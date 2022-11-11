Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels
Sandwiches

Franny Lou's Porch

238 Reviews

$

2400 Coral St

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Specialty Latte
Latte
Croissants

Coffee

We use Direct trade and Organic Coffee from Triangle Roasters. Local milk (no hormones) organic alt. milks, housemade syrups w/ fairtrade sugars & cocoas. All made with love
Kenz Love Coffee

Kenz Love Coffee

$1.39

8oz, direct trade & single origin

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75

12 oz, direct trade & organic

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75

16oz, single origin & flash brewed

Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

12 oz, brewed fresh to order

Single Brew Coffee

Single Brew Coffee

$3.50

12oz, pour over & made to order

Zanzibar Spiced Coffee

Zanzibar Spiced Coffee

$3.25

brewed coffee heavily seasoned, served hot & sweetened w/ agave

Cafe con Leche

Cafe con Leche

$3.50

12oz, brewed coffee w/ steamed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

2oz, tested daily for optimal flavor

Americano

Americano

$3.50

8oz, double shot & hot water

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

4oz, equal parts espresso & steamed milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

4oz, espresso with milk foam

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

8oz, 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 milk foam

Latte

Latte

$4.25

12oz, espresso w/ steamed milk

Flat White

Flat White

$4.00

8oz, short latte

Specialty Latte

Specialty Latte

$5.25

12oz traditional latte flavored w/ house made syrups

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00

12oz, traditional cocoa latte

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.25

8oz, franny's unique blend on french roast and chicory root, sweetened w/ organic condensed milk

Redeye

Redeye

$4.25

12oz brewed coffee topped w/ solo shot

Iced Redeye

Iced Redeye

$5.25

16oz iced coffee topped w/ solo shot

FLP Frozen Coffee

FLP Frozen Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

frappe style coffee made with organic ingredients

Kababayan Latte

Kababayan Latte

$4.75

purple sweet potato layered latte made with our house made ube syrup. for our fellow talaga :)

Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

12oz served w/ hand-tied bag tea of choice

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

16oz served w/ hand-tied tea of choice, made to order

Matcha

Matcha

$3.25

8oz, organic matcha w/ hot water

Matcha con Leche

Matcha con Leche

$4.00

8oz, matcha tea topped w/ steam milk

Iced Lavender Matcha

Iced Lavender Matcha

$4.75

8oz, matcha with our house made lavender and vanilla syrup, milk preferential

Renewal of Strength Health Tonic

Renewal of Strength Health Tonic

$4.00

immuno-booster of herbal blend w/ cayenne, honey, acv, and a little bit of love

Aunt Chloe's Tea

Aunt Chloe's Tea

$4.25

tea of choice sweetened w/ organic condensed milk, iced optional

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.25

12oz tea of choice steamed w/ milk

Specialty Tea Latte

Specialty Tea Latte

$4.75

12oz , franny's specialty tea blends steamed and sweetened w/ in house organic syrups ALICE WALKER ONLY ONE AVAILABLE IN ICED, PLEASE CHOOSE AUNT CHLOES TEA IF LOOKING FOR "ICED TEA LATTES"

Mamie Phipps Clark

Mamie Phipps Clark

$4.75

our NEW Brown Sugar Milk Tea (iced)

Alternate Beverages

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.25

12oz, organic & 100% juice

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

16oz, seltzer, organic lemon juice & hints of vanilla

Nobody's Free Lemonade

Nobody's Free Lemonade

$4.50

16oz, lemonade topped w/ fruit flavors

Smoothies

Smoothies

$5.50

16oz, 2 flavors available seasonally , both named after animals that have or are threatened to be extinct from global warming and/or capitalism

Morir Sonando

Morir Sonando

$3.75

16oz, traditional caribbean drink reminiscent of an orange creamsicle

Sick & Tired Ginger Beer

Sick & Tired Ginger Beer

$4.25

16oz, franny's specialty made fresh w/ ginger and pineapple

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

12oz, milk of choice flavored w/ organic cocoa and vanilla

Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz)

Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz)

$3.25

8oz version of franny's HC

Lucy Stanton (Golden Turmeric Latte)

Lucy Stanton (Golden Turmeric Latte)

$4.75
Gwendolyn Brooks ( Cucumber Lemonade)

Gwendolyn Brooks ( Cucumber Lemonade)

$4.75

Our signature lemonade with house made cucumber syrup

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Brew Coffee

Bottled Brew Coffee

$3.50

single origin chilled, black coffee

Bottled Black Tea Lemonade

Bottled Black Tea Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

assam tea, organic lemon & agave

Bottled Filtered Agua

Bottled Filtered Agua

$2.25

purified and filtered drinking water

Bottled Tea Blend

Bottled Tea Blend

$3.50

Mate with Fresh Ginger

Bottled Cafe con Leche w/ Oat

Bottled Cafe con Leche w/ Oat

$4.25

12 oz sweetened w/ maple

Bottled Chicory con Leche

Bottled Chicory con Leche

$4.00

decaf coffee alternative sweetened w/ maple

Pre-Packaged Drinks

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$4.25

1 liter, all natural :)

Kids Juice Box

Kids Juice Box

$2.00

various flavors

Wild Kombucha

Wild Kombucha

$5.00

Local, 12oz

Fruit/Fruta

Apple

Apple

$1.50

organic and local

Banana

Banana

$1.50

fair trade

Pastries/Pasteles

Pastry Bars

Pastry Bars

$3.50

seasonal pastry flavors

Biscuits

Biscuits

$3.25

choice of plain of seasonally filled options

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

topped w/ cinnamon streusel :)

Croissants

Croissants

$3.75

various flavors

Beignets

Beignets

$4.00

available on weekends only

Cookies

Cookies

$2.25

4 kinds, vegan and gluten free options

Gf Brownie

Gf Brownie

$2.75Out of stock

Made olive oil and organic hazelnut spread

Pre-Packaged Food

Granola Bars

Granola Bars

$4.50

gluten free, contains nuts

Fig Bars

Fig Bars

$2.40

various flavors, kosher friendly

Peanut Chews

Peanut Chews

$0.25

philly favorite

Baby Food Puree

Baby Food Puree

$2.25Out of stock

organic, various flavors

Kind Bars

Kind Bars

$2.50

gluten free

Food & Beverage

Chai Tea Concentrate, Rishi

Chai Tea Concentrate, Rishi

$11.00

organic concentrates for tea lattes at home, makes 8 cups

Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans

$8.75

2 sizes available for franny's coffee at home

Chocolate Bars , Dr Bronners

Chocolate Bars , Dr Bronners

$7.50Out of stock

fair trade chocolate , 2 choices always

Loose Tea, 8oz bag

Loose Tea, 8oz bag

$11.00

1 cup of loose tea of your choice, mixing and matching available upon request

Local Honey, 8oz Jar

Local Honey, 8oz Jar

$8.00

Wild Flower Honey from Fruitwoods Orchard in New Jersey. Lovely and flavorful.

Iced Lavender Matcha Mix

Iced Lavender Matcha Mix

$10.00

Makes 5 portions, made w/ organic ingredients. How to use: mix 1tbsp of mix w/ 4oz of hot water and pour over ice. Top w/ milk of choice

Radical Gifts

local artists and dope business collaborations to empower and educate the people
Art Window Hanging- Sweetwater Art

Art Window Hanging- Sweetwater Art

$40.00

Art hangings made by local artist, Sweetwater Art. Choice between window hanging of zodiac heart. Sales help support locale artists.

Zodiac Hearts- Sweetwater Art

Zodiac Hearts- Sweetwater Art

$18.00

Art hangings made by local artist, Sweetwater Art. Choice between window hanging of zodiac heart. Sales help support locale artists.

Collage Totes-Iron Willow

Collage Totes-Iron Willow

$100.00

Totes made by local artist , IronWillow. Each tote is made with hand printed patches, recycled materials, and one of a kind. Sales help support local artists.

Earrings- Happy Seal

Earrings- Happy Seal

$30.00

Handcrafted clay earrings by local sister sue Happy Seal. Sales of this item supports local artists and small businesses.

Exhaustion Blend Bath Soak- Ancestral Legacy

Exhaustion Blend Bath Soak- Ancestral Legacy

$15.00

handcrafted blend of magnesium flakes, pink himalayan salt, dried herbs, bamboo extract infused with essential oils. sales of item support locals artists and small businesses

Sustainable Products

Eco String Bag

Eco String Bag

$10.00

Expandable bag that's small enough to carry around everywhere. In funky coral color !

Collapsible Pour Over

Collapsible Pour Over

$12.00

great for coffee on the go! specify between neon green or orange

3-Cup Sifter

3-Cup Sifter

$14.00

Frannys favorite! Classic style, stainless steel squeeze sifters to make baking at home more effortless

Reusable Travel Spork

Reusable Travel Spork

$6.00

fork, spoon & knife all in one, a waste saver! specify color: pink, mustard, navy, teal

Silicone Straw

Silicone Straw

$1.50

the most lightweight travel straw ever. specify color: pink, red, yellow, green, blue

Frannys Merch

Franny’s Card

Franny’s Card

$6.00

made by local artist

Franny Poster, Tiff Urquhart

Franny Poster, Tiff Urquhart

$30.00

limited edition print , limited time only

Legacy Candles, Midterm Candles

Legacy Candles, Midterm Candles

$12.00

From the Herstory collection: inspired by Fannie Lou Hamer available in 2 scents saffron & cedar and sunflower

Catering Packages

Gluten free bread available for an additional fee.

"Woke Up This Morning" Breakfast Platter

$55.00

Feed 10 persons, breakfast basket w/ a variety of pastries including muffins, croissants, biscuits, and gf granola bars. Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

"Amazing Grace" Sweet Platter

$45.00

Feed 10 persons, a selection from our conflict free bakery. This includes cookies, pastry bars, brownies and more. Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

"Going Down the River" Lunch Platter

$100.00

Includes 10 platters, feeds up to 10 persons. Each Sandwich platter includes your choice of our signature sandwiches w/ two sides. Anti-Oppression: hormone-free carved turkey breast, tomato, house made honey dijon, fresh greens Pro-Community: VEGAN: franny's pummus, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, fresh greens Anti-Capitalist: applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, baked eggs, fresh greens Pro-Love: maple turkey sausage, smoked colby, baked eggs, grilled onions, fresh greens Pro-Liberation: franny’s grilled cheese: smoked colby, white cheddar, sliced tomato, great w/ bacon Frannys@home order take about 72hrs after it is placed to fufill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note sandwich preference in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Fannie's Bar

Brewed and Chilled, Coffee: Locally roasted, relationally traded Tea: Organic, Local and Relationally traded teas. Beverage Items will be ready to pick up the next day. We will text/call to notify Price includes $2 bottle fee which will be reimbursed if returned.

Chilled Coffee, 1 liter

$9.00

Brewed and Chilled, Locally roasted, relationally traded! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Chilled Tea, 1 liter

$9.00

Brewed and Chilled. Teas are a range of local herb blends, relationally traded and organic! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Hot Coffee, 1 Urn

$18.00

Brewed Fresh,Locally roasted, Relationally traded! Serves up to 10 persons. Hot Coffee Urn orders take 1 hours notice to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Hot Tea, 1 Urn

$15.00

Either 1 Hot Urn of a single brewed tea OR Hot water with a hand-tied loose tea selection for folks to choose Serves up to 10 persons. Hot Tea Urns orders take 1 hours notice to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Orange Juice, 1 Liter

$6.00

Organic Orange Juice Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Hot Chocolate, 1 Urn

$16.50

Frannys Hot Chocolate Made with fair trade cocoa and organic ingredients Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Hot Cider

$15.00

Warm Cider from locally sourced farms Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

6PK Chilled Bottles

$15.00

Brewed and Chilled Bottles of Franny's favorite drinks. 6-12oz bottles per order Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Frances' Kitchen

Yogurt & Granola, 1 QT

$25.50

1qt each of fresh yogurt and house made granola, feeds up to 10 Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Pummus & Chips, 1 QT

$35.00

Pea Hummus by the quart, comes with blue corn tortilla chips! Feeds up to 10 Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Curry Egg, 1 QT

$20.00

Feeds up to 10 persons! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

House Pickle, 1 QT

$15.00

Pickles by the quart! Feeds up to 10 Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Conflict Free Bakery

Biscuits, 1 dozen

$29.50

Freshly baked biscuits by the dozen, buttermilk or seasonal fillings. Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Blueberry Muffins, 1 dozen

$31.50

Muffins by the dozen! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Breakfast Stratas, whole

$28.50Out of stock

Stratas by the pan! (feeds 8-10) Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Bars, 1 dozen

$28.50

Pastries by the dozen ! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Cookies, 1 dozen

$20.25

Cookies by the dozen! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Vegan Breads, whole

$21.00

Breads by the pan! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

GF Sea Salt Brownies, 1 dozen

$20.25

Brownies by the dozen! Frannys@home orders take about 72hrs after it is placed to fulfill. We will contact you when its ready! So, let us know if you would like it by a specific date & time otherwise under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS Please note any dietary or allergens restrictions in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Delivery for Catering

When placing your order please select pickup (not delivery) and specify the date and time for store delivery. Door Dash delivery is not available for catering. There is a delivery radius of 5 miles. Any deliveries outside of 5 miles will incur additional fees.

Delivery / Pick up

$10.00

Please select this if you request your franny@home items to be delivered. We cannot send catering items through doordash at this time, so please do no select "delivery via doordash" , instead please choose select this and give us all your delivery drop off information below :) Frannys@home is available currently from 9am-4pm , if you would like to add catering to a space rental, please reach out to events host via email.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Franny Lou's Porch is a warm space engaging in community activism, cultural awareness, relational business practices, a vehicle for advocacy, and most importantly, a place of rest.

2400 Coral St, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Franny Lou's Porch image
Franny Lou's Porch image
Franny Lou's Porch image
Franny Lou's Porch image

