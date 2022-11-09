Frannick's Cafe Dallas, Georgia
105 Village Walk, Suite 286
Dallas, GA 30132
3-Egg Omelets
The Dallas Omelet
Ham, bell pepper, onion, and American
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Smoked ham, and American Cheese
El Queso de Cabra
Goat Cheese, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and bacon
Southwest Sausage & Cheese
Sausage, cheddar, pico de gallo
El Suroeste Omelete
Pork, corn, salsa, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and sour cream
The Mediterranean
Spinach, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and bleu cheese
The Garden
Broccoli, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, and cheddar
The Lumberjack
Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar
Pimento Cheese Omelet
Stuffed with our homemade café pimento cheese.
Cheddar Bacon Omelet
Crumbled Boar's Head bacon with cheddar cheese
Veggie Fiesta Omelet
A vegetarian's delight.....filled with home fries, corn, peppers, onions, mushrooms, & cheddar - topped with pico de gallo.
Eggs Benedict
Country Breakfast
Country Fried Steak Breakfast
Breaded steak and white pepper gravy
Chicken Tender Breakfast
Chicken tenders and white pepper gravy
Country Ham Platter
Classic country ham, salty, and smoky
Chicken Fried Chicken Breakfast
A breaded boneless fried chicken breast topped with white pepper gravy.
Sweet Breakfast
The Gravy Train
La Casa Breakfast
La Casa - The House Breakfast
Two eggs any style, choice of meat, stoneground grits, home fries, and choice of bread
La Casa Grande - The Big House Breakfast
Same as La Casa, add a stack of two buttermilk pancakes or a slice of French Toast (+.40)
The Holt Bowl
Named after one of our most loyal customers - this bowl is a triple order of grits, topped with ground country sausage, sauteed mushrooms, and two eggs any style, served with a biscuit!
**NEW** Chorizo & Egg Breakfast Platter
Chorizo & scramble eggs, choice of meat, stoneground grits, home fries, and choice of bread
Breakfast Sammiches
The Dallas Breakfast Sammich
Your choice of meat with American
El Vegetariano
Sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and American
The Old Harris Sammich
Tenders, bacon, and cheddar jack
H.B.F BBQ Breakfast
Pulled pork and cheddar cheese
Bunk's S.O.S.
Dorothy's corned beef gravy (open-faced)
Bobo Breakfast-Rito
Our version of a breakfast burrito. Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with your choice of side
Breakfast Skillets
Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef hash, cheddar, and gravy
Country Sausage Gravy
Ground sausage in white pepper gravy
The Bird's the Word
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and turkey sausage
El Sarten de Espinacas Skillet
Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles on a bed of home fries with peppers and onions - topped with scrambled eggs. Served with 8 biscuits. (serves 8-10 people)
Kid's Breakfast
Breakfast Sweet Breads
Appetizers
Roasted Street Corn Skillet Dip
Roasted street corn, jalapeños, cream cheese, & mexican spices. Topped with pico de gallo & served with fresh-fried tortilla chips!
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
A twist on the classic American sandwich: Philly Cheese Steak flavor packed into a crispy egg roll. Seared beef, onion, green peppers, and three cheeses in a crispy egg roll wrapper
Veggie Egg Rolls
Fresh bok choy, bamboo shoots, carrots, celery, cabbage, water chestnuts, and authentic Asian seasonings in a crispy egg roll wrapper.
Pimento Cheese Quesadilla
Spicy Pimento Cheese Quesadilla Homemade pimento cheese, spinach, & sun-dried tomatoes!
Chicken & Black Bean Egg Roll
These handheld, rolled wraps pack delicious flavor into every bite. Filled with chicken, real corn, black beans and chopped peppers for an authentic southwestern flavor. Served with a side of homemade ranch
Fried Green Maters
Fried classic topped with goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and sriracha aioli
Loaded Fries
Fries topped with queso, bacon, and jalapeno
Mini Corn Dogs
A baker's half dozen of mini hot dogs
Love Me Tenders
Five chicken tenders and your choice of dipping sauce.
Smoked Wings Appetizer
1 lb. of our famous smo-fry wings with celery and dipping sauce.
Fried Mac-n-Cheese Bites
Deep-fried mac & cheese bites & ranch
Fried Pickles
Classic battered & fried dill pickles served with a side of ranch
Nachos Suprema
Fresh-fried tortilla chips, topped with queso, your choice of meat, lettuce, & pico de gallo!
Cafe Specialties
Classic Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
Ground chuck with roasted tomato and garlic spaghetti sauce topped with parmesan, served with your choice of a small Dallas or Caesar Salad and garlic toast
The Blue Plate Combo (2 sides)
Pick a meat, pick a bread, pick your sides with 2 sides
The Blue Plate Combo (3 sides)
Pick a meat, pick a bread, pick your sides with 3 sides
Thrifty-Three-Fer
Pick sides and pick a bread
Thrifty-Four-Fer
Pick sides and pick a bread
The 'Q-Bowl
Deep-fried home fries topped with pulled pork, bbq, sour cream, and jalapenos
Smo-Fry Wing Dinner
Smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery, ranch or bleu cheese, and your choice of side
Sopa de Pollo
A classic Mexican favorite - slow-simmered broth, shredded chicken, topped with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and tortilla chips.
