Frank's Pizza in Salem

463 Reviews

$

14 E Main St

Salem, VA 24153

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Cheese Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$9.49

Eight Wings Deep-fried served Plain, Buffalo, hot or barbecue

Cheesy Fries

$6.99

Our delicious Crunchy French Fries are Deep-fried and Topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Six Jumbo Chicken Tenders Deep-Fried until Golden-Brown

French Fries

French Fries

$5.49

Our delicious Crunchy French Fries are Deep-fried until Golden-Brown

Fried Portobello Mushrooms

$8.99

Crispy Portobello Mushroom slices until golden-brown

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.49

Homemade Knots topped with Garlic & Olive oil and Italian seasoning, Baked to perfection

Cheesy Garlic Knots

$8.49

Homemade Knots topped with Garlic & Olive oil, Italian seasoning and Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Baked to perfection

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Deep-fried Mozzarella Sticks until Golden-Brown.

Onion Rings

$5.49

Crispy Onion slices Deep-fried until Golden-brown

Toasted Cheese Ravioli

Toasted Cheese Ravioli

$8.99

Our Famous Lightly-breaded Cheese Ravioli Fried to perfection

Perfect Trio

Perfect Trio

$11.49

Pick 3 sample size appetizers(mozzarella stick, toasted cheese ravioli, fried mushroom, wings or garlic knots

Soups

Potato soup

Potato soup

$6.99Out of stock

Minestrone

$6.99

Cream of Chicken

$6.99

Salads

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$4.49

Spring Mix, Cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives & mozzarella cheese

Small Caesar Salad

$4.49

Romaine lettuce, roasted garlic focaccia croutons, caesar dressing & Parmesan Cheese

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.49

Ham, Turkey, Spring Mix, Cherry tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Strip Salad

$10.49

Homemade Chicken strips on a layer of romaine lettuce, Cherry tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Grilled chicken on a layer of spring mix, Cherry tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.49

Grilled chicken on a layer of romaine lettuce, roasted garlic focaccia croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.49

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Kalamata olives, giardiniera, spring mix, Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$6.99

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Kalamata Olive & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, Roasted garlic focaccia croutons, Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Salad Salad

$8.99

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Calamata Olive, Mozzarella Cheese topped with Chicken salad

Calzones

Basic (Cheese)

$9.99

mozzarella

Salem Calzone

$11.99

mozzarella, ham, Pepperoni & Alfredo sauce

Deluxe

$12.99

mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, ham, salami & pizza sauce(inside

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

mozzarella, ranch, chicken & Bufalo sauce

Magnifico

Magnifico

$13.99

mozzarella, steak, mushroom, green peppers & grill onions

Veggie

$12.99

mozzarella, mushroom, green peppers, black olive, broccoli, tomatoes & onions

Meat Lover

$12.49

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sliced sausage, Meatball & Bacon

Pizza Specials

(2) 14" Cheese Pizzas

$21.99

(2) 16" Cheese Pizzas

$23.99

(2) 18" Cheese Pizzas

$26.99

(2) 14" 1 Topping Pizzas

$23.99

(2) 16" 1 Topping Pizzas

$25.99

(2) 18" 1 Topping Pizzas

$28.99

Pizza

dough

$3.50

Cheese Slice

$2.99

Special Slice

$4.99

Slice Veggie

$4.99
12" Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.99
12" Special Pizza

12" Special Pizza

$19.99

pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushroom, green peppers, onion & extra mozzarella

12" Veggie Pizza

12" Veggie Pizza

$17.99

mozzarella, mushroom, green peppers, black olive, onions, broccoli & fresh tomatoes

12" Rocca Pizza

12" Rocca Pizza

$18.10

Mozzarella, salami, capicola, calamata olives, roasted peppers & sun-dried tomatoes

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.49

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & bacon

12" White Pizza (Alfredo)

$14.10

Alfredo sauce & mozzarella

12" White Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, Chicken & Broccoli

12" Chicken Florentine (White) Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, garlic, chicken, roasted peppers & Mushroom

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.75

Ranch, chicken ,Bufalo sauce & mozzarella

12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$15.75

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken & red onion

12" Margherita Pizza

$14.49

Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.49

Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon & pineapple

12" Philly Steak Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella, steak, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions (base Red or Alfredo Sauce

12" 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

12" La Diavola "NEW"

12" La Diavola "NEW"

$15.49

Red Base, Olio Piccante, Spicy Pepperoni & Jalapeno Peppers

12" Hot Honey Pepperoni "NEW"

12" Hot Honey Pepperoni "NEW"

$17.49

White Base,Spicy Pepperoni, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Drizzle Hot Honey and Mozzarella

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

14" Special Pizza

$22.99

pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushroom, green peppers, onion & extra mozzarella

14" Veggie Pizza

14" Veggie Pizza

$19.99

mozzarella, mushroom, green peppers, black olive, onions, broccoli & fresh tomatoes

