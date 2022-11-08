Restaurant header imageView gallery

Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta - Glen Rock

review star

No reviews yet

234 Rock Rd

Glen Rock, NJ 07452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Specialty Slices
Caesar Salad

Starters & Soups

Homemade Butternut Squash Soup

$5.95

Homemade Chicken Soup

$5.50

Pint of homemade soup w/ pasta

Homemade Minestrone Soup

$5.50

Pint of homemade soup w/ pasta (vegetarian)

Baby Spinach Arancino

$4.95

Spinach, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$8.95

Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer

$14.95

Fried eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce

Garlic Bread

$6.95

Fried Ravioli (5)

$10.95

Wings

Garlic Knots (Max 3 Orders)

$1.75

Regular Arancino

$4.50

Salads

Summer Panzanella Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Caesar Salad

Romaine, caesar dressing, pecorino, croutons

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

Homemade caesar salad topped with spicy buffalo chicken cutlet

Cranberry & Almond Salad

Mixed greens, cranberry, almond, gorgonzola, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Garden Salad

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

Arugula, cherry tomato, gorgonzola, candied pecans, lemon vinaigrette

Baby Spinach Salad

Spinach, almond, cherry tomato, cucumber, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Oliva Salad

$11.95

Wood Fired Pizzas

Large Pizza

$15.50

Medium Pizza

$12.50

Margherita Pizza

$20.95

rushed plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino

Chipotle Chicken Pizza (Fall Special)

$22.95

Breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella, red onion, chipotle sauce, pecorino

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Chicken cutlet, cheddar, mozzarella, bbq sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, pecorino

Grandma Pizza

$20.95Out of stock

Square pie, mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, pecorino, oregano

Grandma Vodka

$21.95Out of stock

Chicken Parm with Vodka Sauce Pizza

$21.95

Chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, mozzarella, basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.95

Chicken cutlet, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, ranch dressing

Eggplant & Ricotta Pizza

$21.95

Fried eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil

Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball

Vegatable Pizza

$19.95

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, white onion, bell peppers

White Pizza

$18.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino

Penne Vodka Pizza

$20.95

Penne, vodka sauce, mozzarella, pecorino

SPO (Sausage, Peppers and Onions)

$20.95

Gluten-Free Pizza

$14.95

Cheese pizza prepared in our conventional oven (12 inch personal pie)

Pastas

Penne Vodka

$13.95

Spicy Rigatoni Vodka (Fall Special)

$14.95

Pasta San Michele

$16.95

Mezzi rigatoni, grilled chicken, spinach, baby tomato, mushroom, garlic, tomato sauce, touch of cream

Rigatoni Bolognese

$14.95

Classic meat sauce, ricotta

Pasta Alla Norma

$14.95

Penne, roasted eggplant, pecorino, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce

Baked Ziti

$13.50

Pasta Alfredo

$13.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.95

Cheese Ravioli

$11.95

Pasta Pomodoro

$8.95

Penne Pesto

$15.95

Entrees

Chicken Parm Entree

$14.95

Eggplant Parm Entree

$14.95

Chicken Milanese Entree

$14.95

Fried chicken cutlets, arugula, cherry tomato, red onion, basil, lemon vinaigrette

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$16.95

Fried eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce

Calzone & Rolls

Calzone

$9.95

Chicken Parm Roll

$9.50

Chicken Parm Vodka Roll

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$9.50

Pepperoni Roll

$9.50

Eggplant Parm Roll

$9.50

Wraps

Chicken Milanese Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, pecorino, caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, buffalo sauce, pecorino, caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, romaine, basil pesto

Peralta Wrap

$11.95

Fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Baby Spinach Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, almond, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Wrap

$12.95

Paninis

Nicola Panini

$11.95

Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto

Chicken Cutlet Panini

$11.95

Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Carciofi Panini

$11.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, artichoke, basil pesto

Mozzarella & Tomato Panini

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic, olive oil

Heros

Chicken Parm Hero

$11.95

Chicken Parm with Vodka Sauce Hero

$12.95

Meatball Parm Hero

$12.95

Eggplant Parm Hero

$11.95

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$10.95

Fried chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Italian Hero

$12.95

Salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, romaine, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, hot cherry peppers, red vinegar, olive oil

Kids & Sides

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.95

Kids Pasta with Butter

$3.95

Kids Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.95

Kids Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$7.95

Fries

$5.95

Side Meatballs

Slices

Plain Slice

$2.93

One Topping Slice

$3.50

Specialty Slices

Grandma Slice

$3.55Out of stock

Drinks

20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Dasani Water

$1.75

Smart Water

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$2.50

2 Liter

$3.75

DIY Pizza Kit

DIY Pizza Kit

$10.50

Francesca's Homemade Sauces

Marinara Quart (Cold)

$9.95

Our homemade marinara sauce (cold)

Vodka Sauce Quart (Cold)

$10.95

Our homemade vodka sauce (cold)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Francesca offers wood fired pizzas, pastas and entrees, all made to order. We are a small business that focuses on our community by always giving back and always supporting other local business in our area.

Website

Location

234 Rock Rd, Glen Rock, NJ 07452

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stone & Rail
orange star4.2 • 535
175 Rock Rd Glen Rock, NJ 07452
View restaurantnext
Yella's
orange starNo Reviews
1103 Goffle Road Suite 2 Hawthorne, NJ 07506
View restaurantnext
Bobby Wong's - Hawthorne
orange starNo Reviews
198 Diamond Bridge Ave Hawthorne, NJ 07506
View restaurantnext
East Coast Crust
orange starNo Reviews
124 LINCOLN AVENUE HAWTHORNE, NJ 07506
View restaurantnext
Bite Food & Coffee Co. - Fair Lawn
orange starNo Reviews
2140 Promenade Boulevard Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Ridgewood
orange starNo Reviews
166 East Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glen Rock

Stone & Rail
orange star4.2 • 535
175 Rock Rd Glen Rock, NJ 07452
View restaurantnext
Rock Kitchen - Glen Rock
orange star4.6 • 279
195 Rock Rd Glen Rock, NJ 07452
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glen Rock
Fair Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Wyckoff
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Paterson
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston