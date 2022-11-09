Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frannick's Cafe Dallas, Georgia

review star

No reviews yet

105 Village Walk, Suite 286

Dallas, GA 30132

Order Again

Popular Items

The Blue Plate Combo (2 sides)
Silver Comet Club
El Clasico

3-Egg Omelets

Our omelets are made with 3-eggs and are served with a choice of home fries or grits & a choice of bread.

The Dallas Omelet

$11.29

Ham, bell pepper, onion, and American

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$11.19

Smoked ham, and American Cheese

El Queso de Cabra

$11.59

Goat Cheese, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and bacon

Southwest Sausage & Cheese

$11.79

Sausage, cheddar, pico de gallo

El Suroeste Omelete

$11.99

Pork, corn, salsa, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and sour cream

The Mediterranean

The Mediterranean

$11.89

Spinach, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and bleu cheese

The Garden

$10.99

Broccoli, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, and cheddar

The Lumberjack

$12.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar

Pimento Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Stuffed with our homemade café pimento cheese.

Cheddar Bacon Omelet

$11.29

Crumbled Boar's Head bacon with cheddar cheese

Veggie Fiesta Omelet

$11.59

A vegetarian's delight.....filled with home fries, corn, peppers, onions, mushrooms, & cheddar - topped with pico de gallo.

Eggs Benedict

Two poached eggs (you can have the eggs cooked any style if you prefer) served on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce & served with home fries or grits.

The Dallas Benedict

$10.79

Premium smoked Canadian bacon

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$10.79

Frannick's flat-top corned beef hash

Mater Benedict

$10.99

Fried green tomatoes

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$10.79

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes

Veggie Benedict

$10.79

Spinach, mushrooms, peppers, & onions.

Country Breakfast

Served with two eggs any style, home fries or grits, and your choice of bread.

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$11.59

Breaded steak and white pepper gravy

Chicken Tender Breakfast

$11.39

Chicken tenders and white pepper gravy

Country Ham Platter

$11.09

Classic country ham, salty, and smoky

Chicken Fried Chicken Breakfast

$11.59

A breaded boneless fried chicken breast topped with white pepper gravy.

Sweet Breakfast

Cafe Pancakes (No Egg)

Cafe Pancakes (No Egg)

$8.59

3 pancakes and choice of meat

Paulding County Platter

$9.99

Cafe pancakes and add 2 eggs any style

Texas French Toast (No Eggs)

$9.59

2 slices of toast and choice of meat

French Toast Breakfast

French Toast Breakfast

$10.99

French toast and add 2 eggs any style

The Gravy Train

Biscuits & Gravy (1)

$6.79

Served with 2 eggs any style

Biscuits & Gravy (2)

$8.29

Served with 2 eggs any style

Gravy Train Breakfast

$10.99

2 biscuits, 2 eggs any style, choice of meat, home fries or grits

La Casa Breakfast

La Casa Breakfast

Our House Breakfast - Two eggs any style, your choice of breakfast meat, choice of bread, served with home fries & grits
La Casa - The House Breakfast

La Casa - The House Breakfast

$9.19

Two eggs any style, choice of meat, stoneground grits, home fries, and choice of bread

La Casa Grande - The Big House Breakfast

$10.59

Same as La Casa, add a stack of two buttermilk pancakes or a slice of French Toast (+.40)

The Holt Bowl

$9.29

Named after one of our most loyal customers - this bowl is a triple order of grits, topped with ground country sausage, sauteed mushrooms, and two eggs any style, served with a biscuit!

**NEW** Chorizo & Egg Breakfast Platter

**NEW** Chorizo & Egg Breakfast Platter

$10.19

Chorizo & scramble eggs, choice of meat, stoneground grits, home fries, and choice of bread

Breakfast Sammiches

The Dallas Breakfast Sammich

$7.39

Your choice of meat with American

El Vegetariano

$7.59

Sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and American

The Old Harris Sammich

$8.09

Tenders, bacon, and cheddar jack

H.B.F BBQ Breakfast

$7.89

Pulled pork and cheddar cheese

Bunk's S.O.S.

$8.39

Dorothy's corned beef gravy (open-faced)

Bobo Breakfast-Rito

$8.89

Our version of a breakfast burrito. Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with your choice of side

Breakfast Skillets

Served on a bed of home fries, with two eggs any style, and your choice of bread.

Corned Beef Hash

$11.19

Corned beef hash, cheddar, and gravy

Country Sausage Gravy

$11.19

Ground sausage in white pepper gravy

The Bird's the Word

$11.19

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and turkey sausage

El Sarten de Espinacas Skillet

El Sarten de Espinacas Skillet

$11.19

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles on a bed of home fries with peppers and onions - topped with scrambled eggs. Served with 8 biscuits. (serves 8-10 people)

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's Classic Breakfast

$5.99

1 egg, choice of meat, and home fries or grits

Kid's Pancakes

$5.69

1 pancake, choice of meat, home fries or grits

Kid's French Toast

$5.99

1 sliced of French toast and choice of meat

Breakfast Sweet Breads

Iced Lemon Loaf Cake

$2.99

Iced Lemon Loaf Cake

$2.99
Iced Pumpkin Swirl Loaf Cake

$2.99

Iced Pumpkin Swirl Loaf Cake

$2.99
Chocolate Banana Swirled Loaf Cake

$2.99

Chocolate Banana Swirled Loaf Cake

$2.99

Appetizers

Roasted Street Corn Skillet Dip

Roasted Street Corn Skillet Dip

$10.99

Roasted street corn, jalapeños, cream cheese, & mexican spices. Topped with pico de gallo & served with fresh-fried tortilla chips!

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$10.49

A twist on the classic American sandwich: Philly Cheese Steak flavor packed into a crispy egg roll. Seared beef, onion, green peppers, and three cheeses in a crispy egg roll wrapper

Veggie Egg Rolls

Veggie Egg Rolls

$8.99

Fresh bok choy, bamboo shoots, carrots, celery, cabbage, water chestnuts, and authentic Asian seasonings in a crispy egg roll wrapper.

Pimento Cheese Quesadilla

Pimento Cheese Quesadilla

$8.69

Spicy Pimento Cheese Quesadilla Homemade pimento cheese, spinach, & sun-dried tomatoes!

Chicken & Black Bean Egg Roll

Chicken & Black Bean Egg Roll

$9.29

These handheld, rolled wraps pack delicious flavor into every bite. Filled with chicken, real corn, black beans and chopped peppers for an authentic southwestern flavor. Served with a side of homemade ranch

Fried Green Maters

$8.59

Fried classic topped with goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and sriracha aioli

Loaded Fries

$7.39

Fries topped with queso, bacon, and jalapeno

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.49

A baker's half dozen of mini hot dogs

Love Me Tenders

$10.09

Five chicken tenders and your choice of dipping sauce.

Smoked Wings Appetizer

$11.29

1 lb. of our famous smo-fry wings with celery and dipping sauce.

Fried Mac-n-Cheese Bites

$5.49

Deep-fried mac & cheese bites & ranch

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Classic battered & fried dill pickles served with a side of ranch

Nachos Suprema

Nachos Suprema

$10.99

Fresh-fried tortilla chips, topped with queso, your choice of meat, lettuce, & pico de gallo!

Cafe Specialties

Smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery, ranch, and your choice of side
Classic Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

Classic Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$12.69

Ground chuck with roasted tomato and garlic spaghetti sauce topped with parmesan, served with your choice of a small Dallas or Caesar Salad and garlic toast

The Blue Plate Combo (2 sides)

The Blue Plate Combo (2 sides)

$11.49

Pick a meat, pick a bread, pick your sides with 2 sides

The Blue Plate Combo (3 sides)

The Blue Plate Combo (3 sides)

$13.59

Pick a meat, pick a bread, pick your sides with 3 sides

Thrifty-Three-Fer

$9.69

Pick sides and pick a bread

Thrifty-Four-Fer

$11.79

Pick sides and pick a bread

The 'Q-Bowl

$11.59

Deep-fried home fries topped with pulled pork, bbq, sour cream, and jalapenos

Smo-Fry Wing Dinner

Smo-Fry Wing Dinner

$12.99

Smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery, ranch or bleu cheese, and your choice of side

Sopa de Pollo

Sopa de Pollo

$9.79

A classic Mexican favorite - slow-simmered broth, shredded chicken, topped with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and tortilla chips.

20 Wings Takeout Special

$24.49

Smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or Bleu Cheese TAKEOUT ONLY

Grilled Pork Ribeye

$17.99

An 8-ounce pork ribeye seasoned and grilled to taste, served with your choice of two sides

Bowl of Smokehouse Chili

$8.09

A bowl of smokehouse chili made with our tri-blend of brisket, short rib, and ground chuck with mini cornbread muffins.

Bowl of Soup of the Day - Farmhouse Veggie

$7.09

A giant bowl of our homemade 8-vegetable farmhouse veggie soup.

Bowl of 3-Bean Chowder

$7.69

A café fall menu featured favorite - a trio of beans slow-simmered from a toasted sesame oil and hickory bacon roux into a thick bean chowder with celery, carrots, and onions. Mmmm.....

Tri-Blend Smash Burgers

El Clasico

$11.69

Mayo, mustard, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Shakin'-n-Bacon

$12.99

The el clasico burger with bacon

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.29

Swiss, grilled mushrooms, and bacon

The Big Tex Breakfast Burger

The Big Tex Breakfast Burger

$13.99

Cheddar, egg (any style), bacon, BBQ sauce, and an onion ring

The Mac-Daddy

$11.69

American, shredded lettuce, diced onion, pickles, and 1,000 island

Patty Melt on Marble Rye

$9.89

Served on marble rye bread, swiss, grilled onions, and house BBQ sauce

Green Tomato BLT Burger

$13.29

Fried green tomatoes, bacon, lettuce, and sriracha aioli

Pimento Cheese Burger

$12.49

Topped with pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli

The HBF 'Q-Burger

$13.29

Pulled pork, sweet heat barbecue sauce, an onion ring, and cheddar cheese

The Ole Burger in Bleu

$13.29

Bleu cheese crumbles, grilled mushrooms, and onions, and bacon

Fajita Burger

$13.29

Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, and bacon

Simple Sam Burger

$11.19

1/2-lb. hamburger (no cheese) with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Specialty Sammiches

***LTO*** Café Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Boar's Head ovengold turkey breast, boar's head bacon, homemade 1,000 island dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a garlic & herb wrap.

***LTO*** Turkey Melt

$9.49Out of stock

Boar's Head ovengold turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, homemade 1,000 island dressing, lettuce, & tomato on your choice of bread with your choice of side.

The Dirty Bird

$9.99

Tenders, sun-dried tomatoes, honey mustard, cheddar

El Azteca

$10.89

chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, 1,000 island, and avocado on croissant

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.39

Buffalo tenders, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Cali-Forn-I-A

$10.49

Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, spinach, mayo, and cheddar

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$9.99

Fried green tomatoes, sriracha aioli, bacon, and lettuce

Buffalo Caesar Wrap

Buffalo Caesar Wrap

$10.39

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, Caesar salad on a wrap

Trickin' Chicken Salad Croissant

Trickin' Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.39

Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on croissant

Silver Comet Club

$9.89

Boar's Head Tavern Ham, Boar's Head Roasted Turkey, Boar's Head Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, swiss, cheddar

Man-da-Wich Sammich

Man-da-Wich Sammich

$9.89

Homemade sloppy joe with 100% C.A.B ground chuck, with grilled peppers & onions, topped with queso. Try it on Texas Toast!

Kickin' Philly Chicken

$10.39

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and swiss

Traditional BLT

$8.79

Classic southern favorite. Boar's Head Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of bread with your choice of side.

Rue-Bird (TK Reuben)

$10.19

Boar's Head Turkey Breast, Boar's Head Sauerkraut, Homemade 1,000 Island, Swiss Cheese, on your choice of bread. Try it on Marble Rye!

Deli Reuben

$11.49

Boar's Head Classic Deli Corned Beef Brisket, homemade 1,000 island, sauerkraut, & swiss cheese on marble rye

Pork-Mento Cheese Sammich

Pork-Mento Cheese Sammich

$10.29

BBQ pulled pork, topped with homemade spicy pimento cheese, on your choice of bread with your choice of side. Nothing beats this on Texas Toast!!

One-Twinny Wrap

$11.69

A sammich version of our Plenty 120 Salad - Spinach, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, & balsamic in a wrap!

Homemade Café Soups

Bowl of Smokehouse Chili

$8.09

A bowl of smokehouse chili made with our tri-blend of brisket, short rib, and ground chuck with mini cornbread muffins.

Bowl of Soup of the Day - Farmhouse Veggie

$7.09

A giant bowl of our homemade 8-vegetable farmhouse veggie soup.

Bowl of 3-Bean Chowder

$7.69

A café fall menu featured favorite - a trio of beans slow-simmered from a toasted sesame oil and hickory bacon roux into a thick bean chowder with celery, carrots, and onions. Mmmm.....

Garden-Fresh Tossed Salads

El Pollo Buffalo

$11.09

Buffalo tenders, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, croutons

The Dallas Salad

The Dallas Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, croutons

That Chef-So-Def

$11.49

Lettuce, Boar's Head Tavern Ham & Ovengold turkey breast, crumbled bacon, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, & croutons with your choice of dressing. (serves 8-10 people)

The Plenty 120

The Plenty 120

$11.79

Spinach, avocado, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, grilled chicken, goat cheese with balsamic

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$10.89

The highway Caesar salad with grilled chicken

Ya Make Me Wanna Scoop

$10.29

The Dallas salad with one scoop of your choice: pasta salad, chicken salad, and pimento cheese

Pat Maxwell's Ham-n-Cheese

$11.29

Lettuce, tomato, ham, cheddar cheese, croutons, homemade 1,000 island

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.39

Fried chicken, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, & croutons with your choice of dressing.

Kid's Lunch

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.39

American, pickle, lettuce, and tomato

Kid's Chicken Tenders (3)

$6.39

Three tenders and dipping sauce

Kid's Corn Dog

$5.79

Four mini corn dogs

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.89

Classic spaghetti and meat sauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.49

American, white or wheat bread

Dessert

Nanner Puddin' Bowl

$4.49

Banana pudding, whipped cream, vanilla wafers, and sliced bananas

Pecan Pie

$3.69

Slice of classic pecan pie

Lemon Citrus Cake

$4.99

Basque Cheesecake

$5.99

Key Lime Pie Cup

$4.49
Iced Lemon Loaf Cake

$2.99

Iced Lemon Loaf Cake

$2.99
Chocolate Banana Swirled Loaf Cake

$2.99

Chocolate Banana Swirled Loaf Cake

$2.99
Iced Pumpkin Swirl Loaf Cake

$2.99

Iced Pumpkin Swirl Loaf Cake

$2.99
Devonshire Iced Birthday Cake Pop

$1.99

Devonshire Iced Birthday Cake Pop

$1.99

Holiday Meal Packages

The Family Meal Holiday Dinner

$119.99

***Minimum 24-hour notice required*** This meal serves 4-6 people

The Holiday Feast

$179.99

***Minimum 24-hour notice required*** This meal serves 10-12 people

Featured Sides & A lá Carte Entrées

***Must be ordered at least 24-hours in advance***

Featured Sides

$28.99

Our featured sides serve 8-10 people and are served in disposable aluminum pans. ***All require at least a 24-hour notice***

A lá Carte Entrées

***All A lá Carte Entrée items must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance and serve 6-8 people***

Café Casseroles

$33.99

Our café casseroles serve 8-10 people and are served in disposable aluminum pans. ***All require at least a 24-hour notice***

Holiday Cantina Options

Nachos Suprema Catering Tray

$39.99

Fresh-fried tortilla chips, topped with queso, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, & sour cream!

Taco Take-Home Pack

$24.99

1-dozen tacos (shredded chicken or ground beef) topped with lettuce & shredded cheddar cheese

Taco Bar

$10.29

your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, & sour cream; with rice, beans, & chips & salsa ***Minimum of 10 people required for a taco bar***

Sweet Treats

All pies must be ordered 24-hours in advance!

Café Pies

***Must be ordered at least 24-hours in advance***

Icing On the Cake Specialty Cakes & Pies

***Must be ordered by Friday, for delivery the following Monday***

Café Specialties

***A minimum of 24-hour notice required***
The Plenty 120 Spinach Salad Tray

The Plenty 120 Spinach Salad Tray

$109.99

Spinach, avocado, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, grilled chicken, goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette. (serves 8-10 people)

The Dallas Side Salad Tray

The Dallas Side Salad Tray

$34.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, & croutons with your choice of dressing. (serves 8-10 people)

Highway 6 Side Caesar Salad Tray

$34.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, & Caesar dressing

That Chef-So-Def Tray

$89.99

Lettuce, Boar's Head Tavern Ham & Ovengold turkey breast, crumbled bacon, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, & croutons with your choice of dressing. (serves 8-10 people)

The 'Q-Bowl Tray

$59.99

Deep-fried home fries topped with pulled pork, bbq, sour cream, and jalapenos

Silver Comet Club Deli Tray

$49.99

Our Boar’s Head silver comet club cold cut version on wraps, white, wheat, & rye bread with lettuce & tomato and cut in half.

La Casa & Breakfast Skillets Breakfast Catering

La Casa Catered Breakfast - The House Breakfast

La Casa Catered Breakfast - The House Breakfast

$8.99

Per Person: Two scrambled eggs, choice of bacon or sausage, stoneground grits, home fries, biscuits, & white pepper gravy

La Casa Grande Catered Breakfast - The Big House Breakfast

La Casa Grande Catered Breakfast - The Big House Breakfast

$10.29

Per Person: Two scrambled eggs, choice of bacon or sausage, stoneground grits, home fries, biscuits, white pepper gravy, and your choice of buttermilk pancakes or French Toast

Corned Beef Hash Skillet Catered Breakfast

$74.99

Corned beef hash, cheddar, white pepper gravy on a bed of home fries with peppers and onions - topped with scrambled eggs. Served with 8 biscuits. (serves 8-10 people)

Country Sausage & Gravy Skillet Catered Breakfast

$74.99

Ground sausage in white pepper gravy on a bed of home fries with peppers and onions - topped with scrambled eggs. Served with 8 biscuits. (serves 8-10 people)

El Sarten de Espinacas Skillet Catered Breakfast

El Sarten de Espinacas Skillet Catered Breakfast

$74.99

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles on a bed of home fries with peppers and onions - topped with scrambled eggs. Served with 8 biscuits. (serves 8-10 people)

The Veggie Express Skillet Catered Breakfast

$69.99

Broccoli, diced tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, & cheddar cheese on a bed of home fries with peppers and onions - topped with scrambled eggs. Served with 8 biscuits. (serves 8-10 people)

Griddle Breakfast Catering

Paulding Pancake Catered Breakfast

Paulding Pancake Catered Breakfast

$8.19

Golden-brown buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup and your choice of sausage or bacon. Add scrambled eggs for $2.29 per person! (must be ordered for a minimum of 10 people)

Texas French Toast Catered Breakfast

Texas French Toast Catered Breakfast

$9.19

Golden-brown Texas French Toast served with maple syrup & your choice of sausage or bacon. Add scrambled eggs for $2.29 per person! (must be ordered for a minimum of 10 people)

Omelet Scrambler Catered Breakfast Bowl

$74.99

Our Dallas Omelet mixed up breakfast bowl style with scrambled eggs, diced tavern ham, bell peppers, onions, & cheddar cheese with 8 biscuits. (serves 8-10 people)

The Gravy Train Breakfast Catering

Biscuits & Gravy Catered Breakfast

$54.99

A baker's dozen of biscuits with your choice of sausage gravy or corned beef gravy, served with scrambled eggs (serves 8-10 people)

Gravy Train Breakfast for the Group

$9.99

Our full gravy breakfast - two biscuits & gravy per person, served with scrambled eggs, your choice of sausage or bacon, and choice of home fries or grits.

Breakfast Sammiches

The Dallas Breakfast Sammich

$69.99

Scrambled eggs, American cheese, with an assortment of bacon, sausage, & ham served on biscuits, croissants, and Texas toast served with home fries with peppers and onions. (serves 8-10 people)

Bobo Breakfast-Rito

$74.99

Our version of a breakfast burrito. Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and an assortment of bacon, sausage, and ham, served with home fries with peppers and onions. (serves 8-10 people).

Café Catering Specialties

Classic Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

Classic Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$12.99

Ground chuck with roasted tomato and garlic spaghetti sauce topped with parmesan, served with your choice of Dallas or Caesar Salad and bread.

The Meat & Two Express

The Meat & Two Express

$12.49

Pick a meat, pick a bread, pick your sides with 2 sides

Smo-Fry Wings (50 Wings)

$54.99

Our famous café smoked, then fried wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce & served with our homemade ranch dressing.

Smo-Fry Wings (25 Wings)

$29.99

Our famous café smoked, then fried wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce & served with our homemade ranch dressing.

The 'Q for the Crew-Bowl

$59.99

Deep-fried home fries topped with pulled pork, bbq, sour cream, and fresh-sliced jalapenos. (serves 6-8 people)

Farmhouse Veggie Feast - 4 Sides

$11.49

Pick any four side items, served with bread.

Farmhouse Veggie Feast - 3 Sides

$8.99

Pick any three sides items, served with bread.

Fresh Salad Trays

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, & croutons. (serves 8-10 people)

El Pollo Buffalo Salad Tray

$99.99

Buffalo tenders, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, & croutons. Served with ranch dressing. (serves 8-10 people)

The Plenty 120 Spinach Salad Tray

The Plenty 120 Spinach Salad Tray

$109.99

Spinach, avocado, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, grilled chicken, goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette. (serves 8-10 people)

That Chef-So-Def

$89.99

Lettuce, Boar's Head Tavern Ham & Ovengold turkey breast, crumbled bacon, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, & croutons with your choice of dressing. (serves 8-10 people)

The Dallas Side Salad Tray

The Dallas Side Salad Tray

$34.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, & croutons with your choice of dressing. (serves 8-10 people)

Highway 6 Side Caesar Salad Tray

$34.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, & Caesar dressing

Soft Drink & Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.89

20oz Bottled Soda

$2.89

Coca-Cola Fountain Drink

$2.89

Minute Maid Juice

$2.89

Fairlife Milk Products

$2.99

Community Coffee Iced Coffee Products

$3.39

Powerade

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Celcius Energy Drink

$2.99

Breakfast Drinks

Coffee

$2.69

Hot Tea

$2.69

Tomato Juice

$2.39

Fairlife Milk Products

$2.99

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.79

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.79

Community Coffee Iced Latte (Bottle)

$2.99

Community Coffee Espresso & Cream

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

It's all about food, fellowship, & fun!! Good Food. Good Times. Good Friends

Website

Location

105 Village Walk, Suite 286, Dallas, GA 30132

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Search popular restaurants
Map
