Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N

Houston, TX 77084

French Toast Combo
2 Eggs & Bacon
3 PC Bacon

SIGNATURE

Southern Style Fried Fish & Eggs

$14.25
Jumbo Wings & Eggs

$14.50
Country Breakfast (2 Pork Chops & Eggs)

$13.95
Chopped Steak & Eggs

$11.95

Frank's Chopped Steak & Eggs

$14.95
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

$12.25
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.25
Grilled Chicken Breast & Eggs

$12.25
Grilled Beef Liver w/ Onions & Eggs

$11.75
Sizzlin' Steak & Eggs

$14.95

Steak & Shrimp

$17.25

FAVORITES

Meat Lovers Skillet

$11.50
Fajita Chicken and Veggie Skillet

$10.75
South of The Border Skillet

$11.25
Cajun Style Shrimp & Grits

$12.95

Eggs Benedict

$10.50

PANCAKES/FRENCHTOAST/WAFFLES

2 Stack Pancakes

$6.00

3 Stack Pancakes

$8.50
2 Stack Pancake Combo

$11.75

$9.95
2 Stack Pancakes & Sausage

$9.95
2 Stack Pancakes & Ham Steak

$11.25
Original Waffle (7" Belgian Waffle)

$6.00

Waffle Combo

$11.75

Waffle & Bacon

$9.95

Waffle & Sausage

$9.95
Waffle & Ham

$11.25
French Toast

$6.00
French Toast Combo

$11.75
French Toast & Bacon

$9.95
French Toast & Sausage

$9.95

French Toast & Ham

$11.25

Banana Pecan Pancakes

$8.45

$13.95
Southern Fried Fish & Waffle Combo

$13.95
Chicken Fried Chicken & Waffle Combo

$11.95
Chicken Fried Steak & Waffle Combo

$11.95
Pork Chops & Waffle Combo

$13.95
Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.95
Banana & Pecan Waffle

$8.45

OMELETTES

Meat Lovers Omelet

$11.95
Western Omelet

$10.25
Spinach & Mushrooms Omelet

$9.50

Fajita Chicken Omelet

$10.75
Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$9.95
Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.95
Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$9.95
Cowboy Omelet

$11.25
Veggie Omelet

$8.50

Steak & Cheese Omelet

$13.00

BYO Cheese Omelet

$7.75

TRADITIONAL

Traditional 2 Eggs

$7.75
2 Eggs & Bacon

$9.50
2 Eggs & Sausage

$9.50
2 Eggs & Ham Steak

$10.25

BREAKFAST TACOS

Meat Lovers Taco

$7.25
Bacon Taco

$6.50
Sausage Taco

$6.50
Chorizo Taco

$6.50
Ham Taco

$6.50

Egg Taco

$5.50

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Avocado Egg Sandwich

$7.55

BLT Sandwich

$6.45
Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$6.95
Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$6.95
Ham & Egg Sandwich

$6.95

French Toast Sandwich

$7.95

BREAKFAST SIDES

1 Egg

$1.25
2 Eggs

$2.50
3 Eggs

$3.75

4 Eggs

$5.00

5 Eggs

$6.25

1 Pancake

$3.00
1 PC Bacon

$1.25
2 PC Bacon

$2.50
3 PC Bacon

$3.75

2 PC Turkey Bacon

$2.50

3 PC Turkey Bacon

$3.75

Extra Toast

$1.00

Extra TX Toast

$1.50

Extra Sour Dough Bread

$1.50

Biscuits

$1.50

Biscuits w/ Gravy

$3.50

1/2 Biscuit w/ Gravy

$2.50

AM Cheese

$0.50

Provolone Chz

$0.80

Cheddar Chz

$0.80

Gravy Large

$2.00

Gravy Small

$1.25
Grits

$3.00

French Fries

$2.50
Hash Browns

$3.00

Country Potatoes

$3.50

Mixed Fruit

$4.50

Oatmeal

$3.00

1/2 Oatmeal

$2.00

S.O.S.

$6.00

1/2 SOS

$3.00

1 PC Sausage

$2.00

2 PC Sausages

$3.75

2 PC Tureky Sausage

$3.75

Ham Steak

$4.50

Sausage Gravy

$3.95

Side Salad

$3.00

Avocado

$2.00
1/2 waffle

$3.50

1/2 French Toast

$3.50

Tortilla

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Fresh Jalapeno

$1.25

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.65

Tomato Slices

$2.50

Toreado 1 pc

$1.50

Toreado 2 pc

$2.50

Entrees

Jumbo Wings

$14.50
Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.25
Chicken Fried Steak

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.25
Southern Style Fried Fish

$14.25
Pork Chops (2 pc)

$13.95

Chopped Steak

$11.95
Frank's Chopped Steak

$14.95
Beef Liver & Onions

$11.75
Frank's Steak

$14.95
Meatloaf

$11.95

Beef Tips w/ Rice

$11.95

Lunch Sides

Fried Okra

$2.00
French Fries

$2.50

Gravy Large

$1.50

Gravy Small

$1.25

Grits

$3.00
Hash Browns

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mixed Fruit

$4.50

Onion Rings

$3.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00
Side Salad

$3.00

Avocado

$2.00

Cajun Fries

$3.50

White Rice

$2.00

Yams

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Mustard Greens

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Squash

$2.00

Country Potato

$3.50

Cabbages

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Deluxe Burgers

Patty Melt

$10.95
Cheeseburger (8 oz Patty)

$10.95
Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.75
Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger

$12.50
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.45
Double Cheeseburger

$14.50

Frank's Cheeseburger (12 oz Patty)

$14.75

Baskets

Six Piece Chicken Tenders with Gravy Basket

$10.00
Ten Piece Panko Battered Shrimp Basket

$11.50

Seafood Combo Basket (Shrimp & Fish)

$11.50

Southern Style Fish Basket

$11.50

Double Decker Club

BLT Club

$11.00
Ham & Cheese Club

$10.50
Special Club

$11.25

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.75
Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00
Chicken Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

NA BEV

Coffee (16 oz)

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Juice

$2.75

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Regular Milk

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Mexican Bottled Coke

$2.75

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.75

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.50

Bottled Coke Classic

$2.25

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Breakfast served all day! Fast, Hot and Fresh! An all-American breakfast and lunch for the whole family!

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston, TX 77084

