Frappe Joe Coffee The Shoppes at Colonial Village

455 Reviews

$

1 Lincoln Hwy

Edison, NJ 08820

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Chicken Maple Sausage & Steamed Egg
Cold Brew Original

Feed The Frontline

Unity Shirt

$20.00

All Day Food

Bagels

$2.35

Half Dozen Bagels

$8.95

Croissant

$2.79

Traditional Roll

$2.79

Bun Fry

$2.79

Sourdough Waffle 2pc

$3.79

Naked 3 Eggs

$8.95

Naked 2 Eggs

$7.25

Steamed Egg & Cheese

$4.75

Maple Turkey Bacon & Steamed Egg

$5.95

Chicken Maple Sausage & Steamed Egg

$6.65

Purely Plants & Cheese

$7.35

Spread, Egg & Cheese

$8.95

Global Toast

$9.25

Jersey Joe Toast

$9.25

Smoked Tofu Toast

$9.95

Donuts & Bakery

Individual Donuts

4 Donuts

$10.85

Half Dozen

$16.00

Hot Glazed Donuts (6)

$17.00

Crazy Luna Donut

$3.89

Donut Decorating Kit

$4.50

Scones

Apple Turnover

$4.75Out of stock

Almond Bear Claw Croissant

$4.75

Avalanche Chocolate Croissant

$5.95

LG Cookies

$3.79

LG Cookies 4 For $13.25

$13.25

Cookie 3 Pack

$3.79

GF Wrap David's Brownie

$4.95

Alecia v, gf Pumpkin Bar

$5.25Out of stock

One of the Best Baked Granola Bars made with all seeds & no nuts

Alecia gf Pecan Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Alecia gf PBJ Bar

$5.25Out of stock

Outstanding Gluten Free treat with all goodness of Peanut Butter & Jelly without the bread.

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$4.75

Raspberry Crumb Cake

$4.75

Salads

Egg Salad Hard Boiled

$8.95

Mediterranean Chicken Meatball Salad

$12.95

Mediterranen Pineapple Feta Salad

$10.95

Coffee Rubbed Chicken Breast Salad

$12.95

Smoked Organic Tofu Salad

$11.95

Grab-N-Go & Chips

Doggy Delight

$3.00Out of stock

JP Stevens Hawks Chocolate Bar

$1.00Out of stock

Fresh Bananna

$1.45

Dirty Chips

$1.99

Cream Cheese

$1.50+

Garden Veggie Cream Cheese

$2.00+

Vegan Cream Cheese Tofutti

$1.79+

Butter To Go

$1.50+

Baba Ghanoush To Go

$2.50+

Tomato Salad To Go

$1.25+

Feta Cheese To Go

$1.75+

Kalamata Olives To Go

$1.00+

Mediterranean Avocado To Go

$2.50+

4pc Pita Wedges

$1.00

6pc Pita Bread

$3.50

Soup

8oz Soup Cup

$4.35

12oz Soup Bowl

$4.95

Oatmeal

Blended Oatmeal

$3.65

Coffee Oatmeal

$4.65

Pita & Wraps

Morning Rush

$7.95

Coffee Rubbed Chicken

$9.95

Halal Chicken Meatballs

$9.95

Grilled Pineapple & Feta

$7.95

Smoked Organic Tofu

$8.95

Chef Enchiladas

Vegan Enchiladas

$13.75

Paneer Enchiladas

$13.75

Drip Coffee

House Blend

$2.15+

Mansooned Malabar

$2.25+

Kahlua Roast

$2.85+

Strawberry Roast Drip Coffee

$2.85+

Blueberry Drip Coffee

$2.85+

Crunchy Cookie Drip Coffee

$2.85+

Cafe au Lait

$3.35+

Coffee with 1/3 Steamed Milk

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Hot Tea

New York Breakfast

$2.75+

Masala Chai (Served Hot Only)

$2.75+

Earl Grey

$2.75+

Golden Yunnan

$2.75+

Moroccan Mint

$2.75+

Jade Needles

$2.75+

365 Summer

$2.75+

Hibiscus Berry

$2.75+

Organic Citrus Ginger

$2.75+

Espresso/Specialty

Espresso Double 2oz

$3.75

Espresso Double Double 4oz

$4.75

Espresso Macciato 3oz Traditional

$4.50

Espresso Cortado 6oz

$4.75

Sm Cappuccino

$4.75

Americano

$4.00+

Latte

$4.75+

Slow Steep Chai Latte

$4.05+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00+

Golden Beauty Tea Latte (Yunnan)

$4.25+

Strawberry Fields Tea Latte (EG)

$4.25+

London Fog Tea Latte (Lav/Van)

$4.25+

Sm Matcha

$5.85

Golden Milk Latte

$4.50+

Joe's Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Rose Milk

$4.00+

Skullboy

$5.75+

12oz Kid's Milk

$2.95

Medicine Ball Tea

$5.25+

Made with Green Tea & Peach Lemon Grass Tea sweetened with organic honey..

