Frank's Pizza & Pasta

728 Reviews

$$

6620 BELAIR RD

BALTIMORE, MD 21206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
French Fries
Cheese Steak

NY Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Gourmet Pizza

Pepperoni, Italian sausage and mushrooms

Bianca Pizza

No Sauce Only Cheese

Margarita Pizza

Mozzarella, basil and sauce

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

Mediterranean Pizza

Meat Lover’s Pizza

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef

Vegetable Pizza

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives

Steak Pizza

Steak, sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

White Pizza

Supreme Pizza

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, ground beef, black olives and extra cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

Spaghetti Pie

$27.98

Sicilian Thick Square Pizzas

14"x14"

Cheese Sicilian

$16.99

Tomato and cheese

Gourmet Sicilian

$20.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage and mushrooms

Vegetarian Sicilian

$20.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions and black olives

Supreme Sicilian

$23.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, ground beef, black olives and extra cheese

Chicago

Cheese Chicago

$16.99Out of stock

Gourmet Chicago

$20.99Out of stock

Vegetarian Chicago

$20.99Out of stock

Supreme Gourmet

$23.99Out of stock

Stromboli

Pizza Turnover. Our fresh dough folded around lots of mozareela cheese with out secret homemade pizza sauce

Stromboli

$13.99

Mozzarella cheese and sauce

Gourmet Stromboli

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage and mushrooms

Steak Stromboli

$14.99

Calzone

Pizza turnover with ricotta and mozzarella cheese served with side of sauce

Calzone

$13.99

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$14.99

Gourmet Calzone

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage and mushrooms

Mushroom Calzone

$14.99

Mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

White Calzone

$14.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives

Rolls

Italian Sausage Roll

$6.95

Cheese, onions, green peppers, and side sauce

Ham & Pepperoni Roll

$6.95

Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and side sauce

Buffalo Chick Roll

$6.98Out of stock

Slice

Slice Cheese

$3.25

Slice Mediterranean

$4.45

Slice White

$3.99

Slice Bianca

$3.25

Slice Spaghetti

$5.99

Slice of the Day

$4.99

Slice Supreme

$5.25

Slice Eggplant Parm

$4.25

2 Slice Combo

$7.99

$3.99

Slice Marg

$3.99

Slice Meat Lover

$5.50

Slice Tartufo

$4.99

Pasta Classics

Spaghetti Special

$12.98

Italian spaghetti with 3 meatballs or 2 Italian sausage

Baked Dishes

$14.98

Italian Sausage & Green Peppers

$15.98

Rigatoni Genovese

$16.98

Meat sauce with bacon and green peas

Armando's Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.98

Hand breaded Eggplant Parm over spaghetti

Fettucini Alfredo

$14.98

Fettuccini and creamy alfredo sauce

Fettuccini Primavera

$15.98

Broccoli, mushrooms and carrots, Alfredo sauce

Napoletana

$12.98

Armando's marinara sauce, plum tomatoes with parmigiana cheese over rigatoni

Arrabiata (Spicy)

$12.98

Armando's marinara sauce, plum tomatoes with parmigiana cheese over rigatoni

Bella Donna (Puttanesca)

$14.98

Spaghetti in Armando's marinara sauce with Italian black olives and capers

Chicken Parm

$17.98

GOD FATHER

$18.98

Bolognese sauce with eggplant, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, rigatoni, gnocchi, and tortellini

Tortellini Alla Pana

$16.98

in a creamy alfredo sauce with bacon and ham

Bolognese

$14.98

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Marsala

$16.98

Chicken breast, marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms over rigatoni

Chicken Alfredo

$16.98

Alfredo sauce over fettuccini

Chicken Piccata

$17.98

Lemon wine sauce with mushrooms and capers over angel hair

Chicken Refugio

$16.98

Chicken breast, pink sauce with mushrooms and tomatoes over penne

Modo Mio

$17.98

Chicken breast and seasoned eggplant, pesto sauce over spaghetti

Miseno

$17.98

Chicken breast pieces with button mushrooms, fire roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, and capers, pink sauce over penne

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.98

Vesuvio

$17.99

Peasano

$17.98

Millano

$20.98

Pollo Sicilliano

$17.98

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.98

Chick Carobonara

$18.98

Chick Sorrento

$18.98

Chicken, ham, mozzarella cheese, with mushroom and diced tomatoes over angel hair in a marsala sauce.

Lemon Chicken

$17.98

Veal Dishes

Veal Armando

$21.98

Spinach and button mushrooms, marsala wine sauce topped with mozzarella cheese over linguini

Veal Marsala

$21.98

Marsala wine sauce with mushrooms over rigatoni

Veal Piccata

$21.98

Lemon wine sauce with mushrooms and capers over spaghetti

Veal Cappricossa

$21.98

Spinach, mushrooms and fire roasted red peppers in a light marinara sauce over linguini

Veal Parmigiana

$20.98

Hand carved veal in homemade Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and parmigiana cheeses over spaghetti

Veal Daniel

$21.98

Alfredo sauce with fresh button mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach over fettuccini

Land & Sea Dishes

Rosa

$21.98

Chicken, shrimp and lump crabmeat with pink sauce over bow tie

Caruso

$21.98

Chicken and shrimp with pesto sauce over bow tie

Milano

$20.98

Chicken and shrimp, marinra sauce wiht mushrooms over angel hair, mozzarella cheese

Capriccio

$21.98

Jumbo shrimp and Italian sausage with roasted red peppers in a mildly spicy rosa sauce over bow tie

Seafood Dishes

Alla Felicia

$19.98

Jumbo shrimp and lump crabmeat, marinara sauce over rotini

Mediterano

$21.98

Shrimp and lump crabmeat with scallops and pink sauce over fettuccini

Vongole (Clams)

$18.98

Cheery stone clams and chopped clams in your choice of a red or white wine sauce over linguini

Mussels Dinner

$17.98

A red or white wine sauce over linguini (spicy optional)

Pescatore

$24.98

Jump shrimp, clams, and mussels in your choice of a red marinara or white wine sauce over linguini

Shrimp Scampi

$18.98

Jumbo shrimp in a lemon wine sauce over linguini

Shrimp Parm

$19.98

Jumbo shrimp in marinara sauce over linguini topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Verde

$20.98

Jumbo shrimp and scallops, pesto sauce over fettuccini

Chesapeake

$21.98

Jumbo shrimp, crabmeat and portabella mushrooms, pink sauce over linguini

Cardinale

$19.98

Jumbo shrimp, mushrooms and roasted red peppers, pink sauce over penne

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.98

Alfredo sauce over fettuccini

Lobster Ravioli

$20.98

Posillipo

$20.98

Shrimp and scallops in a lemon wine sauce over linguini

Positano

$21.98

Jumbo shrimp and clams, marinara sauce over bow ties

Salmon and Crabmeat

$22.98

Fresh salmon and crabmeat in a vodka pink sauce with lump crabmeat over bow ties

Shrimp Marinara

$18.98

Shrimp Primavera

$20.98

Calamare Dinner

$19.98

Piemontese

$20.98

Amore

$20.99

Marechiaro

$20.98

Alla Mimo

$20.98

Risotto Pescatore

$26.98

Steak Subs

100% Real Beef
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

choose your toppings!

Regular Steak Sub

Chicken Cheese Steak

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheese Steak

Pizza Steak

Frank's Special Steak

Green Peppers, Fried Onions, Pepperoni, side of our secret sauce

Cold Cut Subs

choose your toppings!

Ham & Cheese

Italian Cold Cut

Regular Cold Cut

Ham, turkey and American cheese

Turkey Breast

Roast Beef

Leave It To Frank

Toasted Italian cold cuts with pepperoni and special seasoning

Roast Beef & Turkey Breast

Hot Subs

Meatball Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

Toasted with mozzarella cheese and sauce. Prepared fresh in house

Italian Sausage Parmigiana

Cheese and Sauce

Hamburger

Sm 1/4 lb or Lg 1/2 pound

Cheeseburger

Sm 1/4 lb or Lg 1/2 pound

Buffalo Chicken Sub

With spicy wing sauce and bleu cheese or parmesan pepper dressing

Chicken Filet

Freshly breaded in house

Veal Parmigiana

Toasted with mozzarella cheese and sauce

Vegetable Sub

Mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, hots, toasted

Eggplant Parmigiana

Grilled Chicken

Pizza Sub

Hamburger Angus

$11.99

Seafood Subs

Crab Cake Sub

$18.99Out of stock

Homemade, broiled

Flounder Filet Sub

Flounder Sub w Cheese

With melted cheese

Fried Shrimp Sub

$12.98

Sub Combo

Sub Combo

$13.99

Appetizers & Sides

Fried Calamari

$11.98

Prepared Fresh

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.98

With tomato sauce

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.98

Mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers

Zia Lea

$13.98

Eggplant filled with spinach, provolone cheese, and bacon (optional without bacon). Served with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and tomatoes.

Spicy Meatballs (6)

Spicy Meatballs (6)

$9.98

Panino

$3.98

Breadsticks filled with fresh tomatoes and herbs toasted in the oven

Egg Plant Panino

$4.50

Onion Rings

$5.98

Garlic Bread

$3.98

Garlic Bread W/Cheese

$4.96

8 Bread Sticks

$5.85

Breaded Mushrooms (12)

$6.98

Broccoli Bites (12)

$6.98Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.98Out of stock

Cheddar Cheese

Clams Renee

$13.98

Clams in a lite lemon garlic wine sauce (spicy optional)

Sauted Broccoli

$6.99

Sauted Spinach

$6.99

Spinach with garlic and parmesan cheese

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.99

Mussels

$11.99

Marinara or a garlic wine sauce (spicy optional)

