Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Frank's Place - Manchester

376 Reviews

$

104 E. Main

734-428-8003

Manchester, MI 48158

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Medium Pizza
Parmesan Tasty Twists

Pizza Legends

Personal Super Pizza

$15.00

Small Super Pizza

$18.00

Medium Super Pizza

$21.00

Large Super Pizza

$24.00

Xtra Large Super Pizza

$28.00

Personal Deluxe Pizza

$16.00

Small Deluxe Pizza

$20.00

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$23.00

Large Deluxe Pizza

$26.00

Xtra Large Deluxe Pizza

$29.00

Personal Tomato Butter Basil Pizza

$12.00

Sm Tomato Butter Basil Pizza

$15.00

Med Tomato Butter Basil Pizza

$18.00

Lg Tomato Butter Basil Pizza

$20.00

XL Tomato Butter Basil Pizza

$23.00

Personal B.L.T. Pizza

$14.00

Sm B.L.T. Pizza

$17.00

Med B.L.T. Pizza

$19.00

Lg B.L.T. Pizza

$22.00

XL B.L.T. Pizza

$25.00

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$23.00

Personal Porky Pig

$14.00Out of stock

Sm Porky Pig

$17.00

Med Porky Pig

$19.00

Lg Porky Pig

$22.00

XL Porky Pig

$25.00

Personal Mexican Pizza

$14.00

Sm Mexican Pizza

$17.00

Med Mexican Pizza

$19.00

Lg Mexican Pizza

$22.00

XL Mexican Pizza

$25.00

Personal Double Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.00

Sm Double Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.00

Med Double Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.00

Lg Double Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.00

XL Double Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$25.00

Personal Chicken BBQ Pizza

$14.00

Sm Chicken BBQ Pizza

$17.00

Med Chicken BBQ Pizza

$19.00

Lg Chicken BBQ Pizza

$22.00

XL Chicken BBQ Pizza

$25.00

Personal Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

Med Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.00

XL Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00

Personal veggie

$14.00

Small veggie

$17.00

Medium veggie

$19.00

Large veggie

$22.00

Xtra large veggie

$25.00

Personal cbr

$14.00

Small cbr

$17.00

Medium cbr

$19.00

Large cbr

$22.00

Xtra large cbr

$25.00

medium pepperoni pizza

$12.26Out of stock

Build Your Own Pizza

Personal Pizza

$8.50

Small Pizza

$10.50

Medium Pizza

$12.50

Large Pizza

$14.00

X-Large Pizza

$15.50

Sm Sicilian cheese bread

$7.50

Med Sicilian cheese bread

$9.00

Lg Sicilian cheese bread

$11.00

XL Sicilian cheese bread

$13.00

Bread Sticks

$6.00

Grinders

9 Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$9.50

18 Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$17.00

9 Classic Grinder

$9.50

18 Classic Grinder

$17.00

9 Pizza Grinder

$9.50

18 Pizza Grinder

$17.00

9 Italian Grinder

$9.50

18 Italian Grinder

$17.00

9 Turkey Grinder

$9.50

18 Turkey Grinder

$17.00

9 Ham & Cheese Grinder

$9.50

18 Ham & Cheese Grinder

$17.00

9 Meatball Grinder

$9.50

18 Meatball Grinder

$17.00

9 Greek Grinder

$9.50

18 Greek Grinder

$17.00

9 Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato,basil

$9.50

18 Fresh Mozzarella

$17.00

9 Sicillian

$9.50

18 Sicillian

$17.00

9 Veggie

$9.50

18 Veggie

$17.00

Cuban

$11.50

Pitas

Sicilian Pita

$9.50Out of stock

Veggie Pita

$9.50Out of stock

Italian Pita

$9.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Pita

$9.50Out of stock

Turkey Pita

$9.50Out of stock

Wraps

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$9.50

Loaded Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Parm Wrap

$9.50

Chick Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.50

Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Subs

8 Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.50

8 Classic Sub

$9.50

8 Greek Sub

$9.50

8 Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.50

8 Italian Sub

$9.50

8 Pizza Sub

$9.50

8 Steak Hoagie Sub

$9.50

8 Turkey Sub

$9.50

Meatball Sub

$9.50

Club Sub

$9.50Out of stock

Sicilian Sub

$9.50

Veggie Sub

$9.50

Starters

Parmesan Tasty Twists

$7.50

Ultimate Nachos

$9.50

Loaded Cheddar Fries

$8.50

Franks Wings

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.50

Charcuterie Board

$12.00Out of stock

Bruschetta

$9.50

Hummus

$10.00Out of stock

Soups

Cup Tomato Basil

$3.50

Cup Loaded Potato

$3.50Out of stock

Smoked Sausage And Lentils

$3.50Out of stock

Cup Guinness French Onion

$3.50Out of stock

Cup Chicken Pot Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Cup Beer Cheese

