Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

3054 Stony Point Road

Richmond, VA 23235

Popular Items

LG Pizza
SM Pizza
Detroit Style Cheese

Appetizers

Artichokes Siciliana

$9.00

Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.00

Burrata E Pane

$9.00Out of stock

Burrata E Pomodoro

$8.00

Calamari Fritti

$11.00

Caprese Bread

$7.00Out of stock

Cheese Bread

$4.50

Chicken Wings

$9.50

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Lobster Bisque

$7.50

Melenzane E Burrata

$10.00

Melezane alla Frank

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Mussels Oregante

$12.00

Mussels W/ Bacon App

$13.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$4.50

Oysters Fritti

$12.00Out of stock

Rosemary Bread

$5.25Out of stock

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$7.50

Chicken Parm Sliders

$12.00

Salads

Antipasto Tradizionale

$10.50

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Calamari & Cannellini Bean Salad

$11.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$8.50

House Salad

$6.50

Lg Antipasto

$18.00

Lg Caesar Salad

$12.00

Lg Greek Salad

$16.00

Lg House Salad

$12.00

Salmon Salad

$13.00

Lg Calamari & Bean Salad

$15.00

Pizza

Detroit Style Cheese

$18.00

Available Thursdays after 5pm

Gluten-Free Pizza

$17.50

LG Pizza

$14.00

LG Frank's Special

$24.00

No half toppings on Frank's Special

LG Margherita

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil

LG Margherita w/ Vodka Sauce

$23.00

LG Mediterranean

$21.50

Ricotta, Provolone, Mozzarella & Garlic

LG White Pizza

$21.50

Your Choice of Cheese and 3 Toppings

Sicilian

$18.25

SM Frank's Special

$19.00

No half toppings on Frank's Special

SM Margherita

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil

SM Margherita w/ Vodka Sauce

$17.00

SM Mediterranean

$17.50

Ricotta, Provolone, Mozzarella & Garlic

SM Pizza

$12.25

SM White Pizza

$17.50

Your Choice of Cheese and 3 Toppings

Calzone & Stromboli

Cheese Calzone

$15.00

Filled With Ricotta & Mozzarella

Veggie Calzone

$15.00

Filled With Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Mozzarella

Stromboli

$15.00

Filled With Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers & Mozzarella

Veggie Stromboli

$15.00

Filled With Broccoli, Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Mozzarella

To Go Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Filled With Ricotta & Mozzarella

To Go Veggie Calzone

$11.00

Filled With Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Mozzarella

To Go Stromboli

$11.00

Filled With Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers & Mozzarella

To Go Veggie Stromboli

$11.00

Filled With Broccoli, Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Mozzarella

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Cannelloni

$16.00

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Gluten-Free Alla Frank

$17.00

Gluten-Free Spaghetti

$17.00

Gnocchi

$16.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Linguine con Vongole

$17.00

Lobster Ravioli & Pink Creme Sauce

$22.00

Manicotti

$16.00

Meat Ravioli

$16.00

Penne Mona Lisa

$17.00

Piatto di Pasta

$16.00

Spaghetti alla Frank

$16.00

Spaghetti Mediterranean

$16.00

Spinach Ravioli

$16.00

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Entree

Veal Marsala

$23.50

Veal Scaloppine

$23.50

Veal Parmigiana

$23.50

Veal Conca D'Oro

$23.50

Veal Pizziaole

$23.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.50

Chicken Rollatini

$22.50

Chicken Cacciatore

$22.50

Chicken Conca D'Oro

$22.50

Chicken Marsala

$22.50

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Calamari Marinara

$24.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$24.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$24.00

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.50

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.00

Split Plate Charge

$3.50

Couscous Funghi E Pomodoro

$16.00

Side

Meatball

$5.00

Sausage

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Sauce

$0.75

Roll

$0.50

Parmigiano

$0.75

Sm. Hot Honey

$2.00

Lg. Hot Honey

$4.00

Drinks

2 Liter Coke

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Can Coke

$1.25

Can Diet Coke

$1.25

Can Pibb

$1.25Out of stock

Can Sprite

$1.25

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Specials

Chilean Seabass

$36.00

Halibut

$32.00Out of stock

Lamb Chops

$38.00

Lobster Tail Rav

$37.00

Penne Vodka

$18.00

Pollo Fiorentina

$24.00

Pollo Sorrento

$26.00

Salmon Picatta

$24.00

Shrimp Conca D' Oro

$23.00

Veal Chop

$38.00

Veal Chop Parmigiana

$36.00

Dolci & Caffe

Black Forest Cake

$6.00

Bomba

$5.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Cappuccino Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Souffle

$6.25Out of stock

Double Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00

Gelato

$6.00Out of stock

House Blend

$2.00

Ice Cream Sandwich Lemon

$6.00Out of stock

Iris

$5.50Out of stock

Italian Cookies

$13.95Out of stock

Kinder Chocolate

$2.00

Lemon Sorbet

$5.00

Lemonberry Marscapone Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Limoncello Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Nighingale Keylime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Nightingale Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Nightingale Birthday Cake

$6.00

Nightingale Blackout

$6.00

Nightingale Chocolate Espresso

$6.00Out of stock

Nightingale Cookie Monster

$6.00

Nightingale Fat Banana

$6.00

Nightingale Orange Creamsicle

$6.00Out of stock

Nightingale Peach Cinnamon

$6.00Out of stock

Nightingale Pecan Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Nightingale Rasberry White Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Nightingale S'mores

$6.00Out of stock

Nightingale Salted Caramel

$6.00

Oreo Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Peppermint Patty

$0.25Out of stock

Profiteroles Cake

$6.00

Rum Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Bambini

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Lasagna

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kids Fett Alfredo

$7.50

Entree

Half Chicken Parmigiana

$75.00

Full Chicken Parmigiana

$150.00

Half Veal Parmigiana

$80.00

Full Veal Parmigiana

$160.00

Half Eggplant Parmigiana

$70.00

Full Eggplant Parmigiana

$120.00

Half Veal Marsala

$80.00

Full Veal Marsala

$160.00

Half Veal Scaloppine

$80.00

Full Veal Scaloppine

$160.00

Half Chicken Rollatini

$80.00

Full Chicken Rollatini

$160.00

Half Chicken Caciatore

$80.00

Full Chicken Caciatore

$160.00

Half Chicken Marsala

$75.00

Full Chicken Marsala

$140.00

Half Chicken Conca

$75.00

Pasta

Half Spaghetti alla Frank

$70.00

Full Spaghetti alla Frank

$120.00

Half Baked Ziti

$70.00

Full Baked Ziti

$120.00

Half Manicotti

$70.00

Full Manicotti

$120.00

Half Lasagna

$75.00

Full Lasagna

$140.00

Half Ravioli

$70.00

Full Ravioli

$120.00

Half Ziti alla Vodka

$70.00

Full Ziti alla Vodka

$120.00

Half Lobster Ravioli

$95.00

Full Lobster Ravioli

$180.00

Half Fettucini Alfredo

$70.00

Full Fettucini Alfredo

$120.00

Insalata & Antipasto

Half House Salad

$25.00

Full House Salad

$45.00

Half Greek Salad

$32.00

Full Greek Salad

$60.00

Half Caprese Salad

$45.00

Full Caprese Salad

$80.00

Half Antipasto Tradizionale

$35.00

Full Antipasto Tradizionale

$65.00

Half Mussels Oreganate

$55.00

Full Mussels Oreganate

$100.00

Half Melanzane alla Frank

$45.00

Full Melanzane alla Frank

$80.00

Half Mozzarella Sticks

$45.00

Full Mozzarella Sticks

$90.00

Side & Dessert

Half Meatball

$75.00

Full Meatball

$130.00

Half Bread

$12.00

Full Bread

$20.00

Half Mini Cannoli

$22.00

Full Mini Cannoli

$40.00

Half Tiramisu

$40.00Out of stock

Half Sausage And Peppers

$45.00

Full Sausage And Peppers

$90.00

Take and Bake

Baked Ziti for 4 People

$40.00

Cheese Ravioli for 4 People

$40.00

Chicken Parmigiana for 4 People

$60.00

Manicotti for 4 People

$40.00

Spaghetti Mediterranean for 4 People

$40.00

Spaghetti alla Frank for 4 People

$40.00

Veal Parmigiana for 4 People

$70.00

Sandwiches

1/2 Sandwich and Soup

$9.50Out of stock

Cheese Steak Everything

$8.00

Cheeseburger Everything

$8.00

Chicken Cheese Steak Everything

$8.00

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$8.00

Extra Meat

$2.00

French Fries

$2.50

Greek Philly Everything

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Club Everything

$9.00

Ham & Provlone Everything

$8.00

Ham Panini

$8.25Out of stock

Italian Hoagie Everything

$8.00

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$8.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Pizza Steak Sub

$8.00

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$8.00

Tuna Hoagie Everything

$8.00

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$8.00

Vegetarian Hoagie Everything

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Frank’s Ristorante & Pizzeria is an authentic Italian dining experience serving New York-style pizza, delectable pasta dishes, and all of your Italian favorites.

Website

Location

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond, VA 23235

Directions

Gallery
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

