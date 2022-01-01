Frank's Pizza in Salem
463 Reviews
$
14 E Main St
Salem, VA 24153
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings
Eight Wings Deep-fried served Plain, Buffalo, hot or barbecue
Cheesy Fries
Our delicious Crunchy French Fries are Deep-fried and Topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Six Jumbo Chicken Tenders Deep-Fried until Golden-Brown
French Fries
Our delicious Crunchy French Fries are Deep-fried until Golden-Brown
Fried Portobello Mushrooms
Crispy Portobello Mushroom slices until golden-brown
Garlic Knots
Homemade Knots topped with Garlic & Olive oil and Italian seasoning, Baked to perfection
Cheesy Garlic Knots
Homemade Knots topped with Garlic & Olive oil, Italian seasoning and Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Baked to perfection
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep-fried Mozzarella Sticks until Golden-Brown.
Onion Rings
Crispy Onion slices Deep-fried until Golden-brown
Toasted Cheese Ravioli
Our Famous Lightly-breaded Cheese Ravioli Fried to perfection
Perfect Trio
Pick 3 sample size appetizers(mozzarella stick, toasted cheese ravioli, fried mushroom, wings or garlic knots
Salads
Small House Salad
Spring Mix, Cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives & mozzarella cheese
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, roasted garlic focaccia croutons, caesar dressing & Parmesan Cheese
Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, Spring Mix, Cherry tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Strip Salad
Homemade Chicken strips on a layer of romaine lettuce, Cherry tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a layer of spring mix, Cherry tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken on a layer of romaine lettuce, roasted garlic focaccia croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
Antipasto Salad
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Kalamata olives, giardiniera, spring mix, Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese
Large House Salad
Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Kalamata Olive & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Roasted garlic focaccia croutons, Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Salad Salad
Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Calamata Olive, Mozzarella Cheese topped with Chicken salad
Calzones
Basic (Cheese)
mozzarella
Salem Calzone
mozzarella, ham, Pepperoni & Alfredo sauce
Deluxe
mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, ham, salami & pizza sauce(inside
Buffalo Chicken
mozzarella, ranch, chicken & Bufalo sauce
Magnifico
mozzarella, steak, mushroom, green peppers & grill onions
Veggie
mozzarella, mushroom, green peppers, black olive, broccoli, tomatoes & onions
Meat Lover
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sliced sausage, Meatball & Bacon
Pizza Specials
Pizza
dough
Cheese Slice
Special Slice
Slice Veggie
12" Cheese Pizza
12" Special Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushroom, green peppers, onion & extra mozzarella
12" Veggie Pizza
mozzarella, mushroom, green peppers, black olive, onions, broccoli & fresh tomatoes
12" Rocca Pizza
Mozzarella, salami, capicola, calamata olives, roasted peppers & sun-dried tomatoes
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & bacon
12" White Pizza (Alfredo)
Alfredo sauce & mozzarella
12" White Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, Chicken & Broccoli
12" Chicken Florentine (White) Pizza
Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, garlic, chicken, roasted peppers & Mushroom
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch, chicken ,Bufalo sauce & mozzarella
12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken & red onion
12" Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon & pineapple
12" Philly Steak Pizza
Mozzarella, steak, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions (base Red or Alfredo Sauce
12" 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
12" La Diavola "NEW"
Red Base, Olio Piccante, Spicy Pepperoni & Jalapeno Peppers
12" Hot Honey Pepperoni "NEW"
White Base,Spicy Pepperoni, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Drizzle Hot Honey and Mozzarella
14" Cheese Pizza
14" Special Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushroom, green peppers, onion & extra mozzarella
14" Veggie Pizza
mozzarella, mushroom, green peppers, black olive, onions, broccoli & fresh tomatoes
14" Rocca Pizza
Mozzarella, salami, capicola, calamata olives, roasted peppers & sun-dried tomatoes
14" Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & bacon
14" White Pizza (Alfredo)
Mozzarella & Alfredo Sauce
14" White Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Broccoli & Mozzarella
14" Chicken Florentine (White) Pizza
Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, garlic, chicken, roasted peppers & mushroom
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch, chicken, Bufalo sauce & mozzarella
14" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, red Onion & Mozzarella
14" Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple
14" Philly Steak Pizza
Mozzarella, Steak, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions (Base Red or Alfredo Sauce
14" 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
14" Gluten Free
14" La Diavola "NEW"
Red Base, Olio Piccante, Spicy Pepperoni & Jalapeno Peppers
14" Hot Honey Pepperoni "NEW"
White Base, Spicy Pepperoni, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Drizzle Hot Honey and Mozzarella
16" Cheese Pizza
16" Special Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushroom, green peppers, onion & extra mozzarella
16" Veggie Pizza
mozzarella, mushroom, green peppers, black olive, onions, broccoli & fresh tomatoes
16" Rocca Pizza
