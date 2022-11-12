- Home
Pizza
Frank's Place - Manchester
376 Reviews
$
104 E. Main
734-428-8003
Manchester, MI 48158
Popular Items
Pizza Legends
Personal Super Pizza
$15.00
Small Super Pizza
$18.00
Medium Super Pizza
$21.00
Large Super Pizza
$24.00
Xtra Large Super Pizza
$28.00
Personal Deluxe Pizza
$16.00
Small Deluxe Pizza
$20.00
Medium Deluxe Pizza
$23.00
Large Deluxe Pizza
$26.00
Xtra Large Deluxe Pizza
$29.00
Personal Tomato Butter Basil Pizza
$12.00
Sm Tomato Butter Basil Pizza
$15.00
Med Tomato Butter Basil Pizza
$18.00
Lg Tomato Butter Basil Pizza
$20.00
XL Tomato Butter Basil Pizza
$23.00
Personal B.L.T. Pizza
$14.00
Sm B.L.T. Pizza
$17.00
Med B.L.T. Pizza
$19.00
Lg B.L.T. Pizza
$22.00
XL B.L.T. Pizza
$25.00
Personal Hawaiian Pizza
$12.00
Sm Hawaiian Pizza
$15.00
Med Hawaiian Pizza
$18.00
Lg Hawaiian Pizza
$20.00
XL Hawaiian Pizza
$23.00
Personal Porky Pig
$14.00Out of stock
Sm Porky Pig
$17.00
Med Porky Pig
$19.00
Lg Porky Pig
$22.00
XL Porky Pig
$25.00
Personal Mexican Pizza
$14.00
Sm Mexican Pizza
$17.00
Med Mexican Pizza
$19.00
Lg Mexican Pizza
$22.00
XL Mexican Pizza
$25.00
Personal Double Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$14.00
Sm Double Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$17.00
Med Double Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$19.00
Lg Double Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$22.00
XL Double Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$25.00
Personal Chicken BBQ Pizza
$14.00
Sm Chicken BBQ Pizza
$17.00
Med Chicken BBQ Pizza
$19.00
Lg Chicken BBQ Pizza
$22.00
XL Chicken BBQ Pizza
$25.00
Personal Meat Lovers Pizza
$14.00
Sm Meat Lovers Pizza
$17.00
Med Meat Lovers Pizza
$19.00
Lg Meat Lovers Pizza
$22.00
XL Meat Lovers Pizza
$25.00
Personal veggie
$14.00
Small veggie
$17.00
Medium veggie
$19.00
Large veggie
$22.00
Xtra large veggie
$25.00
Personal cbr
$14.00
Small cbr
$17.00
Medium cbr
$19.00
Large cbr
$22.00
Xtra large cbr
$25.00
medium pepperoni pizza
$12.26Out of stock
Build Your Own Pizza
Grinders
9 Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
$9.50
18 Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
$17.00
9 Classic Grinder
$9.50
18 Classic Grinder
$17.00
9 Pizza Grinder
$9.50
18 Pizza Grinder
$17.00
9 Italian Grinder
$9.50
18 Italian Grinder
$17.00
9 Turkey Grinder
$9.50
18 Turkey Grinder
$17.00
9 Ham & Cheese Grinder
$9.50
18 Ham & Cheese Grinder
$17.00
9 Meatball Grinder
$9.50
18 Meatball Grinder
$17.00
9 Greek Grinder
$9.50
18 Greek Grinder
$17.00
9 Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato,basil
$9.50
18 Fresh Mozzarella
$17.00
9 Sicillian
$9.50
18 Sicillian
$17.00
9 Veggie
$9.50
18 Veggie
$17.00
Cuban
$11.50
Pitas
Wraps
Subs
Starters
Soups
Cup Tomato Basil
$3.50
Cup Loaded Potato
$3.50Out of stock
Smoked Sausage And Lentils
$3.50Out of stock
Cup Guinness French Onion
$3.50Out of stock
Cup Chicken Pot Pie
$3.50Out of stock
Cup Beer Cheese
$3.50Out of stock
Cup Clam Chowder
$3.50Out of stock
Cup Ham and Bean
$3.50Out of stock
Cup Soup of the Day
$3.50
Cup Chili
$3.50
Cup Stuff Green Pepper
$3.50Out of stock
Cup Chicken Tortilla Cup
$3.50Out of stock
Chicken Noodle
$3.50Out of stock
Bowl Tomato Basil
$4.50
Bowl Loaded Potato
$4.50Out of stock
Side Salad, Ask About Dressing
$4.50
Bowl Guiness French Onion
$4.50Out of stock
Bowl Chicken Pot Pie
$4.50
Bowl Beer Cheese
$4.50Out of stock
Bowl Clam Chowder
$4.50Out of stock
Bowl Ham and Bean
$4.50Out of stock
Bowl Soup of the Day
$4.50
Bowl Chili
$4.50
Stuffed Green Pepper
$4.50Out of stock
Chicken Tortilla Bowl
$4.50Out of stock
Chicken Noodle
$4.50Out of stock
Burger
Sandwiches
Entree
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$13.00
Dinner Lasagna
$14.00
Italiano Chicken Bake
$12.00
Fettuccini Alfredo
$12.00
Mostaccioli
$12.00
Chicken Parmesan
$13.00
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
$15.00
Meaty Ravioli
$14.00
Cod Basket
$14.00
Macaroni and Cheese Dinner
$12.00
pesto alfredo
$15.00
Chicken Tender Basket
$14.00
Breaded Chicken
$6.00
Pasta Primavera
$14.00Out of stock
Salad
Italian Fare
Sides
Small Home Fries
$3.00
Small Sweet Potato
$3.00
Curly Fries
$3.00
Large Home Fries
$6.00
Large Sweet Potato
$6.00
Fried Mushrooms
$7.00
Cheese sticks
$7.00
Battered Onion Rings
$7.00
Applesauce
$1.00
Coleslaw
$1.00
Loaf Of Bread
$4.25Out of stock
Slice Of Bread
$0.65
Focaccia
$6.00Out of stock
Pepperoni Loaf
$7.00Out of stock
Croutons
$4.00Out of stock
Extras
Pizza Sauce Sm
$0.45
Pizza Sauce Lg
$0.80
Ranch Sm
$0.50
Ranch Lg
$1.00
Nacho Cheese Sauce Sm
$0.45
Nacho Cheese Sauce Lg
$0.80
Horsey Sauce Sm
$0.45
Alfredo Sauce Lg
$1.50
BBQ Sauce Sm
$0.45
Garlic Butter Lg
$0.80
Frank Wrap sauce Sm
$0.45
Sour Cream Sm
$0.45
Salsa Sm
$0.45
Single Meatball
$3.00
Tarter Sauce Sm
$0.45
Breaded Chicken
$5.00
12 Oz Ranch
$4.00
Dessert & Pastry
Snickerdoodle Or Choco Chip
$2.00Out of stock
Brownies
$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Bars
$3.00Out of stock
Tiramisu
$5.99Out of stock
Cannoli
$3.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Twists
$3.50
Mousee
$1.50Out of stock
Cookie Everything
$3.00Out of stock
Blueberry Pie
$4.00Out of stock
Cider Bundt Cake
$4.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Bars
$4.00Out of stock
Goblin Grub
$3.00Out of stock
Kid's Menu
Comes With Apple Sauce
Lunch Menu
Cup of Soup & Side Salad
$6.00
Bowl of Soup & Side Salad
$7.00
Lunch Mostaccioli w/ Garlic Toast
$6.00
Lunch Spaghetti Meatball w/ Garlic Toast
$7.00Out of stock
Lunch Lasagna w/ Garlic Toast
$7.50Out of stock
Grilled Cheese & Cup of Soup
$7.00
Grilled Cheese & Bowl of Soup
$8.00
(Lunch)Greek Salad
$6.50
(Lunch)Chef Salad
$7.00
(Lunch) Antipasto Salad
$7.00
(Lunch)Chick Caesar Salad
$7.00
Lunch/ Cherry Salad
$7.00
(Lunch) Tom, Basil, Fresh Moz Salad
$6.00
Drinks
Dine In Soda
$2.15
To Go 16 oz.
$2.12
To Go 32 oz.
$2.25
12 oz can
$1.10
20 oz bottle
$1.89
2 liter
$2.75
To Go Six Pack
$12.00
V8/fruit Punch
$2.25
Glass Pop
$1.89
Sanpellegrino
$2.00
Sangria (Mason Jar)
$15.00Out of stock
4 Pack Glass Pop
$7.55
6 pack glass pop
$9.43
Md Energy
$2.69
Peace Tea
$1.50
dine in coffee
$1.42
Dine in Iced Tea
$1.89
milk
$1.75
chocolate milk
$1.75
hot chocolate
$1.35
hot tea
$1.49
Aquafina
$1.30
OJ Bottle
$1.25Out of stock
To go Coffee
$1.65
To go Iced Tea
$1.89
VEGETABLES
large red potato 3lb
$3.50Out of stock
1 large russet potato
$0.80Out of stock
large spanish onion 3lb
$4.00Out of stock
1 roma tomato
$0.50Out of stock
baby carrots 1lb
$2.00Out of stock
1 large green pepper
$1.00Out of stock
red potato salad
Out of stock
black bean quinoa
Out of stock
Italian Orzo Salad
Out of stock
Spaghetti salad
Out of stock
SLICED MEATS AND CHEESE
sliced dearborn ham 1lb
$6.99Out of stock
sliced smoked turkey 1lb
$6.99Out of stock
sliced provolone cheese 1lb
$5.99Out of stock
sliced american cheese 1lb
$3.99Out of stock
shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese 1lb
$4.00Out of stock
butter 1lb
$4.00Out of stock
a.p flour 5lb
$3.49Out of stock
Light Brown Sugar
$4.00Out of stock
PEPPERONI PIZZA KIT
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Frank's Place is a Family Pizzeria Serving Italian Food And More! Call us at: 734 - 428 - 8003 or 734 - 428 - 8004
Location
104 E. Main, 734-428-8003, Manchester, MI 48158
Gallery
