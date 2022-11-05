Frappe Joe Coffee The Shoppes at Colonial Village
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Frappe Joe specializes in Direct Trade sourced coffee. We are a specialty coffee shop having a wide range of beverages from hot to cold including great teas. Like our name says we offers Frappes & serve Cold brew on tap which is processed in house. Our bakery items include fresh made donuts and a handful of gluten free (gf)/vegan friendly delights. Core food items include, egg sandwiches, homemade Mediterranean spreads, global toast, soups, salads, and gf/vegan options. We source the the best quality products we can with eco-conscience principles. Fans seem to enjoy our homemade Baba Ghanoush on almost anything we serve. There are plenty of options for those gluten free and vegan.
1 Lincoln Hwy, Edison, NJ 08820