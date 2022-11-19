Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Frank's West Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

330 Reviews

$$

11238 Patterson Ave

Henrico, VA 23238

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Small Pizza
Small Greek Salad

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00

Toasted bread topped with chopped fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and basil.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Breaded chicken chunks dairy free, peanut free and egg free

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 fried chicken wings. Choice of hot, medium or mild sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Fried calamari served with lemon and side of chunky marinara sauce.

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Steak fries.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Steak fries baked with mozzarella cheese.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$7.00
Melenzane

Melenzane

$10.00

Breaded fried eggplant baked with mozzarella cheese topped with chunky marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Mussels Alla Frank

$12.00

Sauteed mussels with garlic in white wine marinara sauce.

Oysters

Oysters

$13.00

Lightly breaded and fried served with a side of roast red pepper dressing.

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Salads

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$6.95

Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives and onions

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$10.95

Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives and onions

Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$8.95

Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and feta cheese

Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$13.95

Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and feta cheese

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.95

Tomato, fresh Mozzarella and basil with a balsamic glaze dressing.

Small Antipasto

Small Antipasto

$10.95

Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives,peppers, onions,mushroom,pepperoni,ham,salami, artichokes and mozzarella

Large Antipasto

Large Antipasto

$16.95

Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives,peppers, onions,mushroom,pepperoni,ham,salami, artichokes and mozzarella

Small Chicken Salad

Small Chicken Salad

$11.95

Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and chicken

Large Chicken Salad

Large Chicken Salad

$17.95

Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and chicken

Oyster Salad

Oyster Salad

$15.95

Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions,walnuts and oysters

Pasta

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$18.00

Penne pasta with tomato sauce and ricotta baked with mozzarella cheese

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Baked with mozzarella cheese.

Farfalle alla Tony

Farfalle alla Tony

$20.00

Farfalle pasta with grilled chicken, fried zucchini, fresh basil and fresh tomato in a garlic and oil sauce.

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.00

Classic meat lasagna

Linguini Pescatore

Linguini Pescatore

$23.00

linguini pasta with mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp, calamari and salmon in a marinara sauce.

Linguini Poseidon

$22.00

Linguini pasta with Mussels, shrimp,cherry tomatoes and basil in white wine sauce.

Linguini Red Clams

Linguini Red Clams

$19.00

Linguini pasta with little neck clams and garlic in red clam sauce.

Linguini White Clams

Linguini White Clams

$19.00

Linguini pasta with little neck clams and garlic in white wine sauce.

Manicotti

Manicotti

$18.00

Two large pasta shells stuffed with a mixture of ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese with tomato sauce.

Meat Cannelloni

Meat Cannelloni

$18.00

Two large pasta shells stuffed with a mixture of beef, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese with tomato sauce.

Meat Ravioli

$17.00

Baked with mozzarella cheese.

Mediterranean Spaghetti

$18.00

Spaghetti with feta cheese and provolone cheese in marinara sauce.

Penne Toscana

$19.00

Penne pasta with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, chicken, sun dried tomato, and pine nuts.

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$19.00

Penne pasta with apple-wood smoked bacon in a vodka pink cream sauce.

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.00

Spaghetti with smoked apple-wood bacon, egg yolks and cream

Spaghetti alla Franks

Spaghetti alla Franks

$18.00

Baked with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.00
Spaghetti Meatballs

Spaghetti Meatballs

$18.00

Spaghetti Meatsauce

$17.00

Spaghetti Sausage

$18.00

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$16.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.95

Breaded chicken cutlet covered with tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Conca D'oro

Chicken Conca D'oro

$21.95

Breast of chicken battered and sauteed in white wine and lemon sauce.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

Sauteed chicken with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Scaloppine

Chicken Scaloppine

$21.95

Sauteed chicken with fresh mushrooms in white wine sauce.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$23.95

Breaded veal cutlet covered with tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Veal Scaloppine

Veal Scaloppine

$23.95

Sauteed veal with fresh mushrooms in white wine sauce.