Draft Brew

Cold Brew Original

$4.55+

Kahlua Cold Brew

$4.85+

Strawberry Cold Brew

$4.85+

Blueberry Cold Brew

$4.85+

Crunchy Cookie Cold Brew

$4.85+

Sm Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Sm Nitro Latte

$6.75

Black Mango Ceylon Draft

$3.95+

Pineapple Hibiscus Herbal Draft

$3.95+

Cold Steep Chai

$4.15+

Italian Soda

$4.45+

Tea Shaker

$5.25+

FJ Jolt

$5.75+

Ginger Ale

$3.35+

Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$5.35+

Caramel Frappe

$5.85+

Mocha Frappe

$5.85+

S'mores Frappe

$5.85+

Caramel Mocha Frappe

$5.85+

Chocolate Chip Frappe

$5.95+

Java Joe Chip Frappe

$5.95+

Kahlua Frappe 2022

$5.95+

Strawberry Cupcake Frappe 2022

$5.95+

Blueberry Campfire Frappe 2022

$5.95+

PB Nutella Banana Frappe 2022

$6.35+

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Frappe 2022

$5.95+

Sm Matcha Frappe

$6.50

Fresh Banana Frappe

$5.45+

Raspberry Frappe

$5.85+

Strawberry Frappe

$5.85+

Mixed Berry Frappe

$5.85+

Mango Frappe

$5.85+

Peach Passion Frappe

$5.85+

Pineapple Coconut Frappe

$5.85+

Oat Crusher

$6.45+

Bottled Fridge

Poland Spring 24oz

$1.79

San Pellegino Water

$2.49

Orange Juice

$3.05

Simply Cranberry Juice

$3.05

Nantucket Squeezed Lemonade

$3.05

Nantucket Red Plum

$3.05

Nantucket Orchard Apple

$3.05

Nantucket Pomegranate Pear

$3.05

Nantucket Peach Orange

$3.05Out of stock

Minor Figures Oat 32oz

$5.50

Pacific Coconut 32oz

$5.25

Pacific Soy Milk 32oz

$5.25

Almond Breeze Unsweetened

$5.50

Farmland Milk Gallon

$5.75

Fresh Packed Coffee

8oz House Blend French Roast

$11.00

8oz Monsoon Malabar Medium Roast

$11.00

8oz Espresso Blend Light Roast

$11.00

2 for $20 Mix-N-Match

$20.00

Off The Shelf

T-Shirt Green

$30.00

T-Shirt Yellow

$30.00

T-Shirt Crimson

$30.00

T-Shirt Orange

$30.00

T-Shirt Blue

$30.00

T-Shirt Purple

$30.00

MHS Bulldogs

$10.00

Bamboo French Press

$15.00

Stainless Steel Coffee Canister

$17.00

SS Coffee Measuring Scoop

$6.50

Coffee Gift Bag

$65.00

Joe-To-Go Coffee Box

House Blend Joe To Go Box

$24.99

Monsoon Malabar Joe To Go Box

$27.99

Cold Brew Joe To Go Box

$34.99

Hot Chocolate (Includes Whipped Cream Can)

$29.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Frappe Joe specializes in Direct Trade sourced coffee. We are a specialty coffee shop having a wide range of beverages from hot to cold including great teas. Like our name says we offers Frappes & serve Cold brew on tap which is processed in house. Our bakery items include fresh made donuts and a handful of gluten free (gf)/vegan friendly delights. Core food items include, egg sandwiches, homemade Mediterranean spreads, global toast, soups, salads, and gf/vegan options. We source the the best quality products we can with eco-conscience principles. Fans seem to enjoy our homemade Baba Ghanoush on almost anything we serve. There are plenty of options for those gluten free and vegan.

Website

Location

1 Lincoln Hwy, Edison, NJ 08820

Directions

