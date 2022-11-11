Franny Lou's Porch

- Home
238 Reviews
$
2400 Coral St
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Popular Items
Coffee
Kenz Love Coffee
8oz, direct trade & single origin
Drip Coffee
12 oz, direct trade & organic
Iced Coffee
16oz, single origin & flash brewed
Decaf Coffee
12 oz, brewed fresh to order
Single Brew Coffee
12oz, pour over & made to order
Zanzibar Spiced Coffee
brewed coffee heavily seasoned, served hot & sweetened w/ agave
Cafe con Leche
12oz, brewed coffee w/ steamed milk
Espresso
2oz, tested daily for optimal flavor
Americano
8oz, double shot & hot water
Cortado
4oz, equal parts espresso & steamed milk
Macchiato
4oz, espresso with milk foam
Cappuccino
8oz, 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 milk foam
Latte
12oz, espresso w/ steamed milk
Flat White
8oz, short latte
Specialty Latte
12oz traditional latte flavored w/ house made syrups
Mocha
12oz, traditional cocoa latte
Vietnamese Coffee
8oz, franny's unique blend on french roast and chicory root, sweetened w/ organic condensed milk
Redeye
12oz brewed coffee topped w/ solo shot
Iced Redeye
16oz iced coffee topped w/ solo shot
FLP Frozen Coffee
frappe style coffee made with organic ingredients
Kababayan Latte
purple sweet potato layered latte made with our house made ube syrup. for our fellow talaga :)
Tea
Hot Tea
12oz served w/ hand-tied bag tea of choice
Iced Tea
16oz served w/ hand-tied tea of choice, made to order
Matcha
8oz, organic matcha w/ hot water
Matcha con Leche
8oz, matcha tea topped w/ steam milk
Iced Lavender Matcha
8oz, matcha with our house made lavender and vanilla syrup, milk preferential
Renewal of Strength Health Tonic
immuno-booster of herbal blend w/ cayenne, honey, acv, and a little bit of love
Aunt Chloe's Tea
tea of choice sweetened w/ organic condensed milk, iced optional
Tea Latte
12oz tea of choice steamed w/ milk
Specialty Tea Latte
12oz , franny's specialty tea blends steamed and sweetened w/ in house organic syrups ALICE WALKER ONLY ONE AVAILABLE IN ICED, PLEASE CHOOSE AUNT CHLOES TEA IF LOOKING FOR "ICED TEA LATTES"
Mamie Phipps Clark
our NEW Brown Sugar Milk Tea (iced)
Alternate Beverages
Orange Juice
12oz, organic & 100% juice
Lemonade
16oz, seltzer, organic lemon juice & hints of vanilla
Nobody's Free Lemonade
16oz, lemonade topped w/ fruit flavors
Smoothies
16oz, 2 flavors available seasonally , both named after animals that have or are threatened to be extinct from global warming and/or capitalism
Morir Sonando
16oz, traditional caribbean drink reminiscent of an orange creamsicle
Sick & Tired Ginger Beer
16oz, franny's specialty made fresh w/ ginger and pineapple
Hot Chocolate
12oz, milk of choice flavored w/ organic cocoa and vanilla
Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz)
8oz version of franny's HC
Lucy Stanton (Golden Turmeric Latte)
Gwendolyn Brooks ( Cucumber Lemonade)
Our signature lemonade with house made cucumber syrup
Bottled Drinks
Bottled Brew Coffee
single origin chilled, black coffee
Bottled Black Tea Lemonade
assam tea, organic lemon & agave
Bottled Filtered Agua
purified and filtered drinking water
Bottled Tea Blend
Mate with Fresh Ginger
Bottled Cafe con Leche w/ Oat
12 oz sweetened w/ maple
Bottled Chicory con Leche
decaf coffee alternative sweetened w/ maple
Pre-Packaged Drinks
Pastries/Pasteles
Pastry Bars
seasonal pastry flavors
Biscuits
choice of plain of seasonally filled options
Blueberry Muffin
topped w/ cinnamon streusel :)
Croissants
various flavors
Beignets
available on weekends only
Cookies
4 kinds, vegan and gluten free options
Gf Brownie
Made olive oil and organic hazelnut spread
Pre-Packaged Food
Food & Beverage
Chai Tea Concentrate, Rishi
organic concentrates for tea lattes at home, makes 8 cups
Coffee Beans
2 sizes available for franny's coffee at home
Chocolate Bars , Dr Bronners
fair trade chocolate , 2 choices always
Loose Tea, 8oz bag
1 cup of loose tea of your choice, mixing and matching available upon request
Local Honey, 8oz Jar
Wild Flower Honey from Fruitwoods Orchard in New Jersey. Lovely and flavorful.
Iced Lavender Matcha Mix
Makes 5 portions, made w/ organic ingredients. How to use: mix 1tbsp of mix w/ 4oz of hot water and pour over ice. Top w/ milk of choice
Radical Gifts
Art Window Hanging- Sweetwater Art
Art hangings made by local artist, Sweetwater Art. Choice between window hanging of zodiac heart. Sales help support locale artists.
Zodiac Hearts- Sweetwater Art
Art hangings made by local artist, Sweetwater Art. Choice between window hanging of zodiac heart. Sales help support locale artists.
Collage Totes-Iron Willow
Totes made by local artist , IronWillow. Each tote is made with hand printed patches, recycled materials, and one of a kind. Sales help support local artists.
Earrings- Happy Seal
Handcrafted clay earrings by local sister sue Happy Seal. Sales of this item supports local artists and small businesses.
Exhaustion Blend Bath Soak- Ancestral Legacy
handcrafted blend of magnesium flakes, pink himalayan salt, dried herbs, bamboo extract infused with essential oils. sales of item support locals artists and small businesses
Sustainable Products
Eco String Bag
Expandable bag that's small enough to carry around everywhere. In funky coral color !
Collapsible Pour Over
great for coffee on the go! specify between neon green or orange
3-Cup Sifter
Frannys favorite! Classic style, stainless steel squeeze sifters to make baking at home more effortless
Reusable Travel Spork
fork, spoon & knife all in one, a waste saver! specify color: pink, mustard, navy, teal
Silicone Straw
the most lightweight travel straw ever. specify color: pink, red, yellow, green, blue
Frannys Merch
Catering Packages
"Woke Up This Morning" Breakfast Platter
Feed 10 persons, breakfast basket w/ a variety of pastries including muffins, croissants, biscuits, and gf granola bars. Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
"Amazing Grace" Sweet Platter
Feed 10 persons, a selection from our conflict free bakery. This includes cookies, pastry bars, brownies and more. Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
"Going Down the River" Lunch Platter
Includes 10 platters, feeds up to 10 persons. Each Sandwich platter includes your choice of our signature sandwiches w/ two sides. Anti-Oppression: hormone-free carved turkey breast, tomato, house made honey dijon, fresh greens Pro-Community: VEGAN: franny's pummus, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, fresh greens Anti-Capitalist: applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, baked eggs, fresh greens Pro-Love: maple turkey sausage, smoked colby, baked eggs, grilled onions, fresh greens Pro-Liberation: franny’s grilled cheese: smoked colby, white cheddar, sliced tomato, great w/ bacon Frannys@home order take about 72hrs after it is placed to fufill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note sandwich preference in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Fannie's Bar
Chilled Coffee, 1 liter
Brewed and Chilled, Locally roasted, relationally traded! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Chilled Tea, 1 liter
Brewed and Chilled. Teas are a range of local herb blends, relationally traded and organic! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Hot Coffee, 1 Urn
Brewed Fresh,Locally roasted, Relationally traded! Serves up to 10 persons. Hot Coffee Urn orders take 1 hours notice to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Hot Tea, 1 Urn
Either 1 Hot Urn of a single brewed tea OR Hot water with a hand-tied loose tea selection for folks to choose Serves up to 10 persons. Hot Tea Urns orders take 1 hours notice to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Orange Juice, 1 Liter
Organic Orange Juice Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Hot Chocolate, 1 Urn
Frannys Hot Chocolate Made with fair trade cocoa and organic ingredients Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Hot Cider
Warm Cider from locally sourced farms Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
6PK Chilled Bottles
Brewed and Chilled Bottles of Franny's favorite drinks. 6-12oz bottles per order Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Frances' Kitchen
Yogurt & Granola, 1 QT
1qt each of fresh yogurt and house made granola, feeds up to 10 Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Pummus & Chips, 1 QT
Pea Hummus by the quart, comes with blue corn tortilla chips! Feeds up to 10 Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Curry Egg, 1 QT
Feeds up to 10 persons! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
House Pickle, 1 QT
Pickles by the quart! Feeds up to 10 Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Conflict Free Bakery
Biscuits, 1 dozen
Freshly baked biscuits by the dozen, buttermilk or seasonal fillings. Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Blueberry Muffins, 1 dozen
Muffins by the dozen! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Breakfast Stratas, whole
Stratas by the pan! (feeds 8-10) Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Bars, 1 dozen
Pastries by the dozen ! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Cookies, 1 dozen
Cookies by the dozen! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Vegan Breads, whole
Breads by the pan! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
GF Sea Salt Brownies, 1 dozen
Brownies by the dozen! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Delivery for Catering
Delivery / Pick up
Please select this if you request your franny@home items to be delivered. We cannot send catering items through doordash at this time, so please do no select "delivery via doordash" , instead please choose select this and give us all your delivery drop off information below :) Frannys@home is available currently from 9am-4pm , if you would like to add catering to a space rental, please reach out to events host via email.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Franny Lou's Porch is a warm space engaging in community activism, cultural awareness, relational business practices, a vehicle for advocacy, and most importantly, a place of rest.
2400 Coral St, Philadelphia, PA 19125