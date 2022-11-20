A map showing the location of Frank's PizzaView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Frank's Pizza

94 Reviews

$$

3144 Biddle

Wyandotte, MI 48192

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large BYO
Cheese Bread
Small BYO

Apps

Cheese Bread

$7.00

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Housemade Chicken Strips

$9.00

Meatballs in Marinara

$8.00

Salads

Antipasto

$12.00

Caesar

$6.00+

House

$6.00+

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.00

Kids Ice Cream Chocolate

$2.00

Adult Ice Cream Chocolate

$2.00

Mini Cannolis

$5.00

Sauces

Ranch 2oz

$0.25

Ranch 4 oz

$0.50Out of stock

Marinara

$0.25

Round Pizza

Small BYO

$8.00

Small Special (GHMO)

$12.00

Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Small The Works

$14.00

Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Small Pizza Burger

$12.00

Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onions

Small Supreme

$12.00

Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Sausage

Small Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Small Hawaiian

$12.00

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Small Meat Lovers

$12.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Ground Beef, Sausage

Large BYO

$14.00

Large Special (GHMO)

$19.00

Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Large The Works

$22.00

Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Large Pizza Burger

$19.00

Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onions

Large Supreme

$19.00

Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Sausage

Large Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Large Hawaiian

$19.00

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Large Meat Lovers

$19.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Ground Beef, Sausage

Detroit Style

Small Detroit BYO

$9.00

Small Detroit Double Pepperoni

$11.00

Reg pepperoni under the cheese & natural casing on top

Small Detroit Meat Lovers

$15.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Ground Beef

Small Detroit Veggie Lovers

$11.00

Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olives

Small Detroit Biddle Pie

$12.00

Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapeno

Small Detroit Hawaiian

$13.00

Pineapple, Bacon, Ham

Small Detroit The Peterson

$14.00

Sausage, Garlic, Pepperoni, Oregano, Ricotta

Small Detroit Prosciutto Pie

$15.00

Gorgonzola, Fig, Prosciutto, Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze

Large Detroit BYO

$16.00

Large Detroit Double Pepperoni

$20.00

Reg pepperoni under the cheese & natural casing on top

Large Detroit Meat Lovers

$28.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Ground Beef

Large Detroit Veggie Lovers

$20.00

Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olives

Large Detroit The Biddle Pie

$22.00

Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapeno

Large Detroit Hawaiian

$24.00

Pineapple, Bacon, Ham

Large Detroit The Peterson

$26.00

Sausage, Garlic, Pepperoni, Oregano, Ricotta

Large Detroit Prosciutto Pie

$28.00

Gorgonzola, Fig, Prosciutto, Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze

Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3144 Biddle, Wyandotte, MI 48192

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Magdaleno Italian Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
152 Elm Street Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
3962 Fort St Lincoln Park, MI 48146
View restaurantnext
Saucy Brew Works - Detroit
orange starNo Reviews
2671 John R Street Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
MOTOR CITY BREWING WORKS - W. Canfield St
orange starNo Reviews
470 W Canfield St Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
SheWolf Pastificio & Bar - 438 Selden St
orange star4.3 • 1,013
438 Selden St Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
Supino Pizzeria - - Eastern Market
orange star4.5 • 1,190
2457 Russell St Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wyandotte

Whiskeys On the Water
orange star4.5 • 1,508
2903 biddle Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
Major Biddles
orange star4.5 • 735
930 Biddle Ave Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Lounge - 93 Oak St.
orange star4.9 • 52
93 Oak St. Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston