (2PC)

$2.00

Biscuits w/ Gravy

$3.50

1/2 Biscuit w/ Gravy

$2.00

AM Cheese

$0.50

Provolone Chz

$0.80

Cheddar Chz

$0.50

French Fries

$2.50

Gravy Large

$2.00

Gravy Small

$1.25
Grits

Grits

$3.00
Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$3.00

1/2 HB N 1/2 Grits

$3.00

Country Potatoes

$3.00

Oatmeal

$3.00

1/2 Oatmeal

$2.00

S.O.S.

$6.00

1/2 SOS

$3.00

1 PC Sausage

$2.00

2 PC Sausages

$3.75

2 PC Tureky Sausage

$3.75

Ham Steak

$4.50

Sausage Gravy

$3.95

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Tomatoes

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Fresh Jalapeno

$1.25

Pickled Jalapeno

$0.75

Serrano Toreado

$1.50

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Extra Sour Cream

$0.65

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Entrees

Beef Tips with Rice

Beef Tips with Rice

$11.75
Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$13.95
Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.95
Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.95
Southern Style Fried Fish (2 fillets)

Southern Style Fried Fish (2 fillets)

$13.75
Pork Chops (2 pcs)

Pork Chops (2 pcs)

$13.75
Hamburger Steak (8 oz) w/ Grilled Onions

Hamburger Steak (8 oz) w/ Grilled Onions

$10.95
Frank's Hamburger Steak (16 oz)

Frank's Hamburger Steak (16 oz)

$13.95
Beef Liver & Onions

Beef Liver & Onions

$11.25
Frank's Steak

Frank's Steak

$13.95

Steak & Shrimp

$16.95

Lunch Sides

Fried Okra

$2.00
French Fries

French Fries

$2.50

Gravy Large

$1.50

Gravy Small

$1.25

Grits

$3.00
Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Squash

$2.00

Country Potato

$3.00

Corn

$2.00

Deluxe Burgers

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.95
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.75
Bacon Mushroom Cheese Burger

Bacon Mushroom Cheese Burger

$12.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.45
Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$14.50

Frank's Cheeseburger

$14.75

Baskets

Six Piece Chicken Tenders with Gravy Basket

Six Piece Chicken Tenders with Gravy Basket

$10.00
Ten Piece Panko Battered Shrimp Basket

Ten Piece Panko Battered Shrimp Basket

$11.50
Southern Style Fish Basket

Southern Style Fish Basket

$11.50

Seafood Combo Basket

$11.50

Double Decker Club

BLT Club

BLT Club

$11.00
Ham & Cheese Club

Ham & Cheese Club

$10.50
Special Club

Special Club

$11.25

Salad

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$2.25
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chicken Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$7.75

NA BEV

Coffee 16 oz

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Regular Milk

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Mexican Bottled Coke

$2.75

Bottled Coke Classic

$2.75

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.75

Bottled Sprite

$2.75

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.50

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast all day just the way you like it! Fast, hot and fresh!! An all-American breakfast and lunch spot for the whole family!

Website

Location

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston, TX 77092

Directions

Gallery
Frank's Grill image
Frank's Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Degust/ Diversion - Diversion Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
7202 Long Point Run Houston, TX 77050
View restaurantnext
Nana's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4620 W 34th St Houston, TX 77092
View restaurantnext
Common Bond On The Go - Marq-E OTG
orange starNo Reviews
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300 Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
orange starNo Reviews
1802 W 18th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Slowpokes - Spring Branch
orange star4.5 • 60
8147 B Long Point Rd. Houston, TX 77055
View restaurantnext
Local Table - Garden Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
2003 WEST 34TH HOUSTON, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering - 3401 W T C Jester Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,089
3401 W T C Jester Blvd Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Heads & Tails - 8200 Washington Suite 100
orange star5.0 • 6
8200 Washington Suite 234 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Demeris Bar-B-Q (WEST LOOP)
orange star4.4 • 1
1702 WEST LOOP N Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Westchase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Northside Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
West Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston