Frank's West Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
330 Reviews
$$
11238 Patterson Ave
Henrico, VA 23238
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Toasted bread topped with chopped fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and basil.
Boneless Wings
Breaded chicken chunks dairy free, peanut free and egg free
Chicken Wings
8 fried chicken wings. Choice of hot, medium or mild sauce
Fried Calamari
Fried calamari served with lemon and side of chunky marinara sauce.
Fries
Steak fries.
Cheese Fries
Steak fries baked with mozzarella cheese.
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Melenzane
Breaded fried eggplant baked with mozzarella cheese topped with chunky marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Mussels Alla Frank
Sauteed mussels with garlic in white wine marinara sauce.
Oysters
Lightly breaded and fried served with a side of roast red pepper dressing.
Soup of the Day
Salads
Small House Salad
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives and onions
Large House Salad
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives and onions
Small Greek Salad
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and feta cheese
Large Greek Salad
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and feta cheese
Caprese Salad
Tomato, fresh Mozzarella and basil with a balsamic glaze dressing.
Small Antipasto
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives,peppers, onions,mushroom,pepperoni,ham,salami, artichokes and mozzarella
Large Antipasto
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives,peppers, onions,mushroom,pepperoni,ham,salami, artichokes and mozzarella
Small Chicken Salad
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and chicken
Large Chicken Salad
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and chicken
Oyster Salad
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions,walnuts and oysters
Pasta
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta with tomato sauce and ricotta baked with mozzarella cheese
Cheese Ravioli
Baked with mozzarella cheese.
Farfalle alla Tony
Farfalle pasta with grilled chicken, fried zucchini, fresh basil and fresh tomato in a garlic and oil sauce.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce.
Lasagna
Classic meat lasagna
Linguini Pescatore
linguini pasta with mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp, calamari and salmon in a marinara sauce.
Linguini Poseidon
Linguini pasta with Mussels, shrimp,cherry tomatoes and basil in white wine sauce.
Linguini Red Clams
Linguini pasta with little neck clams and garlic in red clam sauce.
Linguini White Clams
Linguini pasta with little neck clams and garlic in white wine sauce.
Manicotti
Two large pasta shells stuffed with a mixture of ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese with tomato sauce.
Meat Cannelloni
Two large pasta shells stuffed with a mixture of beef, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese with tomato sauce.
Meat Ravioli
Baked with mozzarella cheese.
Mediterranean Spaghetti
Spaghetti with feta cheese and provolone cheese in marinara sauce.
Penne Toscana
Penne pasta with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, chicken, sun dried tomato, and pine nuts.
Penne Vodka
Penne pasta with apple-wood smoked bacon in a vodka pink cream sauce.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti with smoked apple-wood bacon, egg yolks and cream
Spaghetti alla Franks
Baked with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti Meatballs
Spaghetti Meatsauce
Spaghetti Sausage
Spaghetti Tomato Sauce
Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken cutlet covered with tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Conca D'oro
Breast of chicken battered and sauteed in white wine and lemon sauce.
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce.
Chicken Scaloppine
Sauteed chicken with fresh mushrooms in white wine sauce.
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal cutlet covered with tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Veal Scaloppine
Sauteed veal with fresh mushrooms in white wine sauce.
Veal Conca D'oro
Veal battered and sauteed in white wine and lemon sauce.
Veal Marsala
Sauteed veal with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp in white wine, garlic and lemon sauce over angel hair pasta
Shrimp Fradiavalo
Sauteed shrimp cooked in spicy marinara sauce over linguini
Seafood Ravioli
Seafood Ravioli topped with shrimp in a vodka pink cream sauce
Chef Recommendation's
Chicken Piccata
Sauteed Chicken with roasted red bell peppers and capers in a white wine and lemon sauce.
Eggplant Parm
Breaded eggplant cutlet covered with tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Mare & Monti
Sauteed Veal , Scallops and Shrimp with roast red peppers in champagne & lemon sauce.
Veal Monalisa
Sauteed Veal with spinach, mushroom and artichokes in Marsala cream sauce, served over penne pasta.
Veal Piccata
Sauteed veal with roasted red bell peppers and capers in a white wine and lemon sauce.
Veal Saltimbocca
Sauteed veal covered with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella in reduction of porto wine and pink peppercorn
Side Dish
Meatball
Two meatball with tomato sauce
Sausage
1 link of Italian sausage with tomato sauce
Sauteed Mushrooms
Side dish of sauteed mushrooms
Broccoli
Steamed broccoli with butter sauce
Sauteed Spinach
Side of sauteed spinach in garlic and olive oil
Side Pasta w/Tomato Sauce
Side Pasta w/Meat Sauce
Side Pasta w/Alfredo sauce
Desserts
Tiramisu
Soft layers of lady fingers soaked in espresso coffee and rum, filled with marscarpone cheese and dusted with rich cocoa powder
Cannoli
3 classic mini cannoli shell filled with cannoli cream and chocolate chips.
Cake of the Day
Cheese Cake
Gelato
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Chocolate Blackout
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Cookie Monster
Panna Cotta
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Velvet Cheesecake
Lunch
Half Ham & Cheese Half Salad
Half Italian Sub Half Salad
Cheese Steak
Grill Philly steak with white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
Chicken Parmigiana sub
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Chicken Wrap
Grill chicken ,roast red pepper,sauteed onions and mozzarella.
Club Sub
Ham, turkey and provolone cheese on sub roll with, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing
Eggplant parmigiana sub
Breaded eggplant cutlet with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Grill Chicken & Cheese
Grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
Gyro
Gyro meat on pita bread with, lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Gyro
Grilled Chicken on pita bread with, lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce.
Ham & Cheese
Ham and provolone cheese with, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
Italian Sub
Ham, salami and provolone cheese with, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
Meatball & pepper
Meatball tomato sauce and green peppers
Meatball parmigiana
Meatball , tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Pizza Steak
Grill Philly steak with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Veal Parmigiana sub
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Po 'Boy
Fried oysters with lettuce, tomato, onions and roast red pepper dressing.
San Daniele Sub
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roast red pepper, basil with lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
Sausage & Peppers
Sausage with tomato sauce and green peppers
Sausage parmigiana
Sausage with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Steak & Pepper
Grill Philly steak and green peppers with lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
Steak Wrap
Grill Philly steak ,green peppers, mushroom, grill onions and mozzarella cheese.
Turkey Sub
Oven roast turkey with lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
Veggie sub
Grill green peppers, mushroom, hot peppers, onions, black olives and cheese with lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
Kids
Kid CK /FF
Kid Pasta Tomato Sauce
pasta with tomato sauce
Kid Meat Ravioli
Meat ravioli with tomato sauce
Kid Alfredo
Pasta with Alfredo sauce
Kid pasta Meatball
pasta with tomato sauce and meatball
Kid Cheese Ravioli
Cheese ravioli with tomato sauce
Kid Pasta Butter
Pasta with butter sauce
Kid Spa Meat Sauce
Pasta with meat sauce
Kid chicken Parmigiana
Kid Salmon and Fries
Macaroni & Cheese
Side
SM Pizza
Small Pizza
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano
*Small Franks
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano . Includes eight regular toppings.
Sm White
Includes Ricotta, Garlic, Mozzarella, Provolone.
Sm Margherita
San Marzaso pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil.
Sm San Daniele
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh basil and shaved parmigiano cheese.
Gluten Free Pizza
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano.
*Sm Veggie Pizza
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano. Includes eight regular veggie toppings.
*Sm Meat Lover
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano. Includes eight regular meat toppings.
Personal
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano.
Kid pizza
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella .
SMALL DOUGH
SM CAULIFLOWER CRUST
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano.
LG Pizza
Large Pizza
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano.
Lg Franks
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano. Includes eight regular toppings
Lg White
Includes Ricotta, Garlic, Mozzarella, Provolone.
Lg Margherita
San Marzaso pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil.
Lg San Daniele
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh basil and shaved parmigiano cheese.
Lg Veggie Pizza
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano. Includes eight regular veggie toppings
Lg Meat Lovers
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano. Includes eight regular meat toppings
LARGE DOUGH
SM Calzone
LG Calzone
SM Stromboli
Sm Stromboli
Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers & Sausage baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust
Sm Steak Stromboli
Steak and Mozzarella baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust
Sm Chicken Stromboli
Grill chicken and mozzarella baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust
Sm Veggie Stromboli
Mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper and onions baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust
LG stromboli
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Beer
Red Wine
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico, VA 23238