Chips

$1.25

2 Bread Stix

$1.99

Round Bread

$5.99

T Shirt

$19.99

Dough Bll

$5.99

DIY

$13.99

Fries

French Fries

$3.98

Large cut

Cheese Steak Fries

$9.98

Steak and cheese with parmesan pepper dressing

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99Out of stock

Old Bay Fries

$4.39

Pizza Fries

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Large French Fries

$6.99

Wings

Wings

$8.98+

Salad

Garden Salad

$6.99+

Caesar Salad

$6.99+
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.45
Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$10.45

Ham, provolone, and genoa salami

Frank's Salad

$10.45

Turkey, roast beef, and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Salad

$10.99

Cheese Steak Salad

$10.99

Chick CHST Salad

$10.99

Meat Ball & Fresh Mozz

$10.98

Side Salad

$4.99

Soups

Cream of Crab Soup

Cream of Crab Soup

$6.25
Fagoli Soup

Fagoli Soup

$6.25

Italian bean soup with pasta

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.45

With homemade egg noodles

Italian Wedding Soup

$6.25Out of stock

Platters

Crabcake Platter

$24.99+Out of stock

Flounder (2)

$11.98

Chicken Tenders (5)

$11.98

Buffalo Tenders (5)

$12.98

Jumbo Fried Shrimp (10)

$11.98

Children’s Menu

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$7.75

Chicken Tenders (3) with French Fries

$7.75

Baby Shells in Pink Sauce

$7.75

Stuffed Shells

$7.75

Stuffed Ravioli

$7.75

Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.75

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.59

Tiramisu

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.20

Cheesecake Factory New York Style Cheesecake

$5.39

Limoncello Cake

$5.25

Zeppoli

$4.98

Oreo Cake

$5.20

Red Velvet

$5.25Out of stock

Beverages

Pepsi

$1.99+

Diet Pepsi

$2.39+

Sierra Mist

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Mt. Dew

$1.99+

Pink Lemonade

$1.99+

1/2 & 1/2 (Tea Lemonade)

$1.99+

Iced Tea

$1.99+

Freshly brewed

Water

$0.00+

Bottled Water

$1.99

Cup Of Ice

$0.85

Can

$1.25

San Pel

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$1.99+

Refill

$0.99

Italian Party Specialties

Baked Rigatoni Trays

$99.00

Chicken Marsala

$115.00

Chicken Refugio

$115.00

Super Salads

$46.98+

Side Orders

Party Meatballs & Sauce

$26.99+

Italian Sausage & Green Peppers

$55.99+

Greek Salad

$46.98+

Caesar Salad

$36.98+

Panino

$19.98+

Homemade breadsticks filled with tomatoes and herbs; oven roasted

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Fresh Bread Sticks 12

$5.99Out of stock

Italian Party Specials

Shrimp & Crab Amore

$139.00

Pink sauce over penne

Italian Sausage & Fresh Green Peppers

$115.00

Sautéed in marinara sauce over penne

Primavera

$46.99+

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Carrots with Alfredo Sauce (optional pink sauce) over penne

Alla Felicia

$139.00

Jumbo shrimp and lump crab meat, marinara sauce with parmesan cheese

Chicken & Shrimp Milano

$148.00

Breast of chicken and shrimp, marinara sauce with mushrooms over angel hair pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$139.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a lite butter garlic sauce with white wine over penne

Shrimp Marinara

$139.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in marinara sauce over pasta

Fresh Clams

$139.00

In a red marinara or white wine sauce over pasta

Fresh Mussels

$139.00

In a red marinara or white wine sauce over pasta

Wednesday Pasta Special

Wednesday Pasta Special

$18.98

Pizza Promo (2)

Tuesday Pizza Special

$18.98

Family Style

Baked Rigatoni, Family Style

Baked Rigatoni, Family Style

$55.98

Cheese Ravioli, Family Style

$54.98
Stuffed Shells, Family Style

Stuffed Shells, Family Style

$54.98
Refugio, Family Style

Refugio, Family Style

$65.98

Chicken, Button Mushrooms, diced tomatoes, creamy pink sauce over penne.

Chicken Marsala, Family Style

$65.98

Chicken and mushrooms in a creamy Marsala wine sauce over rigatoni.

Paesano, Family Style

$65.98
Rosa, Family Style

Rosa, Family Style

$76.98

Chicken, Shrimp, Crab meat, creamy pink sauce over bowtie. comes with a garden or Caesar Salad, breadsticks and dessert. feeds four.

Mediterano, Family Style

$79.98

Shrimp, Scallops, crabmeat in a creamy pink sauce over fettuccine. Feeds four.

Alla Felicia, Family Style

$79.89

Shrimp and crabmeat in a lite marinara sauce over rotini. Feeds four.

Verde, Family Style

Verde, Family Style

$79.98

Shrimp and Scallops in a creamy pesto sauce over penne. Feeds four.

Specials Board

Farmer's Wife

$19.99

Salmon Carluccio

$24.99

Veal Capricciosa

$23.99

Tortellini Piccata

$21.98
check markUpscale
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come and enjoy! Since 1985, quality food that brings people together.

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE, MD 21206