Mozzarella, salami, capicola, calamata olives, roasted peppers & sun-dried tomatoes
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & bacon
16" White Pizza (Alfredo)
Mozzarella & Alfredo Sauce
16" White Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Broccoli & Mozzarella
16" Chicken Florentine (White) Pizza
Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, garlic, chicken, roasted peppers & mushroom
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch, chicken, Bufalo sauce & mozzarella
16" Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil
16" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Red onion & Mozzarella
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple
16" Philly Steak Pizza
Mozzarella, Steak, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion (base Red or Alfredo Sauce
16" 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
16" La Diavola "NEW"
Red Base, Olio Piccante, Spicy Pepperoni & Jalapeno Peppers
16" Hot honey Pepperoni "NEW"
White Base,Spicy Pepperoni, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Drizzle Hot Honey and Mozzarella
18" Cheese Pizza
18" Special Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushroom, green peppers, onion & extra mozzarella
18" Veggie Pizza
mozzarella, mushroom, green peppers, black olive, onions, broccoli & fresh tomatoes
18" Rocca Pizza
Mozzarella, salami, capicola, calamata olives, roasted peppers & sun-dried tomatoes
18" Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & bacon
18" White Pizza (Alfredo)
Mozzarella & Alfredo sauce
18" White Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce,Chicken, Broccoli & Mozzarella
18" Chicken Florentine (White) Pizza
Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, garlic, chicken, roasted peppers & mushroom
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch, chicken, Bufalo sauce & mozzarella
18" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Red onion & Mozzarella
18" Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil
18" Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon & pineapple
18" Philly Steak Pizza
Mozzarella, steak, green peppers, Mushrooms, Onions ( Base Red or Alfredo sauce
18" 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
18" La Diavola "NEW"
Red Base, Olio Piccante, Spicy Pepperoni & Jalapeno Peppers
18" Hot Honey Pepperoni "NEW"
White Base,Spicy Pepperoni, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Drizzle Hot Honey and Mozzarella
Baked Dishes
Baked Ziti
ziti baked with tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella
Baked Spaghetti
spaghetti baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Manicotti
Manicotti filled with ricotta & romano cheese, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli filled with ricotta, romano & parmigiano cheese, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Lasagna
Ground beef, tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Plate
Baked chicken with tomato sauce & mozzarella, served with a side of ziti or spaghetti
Meatball Parmigiana Plate
Baked meatballs with tomato sauce & mozzarella, served with a side of ziti or spaghetti
Pasta
Tomato Sauce
House-Mad Tomato Sauce Sauteed with your choice of Pasta
Garlic & Oil
Your choice of pasta with Sauteed Garlic & Olive oil with a hint of crushed red pepper.
Meat Sauce
House-Mad Meat Sauce Sauteed with your choice of Pasta
Meatballs
Your choice of Pasta Sauteed with our Tomato Sauce and Handmade Meatballs
Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce Tossed with your choice of pasta
Alfredo With Chicken
Creamy Alfredo Sauce with breaded Chicken
Subs
Steak & Cheese
Steak, & cheese & grilled onion
Steak Special
steak, & cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled green peppers & grilled onion
Chicken Alfredo Sub
Grill Chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, Creamy Alfredo & provolone Cheese
Caribbean Steak
steak, bacon, banana peppers, pineapple, onions
Pizza Steak
steak, & cheese, marinara sauce & grilled onions
Chicken Parmigiana
breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella
Chicken Salad Sub
chicken salad topped with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
Classic Club
ham, roasted turkey, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Ham & Cheese
ham, mozzarella, lettuce, mayo, tomato & house dressing
Italian
mozzarella, salami, capicola, lettuce tomato, mayo & house dressing
Meatballs & Cheese
meatballs topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella
Randy Chicken
breaded chicken breast with melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Sausage & Peppers
italian crumble sausage & green peppers topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese
Turkey Breast
roasted turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Vegetarian
mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo & house dressing
Kids
Dessert
Dressings
Soft Drinks
Beer Bottles
TRAY APPETIZERS
TRAY SALADS
TRAY PASTA
Tomato sauce (4/5 serving)
Meat sauce (4/5 serving)
Meatballs (4/5 serving)
Alfredo sauce (4/5 serving)
Alfredo with Chicken (4/5 serving)
Baked ziti (4/5 serving)
Baked spaghetti (4/5 serving)
Manicotti (4/5 serving)
Lasagna (4/5 serving)
Chicken Parmigiana Plate (4/5 serving)
TRAY SUBS
sides
Side of Meatballs(2)
Side of sauce
Side of bread
Side of Sea Salt Chips
Side Of BBQ Chips
Side of Ziti
Side of garlic knots
Side Of Spagetti
Side of fruit cup
Side of french fries
Side of onion rings
Side of cheese fries
Side Of Banana Peppers
Side Garlic Bread
Misc
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Frank’s Pizza opened in 2008 and is located on Main Street in Salem, Virginia. Since then, it has been nominated several times as Best Pizza in Salem & in the Roanoke Valley. Starting with it’s thin crust New York style pizza to it’s Philly steak subs it will not leave you disappointed.
14 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153