Veal Conca D'oro

Veal Conca D'oro

$23.95

Veal battered and sauteed in white wine and lemon sauce.

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$23.95

Sauteed veal with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$24.95

Sauteed shrimp in white wine, garlic and lemon sauce over angel hair pasta

Shrimp Fradiavalo

Shrimp Fradiavalo

$24.95

Sauteed shrimp cooked in spicy marinara sauce over linguini

Seafood Ravioli

Seafood Ravioli

$24.95

Seafood Ravioli topped with shrimp in a vodka pink cream sauce

Chef Recommendation's

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Sauteed Chicken with roasted red bell peppers and capers in a white wine and lemon sauce.

Eggplant Parm

$23.00

Breaded eggplant cutlet covered with tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Mare & Monti

Mare & Monti

$25.95

Sauteed Veal , Scallops and Shrimp with roast red peppers in champagne & lemon sauce.

Veal Monalisa

$25.95

Sauteed Veal with spinach, mushroom and artichokes in Marsala cream sauce, served over penne pasta.

Veal Piccata

$25.00

Sauteed veal with roasted red bell peppers and capers in a white wine and lemon sauce.

Veal Saltimbocca

$25.00

Sauteed veal covered with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella in reduction of porto wine and pink peppercorn

Side Dish

Meatball

$6.00

Two meatball with tomato sauce

Sausage

$6.00

1 link of Italian sausage with tomato sauce

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Side dish of sauteed mushrooms

Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed broccoli with butter sauce

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Side of sauteed spinach in garlic and olive oil

Side Pasta w/Tomato Sauce

$7.00

Side Pasta w/Meat Sauce

$9.00

Side Pasta w/Alfredo sauce

$9.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Soft layers of lady fingers soaked in espresso coffee and rum, filled with marscarpone cheese and dusted with rich cocoa powder

Cannoli

Cannoli

$7.00

3 classic mini cannoli shell filled with cannoli cream and chocolate chips.

Cake of the Day

$7.00
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$7.00
Gelato

Gelato

$5.00
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Chocolate Blackout

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Chocolate Blackout

$7.00
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Cookie Monster

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Cookie Monster

$7.00
Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$7.00Out of stock
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Velvet Cheesecake

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Velvet Cheesecake

$7.00

Lunch

Half Ham & Cheese Half Salad

$10.00

Half Italian Sub Half Salad

$10.00
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$10.00

Grill Philly steak with white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.

Chicken Parmigiana sub

Chicken Parmigiana sub

$10.00

Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grill chicken ,roast red pepper,sauteed onions and mozzarella.

Club Sub

Club Sub

$12.00

Ham, turkey and provolone cheese on sub roll with, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing

Eggplant parmigiana sub

Eggplant parmigiana sub

$10.00

Breaded eggplant cutlet with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Grill Chicken & Cheese

Grill Chicken & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.

Gyro

Gyro

$9.00

Gyro meat on pita bread with, lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Grilled Chicken on pita bread with, lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Ham and provolone cheese with, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.00

Ham, salami and provolone cheese with, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.

Meatball & pepper

$10.00

Meatball tomato sauce and green peppers

Meatball parmigiana

$10.00

Meatball , tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$10.00

Grill Philly steak with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Veal Parmigiana sub

Veal Parmigiana sub

$12.00

Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Po 'Boy

Po 'Boy

$13.00

Fried oysters with lettuce, tomato, onions and roast red pepper dressing.

San Daniele Sub

San Daniele Sub

$12,300.00

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roast red pepper, basil with lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.

Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$10.00

Sausage with tomato sauce and green peppers

Sausage parmigiana

$10.00

Sausage with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Steak & Pepper

$10.00

Grill Philly steak and green peppers with lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.

Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$12.00

Grill Philly steak ,green peppers, mushroom, grill onions and mozzarella cheese.

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$10.00

Oven roast turkey with lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.

Veggie sub

Veggie sub

$10.00

Grill green peppers, mushroom, hot peppers, onions, black olives and cheese with lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.

Kids

Kid CK /FF

$10.00

Kid Pasta Tomato Sauce

$8.00

pasta with tomato sauce

Kid Meat Ravioli

$8.00

Meat ravioli with tomato sauce

Kid Alfredo

$9.00

Pasta with Alfredo sauce

Kid pasta Meatball

$10.00

pasta with tomato sauce and meatball

Kid Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Cheese ravioli with tomato sauce

Kid Pasta Butter

$8.00

Pasta with butter sauce

Kid Spa Meat Sauce

$9.00

Pasta with meat sauce

Kid chicken Parmigiana

$12.00

Kid Salmon and Fries

$14.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Side

Bottle Dressing

$11.00

Scoop Sauce

$4.50

Scoop Alfredo

$9.00

Scoop Meat Sauce

$8.00

Chips

$1.00
Fries

Fries

$4.00

Steak fries

Bread

$1.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

SM Pizza

Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$12.95

Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano

*Small Franks

$20.50

Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano . Includes eight regular toppings.

Sm White

Sm White

$16.50

Includes Ricotta, Garlic, Mozzarella, Provolone.

Sm Margherita

Sm Margherita

$17.50

San Marzaso pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil.

Sm San Daniele

Sm San Daniele

$17.50

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh basil and shaved parmigiano cheese.

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.50

Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano.

*Sm Veggie Pizza

$20.50

Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano. Includes eight regular veggie toppings.

*Sm Meat Lover

$20.50

Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano. Includes eight regular meat toppings.

Personal

$10.00

Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano.

Kid pizza

$9.00

Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella .

SMALL DOUGH

SMALL DOUGH

$3.00

SM CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$14.00

Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano.

LG Pizza

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$15.50

Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano.

Lg Franks

$26.50

Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano. Includes eight regular toppings

Lg White

Lg White

$21.50

Includes Ricotta, Garlic, Mozzarella, Provolone.

Lg Margherita

Lg Margherita

$24.00

San Marzaso pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil.

Lg San Daniele

Lg San Daniele

$24.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh basil and shaved parmigiano cheese.

Lg Veggie Pizza

$26.50

Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano. Includes eight regular veggie toppings

Lg Meat Lovers

$26.50

Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano. Includes eight regular meat toppings

LARGE DOUGH

LARGE DOUGH

$3.50

SM Calzone

Sm Calzone

Sm Calzone

$12.00

Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust.

LG Calzone

Lg Calzone

Lg Calzone

$20.50

Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust.

SM Stromboli

Sm Stromboli

Sm Stromboli

$12.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers & Sausage baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust

Sm Steak Stromboli

Sm Steak Stromboli

$14.00

Steak and Mozzarella baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust

Sm Chicken Stromboli

Sm Chicken Stromboli

$14.00

Grill chicken and mozzarella baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust

Sm Veggie Stromboli

Sm Veggie Stromboli

$14.00

Mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper and onions baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust

LG stromboli

Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers & Sausage baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust.
Lg Stromboli

Lg Stromboli

$20.50

Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers & Sausage baked in an envelope of tender Italian Crust.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Espresso

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Shirley temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.25

Cherry Pepsi

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Beer

Budweiser

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Moretti

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken

$7.00

Hadywood Pils

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

Red Wine

btl Chianti Riserva

$42.00

btl Gabbiano Chianti

$30.00

btl Malbec

$30.00

btl Montepulciano

$30.00

btl Pinot Nero

$30.00

btl Sangiovese

$30.00

btl Bixio Cabernet

$33.00

btl Sottoriva Merlot

$33.00

Super Toscana

$55.00

Nero Di Troia

$30.00

Syrah Malbech

$42.00

Rosso di Montalcino

$52.00

Polifemo

$65.00

White Wine

BTL William Hill

$33.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Masereto

$30.00

BTL Prosecco DOC

$32.00

BTL Riesling

$30.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