14" Rocca Pizza

14" Rocca Pizza

$21.60

Mozzarella, salami, capicola, calamata olives, roasted peppers & sun-dried tomatoes

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.49

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & bacon

14" White Pizza (Alfredo)

$16.10

Mozzarella & Alfredo Sauce

14" White Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Broccoli & Mozzarella

14" Chicken Florentine (White) Pizza

$20.99

Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, garlic, chicken, roasted peppers & mushroom

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.75

Ranch, chicken, Bufalo sauce & mozzarella

14" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$17.75

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, red Onion & Mozzarella

14" Margherita Pizza

$16.49

Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$18.49

Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple

14" Philly Steak Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella, Steak, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions (Base Red or Alfredo Sauce

14" 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

14" Gluten Free

$16.10
14" La Diavola "NEW"

14" La Diavola "NEW"

$17.49

Red Base, Olio Piccante, Spicy Pepperoni & Jalapeno Peppers

14" Hot Honey Pepperoni "NEW"

14" Hot Honey Pepperoni "NEW"

$19.49

White Base, Spicy Pepperoni, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Drizzle Hot Honey and Mozzarella

16" Cheese Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

16" Special Pizza

$25.99

pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushroom, green peppers, onion & extra mozzarella

16" Veggie Pizza

16" Veggie Pizza

$21.99

mozzarella, mushroom, green peppers, black olive, onions, broccoli & fresh tomatoes

16" Rocca Pizza

16" Rocca Pizza

$24.10

Mozzarella, salami, capicola, calamata olives, roasted peppers & sun-dried tomatoes

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.49

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & bacon

16" White Pizza (Alfredo)

$18.10

Mozzarella & Alfredo Sauce

16" White Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.99

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Broccoli & Mozzarella

16" Chicken Florentine (White) Pizza

$23.99

Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, garlic, chicken, roasted peppers & mushroom

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.75

Ranch, chicken, Bufalo sauce & mozzarella

16" Margherita Pizza

$18.49

Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil

16" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$19.75

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Red onion & Mozzarella

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.49

Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple

16" Philly Steak Pizza

$21.99

Mozzarella, Steak, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion (base Red or Alfredo Sauce

16" 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

16" La Diavola "NEW"

16" La Diavola "NEW"

$19.49

Red Base, Olio Piccante, Spicy Pepperoni & Jalapeno Peppers

16" Hot honey Pepperoni "NEW"

16" Hot honey Pepperoni "NEW"

$21.49

White Base,Spicy Pepperoni, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Drizzle Hot Honey and Mozzarella

18" Cheese Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

$16.99

18" Special Pizza

$27.99

pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushroom, green peppers, onion & extra mozzarella

18" Veggie Pizza

18" Veggie Pizza

$26.99

mozzarella, mushroom, green peppers, black olive, onions, broccoli & fresh tomatoes

18" Rocca Pizza

18" Rocca Pizza

$27.10

Mozzarella, salami, capicola, calamata olives, roasted peppers & sun-dried tomatoes

18" Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs & bacon

18" White Pizza (Alfredo)

$19.10

Mozzarella & Alfredo sauce

18" White Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

Alfredo Sauce,Chicken, Broccoli & Mozzarella

18" Chicken Florentine (White) Pizza

$25.99

Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, garlic, chicken, roasted peppers & mushroom

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.75

Ranch, chicken, Bufalo sauce & mozzarella

18" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$21.75

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Red onion & Mozzarella

18" Margherita Pizza

$20.99

Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.99

Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon & pineapple

18" Philly Steak Pizza

$23.99

Mozzarella, steak, green peppers, Mushrooms, Onions ( Base Red or Alfredo sauce

18" 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

18" La Diavola "NEW"

18" La Diavola "NEW"

$21.99

Red Base, Olio Piccante, Spicy Pepperoni & Jalapeno Peppers

18" Hot Honey Pepperoni "NEW"

18" Hot Honey Pepperoni "NEW"

$23.99

White Base,Spicy Pepperoni, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Drizzle Hot Honey and Mozzarella

Baked Dishes

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$14.99

ziti baked with tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella

Baked Spaghetti

Baked Spaghetti

$14.99

spaghetti baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Manicotti

$15.99

Manicotti filled with ricotta & romano cheese, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Cheese Ravioli

$15.99

Ravioli filled with ricotta, romano & parmigiano cheese, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Lasagna

$15.99

Ground beef, tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Plate

$15.99

Baked chicken with tomato sauce & mozzarella, served with a side of ziti or spaghetti

Meatball Parmigiana Plate

$15.99

Baked meatballs with tomato sauce & mozzarella, served with a side of ziti or spaghetti

Pasta

Tomato Sauce

Tomato Sauce

$10.99

House-Mad Tomato Sauce Sauteed with your choice of Pasta

Garlic & Oil

$10.99

Your choice of pasta with Sauteed Garlic & Olive oil with a hint of crushed red pepper.

Meat Sauce

Meat Sauce

$13.99

House-Mad Meat Sauce Sauteed with your choice of Pasta

Meatballs

$12.99

Your choice of Pasta Sauteed with our Tomato Sauce and Handmade Meatballs

Alfredo

$12.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce Tossed with your choice of pasta

Alfredo With Chicken

$14.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce with breaded Chicken

Subs

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$10.65

Steak, & cheese & grilled onion

Steak Special

$10.99

steak, & cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled green peppers & grilled onion

Chicken Alfredo Sub

$10.99

Grill Chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, Creamy Alfredo & provolone Cheese

Caribbean Steak

Caribbean Steak

$10.99

steak, bacon, banana peppers, pineapple, onions

Pizza Steak

$10.65

steak, & cheese, marinara sauce & grilled onions

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.65

breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella

Chicken Salad Sub

$10.49

chicken salad topped with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Classic Club

$10.49

ham, roasted turkey, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Ham & Cheese

$10.49

ham, mozzarella, lettuce, mayo, tomato & house dressing

Italian

Italian

$10.49

mozzarella, salami, capicola, lettuce tomato, mayo & house dressing

Meatballs & Cheese

$10.55

meatballs topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella

Randy Chicken

Randy Chicken

$10.65

breaded chicken breast with melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Sausage & Peppers

$10.55

italian crumble sausage & green peppers topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese

Turkey Breast

$10.49

roasted turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$10.49

mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo & house dressing

Kids

Kids Tomato Sauce

$5.99

Kids Meat Sauce

$5.99

Kids Meatballs

$5.99

Kids Lasagna

$6.99

Kids Manicotti

$6.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.99

9" Cheese Pizza

$6.99

9" Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Drink

Dessert

Mini Cannoli

Mini Cannoli

$1.49
Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.49
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Nutella Calzones (2)

$6.99
9" Nutella Pizza

9" Nutella Pizza

$6.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Caramel sea salt cheescake

$4.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.99

Dressings

Ranch

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

Side Of Parm

Side Of Red Peppers

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Tuscany Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Ketchup

Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.49

test description

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Iced Tea Sweetened

$2.49

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.49

Lemonade

$1.99

2L Soda

$3.49

kids drink

$1.25

Water

Bottled Water

$1.25

Milk

$2.49

Red Bull

$3.50

Beer Bottles

Peroni

$4.49

6Pack Peroni

$15.49

Bud Light

$3.69

6Pack Bud Light

$13.49

Mic Ultra

$3.69

6Pack Mic Ultra

$13.49

DogFish Cocktail

$5.99

Wednesday Specials

2 Topping Calzone

$7.99

TRAY APPETIZERS

12 Garlic Knots

12 Garlic Knots

$12.99

12 Cheesy Garlic Knots

$15.99

24 Toasted cheese Ravioli

$20.99

24 Provolone Sticks

$20.99

Tray Fried Portobello Mushrooms

$20.99

24 Wings

$24.99

TRAY SALADS

House Salad (4/5 serving)

House Salad (4/5 serving)

$15.99

Caesar Salad (4/5 serving)

$15.99

Grill Chicken Salad (4/5 serving)

$30.99

Grill Chicken Caesar Salad (4/5 serving)

$30.99

Antipasto Salad (4/5 serving)

$32.99

TRAY PASTA

Tomato sauce (4/5 serving)

$35.00

Meat sauce (4/5 serving)

$40.00

Meatballs (4/5 serving)

$40.00

Alfredo sauce (4/5 serving)

$40.00

Alfredo with Chicken (4/5 serving)

$45.00

Baked ziti (4/5 serving)

$45.00

Baked spaghetti (4/5 serving)

$45.00

Manicotti (4/5 serving)

$50.00

Lasagna (4/5 serving)

$50.00

Chicken Parmigiana Plate (4/5 serving)

$50.00

TRAY DESSERTS

12 Mini Cannoli

$14.99

24 Mini Cannoli

$26.99

12 Cannoli

$35.99

TRAY SUBS

8 Half Subs

$25.99

sides

Side of Meatballs(2)

$3.49

Side of sauce

$0.50

Side of bread

$1.99

Side of Sea Salt Chips

$1.99

Side Of BBQ Chips

$1.99

Side of Ziti

$2.00

Side of garlic knots

$3.50

Side Of Spagetti

$2.00

Side of fruit cup

$2.00

Side of french fries

$3.50

Side of onion rings

$3.50

Side of cheese fries

$4.29

Side Of Banana Peppers

$1.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.99

Misc

Silverware

Silverware

Plates

Napkins

Cups

Parm On Side

Red Pepper On Side

Coffee

American Coffee

$2.00

Espresso

$1.49

Cappucino

$2.49
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Frank’s Pizza opened in 2008 and is located on Main Street in Salem, Virginia. Since then, it has been nominated several times as Best Pizza in Salem & in the Roanoke Valley. Starting with it’s thin crust New York style pizza to it’s Philly steak subs it will not leave you disappointed.

14 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153

