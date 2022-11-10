- Home
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
728 Reviews
$$
6620 BELAIR RD
BALTIMORE, MD 21206
Popular Items
NY Pizzas
Cheese Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and mushrooms
Bianca Pizza
No Sauce Only Cheese
Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella, basil and sauce
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Mediterranean Pizza
Meat Lover’s Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef
Vegetable Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives
Steak Pizza
Steak, sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
White Pizza
Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, ground beef, black olives and extra cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Spaghetti Pie
Sicilian Thick Square Pizzas
Cheese Sicilian
Tomato and cheese
Gourmet Sicilian
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and mushrooms
Vegetarian Sicilian
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions and black olives
Supreme Sicilian
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, ground beef, black olives and extra cheese
Chicago
Stromboli
Calzone
Rolls
Slice
Pasta Classics
Spaghetti Special
Italian spaghetti with 3 meatballs or 2 Italian sausage
Baked Dishes
Italian Sausage & Green Peppers
Rigatoni Genovese
Meat sauce with bacon and green peas
Armando's Eggplant Parmigiana
Hand breaded Eggplant Parm over spaghetti
Fettucini Alfredo
Fettuccini and creamy alfredo sauce
Fettuccini Primavera
Broccoli, mushrooms and carrots, Alfredo sauce
Napoletana
Armando's marinara sauce, plum tomatoes with parmigiana cheese over rigatoni
Arrabiata (Spicy)
Armando's marinara sauce, plum tomatoes with parmigiana cheese over rigatoni
Bella Donna (Puttanesca)
Spaghetti in Armando's marinara sauce with Italian black olives and capers
Chicken Parm
GOD FATHER
Bolognese sauce with eggplant, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, rigatoni, gnocchi, and tortellini
Tortellini Alla Pana
in a creamy alfredo sauce with bacon and ham
Bolognese
Chicken Dishes
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast, marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms over rigatoni
Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce over fettuccini
Chicken Piccata
Lemon wine sauce with mushrooms and capers over angel hair
Chicken Refugio
Chicken breast, pink sauce with mushrooms and tomatoes over penne
Modo Mio
Chicken breast and seasoned eggplant, pesto sauce over spaghetti
Miseno
Chicken breast pieces with button mushrooms, fire roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, and capers, pink sauce over penne
Chicken Parmigiana
Vesuvio
Peasano
Millano
Pollo Sicilliano
Chicken Cacciatore
Chick Carobonara
Chick Sorrento
Chicken, ham, mozzarella cheese, with mushroom and diced tomatoes over angel hair in a marsala sauce.
Lemon Chicken
Veal Dishes
Veal Armando
Spinach and button mushrooms, marsala wine sauce topped with mozzarella cheese over linguini
Veal Marsala
Marsala wine sauce with mushrooms over rigatoni
Veal Piccata
Lemon wine sauce with mushrooms and capers over spaghetti
Veal Cappricossa
Spinach, mushrooms and fire roasted red peppers in a light marinara sauce over linguini
Veal Parmigiana
Hand carved veal in homemade Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and parmigiana cheeses over spaghetti
Veal Daniel
Alfredo sauce with fresh button mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach over fettuccini
Land & Sea Dishes
Rosa
Chicken, shrimp and lump crabmeat with pink sauce over bow tie
Caruso
Chicken and shrimp with pesto sauce over bow tie
Milano
Chicken and shrimp, marinra sauce wiht mushrooms over angel hair, mozzarella cheese
Capriccio
Jumbo shrimp and Italian sausage with roasted red peppers in a mildly spicy rosa sauce over bow tie
Seafood Dishes
Alla Felicia
Jumbo shrimp and lump crabmeat, marinara sauce over rotini
Mediterano
Shrimp and lump crabmeat with scallops and pink sauce over fettuccini
Vongole (Clams)
Cheery stone clams and chopped clams in your choice of a red or white wine sauce over linguini
Mussels Dinner
A red or white wine sauce over linguini (spicy optional)
Pescatore
Jump shrimp, clams, and mussels in your choice of a red marinara or white wine sauce over linguini
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp in a lemon wine sauce over linguini
Shrimp Parm
Jumbo shrimp in marinara sauce over linguini topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Verde
Jumbo shrimp and scallops, pesto sauce over fettuccini
Chesapeake
Jumbo shrimp, crabmeat and portabella mushrooms, pink sauce over linguini
Cardinale
Jumbo shrimp, mushrooms and roasted red peppers, pink sauce over penne
Shrimp Alfredo
Alfredo sauce over fettuccini
Lobster Ravioli
Posillipo
Shrimp and scallops in a lemon wine sauce over linguini
Positano
Jumbo shrimp and clams, marinara sauce over bow ties
Salmon and Crabmeat
Fresh salmon and crabmeat in a vodka pink sauce with lump crabmeat over bow ties
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp Primavera
Calamare Dinner
Piemontese
Amore
Marechiaro
Alla Mimo
Risotto Pescatore
Steak Subs
Cold Cut Subs
Hot Subs
Meatball Parmigiana
Chicken Parmigiana
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and sauce. Prepared fresh in house
Italian Sausage Parmigiana
Cheese and Sauce
Hamburger
Sm 1/4 lb or Lg 1/2 pound
Cheeseburger
Sm 1/4 lb or Lg 1/2 pound
Buffalo Chicken Sub
With spicy wing sauce and bleu cheese or parmesan pepper dressing
Chicken Filet
Freshly breaded in house
Veal Parmigiana
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and sauce
Vegetable Sub
Mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, hots, toasted
Eggplant Parmigiana
Grilled Chicken
Pizza Sub
Hamburger Angus
Seafood Subs
Sub Combo
Appetizers & Sides
Fried Calamari
Prepared Fresh
Mozzarella Sticks
With tomato sauce
Mozzarella Caprese
Mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers
Zia Lea
Eggplant filled with spinach, provolone cheese, and bacon (optional without bacon). Served with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and tomatoes.
Spicy Meatballs (6)
Panino
Breadsticks filled with fresh tomatoes and herbs toasted in the oven
Egg Plant Panino
Onion Rings
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread W/Cheese
8 Bread Sticks
Breaded Mushrooms (12)
Broccoli Bites (12)
Jalapeno Poppers
Cheddar Cheese
Clams Renee
Clams in a lite lemon garlic wine sauce (spicy optional)
Sauted Broccoli
Sauted Spinach
Spinach with garlic and parmesan cheese
Sauteed Mushrooms
Mussels
Marinara or a garlic wine sauce (spicy optional)
Chips
2 Bread Stix
Round Bread
T Shirt
Dough Bll
DIY
Fries
Wings
Salad
Soups
Platters
Italian Party Specialties
Side Orders
Italian Party Specials
Shrimp & Crab Amore
Pink sauce over penne
Italian Sausage & Fresh Green Peppers
Sautéed in marinara sauce over penne
Primavera
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Carrots with Alfredo Sauce (optional pink sauce) over penne
Alla Felicia
Jumbo shrimp and lump crab meat, marinara sauce with parmesan cheese
Chicken & Shrimp Milano
Breast of chicken and shrimp, marinara sauce with mushrooms over angel hair pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a lite butter garlic sauce with white wine over penne
Shrimp Marinara
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in marinara sauce over pasta
Fresh Clams
In a red marinara or white wine sauce over pasta
Fresh Mussels
In a red marinara or white wine sauce over pasta
Family Style
Baked Rigatoni, Family Style
Cheese Ravioli, Family Style
Stuffed Shells, Family Style
Refugio, Family Style
Chicken, Button Mushrooms, diced tomatoes, creamy pink sauce over penne.
Chicken Marsala, Family Style
Chicken and mushrooms in a creamy Marsala wine sauce over rigatoni.
Paesano, Family Style
Rosa, Family Style
Chicken, Shrimp, Crab meat, creamy pink sauce over bowtie. comes with a garden or Caesar Salad, breadsticks and dessert. feeds four.
Mediterano, Family Style
Shrimp, Scallops, crabmeat in a creamy pink sauce over fettuccine. Feeds four.
Alla Felicia, Family Style
Shrimp and crabmeat in a lite marinara sauce over rotini. Feeds four.
Verde, Family Style
Shrimp and Scallops in a creamy pesto sauce over penne. Feeds four.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come and enjoy! Since 1985, quality food that brings people together.
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE, MD 21206