20 Wings Takeout Special
Smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or Bleu Cheese TAKEOUT ONLY
Grilled Pork Ribeye
An 8-ounce pork ribeye seasoned and grilled to taste, served with your choice of two sides
Bowl of Smokehouse Chili
A bowl of smokehouse chili made with our tri-blend of brisket, short rib, and ground chuck with mini cornbread muffins.
Bowl of Soup of the Day - Farmhouse Veggie
A giant bowl of our homemade 8-vegetable farmhouse veggie soup.
Bowl of 3-Bean Chowder
A café fall menu featured favorite - a trio of beans slow-simmered from a toasted sesame oil and hickory bacon roux into a thick bean chowder with celery, carrots, and onions. Mmmm.....
Tri-Blend Smash Burgers
El Clasico
Mayo, mustard, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Shakin'-n-Bacon
The el clasico burger with bacon
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Swiss, grilled mushrooms, and bacon
The Big Tex Breakfast Burger
Cheddar, egg (any style), bacon, BBQ sauce, and an onion ring
The Mac-Daddy
American, shredded lettuce, diced onion, pickles, and 1,000 island
Patty Melt on Marble Rye
Served on marble rye bread, swiss, grilled onions, and house BBQ sauce
Green Tomato BLT Burger
Fried green tomatoes, bacon, lettuce, and sriracha aioli
Pimento Cheese Burger
Topped with pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli
The HBF 'Q-Burger
Pulled pork, sweet heat barbecue sauce, an onion ring, and cheddar cheese
The Ole Burger in Bleu
Bleu cheese crumbles, grilled mushrooms, and onions, and bacon
Fajita Burger
Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, and bacon
Simple Sam Burger
1/2-lb. hamburger (no cheese) with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, & onion.
Specialty Sammiches
***LTO*** Café Wrap
Boar's Head ovengold turkey breast, boar's head bacon, homemade 1,000 island dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a garlic & herb wrap.
***LTO*** Turkey Melt
Boar's Head ovengold turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, homemade 1,000 island dressing, lettuce, & tomato on your choice of bread with your choice of side.
The Dirty Bird
Tenders, sun-dried tomatoes, honey mustard, cheddar
El Azteca
chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, 1,000 island, and avocado on croissant
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo tenders, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Cali-Forn-I-A
Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, spinach, mayo, and cheddar
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Fried green tomatoes, sriracha aioli, bacon, and lettuce
Buffalo Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, Caesar salad on a wrap
Trickin' Chicken Salad Croissant
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on croissant
Silver Comet Club
Boar's Head Tavern Ham, Boar's Head Roasted Turkey, Boar's Head Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, swiss, cheddar
Man-da-Wich Sammich
Homemade sloppy joe with 100% C.A.B ground chuck, with grilled peppers & onions, topped with queso. Try it on Texas Toast!
Kickin' Philly Chicken
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and swiss
Traditional BLT
Classic southern favorite. Boar's Head Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of bread with your choice of side.
Rue-Bird (TK Reuben)
Boar's Head Turkey Breast, Boar's Head Sauerkraut, Homemade 1,000 Island, Swiss Cheese, on your choice of bread. Try it on Marble Rye!
Deli Reuben
Boar's Head Classic Deli Corned Beef Brisket, homemade 1,000 island, sauerkraut, & swiss cheese on marble rye
Pork-Mento Cheese Sammich
BBQ pulled pork, topped with homemade spicy pimento cheese, on your choice of bread with your choice of side. Nothing beats this on Texas Toast!!
One-Twinny Wrap
A sammich version of our Plenty 120 Salad - Spinach, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, & balsamic in a wrap!
Homemade Café Soups
Garden-Fresh Tossed Salads
El Pollo Buffalo
Buffalo tenders, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, croutons
The Dallas Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, croutons
That Chef-So-Def
Lettuce, Boar's Head Tavern Ham & Ovengold turkey breast, crumbled bacon, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, & croutons with your choice of dressing. (serves 8-10 people)
The Plenty 120
Spinach, avocado, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, grilled chicken, goat cheese with balsamic
Grilled Chicken Caesar
The highway Caesar salad with grilled chicken
Ya Make Me Wanna Scoop
The Dallas salad with one scoop of your choice: pasta salad, chicken salad, and pimento cheese
Pat Maxwell's Ham-n-Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, ham, cheddar cheese, croutons, homemade 1,000 island
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, & croutons with your choice of dressing.
Kid's Lunch
Dessert
Nanner Puddin' Bowl
Banana pudding, whipped cream, vanilla wafers, and sliced bananas
Pecan Pie
Slice of classic pecan pie
Lemon Citrus Cake
Basque Cheesecake
Key Lime Pie Cup
Iced Lemon Loaf Cake
Chocolate Banana Swirled Loaf Cake
Iced Pumpkin Swirl Loaf Cake
Devonshire Iced Birthday Cake Pop
Holiday Meal Packages
Featured Sides & A lá Carte Entrées
Featured Sides
Our featured sides serve 8-10 people and are served in disposable aluminum pans. ***All require at least a 24-hour notice***
A lá Carte Entrées
***All A lá Carte Entrée items must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance and serve 6-8 people***
Café Casseroles
Our café casseroles serve 8-10 people and are served in disposable aluminum pans. ***All require at least a 24-hour notice***
Holiday Cantina Options
Nachos Suprema Catering Tray
Fresh-fried tortilla chips, topped with queso, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, & sour cream!
Taco Take-Home Pack
1-dozen tacos (shredded chicken or ground beef) topped with lettuce & shredded cheddar cheese
Taco Bar
your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, & sour cream; with rice, beans, & chips & salsa ***Minimum of 10 people required for a taco bar***
Sweet Treats
Café Specialties
The 'Q-Bowl Tray
Deep-fried home fries topped with pulled pork, bbq, sour cream, and jalapenos
Silver Comet Club Deli Tray
Our Boar’s Head silver comet club cold cut version on wraps, white, wheat, & rye bread with lettuce & tomato and cut in half.
La Casa & Breakfast Skillets Breakfast Catering
La Casa Catered Breakfast - The House Breakfast
Per Person: Two scrambled eggs, choice of bacon or sausage, stoneground grits, home fries, biscuits, & white pepper gravy
La Casa Grande Catered Breakfast - The Big House Breakfast
Per Person: Two scrambled eggs, choice of bacon or sausage, stoneground grits, home fries, biscuits, white pepper gravy, and your choice of buttermilk pancakes or French Toast
Corned Beef Hash Skillet Catered Breakfast
Corned beef hash, cheddar, white pepper gravy on a bed of home fries with peppers and onions - topped with scrambled eggs. Served with 8 biscuits. (serves 8-10 people)
Country Sausage & Gravy Skillet Catered Breakfast
Ground sausage in white pepper gravy on a bed of home fries with peppers and onions - topped with scrambled eggs. Served with 8 biscuits. (serves 8-10 people)
El Sarten de Espinacas Skillet Catered Breakfast
Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles on a bed of home fries with peppers and onions - topped with scrambled eggs. Served with 8 biscuits. (serves 8-10 people)
The Veggie Express Skillet Catered Breakfast
Broccoli, diced tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, & cheddar cheese on a bed of home fries with peppers and onions - topped with scrambled eggs. Served with 8 biscuits. (serves 8-10 people)
Griddle Breakfast Catering
Paulding Pancake Catered Breakfast
Golden-brown buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup and your choice of sausage or bacon. Add scrambled eggs for $2.29 per person! (must be ordered for a minimum of 10 people)
Texas French Toast Catered Breakfast
Golden-brown Texas French Toast served with maple syrup & your choice of sausage or bacon. Add scrambled eggs for $2.29 per person! (must be ordered for a minimum of 10 people)
Omelet Scrambler Catered Breakfast Bowl
Our Dallas Omelet mixed up breakfast bowl style with scrambled eggs, diced tavern ham, bell peppers, onions, & cheddar cheese with 8 biscuits. (serves 8-10 people)
The Gravy Train Breakfast Catering
Biscuits & Gravy Catered Breakfast
A baker's dozen of biscuits with your choice of sausage gravy or corned beef gravy, served with scrambled eggs (serves 8-10 people)
Gravy Train Breakfast for the Group
Our full gravy breakfast - two biscuits & gravy per person, served with scrambled eggs, your choice of sausage or bacon, and choice of home fries or grits.
Breakfast Sammiches
The Dallas Breakfast Sammich
Scrambled eggs, American cheese, with an assortment of bacon, sausage, & ham served on biscuits, croissants, and Texas toast served with home fries with peppers and onions. (serves 8-10 people)
Bobo Breakfast-Rito
Our version of a breakfast burrito. Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and an assortment of bacon, sausage, and ham, served with home fries with peppers and onions. (serves 8-10 people).
Café Catering Specialties
Classic Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
Ground chuck with roasted tomato and garlic spaghetti sauce topped with parmesan, served with your choice of Dallas or Caesar Salad and bread.
The Meat & Two Express
Pick a meat, pick a bread, pick your sides with 2 sides
Smo-Fry Wings (50 Wings)
Our famous café smoked, then fried wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce & served with our homemade ranch dressing.
Smo-Fry Wings (25 Wings)
Our famous café smoked, then fried wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce & served with our homemade ranch dressing.
The 'Q for the Crew-Bowl
Deep-fried home fries topped with pulled pork, bbq, sour cream, and fresh-sliced jalapenos. (serves 6-8 people)
Farmhouse Veggie Feast - 4 Sides
Pick any four side items, served with bread.
Farmhouse Veggie Feast - 3 Sides
Pick any three sides items, served with bread.
Fresh Salad Trays
El Pollo Buffalo Salad Tray
Buffalo tenders, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, & croutons. Served with ranch dressing. (serves 8-10 people)
Soft Drink & Iced Tea
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
It's all about food, fellowship, & fun!! Good Food. Good Times. Good Friends
105 Village Walk, Suite 286, Dallas, GA 30132