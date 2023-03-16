Restaurant header imageView gallery

Franny's Farm Table 311 Main Street

311 Main Street

Placerville, CA 95667

Food Menu

For The Table

Bacon-wrapped prawns broiled & basted with our house BBQ sauce

AHI APPETIZER

$20.00

Peppercorn & ginger rubbed Ahi fillet pan seared & served with roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, & cucumber wasabi drizzle

CRAB DIP

$18.00

Chives, onion, bell pepper, celery, blended with crab cream cheese, and mixed cheese baked to order

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$10.00

Italian-style pan bread, baked with garlic & mozzarella cheese

MEATBALL APPETIZER

$15.00

PORTEBELLO MUSHROOM

$18.00

PRAWN COCKTAIL

$18.00

Chilled Prawns, pico, & avocado on a bed of lettuce served with cocktail sauce

SPINACH DIP

$15.00

Fresh chopped spinach, artichokes & roasted garlic, baked witH parmesan, & mozzarella cheese served with focaccia bread and veggies

THAI CHICKEN BITES

THAI CHICKEN BITES

$14.00

Bite-size chicken tenders tossed in sweet Thai chili sauce topped with sesame seeds & green onions

VEGGIE MISTO

$5.00

Artichoke hearts, cauliflower, green beans lemon & jalapeno corn meal dusted with our aioli

WINGS

$18.00Out of stock

Whole wings your way, Sauces-Teriyaki, BBQ or Hot Dry Rub-Lemon Pepper, Cajun, or Garlic Parm

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Bacon

$3.00

Salmon

$12.00

Tri-Tip

$10.00

Handhelds

B.L.A.S.T.

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, Swiss cheese, & tomato with mayo make up this traditional favorite on grilled focaccia

CHICKEN & PESTO

$22.00

Sliced chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers & onions tossed in our creamy pesto sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese served open-faced on focaccia bread

CIABATTA BACON & BLUE

$20.00

Char-broiled burger topped with bacon, cheddar & blue cheese, onion ring, avocado, lettuce, mayo, & tomato on a toasted Ciabatta bread

CRABMELT

$20.00

Snow crab salad with bell peppers, onion, & celery served open faced with tomato & melted cheese topped with avocado on focaccia bread

FRANNY'S BURGER

$15.00

Burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, & our creamy house dressing on a toasted bun

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

Cajun battered chicken breast with jalapeno jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion with zesty ranch on a toasted bun

SURF & TURF TACOS

$22.00

Warm tortillas with steak & prawns with cheddar & jack cheese, shredded cabbage, & tomato with zesty ranch dressing

Farm Greens

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$20.00

CHIPOTLE SALAD

$18.00

Crisp lettuce topped with chipotle chicken breast & smoked bacon mixed cheese, tomatoes, & tortilla strips with honey mustard dressing on the side

SEARED AHI SALAD

$22.00

SPINACH SALAD

$20.00

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, bacon, diced tomato, & egg with honey mustard dressing on the side

SPRING MIX

$18.00

WEDGE

$18.00

CAESAR

$16.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing

Fork & Knife

1/2 CHICKEN & SWEET POTATO HASH

$30.00

1/2 Rocky's chicken pan seared topped with chipotle cream sauce with sweet potatoes melody with bell pepper, onions, garlic, jalapeno & spinach

ATLANTIC SALMON

$29.00

BAKED RIGATONI

$24.00

Creamy Bolognese sauce with pepperoni & Italian sausage & baked with mozzarella cheese

CHIPOTLE PASTA

$18.00

Bow tie pasta tossed with tender chicken breast, smoked bacon, & broccoli in a creamy chipotle-seasoned sauce

JAMBALAYA FETTUCCINI

JAMBALAYA FETTUCCINI

$28.00

Spicy Cajun sauce tossed with fettuccini, chicken, shrimp, prawns, Andouille sausage, tomatoes, green peppers & green onions

LOADED MAC & CHEESE

$22.00

Linguini pasta tossed with melted cheese & bacon, baked to order topped with fresh diced tomatoes, sour cream, & green onions

NEW YORK

$38.00

SEAFOOD RIGATONI

$29.00

A tasty blend of crab, Pacific salmon, bay shrimp & garlic prawns tossed in our lemon cream sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese

SURF & TURF TACOS

$22.00

Warm tortillas with steak & prawns with cheddar & jack cheese, shredded cabbage, & tomato with zesty ranch dressing

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$20.00

Our classic house-made marinara tossed with house-made meatballs

Desserts

Creme Burlee

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Panna Cotta

$7.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Dessert Sampler

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid's Pasta Marinara

$7.00

Kid's Cheesy Pasta

$7.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Soup

Bowl Of Soup

$11.00

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Specials

Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Tacos

$12.00

Lunch Caesar & Soup

$12.00

Lunch House Salad & Soup

$12.00

Meatball App

$7.00

Steak Sandwich

$12.00

STEAK TACOS

$18.00

Ahi Tacos

$18.00

Ruben On Rye

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Crispy Fish Tacos

$20.00

Corned Beef Dinner

$22.00

Sides

House Side Caesar

$7.00

House Side Salad

$6.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Garlic Fries

$7.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side of Focaccia

$5.00

House Side Wedge

$10.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Drink Menu

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Wine

GLS House Red

$6.00

GLS House White

$6.00

BTL House Red

$22.00

BTL House White

$22.00

GLS Boeger Chardonnay

$9.00

BTL Boeger Chardonnay

$32.00

GLS Photograph Chardonnay

$7.00

BTL Photograph Chardonnay

$24.00

GLS Mediterranean Pinot Grigio

$9.00

BTL Mediterranean Pinot Grigio

$32.00

GLS CA Roots Pinot Grigio

$6.00

BTL CA Roots Pinot Grigio

$22.00

GLS Butter Chardonnay

$7.00

BTL Butter Chardonnay

$24.00

GLS Mias Fica Rose

$5.00

BTL Mias Fica Rose

$18.00

GLS Lamarca Prosecco

$5.00

BTL Lamarca Prosecco

$18.00

GLS 2018 Farm House Red

$10.00

BTL 2018 Farm House Red

$36.00

GLS Boeger Barbara

$8.00

BTL Boeger Barbara

$28.00

GLS Helwig Zinfandel

$8.00

BTL Helwig Zinfandel

$28.00

GLS Miraflores Cabernet

$11.00

BTL Miaflores Cabernet

$40.00

Cali Mojo

$12.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

GLS Bellador Sauv Blanc

$8.00

BTL Bellador Sauv Blanc

$28.00

GLS Farmhouse White

$8.00

SODA

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mr. Pibb

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Water

COFFEE & JUICE

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Draft

Solid Ground Black Lager

$10.00

Solid Ground Cider

$10.00

Solid Ground Kabru

$10.00

Solid Ground Makalu Hazy

$10.00

Solid Ground Rampart

$10.00

Solid Ground Sipka

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

311 Main Street, Placerville, CA 95667

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