$3.50Out of stock

Cup Clam Chowder

$3.50Out of stock

Cup Ham and Bean

$3.50Out of stock

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.50

Cup Chili

$3.50

Cup Stuff Green Pepper

$3.50Out of stock

Cup Chicken Tortilla Cup

$3.50Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$3.50Out of stock

Bowl Tomato Basil

$4.50

Bowl Loaded Potato

$4.50Out of stock

Side Salad, Ask About Dressing

$4.50

Bowl Guiness French Onion

$4.50Out of stock

Bowl Chicken Pot Pie

$4.50

Bowl Beer Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Bowl Clam Chowder

$4.50Out of stock

Bowl Ham and Bean

$4.50Out of stock

Bowl Soup of the Day

$4.50

Bowl Chili

$4.50

Stuffed Green Pepper

$4.50Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$4.50Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$4.50Out of stock

Burger

Classic Burger

$10.00

Super Burger

$11.50

Cheddar Burger

$11.50

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Special Burger

$11.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$10.50

Corned Beef Reuben

$9.50

B.L.T Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Turkey Reuben

$9.50

Entree

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.00

Dinner Lasagna

$14.00

Italiano Chicken Bake

$12.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.00

Mostaccioli

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Meaty Ravioli

$14.00

Cod Basket

$14.00

Macaroni and Cheese Dinner

$12.00

pesto alfredo

$15.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.00

Breaded Chicken

$6.00

Pasta Primavera

$14.00Out of stock

Salad

Greek Salad

$9.50

Taco Salad

$10.50

Antipasto Salad

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50

Cherry Jubilee Salad

$11.50

Chef Salad

$10.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Large Side Salad

$8.50

Tomato Caprese Salad

$10.50

Italian Fare

Flatbread Pizza

$8.50

Caprese Flatbread Pizza

$8.50

Chicken BBQ Flatbread Pizza

$8.50

Calzones

$10.50

Meat Lovers Calzone

$10.50

Veggie Calzone

$10.50

Chicken Cordon bleu

$11.00Out of stock

Mikes Hot Honey Flatbread

$11.50Out of stock

104. Flatbread

$11.50Out of stock

Sides

Small Home Fries

$3.00

Small Sweet Potato

$3.00

Curly Fries

$3.00

Large Home Fries

$6.00

Large Sweet Potato

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Cheese sticks

$7.00

Battered Onion Rings

$7.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Coleslaw

$1.00

Loaf Of Bread

$4.25Out of stock

Slice Of Bread

$0.65

Focaccia

$6.00Out of stock

Pepperoni Loaf

$7.00Out of stock

Croutons

$4.00Out of stock

Extras

Pizza Sauce Sm

$0.45

Pizza Sauce Lg

$0.80

Ranch Sm

$0.50

Ranch Lg

$1.00

Nacho Cheese Sauce Sm

$0.45

Nacho Cheese Sauce Lg

$0.80

Horsey Sauce Sm

$0.45

Alfredo Sauce Lg

$1.50

BBQ Sauce Sm

$0.45

Garlic Butter Lg

$0.80

Frank Wrap sauce Sm

$0.45

Sour Cream Sm

$0.45

Salsa Sm

$0.45

Single Meatball

$3.00

Tarter Sauce Sm

$0.45

Breaded Chicken

$5.00

12 Oz Ranch

$4.00

Dessert & Pastry

Snickerdoodle Or Choco Chip

$2.00Out of stock

Brownies

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Bars

$3.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.99Out of stock

Cannoli

$3.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Twists

$3.50

Mousee

$1.50Out of stock

Cookie Everything

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Cider Bundt Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bars

$4.00Out of stock

Goblin Grub

$3.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Comes With Apple Sauce

Kids Spaghetti and meatball

$7.00

Kids Chicken tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled cheese

$7.00

Kids Macaroni and cheese

$7.00

Kids pizza

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti Just Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Lunch Menu

Cup of Soup & Side Salad

$6.00

Bowl of Soup & Side Salad

$7.00

Lunch Mostaccioli w/ Garlic Toast

$6.00

Lunch Spaghetti Meatball w/ Garlic Toast

$7.00Out of stock

Lunch Lasagna w/ Garlic Toast

$7.50Out of stock

Grilled Cheese & Cup of Soup

$7.00

Grilled Cheese & Bowl of Soup

$8.00

(Lunch)Greek Salad

$6.50

(Lunch)Chef Salad

$7.00

(Lunch) Antipasto Salad

$7.00

(Lunch)Chick Caesar Salad

$7.00

Lunch/ Cherry Salad

$7.00

(Lunch) Tom, Basil, Fresh Moz Salad

$6.00

Drinks

Dine In Soda

$2.15

To Go 16 oz.

$2.12

To Go 32 oz.

$2.25

12 oz can

$1.10

20 oz bottle

$1.89

2 liter

$2.75

To Go Six Pack

$12.00

V8/fruit Punch

$2.25

Glass Pop

$1.89

Sanpellegrino

$2.00

Sangria (Mason Jar)

$15.00Out of stock

4 Pack Glass Pop

$7.55

6 pack glass pop

$9.43

Md Energy

$2.69

Peace Tea

$1.50

dine in coffee

$1.42

Dine in Iced Tea

$1.89

milk

$1.75

chocolate milk

$1.75

hot chocolate

$1.35

hot tea

$1.49

Aquafina

$1.30

OJ Bottle

$1.25Out of stock

To go Coffee

$1.65

To go Iced Tea

$1.89

to go wine

bliss cabernet

bliss cabernet

$15.00
Cherry Creek

Cherry Creek

$17.00
capo pino grigio

capo pino grigio

$20.00

capo rose

$20.00

VEGETABLES

large red potato 3lb

large red potato 3lb

$3.50Out of stock
1 large russet potato

1 large russet potato

$0.80Out of stock
large spanish onion 3lb

large spanish onion 3lb

$4.00Out of stock
1 roma tomato

1 roma tomato

$0.50Out of stock
baby carrots 1lb

baby carrots 1lb

$2.00Out of stock
1 large green pepper

1 large green pepper

$1.00Out of stock
red potato salad

red potato salad

Out of stock
black bean quinoa

black bean quinoa

Out of stock

Italian Orzo Salad

Out of stock

Spaghetti salad

Out of stock

SLICED MEATS AND CHEESE

sliced dearborn ham 1lb

sliced dearborn ham 1lb

$6.99Out of stock
sliced smoked turkey 1lb

sliced smoked turkey 1lb

$6.99Out of stock
sliced provolone cheese 1lb

sliced provolone cheese 1lb

$5.99Out of stock
sliced american cheese 1lb

sliced american cheese 1lb

$3.99Out of stock
shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese 1lb

shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese 1lb

$4.00Out of stock
butter 1lb

butter 1lb

$4.00Out of stock
a.p flour 5lb

a.p flour 5lb

$3.49Out of stock

Light Brown Sugar

$4.00Out of stock

PEPPERONI PIZZA KIT

pizza kit

$13.00Out of stock

COOKIES

chocolate chip

chocolate chip

$2.00Out of stock
cherry chocolate oatmeal

cherry chocolate oatmeal

$2.00Out of stock

Lemon Cookies

$3.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Frank's Place is a Family Pizzeria Serving Italian Food And More! Call us at: 734 - 428 - 8003 or 734 - 428 - 8004

Location

104 E. Main, 734-428-8003, Manchester, MI 48158

Directions

Gallery
Frank's Place image
Frank's Place image
Frank's Place image

Similar restaurants in your area

Thompson's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,310
20700 W Old US 12 Chelsea, MI 48118
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Original Cottage Inn
orange star4.4 • 1,387
512 East William Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Pizza House
orange starNo Reviews
618 Church Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Pizza House Ann Arbor - 618 Church St
orange starNo Reviews
618 Church St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Gus's Carryout - Brighton
orange star4.2 • 307
8694 W Grand River Ave Brighton, MI 48116
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
Adrian
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Sylvania
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston